Stephanie Wagner of Healthy Minds Innovations: “Find a community of like-minded people”

I was raised in Grand Forks, ND by a mother who loved the arts. I grew up listening to musicals (I knew every word of Phantom of the Opera and West Side Story!), attending theatre, and even going to hear live orchestras play. As a result, I loved music and started playing the flute very young. I was quite good at it — always the first chair — and I was also very competitive. I loved music so much that both my Bachelor’s Degree and first Master’s degree are in music performance.

What or who inspired you to pursue your career? We’d love to hear the story.

My career has had a couple of phases. This most recent phase of my career at Healthy Minds Innovations (HMI) was inspired by a lifelong love of teaching. I started teaching flute in my 20s and then evolved into a role in corporate training and development for Aveda Corporation (an environmentally conscious beauty company) for 20+ years where I taught things like coaching, leadership, service skills, and product knowledge.

This love of teaching and my own wellness journey have led me to where I am now. I started meditating about 17 years ago as a way of dealing with chronic anxiety. It has made a profound difference on my mental health. Years later, I used my meditation practice as support to help me lose 80 pounds. Throughout that time, I worked with a health coach and was very inspired by that relationship, so much so that I ended up getting my second Master’s degree in Integrative Health and Well-being Coaching from the University of Minnesota and became a board certified health coach.

My background in meditation, health coaching, and teaching have led me to my current role as a trainer and meditation coach at Healthy Minds Innovations (HMI) which is basically the job of my dreams.

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that?

My teachers have always been the biggest source of inspiration to me. When I was growing up, I had two band teachers in particular — Ken Larsen and Glen Wolf — who were very encouraging, warm, and offered no B.S.

My current meditation teacher, Mingyur Rinpoche, inspires me every day and has been very supportive of me in my meditation practice.

In addition to being supportive, these teachers have been amazing role models of the type of teacher I aim to be; warm, caring, compassionate, clear, inspiring, and direct.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

Much of my job involves teaching live courses on the science and practice of well-being for HMI, the majority of which are online. There are so many things that don’t go according to plan in the world of teaching, ranging from activities not going the way you intended, participants being shy, or even technology issues.

Recently, I was leading a webinar for 160 people on the juicy topic of Navigating Transitions During the Pandemic. I was about 7 minutes in, and I was in the middle of leading a guided meditation, when all of the sudden the meeting ended prematurely. I had that “WTF” moment and had to very quickly recover — jumping right back into leading the meditation without even missing a beat. And to do it all while remaining calm. I think I even said “well, how’s that for navigating transitions!”

We also had a moment in one of our live 8-week intensive courses where I was leading a meditation, and someone began swearing in the background. Picture that — I’m guiding everyone to breathe into the moment and in the silence all 150 attendees hear, “f**!” I remained steady, muted the individual, and then muted them again as it continued to happen. Later on, we cut out that part in the recording, but my colleagues still love to bring it up!

In those moments there is no time for anger, frustration, stress, etc. You have to recover very quickly. This situation is just an example of countless moments in my teaching career when things didn’t go as planned. I have developed enough resilience to get back on track as quickly as possible and to focus on what I can control, rather than spinning around in what went wrong and why.

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

Joy of LIving by Yongey Mingyur Rinpoche. This book opened my eyes to ways that we can actually use anything in our lives as an opportunity to practice meditation — thoughts, emotions — even anxiety. Mingyur Rinpoche tells a story in the book about how he dealt with panic as a child and how his own meditation practice helped him to transform his relationship with his panic. This has been my experience. After years of resisting my anxiety, I was able to work with it in my meditation practice and as a result I no longer have chronic anxiety. I have situationally appropriate anxiety, which can be very healthy.

Can you share your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why does that resonate with you so much?

“Be kind to yourself as you proceed along this journey. This kindness, in itself, is a means of awakening the spark of love within you and helping others to discover the spark of love within themselves.” -Tsoknyi Rinpoche

I love this quote because I have lived a life of being a perfectionist. Although this part of me has helped me in many ways, it also comes with a very critical and unkind inner voice. Accepting this perfectionism is a part of me and not believing all of the stories that the critical voice tries to feed me is an act of kindness and love. Through this softening, I can extend and open up more deeply to others. Befriending my inner perfectionist has helped me guide other people through my coaching and meditation teaching to help them befriend parts of themselves that often are unloved.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

I just wrote and taught a four-week pilot of a virtual class on meditation and habit formation. It was big fun because we tested some interventions outside of the live workshop to help people establish habit, including text reminders and 1:1 meditation coaching. The course combined all of my favorite things; teaching, meditation, writing content, coaching, and habit formation to help people live healthier lives.

OK, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the core focus of our interview. In this interview series we’d like to discuss cultivating wellness habits in four areas of our lives, Mental wellness, Physical wellness, Emotional wellness, & Spiritual wellness. Let’s dive deeper into these together. Based on your research or experience, can you share with our readers three good habits that can lead to optimum mental wellness? Please share a story or example for each.

Daily Meditation — Our brains have an incredible capacity to change due to something called neuroplasticity. It’s an insight coming out of neuroscience and the science of training the mind is based on this idea. Daily meditation helps us harness this capacity for the brain to change by helping us connect with positive qualities that are beneficial to our well-being — like awareness, connection, insight, and purpose. Daily gratitude or appreciation practice — We have for biological and evolutionary reasons a negativity bias. We are hard-wired to detect threats around us and that’s not bad, it’s what has helped us survive as a species! But this tendency can trigger chronic stress. Practices like gratitude and appreciation counteract the tendency to hyper-focus on the negative by helping us tune in more naturally to the positive things that exist around us — we just don’t normally see them! Appreciation orients our inner compass to notice what’s right, rather than what’s wrong. Therapy — Therapy has been extremely beneficial to my mental health and has been instrumental in helping me see things more clearly. On some level, my therapist is the voice of reason. She helps me to explore the role of my beliefs and perceptions and how they contribute to certain “habits of mind,”like my tendency to be really hard on myself when things don’t go exactly as planned. I’m a big fan of not only doing therapy when times are tough, but also when things are going well. Therapy is a path of getting to know myself better. This self-knowledge helps me to navigate the ups and downs of life in meaningful ways.

Do you have a specific type of meditation practice or Yoga practice that you have found helpful? We’d love to hear about it.

My favorite type of meditation is called open awareness. This is a type of meditation in which the mind isn’t focused on anything in particular, yet it is not distracted or lost in thought. You just let go and relax the mind without blocking anything — simply allowing thoughts, emotions, sensations to come and go. You are just aware of them. This practice has helped me develop a completely different relationship with thoughts and emotions. Rather than getting so invested and caught up in them, there is some space. Open awareness allows me to connect to a sense of well-being that exists inside of me, regardless of the ups and down of life.

Thank you for that. Can you share three good habits that can lead to optimum physical wellness? Please share a story or example for each.

Move your body — Growing up, I was never really taught to be active. I gained a lot of weight in my 30s and became quite sedentary due to a very stressful job. When I turned 40, I asked myself “Do I want to age like a healthy person, or do I want to age like a sick one?” I decided I wanted to age like a healthy one and as a result, I decided to experiment with getting active. My intention wasn’t to lose weight. Instead, I wanted to see if it would have a positive impact on my energy, my mood, and my sleep. As a result of this experiment, I found that I loved being active and as a result lost 80 pounds that I have kept off to this day. Nourish your body — Food plays such an important role in our ability to have the energy to meet the demands of our life. Unfortunately, many people use food disproportionately as a source of comfort and lose sight of the importance of eating a variety of healthy foods to nourish. Eating more foods that make you feel good — nourished, energetic, and aligned with your values — can go a long way to supporting physical and even emotional wellness. Listen to your body — Our body sends us signals all the time, unfortunately we don’t always listen to them. These signals tell us things like we are thirsty, hungry, need to move, or have over-exercised. By bringing awareness to these signals in the body, we can follow important cues that are vital for physical wellness.

Something I’ve noticed during the pandemic is the impact that sitting all day has had on my hips and shoulders. Now that the weather is getting nicer, I’m starting to walk at least 3 miles every morning, in addition to the exercises I normally do, to help counteract the tightness in my hips. This new part of my daily routine has gone a long way to reducing stiffness and pain.

Do you have any particular thoughts about healthy eating? We all know that it’s important to eat more vegetables, eat less sugar, etc. But while we know it intellectually, it’s often difficult to put it into practice and make it a part of our daily habits. In your opinion what are the main blockages that prevent us from taking the information that we all know, and integrating it into our lives?

One of the biggest obstacles I see with my clients is something called the“What the Hell Effect”. It’s happened to many of us. We know eating healthy is good for us, we have the best intentions to do so, and then we overindulge. This indulgence makes us feel like we have failed. Instead of taking that moment to offer ourselves some compassion and to recommit to eating healthy, we think “what the hell…I’ve already indulged, I might as well indulge some more” and give up on the goal altogether.

Another barrier is being too restrictive, especially when people are trying to lose weight. When we focus on what we CAN’T have, it causes obsessive thinking and craving. For example, you say, “I can’t have pizza” and then all you think about is how badly you want pizza. Instead, we can flip the narrative and think about what we want to eat more of. I want to eat more fruits and vegetables, and to drink more water. When we focus our efforts there, we think less about the foods that we are trying to minimize which in turn helps us be more successful at achieving our healthy eating goals.

Can you share three good habits that can lead to optimum emotional wellness? Please share a story or example for each.

Spending time with friends and loved ones — Connected and caring social relationships are vital for well-being. Dr. Vivek Murthy, surgeon general, outlines the importance of social connection in his book Together: The Healing Power of Human Connection in a Sometimes Lonely World.

His work indicates that loneliness has an impact not only on our emotional health, but our physical health, as well. “People who struggle with loneliness also have an increased risk for cardiovascular disease, dementia, depression, and anxiety.” Meditation with Emotions — Meditating with emotions can help us develop a different relationship with our emotions. Normally when we experience challenging emotions, we become really identified with them…it’s like we become anger or we become anxiety. We might believe the stories associated with the emotion to be true. Or they are so painful, we try really hard to get rid of them — which can make them stronger.

-When we meditate with emotions, we are able to see the emotions as they happen in real time. As we do this, we see that emotions are actually not one fixed, solid experience. They are actually changing and made up of different parts — like strong physical sensations in the body or thoughts in the form of images or words. When we are able to see the pieces of the emotion, it’s almost like some space opens up for us to respond rather than react. We can see the emotion more clearly. And rather than trying to get rid of it, we can be with the emotion. This is an act of kindness — allowing difficult emotions to be ok. This can help us to have a healthier and more balanced relationship with our emotional world. Exercise — Some studies have indicated that physical exercise has a positive impact on things like depression and anxiety. In my own experience, exercise has been a wildly helpful way to work off the excess energy of stress and anxiety, helping me get my body back into a balanced state. Any exercise will do, but I really enjoy cardio kickboxing, high intensity interval training, walking in nature, and weight lifting. You can choose any exercise that honors the unique capacities of your body.

Do you have any particular thoughts about the power of smiling to improve emotional wellness? We’d love to hear it.

A practice that I’m a big fan of is laughter yoga, which harnesses the power of smiling and laughter to make you feel good. During laughter yoga, you do a series of exercises which often begin with fake laughing and end in uproarious authentic laughter. It is so fun and so light. It’s the perfect mood booster to improve emotional wellness.

Finally, can you share three good habits that can lead to optimum spiritual wellness? Please share a story or example for each.

Get clear about your purpose and embody your values — Living in alignment with our values is an important aspect of spiritual wellness because it helps us be the best version of ourselves. Living a purpose-driven life has additional benefits like contributing to an increase in positive emotions and improvement in overall psychological well-being. Do activities that you enjoy that help you to connect with something greater than yourself — This might be something like getting out in nature, volunteering, or attending services or rituals within your own spiritual community. This is yet another way of giving our lives deeper meaning. Find a community of like-minded people — This has been a very important part of my spiritual wellness. When I first started meditating, I found a meditation community and started getting involved. It was really meaningful to connect with people who had similar spiritual interests. I made some profound connections and was able to deepen my connection to the Tibetan Buddhist teachings & practices that are such an important part of my life.

Do you have any particular thoughts about how being “in nature” can help us to cultivate spiritual wellness?

There have been many research studies on the positive effect of being in nature, even for short periods. As I mentioned above participating in activities in nature helps you connect to a greater purpose and gain perspective as you enter into the beauty of the world. Beyond relaxation and improved focus, being in nature can also help us feel more connected. One of our colleagues offers meditations specific to experiences with nature, like this one.

Ok, we are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

Teach all children how to meditate as a part of the school curriculum. Imagine what it would be like to have all children learn skills that would lead to greater resilience and well-being in addition to math and literacy. They would learn to be kind, compassionate, insightful, and self-aware — leading to greater mental and emotional well-being. This would not only have a positive impact on the individual but would lead to a kinder and wiser world.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them 🙂

I would love to have lunch with His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama. He has played an instrumental role in the work at the Center for Healthy Minds (the affiliated research institution of Healthy Minds Innovations) and has had a profound impact on the neuroscientific research of Healthy Minds founder, Dr. Richard Davidson.

The reason why I chose His Holiness is because he holds a tremendous amount of knowledge and wisdom in many areas. I want to pick his brain about my own meditation practice, learn more about how he has cultivated a seemingly infinite wellspring of strength in his leadership of the Tibetan Community, and simply want to know him better as a person — beyond his public persona.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

As a Trainer & Program Specialist for the nonprofit, Healthy Minds Innovations, you can often hear my voice or see me teach on multiple platforms! You can download our freely available meditation app, the Healthy Minds Program. The app is more like a guided program than a traditional meditation app. It contains short podcast style lessons on the neuroscience behind the practices and offers choices of different teachers (including me) and styles (you can practice on-the-go, for example)!

You can also watch me almost weekly on our live guided meditations on YouTube. We choose a new topic each week and love to interact with our community. You can keep up with the schedule on our blog, or check out a year’s worth of our previous practices on YouTube to get a taste.

Lastly, I regularly teach courses both for workplaces and the public. You can sign up for our Summer MasterClass, where you’ll spend 8 weeks with me learning about the science and practice of well-being, or you can bring well-being to your workplace with Healthy Minds @Work and I can bring trainings to you and your colleagues.

Thank you for these really excellent insights, and we greatly appreciate the time you spent with this. We wish you continued success.