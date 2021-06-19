Gary Chai Of Cloud Interactive: “Lack of Overall Digitization Strategy”

The entire digital transformation agenda must be well-thought-out. When the digital vision is not clear, that affects the speed of adoption of both senior management and middle management. Every digital transformation journey must start with a vision and strategy that solves real problems for your business, prioritizes where to spend, where to focus on quick wins, and where you are willing to invest and take risks.

As part of our series about “How To Use Digital Transformation To Take Your Company To The Next Level”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Gary Chai.

Gary Chai is the founder of Cloud Interactive, an AI Systems Consulting, Software Engineering, Design, and Integration company headquartered in Taipei; with offices in San Francisco, Dubai, and Amsterdam. Gary started his career at Netscape, where he helped design the UI for Netscape browsers and Netcenter. As a San Francisco native with twenty years of global user experience for Fortune 500 companies, Gary has been helping to drive company growth and ensure the successful outcome of each project and has a proven track record of building successful and profitable companies. Prior to Cloud Interactive, he was CEO for DesignMap Inc., an interaction design-focused design firm, which was one of the top 40 interactive design agencies in America.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series. Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting?

Shortly after founding CI, while attending a networking event at a bar, I ran into a friend who worked for a well-known software consulting company. He told me that his company is only going to focus on mobile going forward and asked if he could refer a customer who he will no longer be able to support. I said sure and we had a few more drinks to catch up on old times. A few weeks later I got a call from someone who worked for Renesas Electronics. He said that he was referred by my friend and asked if I would be interested in working on a redesign of renesas.com. The budget for the project is $500K but I would need to meet him in Germany to kick off the project in a week. $500K was more than our total billing for all of our projects combined at the time. Without hesitation, I agreed and the next week I was on a plane to Düsseldorf. This turned out to be the start of a 10+ year relationship with Renesas and a lifelong friendship with my contact at Renesas.

Can you tell us what lessons or ‘take aways’ you learned from that?

Take every lead seriously and don’t be afraid to take chances. Also, it’s good to have friends and always work on your network. I would never hesitate to help make an introduction to anyone in my network if I believe it would be mutually beneficial for them to meet.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

I graduated from RISD and moved back to the SF Bay Area in ’98. There was only one company I wanted to work at and that was Netscape. I submitted my resume and was lucky to be spotted by Hugh Dubberly who was RISD alumni and also the VP of Design at Netscape. I worked on UI/UX projects such as Netscape Netcenter and the later versions of the browsers. The way the design team was run under Hugh, felt very much like I was continuing my studies in college. We were pushed to think outside of the box and explore ways to improve user experiences. It was pretty much a dream come true for me. Hugh was my mentor and I definitely would not be where I am without him.

Is there a particular book, podcast, or film that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

“Jiro Dreams of Sushi”. I loved the fact that someone who was in their 80s, at the top of their game, is still thinking about how to improve his craft every single day. This really resonated with me and I try to apply the same dedication, work ethic and drive for perfection towards running Cloud Interactive. I often ask my team members to keep pushing themselves, don’t settle for good enough, go watch “Jiro Dreams of Sushi”.

Extensive research suggests that “purpose driven businesses” are more successful in many areas. When your company started, what was its vision, what was its purpose?

Cloud Interactive was Founded in 2010 and was established in San Francisco as initially a sister company of a Silicon Valley Design Firm. Based on my experiences working in the design industry for over 10 years, I realized that poor collaboration among designers, developers, testers, and product managers can lead to a lack of communication and finally, to bad design. Thus, I decided to start this company where we have a comprehensive team of data scientists, engineers, designers, and app developers, allowing us to not only develop AI and custom software but also integrate it in a design-first approach.

Our vision is to unleash the potential of our client’s business by transforming their digital vision into reality.

Are you working on any new, exciting projects now? How do you think that might help people?

We are working to build a strategic and comprehensive partnership ecosystem that enables us to map partnership resources and maximize client’s value. Cloud Interactive has partnered with UiPath, AWS, Microsoft Azure, New Relic, and Apple, and we expect more partners and corporate clients to join our ecosystem in the future.

I believe that in the age of digital transformation, companies will need to partner, rather than go it alone. The partner ecosystem is an essential resource for filling in gaps and delighting clients with better service delivery and strategic custom solutions.

Thank you for all that. Let’s now turn to the main focus of our discussion about Digital Transformation. For the benefit of our readers, can you help explain what exactly Digital Transformation means? On a practical level what does it look like to engage in a Digital Transformation?

Digital transformation is integrating digital technologies into all areas of a business, fundamentally changing the way an organization operates to boost efficiency and operations, in many cases within existing systems.

Which companies can most benefit from a Digital Transformation?

At the height of the pandemic, companies were forced to innovate — and do so quickly — to continue operations and serve customers. Thus, we believe that all companies across different industries must have a digital transformation strategy.

We’d love to hear about your experiences helping others with Digital Transformation. In your experience, how has Digital Transformation helped improve operations, processes and customer experiences? We’d love to hear some stories if possible.

Cloud Interactive has proved that the new emerging technologies have increased potential to boost efficiency and operations for the business, in many cases within our clients’ existing systems.

Cloud Interactive worked with Panasonic teams in Japan and around the world to design flexible solutions that meet varying regional business needs while also maintaining brand consistency.

In our work with Panasonic, we followed our expert-created and battle-tested approach to business process consulting. Our process consists of the following stages:

Discovery Phase — Identifying and Analyzing the Business Process

In the first stage, we help identify which processes need improvement most through detailed interviews with end-users. After generating the initial systems architecture and business process concepts, our team systematically analyzes the company’s current business situation, gathers feedback from stakeholders, and communicates internally and externally to create optimal solutions targeted toward specific business goals.

Evaluation Phase — Specify Improvement Points and Provide Custom Solutions

In this stage, the executive team steps into the project. With all the consultants’ information in hand, the executive team defines how business processes happen now and how your company envisions them happening in the future. We usually offer five types of business process optimization solutions: Business Growth, Internationalization, Software Upgrade, Data Analysis, and Hardware Upgrade.

Our business process transformation consultants helped Panasonic optimize complex business processes and establish a cost-effective business operations process.

Has integrating Digital Transformation been a challenging process for some companies? What are the challenges? How do you help resolve them?

Based on our experience helping client businesses across several industries, we’ve found enterprises face these common challenges when integrating digital transformation.

Lack of Expertise to Lead Digitization Initiatives.

Lack of Overall Digitization Strategy.

Limited Budget.

Our comprehensive team of data scientists, engineers, designers, and app developers helps companies in highly specialized sectors architect and implement innovative solutions. Our San Francisco leadership team brings cutting-edge Silicon Valley innovation, while our operation in Taipei ensures the availability of top talent and houses a thorough understanding of the global business environment. Most importantly, we provide customized solutions which can adapt to each clients’ budget.

Ok. Thank you. Here is the primary question of our discussion. Based on your experience and success, what are “Five Ways a Company Can Use Digital Transformation To Take It To The Next Level”? Please share a story or an example for each.

In the age of digital transformation, companies will need to partner, rather than go it alone. At Cloud Interactive, we have a comprehensive team of data scientists, engineers, designers, and app developers to help companies in highly specialized sectors architect and implement innovative systems.

Tip 1 “DO” Create a digital roadmap and vision.

Tip 2 “STOP” being risk-averse.

Research from Deloitte and MIT Sloan Management Review shows that risk-taking, experimentation, and failure are all necessary elements for fostering innovation, but most organizations are optimized for efficiency and productivity. In order to become market leaders, companies must facilitate a shift in mindset at their organization to allow and even embrace a certain amount of risk.

Tip 3 “DO” Optimize operations.

Real digital transformation comes from the way businesses change operations to capture the benefits that come from these technological innovations. By executing projects with a long-term plan for operational implementation, your business will be more efficient and ultimately more creative, spending increased time on innovations and less on roadblocks. Make sure to also follow Tip 4 for implementation success:

Tip 4 “DO” Double-down on design maturity.

Design is about problem-solving. It’s about reframing the problems and challenges faced by an organization and alleviating them through design thinking methods. Technologies can be developed with the user experience in mind upfront, preventing costly and difficult to correct issues down the road, and ensuring better (and happier) adoption. Companies striving towards design maturity will reap better rewards alongside digital transformation.

Tip 5 “DO” Consistently evaluate and make adjustments.

According to Forrester Research, companies will never be truly transformed. As a company and industry need to evolve, these changes will be even more crucial, so having consistent and ongoing evaluations is essential to long-term success. Using metrics and sharing them in ways that specific teams can leverage is necessary for growth.

In your opinion, how can companies best create a “culture of innovation” in order to create new competitive advantages?

Set clear and actionable goals

Cultivate external relationships and choose innovation metrics wisely

Don’t be afraid to take action — and quickly

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“If you can dream it, you can do it.” — Walt Disney

I heard this quote at a young age and really stuck with me. It helped me start my first company at the age of 25 and again 10 years later when I founded Cloud Interactive. Now we tell our customers, “if you can dream it, we can build it!”

How can our readers further follow your work?

Cloud Interactive Website

www.cloud-interactive.com

Cloud Interactive LinkedIn

https://www.linkedin.com/company/13366314/

Gary Chai LinkedIn

https://www.linkedin.com/in/garychai/

Thank you so much for sharing these important insights. We wish you continued success and good health!