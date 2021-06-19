Erik Cofield of the Association of Professional Builders: “Plan more strategically”

The path to develop a network of customers to sustain the career as a coach requires boundless energy and long-term vision, not to mention an ever expanding list of customers. If you do your job effectively, you constantly have customers that no longer need you. That is success.

The coaching industry is now tremendous. It is a 15 billion dollar industry. Many professionals have left their office jobs to become highly successful coaches. At the same time, not everyone who starts a coaching business sees success. What does someone starting a career as a life coach, wellness coach, or business coach need to know to turn it into a very successful and rewarding career?

In this interview series, called “Five Things You Need To Create a Highly Successful Career As a Life or Business Coach” we are interviewing experienced and successful life coaches, wellness coaches, fitness coaches, business and executive coaches and other forms of coaches who share the strategies you need to create a successful career as a life or business coach.

In this particular interview, we had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Erik Cofield.

Erik Cofield is an Executive Business Coach with the Association of Professional Builders. He is a senior-level business strategist, educator, public speaker, and author. He has provided guidance for many types and sizes of companies in the construction vertical: home builders of all sizes and types; remodelers; and software companies.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and what brought you to this particular career path?

I started in technology and business processes for builders, then bought and sold some small companies that provided services to builders, and then joined what was at the time the most award-winning design build company in Houston. It was not intentional but it so happened I ended up on both sides of the desk so to speak.

Having seen how providers treat builders, and how builders struggle to run more effective profitable systemized businesses, my innate desire to help was a natural catalyst to leverage my knowledge into coaching. Family members reminded me I was a student cadet in 5th grade helping 1st graders on my lunch break, so sharing knowledge seems to have been deeply ingrained early on.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

First, if you can’t open up your compassion, empathy and consideration locker, you won’t be a successful coach. Second, crafting open-ended questions must be designed with, and based on, the intent and objective the customer needs. Finally, without listening skills, imparting a qualified perspective is nearly impossible.

In one example, a company is run by 2 brothers. One, I would later find out, the hard way, had bipolar disorder. Although they stated they wanted my help in solving business challenges, the reality is they wanted to find a way to dissolve the partnership without dissolving the family connection. Understanding the real dynamics uses all the skills I mention.

In an example, completely the opposite, a husband and wife team were headed for divorce because their business problems were revealing their vast differences in perspective, objectives and capabilities. Fortunately, their business challenges were the easy part, for me. As we worked through business issues, I was able to impart some guidance on how some of the business processes, such as staying up until midnight managing their QuickBooks accounting system, needed to change, and impacted their marriage. But Business Coaches should be careful not to fool themselves into thinking they are life coaches or have all the answers. I am certainly not trained in couples therapy. Staying focused on the business solution is the right course. The fact one knows it will have other positive benefits should not change the best advice or guidance.

How have habits played a role in your success? Can you share some success habits that have helped you in your journey?

We all know rebels who do not care about rules. However, I think it is more effective to understand the rules, even practice and follow the rules, before trying to break, fix or bypass them. Habits are things we choose to do repetitively for whatever reason. As a young man, learning about investing and compounded interest, and also while losing 100 pounds of weight decades ago, the paradigm shift of understanding small changes have big rewards over time hit me like a ton of bricks. That knowledge, like most knowledge, is powerful.

One of my habits that I try to convey is, “Start out like you want to end up”, meaning, think through things. Strive to do things correctly the first time and understand that small changes which may seem insignificant at the time, have huge consequences when done repetitively over long periods of time.

Another habit I have is to try to convey concepts using easy to understand examples. I tell the story about how I stopped putting whipping cream in my coffee 30 years ago. I have no way of calculating the unrealized weight gain that action saved me from, but everyone can appreciate it is substantial. I then use a real world example relevant to my customer. It is easier for them to make the connection.

This will be intuitive to you but it will be helpful to spell this out directly. Can you help explain a few reasons why it is so important to create good habits? Can you share a story or give some examples?

Good habits help you achieve good results, and the opposite is also true.

The good news is, all habits can be crafted, planned, managed or even corrected as needed. First you have to actively decide on things you want to do, and do again, and again. You make that habit, but after a while, it is so routine, it is part of what makes you who you are, good, bad or otherwise. No one becomes an athlete, a financial expert or a specialist at anything just through birth and genetics alone.

Speaking in general, what is the best way to develop good habits? Conversely, how can one stop bad habits?

“Self-Interruption”. First, something has to happen to cause you to care. Our evolutionary biology dictates that all of us care about something, or many things. Once you care about something you start giving it thought. Whether you are analytic or you tend to make irrational decisions, when and where there is thought, there is usually action. For me, to learn a new habit, I have to engage in “self interruption” or change my natural way. I have to put things in my way, such as notes in odd places, reminders on my phone, schedule emails, allow others to remind me, create diversions. If I am struggling to make time to read a book I want to read, I will put it on the floor in my path. I once duct taped a bag of donuts until I was emotionally ready to throw them out. To some, that just sounds silly. But to someone who has faced addiction or any real struggle to overcome something, it is not silly. It is human. To create good habits, or stop bad habits, requires you to change current habits or processes. The change required must be commensurate and appropriate to the good habit you want to start, or the bad one you want to stop. But you are not alone. If you have friends or family, you can engage them to disrupt your day or processes. One benefit of a coach is they do not share your business-related bad habits. All that being said, I am a firm believer in the concept that one cannot help those who are not willing to be helped, or whose ego is so big, they cannot get over their own obstacles.

Can you share your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why does that resonate with you so much?

The Life Lesson Quote, wherever it originated, that most impacts me is “Tough times don’t last. Tough people do”. I was a very young child going through a rather horrific childhood, frankly, and the person saying it was just a casual bystander. I was probably 7. I remember it clearly and yet I have no real idea why that one person and that saying on that day stuck with me. I believe I was destined to hear it then and there. But it is a truth for all of us. No matter how rich we are, or how good-looking or wherever we come from, being human requires going through tough times.

Engaging with someone to help you can be daunting, scary, even overwhelming, especially when they are in the role of keeping you accountable, discovering your truths sometimes even before you do. Asking for, and accepting, help is a sign of strength, not weakness. Trying to resolve or minimize your weaknesses doesn’t negate the fact you may have many other strengths, even strengths the person helping you on your weaknesses doesn’t have. That is part of the human experience.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

As a coach, it is imperative to understand the human. Businesses, ramifications, decisions, benefits, mistakes, all of it, the entire aspect of the coaching role relates back to the humanity of the person or people engaged.

I am working on projects with builders running multi-million dollar companies. Frankly, some customers come off as arrogant, until those tough shells are revealed and you find out they give significant money to causes. One person has given over a million dollars to St. Jude. I asked why, specifically since that is also a charity of mine. He said he just could not look at children without knowing he did what he could. Suddenly, he is not the jerk people thought. If I ever had a superpower, it would be to make every human realize that no other human is one-dimensional; to allow them to see people as multi-dimensional. Your view of them might be one-dimensional, but we all need to accept a broader brushstroke for the images we think we see.

I am also working with a builder who is accepting cryptocurrency for projects. Since I don’t understand all the ramifications of that myself, I have to wonder how this will change society. So, I am learning about cryptocurrency while he is learning how and why to calculate his work in progress accounting adjustment. What synergy!

Another exciting project is working with a builder whose clientele is the upper half of the one percent. What he builds are stunning works of art that happen to house humans. Imagine how he has to manage every hinge, every drawer pull, not to mention the fringes of construction science. It is fascinating.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. Many coaches are successful, but some are not very successful. From your experience or perspective, what are the main factors that distinguish successful coaches from unsuccessful ones? What are your “ Things You Need To Create a Highly Successful Career As a Life or Business Coach”? If you can, please share a story or an example for each.

The direction of intent. Some coaches approach success as what they view success should be. I do not. I ask. I listen. I plan. I use a Socratic method for my client to come to “the” realizations as their own. Who cares what the Executive Business Coach wants. Coaches should not let their lives wrap or intertwine with their customers, no more than marriage counselors, therapists, personal trainers, etc.

1 . (INTENT) The Business Coach must have a poly-partisan customer-oriented solution-based intent.If my intent is to solve problems, the solutions can be based on best business practices, data, science, etc. but they must not be ego-driven. There is a huge difference between an effective business coach and an egocentric self help bigger than life guru. Both are valuable, but they have different roles.

2 . (FUNCTIONAL EGO) The Business Coach must be comfortable in their own life.My role as an Advisor certainly allows for my customer’s success to be a point of pride for me. But the success I have in my career is one of many aspects in my life. My own path, my journey, my success, might intersect in small ways with my customers, but it had better be much more fully functional, fully developed, in its own right. My job is not who I am. My job is just one thing I do. I am an Autodidact Polymath and if I dare say, depending on the type of coaching, a person that knows some amount of knowledge about a lot of different subjects, can be a very effective resource. In other cases, a very deep understanding is mandatory.

(TRUTH SEEKER) If not the truth, where, really, are your boundaries?

Many people have made millions of dollars by not paying attention to the truth. I have certainly implied things to my customers to get them to think through things, to harness their own natural components for their success, their growth, their results. But long-term success, genuine success, needs to be sustainable. The truth, however painful, is sustainable. An effective coach should always have long-term goals, even if those are secondary to more urgent short-term needs their clients have.

4. (ENERGY) Do not enter this world with windfall profits in mind.

The path to develop a network of customers to sustain the career as a coach requires boundless energy and long-term vision, not to mention an ever expanding list of customers. If you do your job effectively, you constantly have customers that no longer need you. That is success.

5. (THE POWER OF NO) The power comes from giving and receiving no as an answerTo some in sales, “No” just means not yet. But no should really mean no. Words matter. Words hurt. Words heal. Words transform. Most of us learn to accept “No” as an answer as a child when we are told we cannot have 27 cookies and we are told again when we ask 5 minutes later. Some people need a little more education. Part of not allowing yourself to be overwhelmed is to say no to some things. Being overwhelmed is that someone has dumped too much on you.

(COMMUNICATE FOR LIFE) Communicate as if your life depends on it, because, doesn’t it, really?

The main tangible tool used in coaching is language. Language is one form of communication. The role of the coach is multifaceted: to guide, to persuade, to inform, to educate, to listen, to empower, and many more. Almost all of those are communicative. Because my career funds my life, and my legacy, communication is critical for me personally.

What are the most common mistakes you have seen coaches make when they start their business? What can be done to avoid those errors?

Mistake-Not pricing services for the extraordinary amount of peripheral work associated with every client.

Plan more strategically. Think it through. Chart a month out with 3 different types of clients. Calculate your gross target earnings per year, divide that by the number of hours you feel you should be working, and price accordingly. The coach’s “Rate Per Hour” is sometimes very troubling when the realization hits of how many hours are really invested per client.

Mistake-Trying to be a generalist.

Nobody needs a generalist, for long. Notice the comma. Your longevity as a coach depends on your ability to have enough knowledge to solve at least the most common problems in one or more industries, even if you do not intend to be an expert or guru.

Mistake-Traveling for profit.

Nobody really likes paying any hourly rate for your travel to get to them. You can bake it in. You can get paid, but the days of making money while traveling to and from clients, for the purposes of engaging with them, at least on an hourly or daily rate, don’t work out well. Retainers work well if you can successfully include costs. Web meetings are more common, accepted and efficient.

Mistake-Not knowing the Who

You must know Who your ideal clients are and you must know who your competitors are. If you don’t, how can you accurately position yourself either to the benefit of your client, or out position your competitors? Everyone is in sales in some capacity. Just because you are a coach doesn’t mean you get the liberty to skip the basics.

Based on your experience and success, what are a few of the most important things a coach should know in order to create a Wow! Customer Experience? Please share a story or an example for each.

The next step after knowing who your ideal customer is, and who their competitors are, is knowing the industry, challenges, needs, the whole “day in the life of” for your client. From that as your foundation, knowing not just the challenges, but the best business practices for your client, and the methods that your client’s very successful competitors are using, gives you the ability to plan in advance. The WOW can come when the customer discusses a certain plan, process or goal and you can identify the end result a few steps beyond what they are thinking, you have credibility, trust and respect. But even better and more WOW is when you explain the pitfalls, risks and potential problems with the customer’s plan. The deeper you can guide your client down the many potential paths, the easier the patterns become to see, and therefore the easier the decisions are to make.

Lead generation is one of the most important aspects of any business, and particularly in coaching. What are the best ways for a coach to find customers? Can you share some of the strategies you use to generate good, qualified leads?

Educate as a Loss Leader.

One of the core strengths and purposes of and for a Coach, is to educate.

Coming or Going.

You can go fishing, searching and hunting for your ideal clients, meaning seek them out, through Google ads, and other traditional marketing methods. You can join a group, or company that already has customers and share in the resources, much like a Realtor joins a Brokerage, or you can be more proactive and go where they are, as in conventions, trades shows, association meetings in line with your target audience.

Answer the Why?

Why do they care about you and your services? Why should they care about you and your services? Those two questions frequently have different answers. But when you answer the Why, you can create the What. What is it you need to do, show, provide, convey, imply, etc. to get their attention? What method would work? Is that an email to a database with some value add, download, checklist, etc.? Is it something you can hand them in person at an event? Do you need to fund a sponsorship where you can get a few minutes to speak? Do you need to go into stealth mode looking for a very select few?

Coaches are similar to startup founders who often work extremely long hours and it’s easy to end up burning the candle at both ends. What would you recommend to your fellow coaches about how to best take care of their physical and mental wellness when starting their business?

Start out like you want to end up. Is working 60 hours a week your long-term goal? You must plan. You must narrow your focus to your ideal targets. You can do a lot of preliminary research and planning while still employed in your “pre coaching” employment. The plan you craft is not successful unless you can show a reasonable chance of success with a reasonable amount of effort. Yes, in the beginning, you might be working 50, or even 60 hours a week. But that is not sustainable. If on a regular basis you cannot achieve success in a week of no more than 50 hours a week, is it a healthy direction? Your job must only be a part of your week and it must allow for all of life.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

If I could spearhead complimentary internet access for all humans, I would. That is my Big Hairy Audacious Goal. With access to the internet, comes access to knowledge. With knowledge comes the power to understand and to make decisions. My faith guides my core values. I do not see people as a bunch of subdivided groups in categories or classes or of differing values or as pawns or tools. I believe I see people as God intended. I also believe few people see the world as I do, neither right nor left nor black nor white. But that is what makes me a great Executive Business Coach. I am human, but I strive to tamper any prejudice or preconceived notions or unqualified opinions. I fail, but I improve, every time.

There are still problems with access to data, not the least of which is the world of data is not at all the same as the world of truthful knowledge and much in life is a subjective evaluation. I have often thought my dream job would be to get a sponsor to fund a project where all I do is travel and speak to groups, to promote a positive message, and still monetize the project for the sponsor.

Then again, one must ask, would access to information and knowledge improve the human experience, or make it worse?

Fortunately, I don’t have to answer the question because I am very busy helping builders run more efficient profitable businesses which improves their lives, lets them find a time back in their day to be husbands, wives, parents, friends. I am often told they appreciate my efforts. But as a coach, I am really a conduit. All of us are products of genetics, environment, education, experience and more. I happen to have specific capacity combined with a vast library of qualified data, science and resources that is the company I am part of in the Association of Professional Builders. I am blessed to get to share that, individually, in the right order, at the right time, with the right people based on whatever they need at the point our journeys interconnect.

We are blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

People who have overcome extraordinary obstacles inspire me, especially those who have mastered the art of leveraging compassion, communication and understanding. Anyone who came from nothing and made something of themselves has extraordinary stories to tell. I am not interested in the stories we read about. I am interested in the real story, the catalyst, the part of the story when they overcame the nearly impossible. I have come from nothing and led a good life. Though I am not the success, yet, that some famous people are, I recognize that I may be happier and better off, than I am, right where I am supposed to be, helping builders of all types colors and stripes, run profitable companies that build homes for people to live their lives.

Readers can learn more about the Association of Professional Builders by visiting our website https://associationofprofessionalbuilders.com/. You can also follow us on social media:

· LinkedIn- https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-association-of-professional-builders/?originalSubdomain=au

· Facebook- https://www.facebook.com/associationofprofessionalbuilders/

· Instagram- https://www.instagram.com/apbbuilders/

· Twitter- https://twitter.com/apbbuilders

· Youtube- https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCx3f5Njk_SkTIh7zEbg7qcA

