Dr. Doris X. Muñoz-Mantilla: “Don’t be afraid to ask for help”

With the success of the vaccines, we are beginning to see the light at the end of the tunnel of this difficult period in our history. But before we jump back into the routine of the normal life that we lived in 2019, it would be a shame not to pause to reflect on what we have learned during this time. The social isolation caused by the pandemic really was an opportunity for a collective pause, and a global self-assessment about who we really are, and what we really want in life.

Dr. Doris X. Muñoz-Mantilla, is a Medical Director at Cigna Medicare. She is an experienced family physician with progressive leadership experience in a variety of primary care and employer-based settings who is passionate about the delivery of high-quality, patient-centered care.

A graduate of Emory University Family Medicine Program and the School of Medicine at the Pontificia Javeriana University, in Colombia, Dr. Muñoz-Mantilla has over fifteen years of clinical practice as a board-certified family physician and board-certified obesity medicine expert. Dr. Muñoz- Mantilla encourages her patients to take a proactive role in their health that leads to improved wellness levels. Beyond the direct-patient-care setting, Dr. Muñoz-Mantilla has held multiple leadership positions in organizations including Cigna, The Obesity Medicine Association, Grady Health System, and Emory University.

Dr. Muñoz-Mantilla has been part of multiple community outreach media initiatives to engage, educate and empower healthcare providers and communities to drive health equity and positive health outcomes.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Our readers like to get an idea of who you are and where you came from. Can you tell us a bit about your background? Where do you come from? What are the life experiences that most shaped your current self?

Thank you for having me. I am a family physician that specializes in the prevention of chronic medical conditions and the treatment of obesity.

I am a proud Colombian and have always been passionate about science and health. I moved to the U.S. after finishing medical school. After graduating from family medicine, I noticed a common denominator in my patient’s complaints and worsening medical conditions: Excess weight and decreased level of wellness. That is why I pursued a career as an Obesity Medicine specialist. Since then, I have witnessed multiple success stories of patients improving their overall health once they started making long-lasting healthy changes to their lifestyle and dietary patterns.

Through my work at Cigna, I’ve developed a successful weight management program that has not only demonstrated thousands of pounds of weight loss, but improvement of natural body regulation function and decrease in risk factors for diabetes, hypertension, hyperlipidemias, and mood disorders, as well as improved patient wellbeing and work productivity. By empowering patients to take control of their physical health, they’ve been able to alter the course of their lives by warding off serious illnesses and therefore also improving their mental and emotional health. It’s the most rewarding job.

Are you currently working from home? If so, what has been the biggest adjustment from your previous workplace? Can you please share a story or example?

Like many of you, I am currently working from home and my role has changed. I work with a team of medical directors and nurses that oversees our Medicare patient population, providing them with the best care at the best time with the best resources.

Similar to many others, the transition to working from home and monitoring your kid’s homework, while maintaining a sense of balance and optimism for your loved ones has been challenging. On the other hand, there have been many positives of being at home. I’ve enjoyed the small things, especially the fact that I’ve been more available to my family. This has been a blessing and has strengthened our family connection.

What do you miss most about your pre-COVID lifestyle?

Social gatherings, my children’s sporting events with tons of parents in the stands, and traveling to Colombia to visit my extended family. I also miss hot yoga classes!

The pandemic was really a time for collective self-reflection. What social changes would you like to see as a result of the COVID pandemic?

As a healthcare professional, the nationwide dialogue around mental and physical health that has taken place has been really encouraging to see. People are taking advantage of seeking services to combat the looming mental health crisis that is being predicted by experts.

Interestingly, new Cigna claims data shows that overall, more people are seeking behavioral care at a record level, but what’s particularly important is women are taking action to improve their behavioral health. We found that 63% of all behavioral health patients are female (vs. 48% pre-COVID), with women seeking care at higher rates than men across all ages and ethnicities. I’d like to continue to see people accessing the behavioral health services available to them, and in turn, finding the support they need to develop greater resilience, or the ability to quickly recover from challenges.

What if anything, do you think are the unexpected positives of the COVID response? We’d love to hear some stories or examples.

It goes without saying that there have been countless negative impacts of COVID, but I am hopeful about a few trends we’re seeing. Namely, the rapid expansion of virtual and behavioral health services has been incredibly positive — and we have the data to back it up. Our claims data shows that 60% of behavioral health customers are now using virtual services — and before the pandemic, 97% of these customers never had a virtual visit. Furthermore:

Nearly 45% of all patients seeking behavioral health care are children, teens, and adults under 30, with over 18% of all claims from those under the age of 18; and

Behavioral health outpatient care has increased 27% over the past year compared to pre-COVID levels.

We know anecdotally that accessing these types of services virtually takes the stigma out of behavioral health care — and that’s something we hope to continue long after we return to some form of normal life.

How did you deal with the tedium of being locked up indefinitely during the pandemic? Can you share with us a few things you have done to keep your mood up?

I prioritize daily time for exercise, nature, meditation, and praying. I love the beach and enjoy paddleboarding. As a family, we enjoy long family walks, bike rides, good documentaries, and movies. We have a beautiful dog that gives us so much peace. Outside of activities, we try to keep designated spaces at home, to work, and study. I try to limit our media/news exposure and keep a close virtual connection with our family.

Aside from what we said above, what has been the source of your greatest pain, discomfort, or suffering during this time? How did you cope with it?

It has been heartbreaking to see the millions of lives lost due to COVID-19 and all of the families and communities affected, directly and indirectly by COVID-19. The uncertainty that we experienced in the medical community during these unprecedented times was difficult to assimilate.

For me, going back to my faith and values, staying in contact with my loved ones and the sense of unity that we experienced in our communities gave me the strength to overcome my feelings of fear.

Okay, wonderful. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “5 Things I Learned From The Social Isolation of the COVID19 Pandemic? (Please share a story or example for each.)

In reiterating the main points above, people are taking control of their mental and physical health by utilizing the virtual and behavioral services available to them. While we may be physically isolated from those outside of our usual circles, relationships are actually improving. Our data also found that almost half (47%) of men report an improvement in their relationships with their children compared to 35% of women. And more than 40% of men report a better relationship with their work supervisor compared to 28% of women. Social isolation doesn’t necessarily equate to poor work quality, and access to behavioral health is making a real difference. New public opinion research shows that almost half (49%) of behavioral telehealth users report higher productivity at work. Humans are naturally resilient. Through all of the changes we’ve weathered this year, we’ve adjusted and grown — and will be better equipped to handle adversity in the future because of it. Don’t be afraid to ask for help. It’s important to remember that asking for help is a sign of strength. While we all cope differently, research shows that tapping into your resources — whether that be professional help, friends or family, or new wellness routines — is a powerful first step to improving mental and emotional well-being.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you during the pandemic?

Just like everyone, I’ve felt that my personal resilience is being tested daily. So, if I could, I’d like to share a simple framework instead that has helped me through this pandemic. Our resilience is always being tested, and right now it is being tested in countless new ways. As part of our recent Cigna Resilience Index, the largest U.S. study of resilience among children, their parents, young adults, and working-age adults, we found resilience can be grown over time. Our framework is a helpful reminder that it is important to:

G: Ground yourself in the situation

R: Recognize what you can control

O: Organize the resources you need

W: Work with your community for support

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

Wow… so many, but I will pick Michelle Obama. She stands out as one of the most passionate and accomplished First Ladies in history because of her charisma, compassion, and powerful speech-making. She comes from strong family values, has worked hard to overcome obstacles, and has stayed strong against division. I find her leadership skills very inspirational.

