Diana Ash: “Live with a more childlike ability”

As a part of my series about how to live with Joie De Vivre, I had the pleasure of interviewing Diana Ash.

Diana is a two time ovarian cancer survivor diagnosed at the age of 33 who is now working to serve and help others overcome life challenges. As someone who has had her share of physical, mental and emotional struggles, she has managed to rise above it all and now lives a life with purpose. Diana learned through her experiences that if we wait for a certain outcome in order to be happy, we will be constantly chasing happiness and those moments are found along the journey.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you share with us the backstory about what brought you to your specific career path?

Well, my career path has actually been in Human Resources working as a Public Servant. I have worked in this field for the past ten years and it’s only after my cancer diagnosis that I felt a need to pursue my passion in helping others through a mentorship and developmental program.

One of the biggest factors that helped me through my journey with cancer as a young adult was to connect with other individuals of that age group who shared their story of hope with me. I quickly realized their stories became my survival guide and my goal is to be able to share not only my story but the lessons learned throughout my journey to help others find their inner strength and motivation to excel past adversity and setbacks.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career?

Since my involvement in the program I would say that the most interesting factor has been the number of opportunities that have presented themselves to me to share my story and the number of people who have reached out to me saying how my story has helped them. I believe once you tap into your true purpose, things begin aligning themselves for you in a way you could not have imagined. Suddenly the right people, the right circumstances and the right path present themselves to you. It’s almost like an underlying force that is pushing you to where you need to be. I feel guided, supported and motivated more than I have ever felt.

Can you share a story with us about the most humorous mistake you made when you were first starting? What lesson or take-away did you learn from that?

A funny scenario relating to my cancer journey would be the day I went seadooing with friends on a nice hot summer day after I had completed my treatments. I wore my wig out on the water because I wanted to feel like myself and feel the wind blowing in my hair. Well, it did not take long before my wig went flying off and sank to the bottom of the river. The lesson is that we spend so much time associating material goods to our value that we forget what really matters. No matter how much you have, or how you look on the outside, it always goes back to how you are feeling within yourself. Your identity is defined not by your hair, your wig or the toys you accumulate throughout your life but rather what you feed your mind, heart and soul. It’s up to you to take any situation you find yourself in and to see it from a perspective stemmed in gratitude and joy. I learned early on that when you can laugh at yourself, and not take yourself so seriously all the time, life becomes a joyful experience.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

My mentors. Without my mentors I would not be where I am today. They say your friends love you, but your mentors love you too much for you to remain the same. It was only when I actively sought out mentorship that my life began to level up in all aspects: physically, mentally, emotionally, spiritually, relationally and financially. My mentors provided me with the tools, knowledge, belief and push I needed to break through my own barriers in order to succeed at serving, inspiring and giving back to others on a scale I wanted.

Ok thank you for all that. Now let’s move to the main focus of our interview. The United States is currently rated at #18 in the World Happiness Report. Can you share a few reasons why you think the ranking is so low?

I believe that we live in a microwave society. Our patience has run low and we expect certain outcomes in a short period of time without taking the necessary steps to get to where we want to be. We are impatient when it comes to sowing and reaping so we tend to jump ship quickly when we don’t see the results we want. Whether it’s in our relationships, our work, our health, etc. We are constantly competing for the next best thing, whether it’s a promotion, a bigger house, exotic trips or the next iPhone. We compare ourselves with what we believe others have achieved, especially through social media. We constantly feel like we are left behind and we keep chasing after something new to fulfill us yet we forget to appreciate what we have been given in that present moment.

Can you share with our readers your 5 strategies to live with more Joie De Vivre? Can you please give a story or example for each?

1) Live with a more childlike ability. I take pride in knowing that I am constantly growing and learning. It allows for a sense of curiosity and exploration to take over. It allows me to be open minded and to seek new experiences that allow me to discover novelty in life. Every year, I make it a priority to visit a place I have never been to before and to try something I never have in the past.

2) Live with an attitude of servitude. Once you stop worrying about making things perfect and just start doing for others as you would for yourself, you begin to feel fulfilled. Life is meant to be an experience with others and when we commit to show up and serve and to pour into others with all that we have, we take ourselves out of a paralyzing state of being stuck in our head trying to do everything perfectly or worrying what others might think or say. When we take the focus away from ourselves and instead help those around us through servitude we begin to experience fulfillment. Once I realized that my story no longer belonged to me, but rather it was for me to share with others in order to help them, I began to see a shift in my life.

3) Live in gratitude. I can tell you that even on your darkest of days, if you look deeply, you will see there is still some good. When I was in treatment for cancer, the amount of people who stood by me through that fight was unimaginable. There is strength in a community and you quickly realize nothing is guaranteed, every single day is a blessing. We cannot live in a state of gratitude when we are stressed, when we are stressed we are living in survival mode and it’s just not possible to function optimally in this state. When you notice yourself feeling overwhelmed, deflated, stressed, or getting down on yourself, take a moment to take a breath and think of one thing you are grateful for. This alone will allow you to live life out of love and joy rather than fear. I do this multiple times a day to reground myself.

4) Change the way you speak. Words have power, especially the words you speak to yourself internally. Daily positive confessions reprogram your old habits and replaces them with empowerment. I tell myself outloud positive affirmations so that I can hear my own voice say it. I am enough, I am loved, I am an overcomer, I am grateful, I am smart, I am caring, I am beautiful, I am worthy. Instead of saying I will try, I say I will do. Instead of I have to, I say I get to. It’s a minor shift in your vocabulary but a complete shift in your mindset.

5) Remind yourself that everything is temporary. Nothing good lasts forever, which makes you appreciate and value it while it’s there. And nothing bad lasts forever, which this too shall pass. We have the luxury of choices. Maybe not in our external circumstances, however, we have the power of having choices in terms of how we want to feel regardless of what is happening in our lives. I have travelled to the poorest parts of Tanzania and Peru and I am always fascinated by how joyful the children are even though they have the bare minimum. No shoes, no food, no clean water, yet they get together, make a ball out of I am not even sure what material, play soccer barefoot and laugh together. These kids don’t take anything for granted, because they live in the moment and they make the most of what they have. They understand the fragility of life and how quickly it can be taken away.

Do you have any favorite books, podcasts, or resources that most inspired you to live with a thirst for life?

“The path made clear” by Oprah Winfrey

“Think like a monk” by Jay Shetty

“The power of a positive team” by Jon Gordon

“The power of positive leadership” Jon Gordon

Tony Robbins events

Jay Shetty, Gabrielle Bernstein, Steven Furtik, T.D. Jakes

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote” that relates to having a Joie De Vivre? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“Train your mind to see the good in every situation” It’s like a muscle you need to develop continuously over time. Once you begin to realize a situation doesn’t define you but rather your perception of it does, your life transforms. By applying this mindset, I was able to find light in my darkest moments. I was not always like this, I suffered from major depression in my past that left me feeling completely hopeless. I had to train my mind to get to a place of hope.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

Each and every one of us have a gift and purpose to fulfill. I have made it my life mission to help others tap into their potential, follow their dreams and rise above adversity. I believe I have been called to serve those in need by sharing my story, the lessons I have learned along the way and the tools I have acquired throughout my life in the hopes of bringing out their gifts and purpose to live a fulfilling life regardless of what circumstances life has thrown at them.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

I am continuously working on developing myself to a new level in order to be able to better serve others. Tony Robbins said it best when he said “If you are not growing, you are dying” and I stand by that. The world is constantly evolving and we need to adapt accordingly constantly. My projects right now focus on sharing what I, and other overcomers, have learned through life experiences. I’m focusing on talks, podcasts and aiming to get my first book out by the end of the year.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I would inspire a movement where I could lock arms with those who have a serving heart but also have a vision and who are willing to take risks in order to bring their dreams to reality. Before anything was ever brought into existence, it was first a thought, an idea, or a vision. There is strength in numbers, and together, we can serve at a grander scale and help more people when we reunite as one regardless of our personal differences. I would love to see each of us tap into our full potential and give back.

Thank you so much for sharing these important insights. We wish you continued success and good health!