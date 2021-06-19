Sharon Harris Of Jellyfish: “Know Your Customer”

…Finally, digital allows for much more measurement of campaign elements like messaging, clicks and conversions, to see what’s creating impact and what’s not. You can refine your approach and drive better results in less time which is crucial in this accelerated environment. Analysis can play out in real-time, meaning adjustments can be implemented almost instantaneously to drive results.

Sharon Harris is the Chief Marketing Officer at Jellyfish, a digital partner to some of the world’s leading brands including Uber, eBay, Disney, Spotify, Nestlé, Ford, Aviva, and ASOS. As Jellyfish continues to expand its global footprint, Sharon oversees international marketing strategy across 30 offices. In her role, a key focus area is positioning Jellyfish as a true global partner in digital transformation.

Thank you for joining us in this series, Sharon. Can you tell us a bit about your backstory and how you got started?

I entered the marketing industry after having worked in investment banking. At the time, my company was investing in new technologies and startup businesses, and I was fascinated by the tech sector. A new company at the time called CD Radio was setting out to revolutionize in-car audio entertainment with the idea of broadcasting uninterrupted, commercial-free music across the globe using satellites. It was such a compelling proposition that I later left the hedge fund, becoming one of the first twenty employees of what became Sirius Satellite Radio. That started my career trajectory in all things advertising and marketing. Investor relations, product development, technology — for me, was all about the curiosity around what new things were being done, what innovations consumers were going to experience, and how we could solve problems differently while delighting people in the process.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person whom you are grateful towards, who helped you get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

I often talk about the importance of having allies, and by that, I mean active allies — not just supporters, but advocates, sponsors, and co-conspirators to help you drive your career forward. I’ve been fortunate to have a number of allies throughout my career; men and women, from varying backgrounds, guiding and coaching me with the idea that anything is possible.

In a practical sense, they were also in positions to open doors, influence other people, and ultimately create space for me in areas I may not have normally been invited into. My last boss at Deloitte Digital brought me in after we had worked together at Microsoft. He had left to go to Deloitte Consulting and reached out to me about joining him there. Deloitte wasn’t on my target list, but he ensured me that space was being created for me to come in and truly be my authentic self, and drive the business forward. I was ultimately able to create a solid relationship with our alliance partner, Google Cloud and Google Marketing Platform, because of his support.

Is there a particular book, podcast, or film that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

I am a lover, advocate, and practitioner of storytelling. Storytelling is a powerful medium to connect, share and transform. The original Godfather movie tells a powerful story around loyalty and commitment. People are often surprised when I use that example, but when you think of the story of Michael Corleone, he does everything he can to stay away from the family business because he really hates it. However, in the end, he’s loyal to his family. Over time, he proves he’s very skilled at what he does and ultimately has a more significant impact on the business than even his father had. The best stories are about people and all of the nuance and complexity of just being a human on this earth, trying to live your life. The story is complex, riveting, and one I continue to watch over and over again.

One of my favorite books is a short story called The Yellow Wallpaper by Charlotte Perkins Gilman. The story is about a woman who faces mental health challenges while being confined to a small attic room with yellow wallpaper. Being in the middle of a pandemic, the words of The Yellow Wallpaper have taken on new meaning. On the one hand, it’s known as feminist literature for its depiction of attitudes towards women’s mental and physical health in the 19th century. But it also addresses the human need for empathy, perspective, and interaction with other people as a critical factor in shaping who we are, how we learn, and how we create. Women carry so much in this world, often at the sacrifice of our well-being. The Yellow Wallpaper is a reminder of what real self-care is and what it is necessary to survive and thrive.

Extensive research suggests that “purpose-driven businesses are more successful in many areas. When your company started, what was its vision? What was its purpose?

Jellyfish has evolved into its purpose. The company started out as a digital marketing search-based firm working with publishers on how to grow subscribers. Over time, we embraced technology and new ways of thinking and marketing. We grew around a vision of how we could assemble an amazing team of talented, highly skilled technology, search, creative, and analytics professionals while relentlessly delivering successful engagement campaigns and partnerships to our clients.

Our belief is that all things driven by digital technology have the ability to empower people and expand their capabilities beyond any perceived limitations. Technology allows us to conquer basic goals and tasks, but it also allows us to live bigger, fuller, better lives. Think about everything starting with the basics — from getting a taxi to having food delivered to your home; then to telehealth, and the medicines and vaccines we have today. All were accelerated and bolstered because of technology. When I look at the core DNA of Jellyfish, it’s about the intersection of technology and people, and finding ways technology can make humanity even better. We strive to solve business challenges for our clients, which in turn brings value to consumers.

Are you working on any new, exciting projects now? How do you think that might help people?

Our team is working on several exciting projects we believe will be highly impactful in helping our clients achieve success. We’re also actively pursuing opportunities to engage with the world in ways that benefit all of us. In March of 2021, we held a fantastic global webinar on the mission of the Mandela Legacy Foundation around how we can further the laws bringing more jobs to Africa, specifically to the younger populations who are highly skilled, highly educated, and eager to work. When we think about globalization in broader terms, we know trade is fundamental, and we know there are certain parts of the world that are definitely benefiting from that global trade. Often, the continent of Africa is left out of the conversation and, in many cases, doesn’t make the list when it comes to fueling global business. In having this conversation with the world, we’re really on a quest to see what opportunities are there and most importantly, to bring more jobs to the continent of Africa for Black Africans. Ultimately, if we’re able to fill some of those gaps, it will be beneficial to all.

Thank you for all that. Let’s now turn to the main focus of our discussion about Digital Transformation. For the benefit of our readers, can you help explain exactly what Digital Transformation means? On a practical level, what does it look like to engage in Digital Transformation?

Digital transformation consists of four critical components: People, data, technology, and creativity. These pillars make up the process in an iterative journey. As technology evolves and consumer behaviors change, it also pushes us to change. Digital technology brings together all of Jellyfish’s strengths; skilled people, an unsurpassed understanding of how to architect and design data infrastructures, technological expertise across every platform, and the creativity to appeal to a customer’s heart and mind.

One of the biggest myths about digital transformation is that it’s a very long, expensive endeavor. What we’ve found is that in solving business challenges, there are things that you can do in a shorter time frame to give you quick and meaningful results. By focusing first on specific, bite-sized chunks of the objective, change can happen in six to eight weeks versus three years. We can then build from that point to the larger proposition. Agility is key. Change is a constant.

Which companies can benefit most from a Digital Transformation?

Digital transformation can help any business restructure in ways that create competitive advantage, increase value, exceed customer expectations and drive more revenue. In short, any company in any sector can benefit from a digital transformation.

Today, companies that can benefit the most are those looking to deliver their products and services to wider audiences who want more convenience, broader product options, and pricing that delivers value. Companies that aren’t embracing digital transformation or who don’t have a digital strategy are putting themselves in harm’s way. To survive, a business must be willing to evolve technologically because consumers are demanding more, and technology is the best path to meet the challenge.

There’s also a substantial organizational win here because in doing so, those companies can break down silos, allowing for a better, more robust operational framework that’s more holistic in design. It’s not just marketing versus finance versus technology and so on; it’s about how all those components work best together.

We’d love to hear about your experiences helping others with Digital Transformation. In your experience, how has Digital Transformation helped improve operations, processes and customer experiences? We’d love to hear some stories if possible.

Walden University is an example of a company that has indeed risen to the moment. Online education is definitely in the spotlight, whether it’s elementary, high school, or higher education, and Walden has been in that space for quite some time. The perception of online education has always been that it’s somehow slightly inferior to in-person instruction. Post-pandemic, we all now know that’s not the case and celebrate the convenience and quality it can offer to learners. Walden’s stated mission is to provide education for the greater good. Their programming is designed to help adults pivot into new careers, many of which provide for the public sector through roles at libraries, schools, healthcare facilities, and other community-based organizations. We’ve been on the digital transformation journey with Walden for ten years and have seen astonishing results as they’ve become a truly advanced, digitally mature business doing some of the most cutting-edge marketing of any brands out there.

Has integrating Digital Transformation been a challenging process for some companies? What are the challenges? How do you help resolve them?

The biggest challenge for clients today is the level of uncertainty that’s come out of the past year, and embracing the ways technology can help navigate it. When all the systems and processes a company previously depended on become uncertain, it’s a huge obstacle. A mindset shift is needed to be open to change at a rapid pace when the future is unpredictable.

We talk to our clients consistently about maintaining a readiness mindset. Digital transformation is not about getting ready, it’s about staying ready. It’s about constantly upskilling yourself on technology, understanding data, and making sure you have that heart connection with your customers. Know who they are, what their needs are, and how they perceive and relate to your messages. Listen to your customers.

Brands must always provide value, not just in the delivery of a product but value that goes to the core of what their brand represents. We’re seeing ESGs — environmental, social, and governance — taking center stage right now. Companies have to be active participants in the world and drive positive impact. When we hold that up against the backdrop of earnings, profitability, and growth, it’s an interesting triangle. Navigating that combination is challenging and has undoubtedly become part and parcel of what CMO’s are tasked with doing. Once again, the CMO — this mystical, magical, miracle worker — has a job that requires a tremendous amount of collaboration along with the foresight to navigate some tricky, unfamiliar terrain. At Jellyfish, we want to continuously partner with the CMO on this journey to be their supporter, confidante, teacher, collaborator, coach, and inspiration.

Based on your experience and success, what are “Five Ways a Company Can Use Digital Transformation to Take It to the Next Level?” Please share a story or example for each.

Number one, KYC — Know Your Customer. Digital transformation will allow you to genuinely, actively listen to your customers. Hearing what they really want, what they mean, and how they feel about your product, brand or services is vitally important.

Second, digital transformation enables more A/B testing, which plays a critical role in understanding what’s working and what’s not. Testing used to be a costly, drawn-out process. Now, you can run a test in a week or two with almost instant results. Testing is about finding the right message, creativity, tone, and story that resonates with the targeted audience. No one gets it right on the first try. Testing has to be at the core of any strategy.

Thirdly, digital transformation opens your business up to more online platforms to deliver your message, which in turn broadens your audience and impacts scalability. You can discover new audiences and grow your brand’s value.

Fourth, digital can transform your business into a global brand overnight because it doesn’t have the same geographical confines as a brick-and-mortar store. If your store is in Alpharetta, Georgia, but I live in Washington state, I can’t come to you; but if you have a great e-commerce platform, I can be your customer.

Finally, digital allows for much more measurement of campaign elements like messaging, clicks and conversions, to see what’s creating impact and what’s not. You can refine your approach and drive better results in less time which is crucial in this accelerated environment. Analysis can play out in real-time, meaning adjustments can be implemented almost instantaneously to drive results.

In your opinion, how can companies best create a “culture of innovation” in order to create new competitive advantages?

The first step requires a shift in mindset, which involves embracing change and becoming comfortable with the uncertainty when you embark on a new journey. The next step is guiding your people from where they are right now, and in ways that resonate. Digital transformation can revolutionize every facet of an organization; by supporting and encouraging curiosity within the team. Throughout the process, challenges often become opportunities for collaborative growth.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson” quote? Can you share how that was relevant in your life?

My favorite life lesson quote comes from Oprah Winfrey: “There are no mistakes in life.”

Too often, we define things negatively. We look at a mistake and think, that was a failure. I don’t embrace that mindset. Every experience is an opportunity to learn and grow. Indeed, my career path has had highs and lows, but I’ve always learned something along the way. With each experience, I get better.

Thank you so much for sharing these important insights. We wish you continued success and good health!