Jordan, Jake, and Jim DeCicco of Super Coffee: “Evolve and improve”

Super Coffee was founded in 2015 by the DeCicco brothers — Jordan, the youngest DeCicco, began blending coffee, protein powder, and healthy fats into the first batches of Super Coffee in his college dorm room. After dropping out and enlisting the help of his brothers Jake and Jim, a more convenient, zero sugar, good-for-you alternative to coffee emerged. Neither have backgrounds in corporate beverages or coffee brewing but since launch five years ago they have built Super Coffee to be the #3 bottled coffee brand behind Starbucks and Dunkin’ with a $400 million valuation. From then on, the brothers did not rest until Super Coffee’s enhanced coffee was the best-selling bottled coffee in over 10 stores — today, Super Coffee is available in over 30,000 retails nationwide. In 2019, the DeCicco brothers were named on the Forbes 30 Under 30 list and the brand now offers over 30 SKUs and has five different product lines.

Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

Jordan: I started Super Coffee® in my freshman dorm room at Philadelphia University to solve the predicament that most college students know all too well — dozing off in class with only sugar-filled energy drinks to turn to. I would have 5 AM basketball practices and late nights in the library but refused to drink the mainstream bottled coffees and energy drinks loaded with sugar and artificial ingredients. So I brewed my own — bottled organic Colombian coffee with protein, healthy fats, and zero sugar. I quickly realized this was a problem much bigger than just one tired college athlete as my friends would want also. I then called my two older brothers, Jake and Jimmy, and pitched them the idea for a Positive Energy company.

Jake: I was a junior playing football and in the Business School at Georgetown University and when Jordan pitched me on the idea for a healthy and functional coffee that also focused on taste as the priority selling feature, it seemed like a no brainer that we decided to start the company while we were both still in school playing sports. With a mission to mass-produce positive energy with delicious, good-for-you, enhanced coffee products, the brand has thrived and is now the fastest-growing brand in the food and beverage space (Inc. 5,000, 2020).

Jimmy: I had just graduated from Colgate University in 2015 where I served as captain of the football team. I liked the idea of bringing healthy energy to the masses through familiar flavors of bottled coffee, so I quit my Wall Street job and decided to take a leap of faith. It has been a journey, and my brothers and I made the Forbes 30 Under 30 list in 2019. Today, Super Coffee is the #3 bottled coffee brand in the US behind Starbucks and Dunkin’ and has been endorsed by athletic superstars and iconic leaders such as Jennifer Lopez, Amy Jo Johnson, Alex Rodriguez, Aaron Rodgers, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Baron Davis, Boomer Esiason and more. At Super Coffee, the brand strives to mass-produce positive energy by making delicious, indulgent, enhanced coffee products that remove the negatives and add positives such as vitamins, protein, MCT oil, and L-Theanine.

Can you tell our readers what it is about the work you’re doing that’s disruptive?

Jordan: Super Coffee is the only coffee company in the world that offers keto, dairy-based, and plant-based RTD Coffees, Creamers, and Grounds at mainstream affordable prices. Each enhanced coffee product is fortified with Protein, Monk Fruit, MCT oil, L-Theanine, Vitamins all while being delicious and giving you all day sustained energy with zero sugar. Additionally, Super Coffee strives to promote health in all its forms and has removed over 4 million pounds of sugar from the American diet since 2016. As a goal for 2021, Super Coffee is projecting to remove over 5 million pounds of sugar. Super Coffee is naturally sweetened with monk fruit and therefore has zero grams of sugar, whereas on average, most bottled coffee contains around 36 grams of sugar. This would mean that with every bottle of Super Coffee consumed, there is one less bottle of high-sugar coffee consumed — improving the health of Americans one Super Coffee at a time.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

Jordan: For our first production run, we ordered 20,000 plastic bottles from overseas that ended up exploding during the run because they were out of spec for the machine. The lesson we learned was to slow down, test and learn when possible, and make more objective decisions to mitigate risks.

Jimmy: Our products are kosher certified but on our first large production run we produced 65,000 bottles with the wrong kosher symbol. We had to cross out every incorrect symbol with a permanent marker. It took two full days.

We all need a little help along the journey. Who have been some of your mentors? Can you share a story about how they made an impact?

Jordan: We’ve had a countless number of mentors along on our journey. Most notably in the beginning was Seth Goldman, the founder of Honest Tea and Chairman of Beyond Meat. Seth paved the way with Honest Tea and has guided us every step of the way.

Jimmy: Seth Goldman taught us the strategy of an inch-wide mile deep. Focusing our efforts on one store and one neighborhood at a time — building the brand locally before scaling nationally. This allowed us to focus our resources and make improvements before we grew. Today, Super Coffee’s 30 skus across five different product lines are available nationwide in over 30,000 leading retailers; Target, Walmart, Kroger, 711, CVS, Walgreens, Whole Foods Market, amazon.com and drinksupercoffee.com

Jake: Other than Seth, one of our biggest mentors has been Tyler Ricks, the former CMO of Peet’s Coffee and former CEO of Einstein Bagels. Tyler has incredible holistic business acumen and he is uniquely able to have solution-based conversations with the three of us which is always refreshing because most mentors only give advice with one vertical of our business in mind.

In today’s parlance, being disruptive is usually a positive adjective. But is disrupting always good? When do we say the converse, that a system or structure has ‘withstood the test of time’? Can you articulate to our readers when disrupting an industry is positive, and when disrupting an industry is ‘not so positive’? Can you share some examples of what you mean?

Jimmy: I think disruption goes hand in hand with evolution. Technology enables progress. America’s food system is filled with artificial ingredients, added sugars, and processed foods, which has led to record-breaking numbers of metabolic diseases such as diabetes and heart disease. Disrupting our food system with healthy delicious foods and beverages is a necessary positive disruption as Super Coffee is doing by eliminating sugar from the American diet and promoting positive energy — Super Coffee is naturally sweetened with monk fruit and therefore has zero grams of sugar, whereas on average, most bottled coffee contains around 36 grams of sugar. I think an example of a negative disruption is the prevalence of social media — it keeps us connected to each other but is also an unhealthy distraction from physical, social interactions.

Can you share 3 of the best words of advice you’ve gotten along your journey? Please give a story or example for each.

Jimmy: Keep showing up. Our 5th employee, Martin Chung, has been our Regional Sales Manager in New York City since August of 2017. My brothers and I wanted to take over New York City by selling big Super Coffee orders into every bodega, deli, and independent market in the five boroughs. We were quickly discouraged after running into stubborn bodega owners who weren’t eager to sell our products — everyone wanted a one and one (buy one get one free) and we thought, “Wow, New York City is going to be harder to win than we thought.” Martin taught us to have patience and keep showing up. He said, “Brothers, you are planting seeds. Stick to your word and keep showing up. New York City will grow over time.” Today, four years later, we are the best-selling bottled coffee in the big apple.

Jordan: Evolve and improve. Don’t rule out a goal today because you think it’s unattainable. As you approach it, you will inevitably identify weaknesses and hopefully make the necessary improvements to help you achieve it!

We are sure you aren’t done. How are you going to shake things up next?

Jordan: By continuously evolving for our consumers to add value to their lives and doing so at scale. We envision a world where everyone has the ability to make positive choices and consume healthy options. Super Coffee has the opportunity to reach billions of consumers in the next 10 years and we plan on doing that.

Jimmy: Echoing Jordan, we need to continue to mass-produce positive energy until there is a healthy alternative on every shelf. Also, In the summer of 2021, Super Coffee will be launching its foundational Brand Campaign, “Add Something Positive” in order for us to support and fuel people to do good. In light of the campaign, we will be encouraging the masses to partake in deliberate acts of positivity through regional executions and digital/social calls to action. It’s our belief that if you see something that can be improved upon, you should add something positive — whether that’s smiling at a stranger or sipping a Super Coffee.

Jake: Next… cafes on Mars with SpaceX 🙂

Do you have a book, podcast, or talk that’s had a deep impact on your thinking? Can you share a story with us? Can you explain why it was so resonant with you?

Jordan: Principles by Ray Dalio — Ray does an amazing job of sharing practical principles that have worked so well for him over his career and are easily relatable for most people and businesses.

Jake: Most recently, Think Again by Adam Grant — This book is more of a life guide to help us think holistically on how we want to show up as individuals and as leaders vs. how we actually show up.

Jimmy: The Obstacle Is The Way By Ryan Holiday — Ryan does a great job applying ancient stoic principles to modern problems. This timeless philosophy reminds us that how we respond to what happens to us is our choice.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

Jordan: “Evolving is life’s great accomplishment and its greatest reward.” — Ray Dalio.

This has had a profound impact on me as it’s a constant reminder to keep pushing myself to improve and that I should remember that it’s more about the journey and less about a destination.

Jake: “Whether you think you can or you think you can’t — you’re right.” Henry Ford.

Mentality and mindset are everything for me. Typically mindset is reinforced by preparation. I’ve found that when I am prepared and confident in the task at hand, seemingly there is virtually nothing that I can’t accomplish.

Jimmy: “Work hard and be nice to people.”

Whenever I do these two things at the same time, good things happen.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Jake: I would love to inspire a movement of nutrition awareness for the less fortunate Americans who typically struggle with obesity and diabetes and give back in general. Starting with removing sugary drinks and snacks from their day-to-day meals and focusing on understanding your well-being starts with your nutrition and that guides the rest of your life. In just 2020, Super Coffee donated 471,745 units of product to front-line workers. While we were already giving back prior to the pandemic, we were able to pivot and focus on those who were impacted the most. We founded the brand with a goal to create a world where everyone is energized and inspired to create positive change in their lives, and the lives of others, for a collective brighter future — because positive energy is all-inclusive.

How can our readers follow you online?

Everyone can purchase at Drinksupercoffee.com and follow @DrinkSuperCoffee on all platforms. Additionally, @jimmydecicco5, @Jordan_DeCicco, and @JakeDeCicco are our personal Instagram accounts, and you can follow Jake on TikTok @SuperJake_ and Jimmy DeCicco on Linkedin.

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for joining us!