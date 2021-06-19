Noora Mousa of NexTech AR Solutions and TruLyfe Supplements: “Lows are temporary”

Lows are temporary. We all have experienced low moments personally and professionally, and at times, it can feel overwhelming, exhausting, and painful. But remember, these moments are temporary. Take time to process what happened and why. Then, pick yourself up and focus on yourself and moving forward. Nothing lasts forever.

As a part of my series about women in wellness, I had the pleasure of interviewing Noora Mousa, RDN, VP of Product Development at NexTech AR Solutions, and head of TruLyfe Supplements.

Noora Mousa is a registered dietitian with a passion for empowering and educating others on how to improve their health and wellness. She has many years of experience in the health and nutrition-focused tech space. Noora believes in the power of merging science with technology innovations to improve the food and nutrition/wellness industry.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Our readers would love to “get to know you” better. Can you share your “backstory” with us?

Of course! Thank you for having me. My passion for wellness and nutrition started back when I was in college. I wanted to improve my health and eating habits, which led me to take a nutrition science class taught by a registered dietitian. I fell in love with the class and nutrition, and the rest was history! I decided to major in nutrition science to become a registered dietitian because I wanted to empower others with knowledge and skills to live their best and healthiest lives like I did for myself.

I began my dietetics career with an open mind and hunger for adventure, which lead me to a non-traditional and exciting career path. Instead of working at a clinic or a hospital alongside doctors, nurses, and other health professionals, I chose to work at wellness and nutrition-focused tech startups in Silicon Valley with engineers, designers, and product managers to create innovative tools and products like apps, digital platforms, and at-home test kits to help people improve their overall health — a career path I never thought I’d be taking as a dietitian, and I’m very grateful for it. This led me to my current role as a VP of Product Development at NexTech AR Solutions, an augmented reality (AR) and virtual events solutions company, where I manage and lead our supplement brand, TruLyfe Supplements, and facilitate the merging of science and nutrition with technology in outside of the box experience for our consumers!

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career? What were the main lessons or takeaways from that story?

A few years ago, I worked for a personalized nutrition startup that was acquired by another company that focused on artificial intelligence (AI) and microbiome, which was very new to me and a path I wasn’t sure I wanted to pursue. Instead of looking for another job immediately, I decided to wait and give this new company a chance. And I’m so glad I did! This experience opened my eyes to a whole new world in personalized supplements and nutrition recommendations based on microbiome tests and other data, along with gaining a new set of skills and coworkers who I now consider good friends.

Sometimes, there are situations that happen to us that we don’t plan for or don’t think is what we want, and maybe it’s not, but the experience you gain along the way prepares you for your next career adventure! Therefore, it’s important to be open to new and unfamiliar experiences.

Can you share a story about the biggest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

One of my biggest mistakes when I first started my career, even though I try to avoid the word “mistake” and see it more as a “learning experience,” was taking on more than I could handle. As a young dietitian, I was always eager to learn and wanted to do the majority of the tasks on my own, but it led me to feel completely burnt out at times. Now, I know when to stop, prioritize, which tasks to take on, and which ones to allocate to other team members.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

Yes, I agree with you! Many people along my career journey have been supportive and by my side, from mentors, managers, coworkers to family members and friends. However, there is one person I’m incredibly very grateful for, and that is my sister. She’s my tribe and the one who is always there for me with her consistent support, love, and “you can do it” attitude, no matter what the situation is.

Ok perfect. Now let’s jump to our main focus. When it comes to health and wellness, how is the work you are doing helping to make a bigger impact in the world?

As VP of Product Development for TruLyfe Supplements, I’m on a mission to change how people view supplements, especially for the younger generation who might not fully understand the benefits. Our goal is to combine scientific research with the wisdom of nature to create quality, delicious and plant-based supplements people look forward to eating every day! But we’re not stopping there. Along with each bottle of TruLyfe supplements, an augmented reality hologram experience is attached to it through a QR code, where other health professionals and I walk our customers through the ingredients and health benefits of their supplements from the comfort of their home — it’s a smart packaging revolution that’s bridging the gap between science, business and creative!

At TruLyfe, we also believe in giving back. We understand the role of supplements in nourishing our bodies, and unfortunately, not everyone can afford them. Therefore, we’ve partnered with Vitamin Angels, a world-renowned charity that helps bring essential vitamins and minerals to children and mothers at risk of malnutrition across the US and around the world! With every TruLyfe bottle purchase, we donate a bottle of vitamin A to children in need.

Can you share your top five “lifestyle tweaks” that you believe will help support people’s journey towards better wellbeing? Please give an example or story for each.

Nourish your body with nature’s goodness, aka “plants” — they are filled with important nutrients such as vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, and fiber! They also provide necessary protein, fats, and carbohydrates. Add veggies to at least two meals a day. My favorite way to add veggies is by adding frozen spinach or kale to morning smoothies or turn sliced zucchini or sweet potatoes into crispy chips along with a hummus or edamame dip as a snack; yum!!!

Sleep: It’s a must for me to get at least 7–8 hours of sleep! Sleep is our body’s chance to recover and recharge. It’s one of the most critical elements of staying healthy. Not to forget that many studies have shown lack of sleep is linked to chronic diseases.

Moving: I love to walk. It’s a form of therapy for me. Moving your body is one of the best ways to release stress and tension, even if it’s 15 minutes a day — it’s worth it!

Connections/Bonding: Connecting with the ones I love nourishes my soul. It’s important to surround yourself with people who will cheer you on and support you no matter what. Studies have shown that social connections lower anxiety, depression and help increase self-esteem — so be sure to make time to connect!

Supplements: I believe in the power of supplements in helping us feel our best, whether it’s filling nutritional gaps, lowering the risk of health issues, or improving our overall health. Supplements helped me feel better when I wasn’t feeling my best a few years ago, and now it’s an important part of my daily wellness routine. There are many options out there, and it’s important to do your research and select supplements based on your needs.

If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of wellness to the most amount of people, what would that be?

If I could start a movement, it would be towards creating a wellness platform that fosters positive conversations and social interactions along with self-help and improvement classes/programs that focus on mindfulness, empathy, and self-awareness for all genders and ages. We need more positivity and kindness in our digital world!

What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why?

1) Be patient. When I started my career, I was eager to learn everything and was impatient at times. But I learned that patience improves my ability to accept obstacles and learn from them to become a better version of myself.

2) Embrace your failures. Let’s face it, none of us want to fail! We want to succeed and thrive in everything we do. But that’s not possible! It’s ok to fail because failure is a critical part of learning and improving personally and professionally. So, embrace it!

3) Focus on progress, not perfection. We don’t live in a perfect world, and it’s something I’ve to keep reminding myself of. We shouldn’t expect ourselves or everything we do to be perfect. Focus more on progress.

4) Passion. I’m a passionate person who believes in doing what you love. You might not love every task you take on, but passion will keep you going and motivated during difficult times.

5) Lows are temporary. We all have experienced low moments personally and professionally, and at times, it can feel overwhelming, exhausting, and painful. But remember, these moments are temporary. Take time to process what happened and why. Then, pick yourself up and focus on yourself and moving forward. Nothing lasts forever.

Sustainability, veganism, mental health, and environmental changes are big topics at the moment. Which one of these causes is dearest to you, and why?

It’s hard to choose one; they are all important causes! But, if I had to pick one, I’d choose mental health. Many people struggle with anxiety, depression, chronic stress, and loneliness/isolation, especially during COVID. Mental health is essential at every stage of life. It can affect everything from physical health to how we handle stress, life, and interpersonal relationships. We need to pay attention to our mental health and make it a priority! Set aside time to take breaks during work hours to go outside, even if it’s for 5 minutes, get some fresh air, play some music, and practice relaxation breathing techniques or yoga.

Thank you for these fantastic insights!