Chris Neumann Of Cro Metrics: “Building a culture of experimentation in the company is important”

Chris Neumann’s entrepreneurial skills emerged in high school when he made money selling candy to fellow students in study hall. He sharpened this acumen as an undergraduate at Bucknell University, when he co-founded a desktop publishing company that is still operating today. After receiving a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering, Chris followed his passion for bike racing to become director of marketing for Spinergy, a venture-funded manufacturer of carbon fiber bicycle wheels. In 2001, while living in San Francisco, he started First Person Software, which created and patented software that resides on USB drives and allows automatic personalization of any computer. The technology was purchased in 2004 by Migo, which still exists today. Chris also has founded Dovetail TV, an Internet-based distributor of high-quality independent films; and Face It (now Appsorama), a Facebook application company. He has even tackled product management for Sling Media, ScanCafe, and other startups.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series. Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

My background is in software product management, and I always imagined I’d run a software company. I was one of the very first Optimizely customers when it first launched and that’s when I saw how powerful it was to do experimentation and realized this was going to be the future of marketing. If you go back and look at the founding story of Optimizely, two employees from Google said “where is the AB testing software for everyone else?”. There wasn’t really something that was commercially available or easy to use. So I started doing optimization for the companies I was consulting for and it was really successful. I started building a services business on top of it and now here we are, with a 50-person, fully distributed team that is Cro Metrics.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lessons or ‘take aways’ you learned from that?

It was one of my early customers, I was also the engineer for the company because at that point I did everything! I very clearly remember a lot of late nights in hotel rooms, figuring out how to deal with CSS selectors and looking things up on the internet. My engineering skills were not awesome because I wasn’t an engineer! The main item requiring optimization on their website was the search box and I shipped a test that actually broke it. The next afternoon, they said “Our numbers are terrible. What’s happened?” Somehow searches were down by only 30%, I guess the customers really wanted to use that search so they figured out a way around my broken test, but that was a real lesson on the importance of hiring a real engineer and having real QA because that was not a fun experience at the time.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

The person I would identify as a critical mentor, advisor, and one of my biggest supporters since the company’s inception, happens to be my mother-in-law. She’s had a long career as a busy executive and a CEO of a venture-funded wine logistic startup. We have this sort of multifaceted relationship because, in addition to being my mother-in-law, she’s still involved in the company as a critical mentor to me, she deals directly with a bunch of our executive team, and is on our advisory board. She’s just been a huge supporter since the beginning. Many people have the cliche adversarial relationship with their mother-in-law so I often have to preempt the inevitable confusion with: “Just so you know, my mother-in-law is involved in the company, and here are all the ways she adds value.”. I definitely try to separate the personal and the professional side but I have to have all sorts of mother-in-law speeches prepared like “Unlike most mothers-in-law, she is amazing…”

Is there a particular book, podcast, or film that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

There’s a lot. I’m a big fan of Annie Duke’s book How to Decide: Simple Tools for Making Better Choices that came out recently because I am passionate about the value of good decision making. The one more related to what we do at Cro Metrics that had a huge impact was Experimentation Works: The Surprising Power of Business Experiments by Stefan Thomke. He’s a Harvard Business School professor that published this experimentation workbook from his research in 2020. Thomke’s book really validated our own practices at Cro, I was going around giving out copies of this book to the team saying “OK, this is exactly what we do. Right?”. It wasn’t, “Oh, chapter six says we should do this but we’re doing that.” It was, “Yep, this is exactly how we do it.” So it was good. It’s not like I had anything to do with the book, it came out and I thought, “This is perfect and further validates what we have been doing for 10 years at Cro”. So not as much of an influence but a book that definitely resonated. I think a lot of consultants write their own books but I was never the person that wanted to write my own, seeing what we do lay out as a best practice by a Harvard researcher felt great though.

Extensive research suggests that “purpose driven businesses” are more successful in many areas. When your company started, what was its vision, what was its purpose?

It’s funny because, in marketing consulting, there are always differences of opinion about purpose. For me, it’s helping clients be successful, grow and understand what their customers want. The experimentation we do is not rooted in just testing random things. It’s deeply understanding what the customer wants. That’s the same goal of the experimentation programs that get run out of Google and Facebook and Amazon. They are successful because they’re giving the customer exactly what they want. The thing that’s been really satisfying and a grounding principle for us is to give our clients that crucial customer data, and then create a UX treatment that serves those needs. So if I talk to someone who has no idea what I do, and doesn’t understand all this marketing technology stuff, I say, “Yeah, we just make the web easier to use.” Everyone’s had that terrible checkout experience. Eg. “Why is this company making it so hard for me to give them my money?” We solve a lot of those pain points. Taking this to the next level, we’ve got a practice in nonprofits. This has been really satisfying because we’re able to help organizations like Sierra Club, UNICEF, and Covenant House, really raise a lot more money to further their missions.

Are you working on any new, exciting projects now? How do you think that might help people?

The broader vision for me has been helping companies with growth. So there’s this growth hacker idea I was part of that started in San Francisco 10 or so years ago. But now, I think that growth is really just marketing. I think the growthpeople differentiate themselves from the marketing people by being a bit more data-driven. In the future, I expect the growth term to drop off, and it simply becomes the way everyone does marketing. To that extent, right now we’re just focused on that core website experimentation program, but there are other aspects to growth that can be data-driven. Like e-mail marketing, working on paid spend, and any kind of other communication approaches. There are best practices that are not being followed by many companies today, that we can get into and help with. We’ve got a couple of customers that we’re doing email experimentation with now and that’s been really successful. Having a comprehensive view of the customer where we’re able to look at what happened from the moment they clicked on an ad to come to the website and everything that happened after that. Asking, how do we give them a good experience the entire time? The entire customer experience is how I would think about the future of Cro Metrics. It’s being data-driven in how we segment customers out and understand their objectives. If you’re a children’s clothing company, who are your customers? You’ll have some people who don’t have kids buying gifts for friends, you’ll have some people buying for themselves, then you’ll have Grandma buying stuff for the grandkids. So there are different customer segments that need a different experience.

Thank you for all that. Let’s now turn to the main focus of our discussion about Digital Transformation. For the benefit of our readers, can you help explain what exactly Digital Transformation means? On a practical level what does it look like to engage in a Digital Transformation?

My view on this is that companies need to move into using data to drive their decision-making online much more than opinion. If we think back to the Mad Men era, you had to rely on customer research to understand who the customer is. There are always big Don Draper-type pitches, and there’s a place for that. But now you can go out and try three or four ideas and understand which ones work best and then double down on them. You can use this data to more effectively understand what your customer really wants, rather than assuming what they want. I’m a big fan of behavioral economics so watching what customers actually do, is a really effective way to understand what they want. I think the digital transformation is saying, “Hey, instead of doing things more offline, let’s use the online data we have to drive a better customer experience.” This is pervasive across all channels. People get a lot of direct mail with little codes that you type in, bringing people back to the website and companies can track all of these interactions. So how do you help the sales team be data-driven in their approach? Broadly, it’s being much more data-driven in your decision-making.

Which companies can most benefit from a Digital Transformation?

I think the companies that can benefit the most are those who are able to transact more online or digitally. Monopoly-type utilities like electricity and garbage removal companies maybe don’t have that much of an opportunity or incentive to do more transactions online. That said, if we’re looking at utilities like internet access, the internet has given people multiple options. So if you have a better offering, and you understand what the customer wants, you can be really effective. Any company that has the ability to sell more online, is ripe. There are certain industries where digital transformation adoption has been low and there’s much more opportunity. I would say the ones that had the most opportunity are where there’s a high level of online transactions for a comparative commodity product where the adoption rate of the industry is low. Because with this experimentation, you’re understanding the customer more, and building a structural competitive advantage. That’s what Google and Facebook have done. It’s not that hard to make a search engine, it’s hard to make one that is really effective and good. That’s how Google has stayed ahead of the competition. If you want to get into a streaming service, you’d better have a lot of content. It’s really hard to start competing with Amazon, Netflix, and Apple in the streaming area. The other thing that’s very interesting is e-commerce. Because of the targeted ability for Google and Facebook’s ad platforms, you can start a very interesting niche e-commerce business, and have a viable business that wouldn’t have been possible in the past.

We’d love to hear about your experiences helping others with Digital Transformation. In your experience, how has Digital Transformation helped improve operations, processes and customer experiences? We’d love to hear some stories if possible.

That’s an interesting one. This job that we do with experimentation is very humbling because the things you think are right or true, are often proven not to be. Let’s say you’re a fashion e-commerce site and you think on-model photography is really important to your business, so you spend a million dollars a year doing on-model photography shoots in Milan. Then you run an experiment where you show just the item and it turns out to be what the customer wanted. Maybe they’re able to see it better or the model was distracting. Now it turns out, you’ve not only been hurting your customers’ ability to buy the product and you’ve been wasting a lot of money on these photoshoots. This realization can lead to some uncomfortable conversations with the company. Here’s another good example in financial services, (especially ones that are targeting consumers) it’s really common to use a slider to choose your rate or amount, or how much debt you have. People are scared when it comes to dealing with money so sliders that move numbers around don’t appeal to consumers — people are generally scared to touch them. So maybe the assumptions that were made in designing a website were wrong and it would be better to use some other treatment. Just challenging those assumptions is humbling but also a place for opportunity. We’ve had customers where experiments found that what they assumed they raised money on, was incorrect. Then you’re having to deal with an existential crisis at the board level.

Has integrating Digital Transformation been a challenging process for some companies? What are the challenges? How do you help resolve them?

I think the biggest challenge is thinking about that humbling thing I mentioned in the previous question. A senior executive got to their career level, not through a digital transformation but likely through a mix of experience and gut instinct. Digital is not the standard playbook at the executive level yet. However, if we look at Google, Facebook, Amazon, and all the companies that are worth 25% of the market cap of the S&P 500 right now, code does not go live on their sites without a successful experiment. Jeff Bezos does not call up a creative agency to re-envision online shopping, nor does he use his experience or instinct alone. Amazon runs a huge number of experiments and they’ve built a huge competitive advantage using this technique. That’s what the best-managed companies in the world are doing. Most other companies are not doing that. There’s a surprising gap there that I actually find very frustrating. Helping executives understand how the experimentation program can help them and get them to be a little more humble about what assumptions they have that are baked in — their “how we’ve done it previously” attitude, is the biggest challenge but also the biggest opportunity, I think.

Ok. Thank you. Here is the primary question of our discussion. Based on your experience and success, what are “Five Ways a Company Can Use Digital Transformation To Take It To The Next Level”? Please share a story or an example for each.

I think the number one thing is being data-driven and trusting the data. That’ll be the broad one. Many companies are still using gut feel to make decisions; but, the most successful ones are using data. Having clear KPIs (key performance indicators) that your company agrees on is the first step. Tracking those KPIs using a system you trust and agree is accurate is often more difficult than it sounds. I’ve seen it at Cro Metrics, and we do this for a living. If you don’t have data that you agree on and trust, then you cannot successfully navigate a digital transformation. Using data or experimentation to understand what treatments customers want for their websites is really important. Being data-driven in your return on ad spend and your ad targeting is really important. I see a lot of companies using clicks or vanity metrics more than the return on ad spend, or the return on ad spend is measured in a way that’s not correlated directly with profits. Being smarter there is important. Building a culture of experimentation in the company is important. You need to make it safe to fail. We’re going through a high rate of change in the world and so making it safe for the organization to take some risks and then have those risks not work out is critical to embracing digital transformation. As an example, Jeff Bezos tried a very expensive experiment with the Fire Phone, but it didn’t work out. They didn’t fire the team that created the Fire Phone, they put them on the Alexa. So it was safe for that team to try something as big as the Fire Phone, have it fail and it still is okay. There’s going to be a small version of that for almost every company that’s out there, where you can challenge the assumptions about the way you’ve always done something with creative thinking and a couple of experiments to see what happens. I think good decision hygiene is another one that’s a bit of an outlier. How does a company make decisions? I’m really invested in the concept of good decision-making processes. As an example, hiring a new strategist at Cro Metrics requires real consideration. We have an internal survey at the end of the hiring process that is based on the job criteria so all the people that are involved in the hiring process will look at the criteria for the job and say, “I am confident or not confident or somewhere between on whether this person is going to be able to meet these certain criteria.” Then we look at it as a group with everyone’s opinion anonymized in a pie chart for each criteria. This allows everybody in the company (even at a lower level) to have an equal say and they often have really valuable things to offer. This process forces good decision hygiene and builds a culture where people feel heard. In digital transformation, or a world where we’re in this high rate of change, having good decision hygiene can actually be important to help push along that change and create that safe place.

In your opinion, how can companies best create a “culture of innovation” in order to create new competitive advantages?

Good question. Trust and safety are the number one levers if you want to get innovative. Elon Musk was recently interviewed and asked “You’re so innovative. How do you do it? Can you teach us?”, and he pauses and says, “The first step is to try, and then the next thing is, did you try hard?” There’s no magic formula. Just try. Elon’s really innovative and willing to try to go to Mars, which is an extreme example but letting folks try things is pretty important. Culturally, we try to do that. We’re an experimentation company so I’ve got a built-in advantage over other companies that aren’t running experiments for their customers. Nevertheless, employees come in with baggage and I have to convince them that no one’s ever going to get fired for messing up. We celebrate our failures and try to learn from them. I get worried about making the same mistake twice more than I worry about making mistakes that cause problems. The way we think about it is, “Will this test affect the customer?”. If it’s going to affect the customer, we need to be a little bit more measured about it and get their approval. If it’s not going to affect the customer and it messes up, then no big deal and we can fix it without it causing issues. Creating a safe place is really important for allowing folks to help the company change how it’s operating through that digital transformation experience.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

The one that got me through my 20s is “Never get involved with anything that involves a getaway car.” -I believe that served me well! There’s another one that stuck from my friend Dylan that is the number one rule of product management “Don’t make it hard for me to give you my money.” That’s a bit more relevant to what we do here and it resonates with people in that it’s a grounding rule of creating a good online experience.

How can our readers further follow your work?

LinkedIn is where I’ve been posting things these days. So you can follow me or the company there. Also, The Cro Show is fun because it’s a ‘challenging your intuition’ thing. That meeting is internal and we just try to anonymize it more for the Cro Show so you get a little window into what we do.

