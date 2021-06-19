Riggs Eckelberry Of OriginClear: “Secure digital water bonds”

My wife is a tutor, and she is so focused on the activity that her kids just blossom. Again with that patient persistence, she doesn’t let up and doesn’t ever give up on a kid, no matter how rocky it gets sometimes. I call her a Child Whisperer — not because she has any special language for kids, but because she has their back, without ever letting up.

Riggs was once a happy tech executive. In 2005, he helped take a security software company public as its president. Then, he pitched a fund and─long story short─Riggs ended up as CEO of a small public company working to disrupt industrial water, a huge, but slow-moving trillion-dollar global market. Riggs is uniquely qualified to disrupt this industry, having learned management in the nonprofit space, captained oceangoing ships, and achieved several tech exits during the dot-com boom.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

I grew up passionate about “saving the planet”. So, right out of high school, I joined a nonprofit: a life-changing experience that I still find lessons from to this day. Then in the early 80s, believing in the power of high tech, I launched a small company in Manhattan, computerizing small companies for the first time. We did amazing work, but the work of launching a client was ridiculously hard, and back then I didn’t realize the financial power of long customer relationships. So I gave the business to my best salesman and today, 40 years later, he still has some of those early clients!

Fast forward to the early nineties, and the early Internet. Computing for communication, not just for calculation! Exactly what I was looking for. My experience in the dot-com was “fast enough for me”, and I fell in love with rapid disruption. I also gained the corporate experience I needed, and by 2005 I was Number Two in a security software company that, with my help, went public on the NASDAQ. Like most Number Twos I thought I could do a better job than the CEO and someone agreed with me; for my sins, I became one!

After many twists and turns, we ended up in the industrial water sector. I’ve been CEO of OriginClear for 14 years, 13 of the public. We are, finally, turning into an “overnight success”.

Can you tell our readers what it is about the work you’re doing that’s disruptive?

The water industry is super resistant to change. Because it’s been dominated by Big Water (the cities and the huge water companies servicing them). So for years, I found it impossible to “move the needle” and bring about the disruption I learned in high tech.

But Big Water is falling back through lack of infrastructure funding (and runaway inflation will doom all efforts to bring them more). And now, local businesses are taking Direct Action to treat onsite. Literally, craft breweries, housing developments, RV campgrounds, auto dealerships, and much, much more are cleaning (and often recycling) their own dirty water! Not only because they have to, but it’s usually cheaper if they do it themselves.

THIS is the disruption we’d been looking for. Because they lack the capital and the expertise to do it, they need us; and the big water companies really can’t serve these smaller clients very well. So here’s a chance to serve the biggest megatrend since cell phone towers revolutionized telecom.

The global water industry is, by one measure, a trillion-dollar industry that is only treating 20% of the world’s sewage… one out of every five gallons! So that trillion should be five. The opportunity is in those “missing four trillion dollars”.

How does a small company handle that? That’s the challenge, and I believe we’ve worked out the leverage. It includes cryptocurrency; a real gamechanger.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

Going back to the day I started my computer company in New York City when I went to show my first client how a PC worked, and she and I had to (literally) hunt for the big red ON switch! That’s how little I knew. Fortunately, I caught on fast.

We all need a little help along the journey. Who have been some of your mentors? Can you share a story about how they made an impact?

I was 18 years old when I first met L. Ron Hubbard aboard his flagship, the Apollo. And that same year, still 18, he put me in charge of port relations for that ship and then trained me to handle that (very) hot seat. Well… I was very young, and it took me many years (in fact, right up to the present), to really “get” much of what he was teaching me, by word and example. Ron was of America’s so-called Greatest Generation, the one that fought in World War II, which made him literate, down-to-earth, brave, and startlingly perceptive.

One time, we were stuck out at anchor with no room at the dock, right during Christmas week. No way to get in, I was resigned to it. Ron chats me up and finds out that I’m spending all my time with the top brass of the local town; the mayor, the head of police, and so on. What about the guy who decides who gets a dock? Sure enough, I had never even bothered to meet him. Ron just looks at me: “So: you know what to do?” Of course, I go straight ashore and this really nice guy is so happy I visited him… and the next day, we’re at the dock! Who was overjoyed? Ron himself, because I had figured it out.

I learned so much from this. First, that the people who can help you aren’t usually the higher-ups. Second, to get things done as a manager, you have to be patiently persistent, and educate people constantly, as I saw Ron in action. This is how we get things done; not by losing our temper, but by enlightening, by staying on topic; and with great manners, but also without letting up.

In today’s parlance, being disruptive is usually a positive adjective. But is disrupting always good? When do we say the converse, that a system or structure has ‘withstood the test of time’? Can you articulate to our readers when disrupting an industry is positive, and when disrupting an industry is ‘not so positive’? Can you share some examples of what you mean?

The most dangerous disruption is when you shake up a team that is very good, and very experienced at what they do. This is a real crime, and I’ve seen it often; especially in mergers.

I’m super proud of our manufacturing division in Dallas. They have 20 years of amazing quality behind them and get most of their jobs through recommendations. They have a tough job in a tough market, and we don’t try to change what they do.

At the same time, they are stuck in a low-margin business model, which is to only build and sell the machines. We are expanding them into managed services, what is called “water as a service”, what we have named Water On Demand™.

So that’s the best idea: preserve the good parts and disrupt by adding the innovative parts.

After all, the Internet was built on a very sound UNIX backbone that institutions had built since the sixties. That was a “good” disruption that has stood the test of time. And cryptocurrency works, because of the brilliant groundwork of (whoever) wrote the original Bitcoin white paper.

Can you share 3 of the best words of advice you’ve gotten along your journey? Please give a story or example for each.

I think I’ve learned more by watching great people.

For example, I’ve got a partner whose real estate venture is high up on the Inc. 5000 for the second year running, and he’s helping us do the same in water. Ivan is always upbeat, always predicting success, and he turns every problem into a solution with a huge upside. Plus, he’s relentless. I think I’m good that way, but he takes it to a whole new level!

Just recently, we had a problem with a late regulatory filing, and one of Ivan’s people had been hit with a very negative reaction that she couldn’t handle. We quickly came up with a good solution to brief people properly, and then he told the group how we were going to be in great shape, signing off with, “Together… We always win!” No recriminations, just total positivity.

My wife is a tutor, and she is so focused on the activity that her kids just blossom. Again with that patient persistence, she doesn’t let up and doesn’t ever give up on a kid, no matter how rocky it gets sometimes. I call her a Child Whisperer — not because she has any special language for kids, but because she has their back, without ever letting up.

Ken Berenger, the finance veteran who is helping us fund our outsourced water model

These are three of the great people that I learn from, by example.

We are sure you aren’t done. How are you going to shake things up next?

Actually what’s next is — still with the same company — creating the first global water marketplace, leveraging the power of the digital currency.

Why is there no such marketplace today? Because all water is local. This is why they don’t trade “Water” on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. So how do we get there?

The first step is to ensure that every gallon of water treated is associated with a contract. That’s why the “pay per gallon” model is so key. Then, we package the payments from these projects using a simple form of cryptocurrency. The immediate benefit is to streamline the payments, and also to eliminate human error. J.P. Morgan created the JPMCoin for this exact purpose, and we’re doing much the same thing here.

But going beyond that, these payments could be transferred, or swapped, naturally leading to a potential marketplace. By turning water revenue into digital currency, we have now liberated it from “locality” and enabled anyone, anywhere in the world, to buy and sell these “secure digital water bonds”.

This has amazing potential for transforming the state of water, our most precious commodity, in the world. We’re very early, but I believe this is how we get the leverage to do this as a small public company.

Do you have a book, podcast, or talk that’s had a deep impact on your thinking? Can you share a story with us? Can you explain why it was so resonant with you?

My most important book about disruption is Geoffrey Moore’s Inside The Tornado. This is the classic that defined the “upward waterfall” process of consecutive high-tech lifecycles.

This book defines how a high-tech product is adopted by, first, the “crazy early adopters”, then the strategic buyers, and finally leaps into mainstream adoption; that’s The Tornado. Moore shows us how it’s done, and even more importantly, how a company’s personality must literally be transformed as the product progresses from the early enthusiasts, through the mainstream, to the sceptics and the conservative late adopters.

I find this super exciting.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

For years I carried this quote in my wallet. It’s by the legendary writer of The Little Prince, Antoine de Saint-Exupéry.

In his book, Terre des Hommes (Land of Men), he wrote: « Il n’est qu’un luxe véritable, et c’est celui des relations humaines », or the only true wealth is personal relations. Not a new car, not a great house, but how we interact with each other.

I think this is true for everyone, but for me, it means that our relationships are what we live for, and remember in the end. That defines luxury for me.

So I would much rather be roughing it in the mountains with a few great people, than alone in a stunning mansion at the edge of a beautiful beach. And I think, so would most of us.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

My ambition is to encourage everyone, from industry to commerce to residential, to achieve self-sufficiency in water treatment and recycling.

The way to do it is to make it incredibly easy, by implementing metered pay-per-gallon without requiring large upfront investment by the users. Potentially, these can be financed the same way as oil wells are financed with limited partnerships. The use of digital currencies will also help to create an eventual marketplace, further monetizing this vital commodity worldwide.

Is water as important as crude oil? Well, stuck in a desert, which would you rather have?

