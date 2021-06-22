Deanna Latson of NewAge: “Beauty comes from the inside”

Beauty comes from the inside. Or rather, beauty comes from the voice inside. Be careful about the way you talk to yourself. As a former bulimic, I’ve had to learn how to replace inner critical thoughts with positive or even neutral ones. This is called “cognitive reframing.”

As a part of our series about how technology will be changing the beauty industry over the next five years I had the pleasure of interviewing Deanna Latson.

Deanna Latson is Chief Product Officer at NewAge, a purpose-driven lifestyle company committed to using the power of human connection and social networking to help empower people around the world to live healthier, more fulfilled lives.

Deanna was previously the founder and CPO of ARIIX, a direct selling company acquired by NewAge, where she was the driving force behind the development of revolutionary health and wellness products. Her passionate commitment to using only the highest quality ingredients from around the world made the ARIIX Seal of Approval the industry’s gold standard.

Deanna has been involved in the field of health and wellness for more than 20 years and has served as a consultant, spokesperson, writer and guest lecturer for some of the largest colleges, universities and corporations in the world, including Smart Water and the American Heart Association. She is a sought-after motivational and NCAA grant-approved speaker.

Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

As a teenage bulimic, I struggled with my weight for over a decade. I was 60 pounds overweight, depended on over-the-counter medications to manage daily migraines and health issues, and was living on autopilot. My family wasn’t much better. My father had been diagnosed with a life-threatening condition and was taking more than 16 different prescription medications. Then my mother was diagnosed with breast cancer. I remember looking at all those bottles, and thinking that they wouldn’t be around to see me get married, play with their grandchildren, live a full life.

I think, though, that if you have to take it down to a pivotal moment, it would be when I was sitting with my mother in her oncologist’s office and listening to him tell her that she needed to wear rubber gloves when she was cleaning the house because of all the toxic ingredients in everyday cleaners. He told her “Your skin is not a barrier, it’s a carrier!” That threw me down the rabbit hole and that’s when I got serious about nutritional education.

The more I learned, the more I was able to help my family make simple, yet powerful, changes in our health and quality of life through the power of nutrition. My parents had an amazing turnaround in their health. My father got back his energy and got rid of all those pills. My mother went into remission. I overcame my battle with bulimia and got back to a healthy weight. My own experience going from overweight, sick and feeling horrible all the time, to waking up and finally feeling good was eye-opening.

That was when I took action and started on the path to where I am now — combining my love of education with my personal experience and belief in the power of the body to heal itself when you give it a chance.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

Twenty-five years ago, no one was thinking about what they put on their skin. Today, one of the fastest-growing sectors in personal products is clean beauty. But it took a lot to get us from there to here.

One of the most unforgettable things that happened to me was when I met and was working with a woman who was a formulator for a high-end beauty brand. One of her best friends, who worked in the same field, got breast cancer. From her death bed, she begged our mutual friend to dedicate her work to keep women from being exposed to the chemicals they had been and that had led to her disease. “Over the years,” she said, “all those chemicals have led to my demise. Don’t let this happen to other women.”

Those words focused and strengthened my commitment to developing and supporting non-toxic products that do good without all the chemicals.

Are you able to identify a “tipping point” in your career when you started to see success? Did you start doing anything different? Are there takeaways or lessons that others can learn from that?

For me, it’s not one tipping point that led to my success. Instead, it was my understanding of the difference between 99% and 100% commitment and allowing that to help me make the right decisions for every tipping point that happens.

A 100% mindset gives you the momentum and the ability to stick when it’s hard. The difference between 99% and 100% is the difference between are you all in, or just sort of in? We all have moments when we’re tested, feel like quitting or taking a pass. When I look back at the most pivotal moments of my career, I persevered through those moments because of my all-in 100% attitude.

When you are less than fully committed, you’ll ask yourself bad questions. Can I? Will I? When you’re 100% committed the dialog changes. How can I? How will I? Instead of wondering if I can do it, I am determined to find a way to make it happen. There are defining moments, or tipping points, we all have in our careers, times we have to make scary decisions. People who are 100% committed allow for no exceptions, which makes those decisions easier. Being 100% committed helps you to push past the fears and doubts. There is no gray area. You are all in.

Is there a particular person to whom you are grateful who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

There are so many, but I have to go back to very early in my career and thank my mentor Roe Gallo. A Ph.D., a mentor, an inspiration, and a friend, Roe was the one who really showed me the power of the human body. She’s the one who told me it’s normal for people to be overweight, on drugs, not feel good, but it’s NOT natural. It’s a reflection of how we are choosing to live our lives. That influences me to this day.

The beauty industry today has access to technology that was inconceivable only a short time ago. Can you tell us about the “cutting edge” technologies that you are working with or introducing? How do you think that will help people?

Technology is growing at an amazing rate in the natural beauty industry. I’m very excited about the work we’ve been doing with the Good Face Project. They are using cutting-edge science combined with artificial intelligence to analyze product formulations and provide consumers a no-nonsense, facts-based safety guide. For example, our Lucim Skin Care Line received their Seal of Approval only after it was tested using over 21,000 scientific research sources. The GFP analyzes over 100,000 ingredients and finding even one toxic ingredient results in an unsafe safety rating.

There are other technologies doing exciting work as well, working on issues such as how to keep natural ingredients more stable, finding new preservatives that are all-natural but really work really well. Things are changing all the time, research and skin science are continually growing and redefining the beauty industry This is because consumers are requiring more transparency and asking the right questions, which brings about exciting third-party organizations like the Good Face Project that work to educate and empower consumers.

Can you share 3 things that most concern you about the industry? If you had the ability to implement 3 ways to reform or improve the industry, what would you suggest?

1. Lack of transparency

2. Lack of research and safety data

3. Lack of education

Everything I am working to change is to empower consumers to make educated choices. The reality is that every day we’re washing, bathing, walking around in, and absorbing chemicals all day long. A lot of people assume they are safe, but what’s interesting is that the cosmetics and personal care industry is largely self-regulated and too often the bottom line is more important than safety and education. Shouldn’t we all have the education to be able to make the safe and best choice for ourselves and our families?

Can you share 5 ideas that anyone can use “to feel beautiful”? (Please share a story or example for each.)

Beauty comes from the inside. Or rather, beauty comes from the voice inside. Be careful about the way you talk to yourself. As a former bulimic, I’ve had to learn how to replace inner critical thoughts with positive or even neutral ones. This is called “cognitive reframing.”

A saying I like to use for this is “Catch it, Check it, Change it!” The brain is strong and very stubborn, so you’ll have to work hard to do this, but it’s all worth it.

Look for ways to cognitively reframe your thoughts and inner voice. This is the secret to identifying and addressing all kinds of issues in life, not just beauty. For example, you and I could both be in a grocery store where all the lines are long. One person can stress out, the other enjoys the free time and relaxes. Same situation, totally different experience. Why? Because of how your brain sees it.

It’s about coming to a more positive and realistic world view. I was 30 pounds lighter than what I am now, and yet back then I would look at myself in a mirror and think I was fat. I see photos of myself back then, you could see all the bones in my spine. I didn’t see that — the voice in my head told me something else and I listened to it. But I see it now. The cognitive shift I’ve accomplished has given me a more realistic, more positive, and more beautiful point of view.

If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

“Don’t accept normal.” If I could inspire a movement it would be to empower people to look at their lives and know they have a choice. Choices for what they eat, what they put on their skin, what they tell themselves in their brains. And all of those choices will determine what their quality of life is. The “normal” right now in life is unhealthy lifestyles and preventable diseases that shorten life massively. If you don’t accept what’s normal, and instead spend time and effort educating yourself and developing the tools to make better choices, life will be very different for you.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“I want to die young at a very old age!”

The reality is that most premature deaths are preventable. “I want to die young at a very old age” is about being conscious about the choices you make for everything from beauty to nutrition to home and lifestyle. It’s about looking at how many preventable diseases there are in the world and figuring out a way to provide education and support in a way to help bodies stay healthy and overcome these diseases. The reality is that the average global life expectancy is 70.4 years. But the human body can easily live to 100. So, where are those 30 years going? Bottom line, what I’m doing in my career is about helping people to get to the point that they “die young at a very old age.”

How can our readers follow you online?

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DeannaLatson

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/deannalatson/