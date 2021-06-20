Stacey Jackson: “It’s never easy to juggle your career and a family”

It’s never easy to juggle your career and a family. And sometimes the balls may drop but that’s ok. The most important thing for me — and I think for everyone — should be that the people you love in your life should come first, but you should never forget about YOU. Because if you’re not a happy you, then you won’t be a happy mom, wife, partner…

As part of my interview series on the five things you need to know to become a great author, I had the pleasure of interviewing Stacey Jackson.

Stacey Jackson is known for many things, including being a talented singer/songwriter, an executive producer at 3B1G Records, and the founder of StaeFit Sportswear. Outside of her plethora of career choices she is an activist and philanthropist as well as a very dedicated mother.

Now, along with mother and entrepreneur, Jackson is adding ‘author’ to her seemingly ever-growing list of successes. She wrote her first musical book, ‘How Snoop Dogg Made Me A Better Mom,’ as a quarantine project in addition to recording music in her attic studio, which she lovingly calls “my little sanctuary.”

Thank you so much for joining us! Can you share a story about what brought you to this particular career path?

I’ve been a singer in bands since I was a teenager. But after I got married and we started to have babies, I decided to focus on raising my family. I always aspired to be a singer songwriter, but after I had kids, I didn’t think it would ever happen. But life is about the whole ride and going down all different paths in that journey. With over half a century on this earth, I realized that there is real value in my experience over the years. I was itching to get back into my music but the craziness of juggling a family, and being a singer trying to make it in an industry that is so youthful, was very risky. But I persevered — actually, I worked my butt off, and I had my first hit single at 40. So, it led me to write a book to inspire other women who have a family but also have their own passion and aspirations to take that risk and not to give up on their dreams.

Can you share the most interesting story that occurred to you in the course of your career?

Well, I’ve had a boat load of interesting stories — hence why I’m writing a book. I suppose that one of the highlights would be the opportunity to collaborate in person with Snoop Dogg. It was not just an experience ‘in the moment’ for me, it was an experience of a lifetime. I retained relationships with a lot of the people involved in the project, the “Dogg Pound” as they are referred to, and 10 years later I’m still close with the posse. I have also performed a cameo in a comedy film called Reboot Camp that’s just been released and am now going to be hosting an nostalgic 80’s music series in Britain on Spotlight TV for Sky which premieres next month!

What was the biggest challenge you faced in your journey to becoming an author? How did you overcome it? Can you share a story about that, that other aspiring writers can learn from?

I was very lucky. A good friend of mine, Ruth Elkins, is a former writer and editor at The Times in London. And when I embarked on this journey of writing a “fictionalized account” of my life, I was thinking “I’ve never been an author before!” So maybe she could just “ghost write” this for me. But after a lot of back and forth, meetings and outlines, we decided it would be more “genuine” and have more depth if we co-wrote it together. Plus, I really wanted to learn about the writing process, and I couldn’t have asked for a more excellent teacher and mentor. It is written in my voice so of course there are a lot of Yiddish expressions in the book! My experiences are so important and personal to me, so it would have been harder to have taken the “ghost writer’ approach — even if the book is “fictionalised”. Ruth and I have gotten so close, but I also learned so much about myself in this process of writing with her. My writing has become more confident and more natural. I figured out the best approach was to just write as I speak. It’s been a real learning experience, and even at my age to learn something new like properly writing a book, I’m very grateful for.

I learned to not be afraid and to just put the pen to the paper — literally! I’ve been writing my synopsis of it on a piece of paper! Don’t be afraid to say it like it is and tell the story because nothing is wrong — especially when it’s your own journey. My advice I would give to an aspiring writer, is to emote. You want the reader to feel every word you’ve written. Be descriptive and be funny where you can, be sad where it’s appropriate and don’t be afraid to show all those emotions.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

Even though we ‘fictionalized’ the story (the main character is tragically a widow for example), I still didn’t want to modify the names of the characters too much, but my kids were freaking out that the characters names were still very, very close to the real names and they said “MUM! This is supposed to be fiction! You can’t name ‘Jon’ — ‘Ron!” And they really gave me a lot of lip about that! Obviously, some of the stories and experiences in the book are based on true stories and what has actually happened in my life, but some aren’t, some are made up for dramatic license. But I learned that no matter what kind of book you try to write, it’s not worth pissing off the people you love!

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

Well, as I mentioned before it’s been 10 years since the record with Snoop Dogg and I was asked to do a cameo performance in a movie called “REBOOT CAMP” and sing “LIVE IT UP”, which is incredible considering it originally launched 10 years ago! We rebooted it, remastered it and remixed it to have a fresh new sound for 2021 and I’m so excited to have the opportunity to release this again. Especially because the music industry has changed so much in just 10 years so getting to release a record like this now in the time of Spotify and TikTok and Instagram is really, really cool. I am also super excited about hosting a new TV series in the UK on Spotlight TV which airs on Sky. When I got the call from the producers that I got the gig, I literally wrote down a year’s worth of episodes in three minutes just off the top of my head. I mean — I grew up in the 80’s, I still know EVERY lyric to all the hits of that era. This show was made for me!!

Can you share the most interesting story that you shared in your book?

There are a bunch of interesting bits along the way, because it’s all about how she juggles everything in her life. There is one scene at the beginning where she is backstage at one of her gigs, and her phone is blowing up because her daughter needs help with her math homework and her son needs some money while in university and her PTA ‘friends’ are on her case because she is simultaneously organizing a charity to build a school in Nepal plus the family business isn’t doing too hot, so the CFO is also trying to contact her. Immediately you see how she manages to deal with it all moments before she is about to go out on stage as her alter-ego. So, it’s all about her balancing both sides of her life which is very relatable to working moms no matter what they do.

What is the main empowering lesson you want your readers to take away after finishing your book?

It’s never easy to juggle your career and a family. And sometimes the balls may drop but that’s ok. The most important thing for me — and I think for everyone — should be that the people you love in your life should come first, but you should never forget about YOU. Because if you’re not a happy you, then you won’t be a happy mom, wife, partner…

Based on your experience, what are the “5 Things You Need to Know to Become a Great Author”? Please share a story or example for each.

I am a team player, so I think always run things by someone if you’re unsure, read things to others to see how they may perceive them, trust your instincts, write like you speak if you’re telling a story, and humor matters — especially in ‘chic lit’.

What is the one habit you believe contributed the most to you becoming a great writer? (i.e. perseverance, discipline, play, craft study) Can you share a story or example?

Oh my goodness! I don’t think I’m a great writer, I just think it’s patience! Especially over COVID, feedback came back, and the consensus was that we needed to rejig the story a bit because it needed to be more current. It had to be more relatable to the way people are thinking now because many lives have changed due to the pandemic. Even the way people read books has changed and we had to readjust and find new ways to explore the stories. Never fear feedback; every piece of feedback is good and helpful. Listen to people in the industry, their advice is key, especially if you’re a newbie author. I also advise anyone writing a book to get an impartial and professional editor — no matter how many times you read your own material an editor is crucial. I was soooo fortunate to be introduced to Nancy Lamb who is a veteran author and is editing the book. She is a stickler for punctuation and grammar and her line edits are essential. Plus living in the UK and co-writing with a Brit means some of the spellings and expressions may not cross the pond so she’s been amazing with all that! We hang on every word she says about anything.

Which literature do you draw inspiration from? Why?

I absolutely love reading chic lit, I loved “Shopaholic”, “Bridget Jones…” All of that! And I love great humor and women who thrive and achieve their dreams. It’s inspiring, the journey they take to get there and the compromises they take in order to achieve their dreams. That’s the inspiration I draw from. But recently I read one of my friend’s new books, which is actually non-fiction. The book is spectacular — “When Time Stood Still” by Arianna Neumann. It’s told in her voice and it’s about this 10-year ‘detective journey’ she went on when she found out her father wasn’t who she thought he was. The book is so inspiring and how she told it — in her voice — is amazing. What she has achieved as an author is incredible. Telling stories from your heart — that sucks me in.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I feel fortunate, I really do. I actually love all the years I have under my belt being creative and doing what I love. I guess if I could make a club of really interesting people who have had various journeys in their life — who really experienced rolling down different avenues, even “repotting themselves” to get to where they wanted to end up in the end — no matter how long it took them to get there. There are so many people out there unhappy where they are right now in their career and to know there are always alternatives and it’s never too late. I think this club could do the circuit of schools as well to educate and inspire young people. Teach them about risk but to also be patient. Because although things may not happen right away, you need to experience — really experience — because all the paths you take could eventually lead you to where you want to be if you work hard for it. I guess I am a testament to that, I waited all these years before I could achieve my dream. But it’s funny when parents try to tell their own kids this, most kids just roll their eyes at them, haha! But weirdly, they will listen to someone else with the same advice! Many of my kids’ friends come to me for advice a lot, and I’m very grateful and humbled by that. Life lessons and experiences are precious and truly priceless. It took me a half a century to become an overnight success, so work hard and don’t give up!

