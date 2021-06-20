Jeremy Murphy of 360bespoke: “I don’t chase leads”

…I don’t chase leads. If you’re good at what you do, leads chase you. Word of mouth is the currency we work in. If I do a great job for a client, they will spread the word. I’ve been fortunate that I haven’t had to chase business in quite a while. It comes to me. Of course, that could change. You’re only as good as your last placement.

As a part of my series about the things you need to know to excel in the modern PR industry, I had the pleasure of interviewing Jeremy Murphy.

Jeremy Murphy is the founder of 360bespoke, a media agency that provides public relations, content development, reputation management and crisis communications for clients in categories such as luxury, arts, fashion/ beauty, hospitality, travel, media, start-ups, and entrepreneurs. He is especially known for securing marquee media placements for a quirky collection of clients who include a violinist, skin care brand, celebrity cosmetics line, fashion labels, world renowned florist and opera star, among others. Previously, Murphy spent 14 years at CBS where he served many roles as a Vice President, most notably as a company spokesperson and editor-in-chief. In addition, he is a respected speech writer, having worked with shoe designer Steve Madden on his address to the Accessories Council; Elle magazine editor in chief Nina Garcia; media executive Dawn Ostroff (Spotify, Conde Nast, CW network) and artists like Usher, Dolly Parton, Indya Moore and Issa Rae.

At CBS, Murphy oversaw all communications to media, including press releases, statements, announcements, executive biographies, as well as speeches for the company’s top leaders. He wrote remarks for CEO Leslie Moonves, CW president Dawn Ostroff, as well as executives in charge of all its divisions. Murphy also oversaw media relations for its local television, radio, and out-of-home companies.

Before CBS, Murphy worked as a reporter at Mediaweek, where he covered the nation’s top 50 markets. He began as a feature writer with Knight Ridder newspapers.

Thank you so much for your time! I know that you are a very busy person. Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

I started as a newspaper reporter with Knight Ridder, which is something I encourage all people who want to start in public relations to do. Understanding the culture, beat, and energy of a newsroom is not something that can be taught in college or experienced at a PR firm. I learned how a writer thinks, pitches to their editor, drafts their story, edits. I know when to call them, and when not. I know what they are going to ask and what headline they are fishing for because I did it myself.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began at your company?

There are too many! I guess the most interesting, and bizarre, was diversifying my clientele. I had focused so hard on luxury, fashion, beauty, and arts that I pigeonholed myself a bit. So, two years in, I decided to expand my services and started getting unique clients. A Pilates studio. Professional tutor. Fragrance maker. Even an entrepreneur who started a website listing funeral home prices which, ironically, became one of my favorite clients.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

When I started my firm, 360bespoke, I had come from 14 years in network television. I was used to working with big budgets, where spending 100,000 dollars on a campaign or project was not uncommon. So, when I signed one of my first clients — a young musician making a big debut — I was not shy when his billionaire parents told me to spend whatever it took for the PR campaign. I was used to that! I was good at that (still am). I commissioned an elaborate photo shoot with stylists, set designers, groomers. Arranged for Tom Ford to design a made-to-measure suit. Sent him to Martial Vivot for a cool haircut. Everything went perfectly, we got amazing photos, press, reviews. And then the parents saw the bill. Needless to say, we did not continue. That was a hard lesson, realizing I wasn’t in La-La-Land anymore. Now, nothing is taken for granted. Nothing is ambiguous. And everything is agreed to upfront. Also, billionaires are cheap. You can quote me on that!

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

There’s never a boring day. I’ve got many fires burning: Sue Phillips, the fragrance expert who created scents for Tiffany and Burberry, accidentally discovered her process can cure COVID victims of losing their sense of smell. The media has gone global. Also, Stewart Pearce, who was Princess Diana’s secret voice coach, has written a new book called “Diana The Voice of Change” that chronicles their relationship in the last two years of her life. Charlie Siem, the celebrity violinist, released a new album and collaboration with Rolls Royce. Jeff Leatham, florist to the stars (Cher, Oprah, Kardashian, George V Paris) launched two projects — a fragrance with Kim and a flower delivery service called Bloom Bundle. Rinna Beauty, the cosmetics line by Lisa Rinna, is gearing up to announce their second product. Nicole Miller is releasing a new fragrance collection. And the funeral site, Funeralocity.com, is helping people apply for reimbursement costs through FEMA for expenses due to COVID. All in a day!

What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why. (Please share a story or example for each.)

This is going to get me in trouble, but college was not important. I didn’t learn a thing. If anything, it delayed my career by five years (yes, I took five years) Lunch in the Grill Room, Dinner in the Pool Room. I learned that a year too late after mistakenly booking my very first meal at the old Four Seasons Restaurant (not hotel) on 52nd Street. I brought my guests to lunch and they sat us in the Pool Room, which was Siberia at that hour. And so, I learned it’s not just what you eat, but where you sit. The wrong table speaks volumes. Don’t “reply all.” I don’t think this needs further explanation. Celebrities are not nice. They are not your friends. In fact, many of them are terrible people. Alcohol is an important part of your day. I started very late but am catching up.

You are known as a master networker. Can you share some tips on great networking?

I am? Lol. I guess the one thing I can impart is leave people with a lasting memory or warm and fuzzy feeling. For me, it’s being a great dinner date or wing man. I’m a fun night out. I always mix it up, make things interesting, and leave people laughing. Sometimes trouble ensues, but that just makes it more unexpected. Humor is key. Be ready with a great story, fun retort. I sometimes play a game called “Table Envy” that never fails to crack the ice, and crack people up. Also, be kind. Say hi to everyone, offer a compliment, agree to hate who they hate. Finally, an off-color, un-PC joke works every time. Just know your room.

Lead generation is one of the most important aspects of any business. Can you share some of the strategies you use to generate good, qualified leads?

I think this is a misnomer. I don’t chase leads. If you’re good at what you do, leads chase you. Word of mouth is the currency we work in. If I do a great job for a client, they will spread the word. I’ve been fortunate that I haven’t had to chase business in quite a while. It comes to me. Of course, that could change. You’re only as good as your last placement.

Is there a particular book that you read, or podcast you listened to that really helped you in your career? Can you explain?

I love books about media, but behind the scenes stuff that really happened. Real life is so much more interesting than fiction. I loved Ronan Farrow’s “Catch and Kill;” Megan Twohey and Jodi Kantor’s “She Said” was mind-blowing. I read Amy Chozick’s “Covering Hillary” in one sitting. I devoured books about the AOL-Time Warner merger, Eisner’s reign in Jim Stewart’s “Disney War,” the Jayson Blair drama at the NY Times, the end of Time Inc. This is living history. I wish I did this when I was younger instead of going to college.

Because of the role you play, you are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I never consider myself of great influence but thank you for the compliment! I guess what I’d say is that PR is not brain surgery. Unless you’re working in government or medicine, we’re not saving lives. So, have fun. Be smart. Savor the victories, learn from the defeats but don’t let them define who you are. This is an exciting profession and most everyone is cool. Don’t take yourself too seriously, but serious enough to earn a living. And drink. It’s never too early.

This was meaningful! Thank you so much for your time.