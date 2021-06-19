Sri Artham Of Hooray Foods: “If we can just convince everyone to eat a little bit differently, we can change the world”

I’ve been blessed to have so many advisors along this journey and have benefited greatly from their advice. I know that one advisor who works in marketing at a meat company advised us to plan for unhappy customers in the early days as there will surely be production hiccups, and our coupon program was born as a result and has been a huge help.

Sri Artham is the founder of Hooray Foods, the San Francisco-based, mission-driven, and award-winning plant-based meat company that recently introduced its first product — innovative, plant-based bacon. Sri Artham has more than a decade of experience in the sustainable food industry. Prior to founding Hooray Foods, Sri led the consumer packaged goods team at Fair Trade, where one of his proudest moments was getting Hershey to buy fair trade cocoa, and really learned how food could change the world. He then founded Ganaz, an app that gave farmworkers the tools to live better lives. Sri’s passion for bettering the environment led him to start his own company, Hooray Foods, and challenged himself to create plant-based bacon that was both environmentally and delicious.

Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

I’ve worked in food sustainability for over a decade now, and most of that time was spent working at Fair Trade, where I led the consumer packaged goods team. During that time, I learned that one of the easiest ways to change the world is to change what you eat. Most of the world’s poor communities work in agriculture, and we know agriculture is one of the top few causes of greenhouse gas emissions. So I love the simplicity and scale of it — if we can just convince everyone to eat a little bit differently, we can change the world.

Can you tell our readers what it is about the work you’re doing that’s disruptive?

I am the founder of Hooray Foods, a mission-driven, and award-winning plant-based meat company that recently introduced its first product — innovative, plant-based bacon.

We put health, environment, and animal welfare at the forefront of our business, resulting in a reduction of carbon emissions by over 80%. We’re one of the many companies shaking up how we view animals as food. We know larger companies like Impossible Foods and Beyond Meat are making great strides to displace cows from our food system, and we’re working on the next biggest contributor to greenhouse gas emissions, pigs.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

I remember when I was first sharing samples of our plant-based bacon with restaurants, I would drive from shop to shop with the samples in the backseat of my car. I didn’t realize that on one particularly hot day that the oil had completely melted out of the bacon before I delivered it, and the particular restaurant (which I was really excited about bringing on board!) HATED my bacon. It was the worst feedback I had received and a total ego-blow. However, I learned that I needed to test more before sharing with the public, and be more mindful of how we ship our samples — the journey is just as important as the destination.

We all need a little help along the journey. Who have been some of your mentors? Can you share a story about how they made an impact?

One of my most cherished mentors has also become a great friend, Michael Besancon, he was one of the founders of Follow Your Heart and also later on a Senior VP at Whole Foods for many years. He taught me to look at the whole system, from how our ingredients are sourced to how our product is merchandised. If it weren’t for him, our packaging may not have looked the same as real bacon, which I think has been a huge contributor to our success.

In today’s parlance, being disruptive is usually a positive adjective. But is disrupting always good? When do we say the converse, that a system or structure has ‘withstood the test of time’? Can you articulate to our readers when disrupting an industry is positive, and when disrupting an industry is ‘not so positive’? Can you share some examples of what you mean?

No disrupting isn’t always good! In fact, I’d argue being disruptive is usually bad. How many of us want to be disrupted as we go about our day? If we’re wildly successful in disrupting how people eat, we’re also going to be wildly harmful to all those people who work in the raising and processing of animals. I hope that one day we can ease that disruption by offering them new opportunities, for example, in growing ingredients for plant-based foods.

Can you share 3 of the best words of advice you’ve gotten along your journey? Please give a story or example for each.

I’ve been blessed to have so many advisors along this journey and have benefited greatly from their advice. I know that one advisor who works in marketing at a meat company advised us to plan for unhappy customers in the early days as there will surely be production hiccups, and our coupon program was born as a result and has been a huge help. Another advisor advised strongly on preserving our margins, even in the early days when we might be tempted to compromise margin for growth. That’s going to be a huge help as we go forward.

We are sure you aren’t done. How are you going to shake things up next?

We still have a lot of work to do with our products and the overall brand to continue to grow. We are first improving our current bacon and then will work on variations (think thin cut vs thick-cut and all the possible flavors). We’re already pretty confident in what product we’ll do after bacon, but alas I can’t share that just yet.

Do you have a book, podcast, or talk that’s had a deep impact on your thinking? Can you share a story with us? Can you explain why it was so resonant with you?

The two that come to mind are The Omnivore’s Dilemma, which is a famous book by Michael Pollan that’s a great primer on food sustainability. Another great one is Raj Patel’s Stuffed and Starved, it gets into the structural issues that lead to so many people on the planet either being overfed or underfed. Both are page-turners for sustainability nerds like me.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

There’s just a no better one than the Golden Rule, and it’s amazing how hard it can be to follow. Whenever I’m upset with someone — for example a supplier who has let us down, I try really hard to put myself in their shoes and think about how I’d want to be treated if I had messed up. It’s hard, but a practice I think we all can do a better job of following.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Well first, I wish I had more influence, and perhaps one day I will. My greatest wish is that we all treat one another better — if someone can figure out how to make money by getting people to be kinder, I’ll happily invest everything I own into that company.

How can our readers follow you online?

Follow Hooray Foods on Instagram at www.instagram.com/hoorayfoods

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for joining us!