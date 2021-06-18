Jorey Ramer of Super: “Focus on creating the reality that we imagine”

“Focus on creating the reality that we imagine.” The optimistic message behind those words really resonated with me. Too often — even inside a fast-growing, highly funded, and positive cultural environment — it’s easy to get caught up in the problems, the constraints, and the frustrations.

As a part of our series about business leaders who are shaking things up in their industry, I had the pleasure of interviewing Jorey Ramer, Co-founder and CEO of Super.

Jorey Ramer is the Co-founder and CEO of Super, a San Francisco-based insurtech company that offers subscription-based care for your home.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

The first business that I co-founded during high school and college was a non-profit organization. Coming out of college, I was lucky to be offered a job at a fast-growing software company that gave me the opportunity to be a part of starting two new business units and a spin-off company. Getting those types of entrepreneurial experiences at such a young age made a lifelong impression that locked in my career aspirations.

Can you tell our readers what it is about the work you’re doing that’s disruptive?

Super is the only Silicon Valley technology company reinventing a category that hasn’t seen innovation in decades, one known for inefficient claims, poor service experiences, unreasonably denied claims, and fraud. We’re capitalizing on the opportunity to leverage data and technology to make impactful improvements in quality control, coverage, fraud protection, preventative care, and automation — from upfront scheduling through claim approval and service delivery.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

There once was the World Book Encyclopedia salesman, the Fuller Brush man, and the Avon lady. Fast forward several decades and then there was me, Jorey Ramer, a tech startup founder knocking on doors (a tactic that’s proven to work in sectors related to ours) trying to solve the problem every startup is faced with: how to acquire new customers. It was quite the experience from the face-to-face rejection, getting talked down to, looked down upon, and yelled at by a number of homeowners. Funny enough, though the heyday for door-to-door salespeople has passed, it was the approach that eventually worked the best for us in all our testing. While it only gave us an early false positive, the success did trigger a real investment. In the end, one of our lessons learned was that significant investment needs to be made in a customer acquisition test before it’s truly proven to be a success or failure.

We all need a little help along the journey. Who have been some of your mentors? Can you share a story about how they made an impact?

Launching a business in a category where unethical business practices and operators seemed all too common, I wanted to take an integrity-first approach toward the work that we did, but I had a moment of doubt. Did this industry actually RELY on unethical practices? The answer was no. I met the founder / CEO of the one incumbent company that took an integrity-first approach, paying dividends in customer satisfaction, renewals, sales, and unit economics. That company got acquired, and its practices were diluted inside a larger entity. The founder / CEO of that business is now an investor and advisor in Super, and we moved forward with confidence in similarly taking an integrity-first approach.

In today’s parlance, being disruptive is usually a positive adjective. But is disrupting always good? When do we say the converse, that a system or structure has ‘withstood the test of time’? Can you articulate to our readers when disrupting an industry is positive, and when disrupting an industry is ‘not so positive’? Can you share some examples of what you mean?

When viewed positively, disruption is a crucial catalyst for needed change. One of our core company values, in fact, is to be a catalyst for change by constantly and optimistically pursuing opportunities for innovation and growth. To that end, when innovative technology can deliver a product or service at a higher quality or lower expense, consumers win. That’s when disrupting an industry has a positive effect.

Disruption can also have negative implications, some that are inevitable like the workforce impact of automation and offshoring (We need more bi-partisan legislative collaboration that can help!) Smart policy decisions by other tech companies can help with other unintended consequences (e.g., how Facebook algorithms increase the reach of certain political messages).

Can you share 3 of the best words of advice you’ve gotten along your journey? Please give a story or example for each.

“Focus on creating the reality that we imagine.” The optimistic message behind those words really resonated with me. Too often — even inside a fast-growing, highly funded, and positive cultural environment — it’s easy to get caught up in the problems, the constraints, and the frustrations. It takes a special type of individual to look beyond all that, visualize a completely different reality, and have the confidence and capability to assemble and execute a game plan to bring that vision to light. When recruiting for such a person, you might have a candidate who seems very capable, experienced, and eager, but I’ve learned to ask more probing questions to understand if the person really has the capability to dream and achieve in this way.

We are sure you aren’t done. How are you going to shake things up next?

We have a solution going into a beta phase, one that we have not yet announced publicly, that should delight customers who engage with that program far and beyond anything that we’ve done before. And that’s the point. Despite the fact that we are disrupting an existing industry that has failed to meet customer expectations for decades, providing a satisfactory solution — while sufficient to win business — would be insufficient to achieve escape velocity. We need to exceed customer expectations with solutions that they aren’t even asking for today.

Do you have a book, podcast, or talk that’s had a deep impact on your thinking? Can you share a story with us? Can you explain why it was so resonant with you?

Most recently, reading the book Measure What Matters by John Doerr made a big impact on my thinking. Its message is absolutely critical for the management of a business that has reached our scale.

Reaching further back, one particular talk given at a training program has probably had the most meaningful impact on my career overall. In my first job after college, I was lucky to be invited to participate in a presentation training program for executives. One of the things that have stuck with me since then was learning that I can highly differentiate myself and thereby my business not simply through the substance of my content but through very careful attention to the way that it is delivered.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“There is no success without hardship.” Some might interpret this as a message encouraging resilience while enduring failures in order to eventually achieve success. That’s obviously important. I look at it from a different perspective: I need to intentionally step into situations where failure is inevitable in order to learn how to solve a component of a broader challenge. Over time, pieces of the puzzle will come together to form a complete solution that will succeed.

Fundraising is the most obvious example of this. Going through the fundraising process sometimes makes me think of Bill Murray in Groundhog’s Day or Tom Cruise in Edge of Tomorrow because it feels like I”m reliving the same day repeatedly but learning lessons each time. I remember which questions I previously stumbled on and with whom, only to give a better answer in the next meeting. I know my greatest accomplishments in life have been built on the greatest number of failures along the way.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

The first business I co-founded in high school was a non-profit organization whose original goal was to coordinate a national day of service. (It later evolved into a broader mission). The idea may seem cliche today, but it was more unique back then (and no one has truly achieved this at scale to date). It felt like a time of significant pessimism in our country back then, and we were inspired by Hands Across America, which attempted to form a continuous human chain across the US. Millions of people participated.

Today, there are dozens of similarly minded initiatives, but still, no one has achieved the mindshare that Hands Across America achieved back then. Some service experts scoffed at our effort, believing that it would give people an excuse not to volunteer more regularly if they participated just annually. But I thought then and now that an event of massive scale would be an inspiration and regular call to action. The University of Maryland School of Public Policy, in an October 2018 report, stated that national volunteer rates bottomed out at a fifteen-year low in 2015. If volunteer rates had not declined at all between 2004 and 2015, over 9.8 million more Americans would have volunteered in 2015. Imagine the image of tens of millions of people in the streets volunteering at the same time. Imagine neighbors working together across political views. Imagine what impact that could mean for volunteerism, charitable contributions, and public service. Imagine what that could mean for bi-partisan cooperation.

