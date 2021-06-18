Kristina Libby Of The Floral Heart Project: “Trust your gut”

Trust your gut. When I made the first floral heart, I had no idea what I was doing BUT I knew that doing it was important. The first heart I laid, I thought I was going to get arrested. But, I saw someone run by, turn around, and kneel in front of it. I knew that it changed their day and that was important. Later the more I made, the more people responded to it. And, I was so thrilled I had trusted myself.

With the success of the vaccines, we are beginning to see the light at the end of the tunnel of this difficult period in our history. But before we jump back into the routine of the normal life that we lived in 2019, it would be a shame not to pause to reflect on what we have learned during this time. The social isolation caused by the pandemic really was an opportunity for a collective pause, and a global self-assessment about who we really are, and what we really want in life.

As a part of this series called “5 Things I Learned From The Social Isolation of the COVID19 Pandemic”, I had the pleasure to interview Kristina Libby.

Kristina Libby is a writer, artist, and technology executive living and working in NYC. She was the founder of the COVID-19 memorial effort the Floral Heart Project, a former NYU and the University of Florida Professor, and has worked across various technology industries.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Our readers like to get an idea of who you are and where you came from. Can you tell us a bit about your background? Where do you come from? What are the life experiences that most shaped your current self?

I’ve done a lot of things in my life, but I’m most proud of creating the Floral Heart Project — a COVID-19 Memorial effort to help our community grieve our collective losses. Prior to this, I worked in tech and a long time ago earned a Masters’s degree in International Security where I studied events of collective trauma: war, genocide, etc.

Are you currently working from home? If so, what has been the biggest adjustment from your previous workplace? Can you please share a story or example?

I am! But, I worked from home before the pandemic too. The biggest adjustment for me was the fact that I was ONLY working from home. I think a lot of the work-from-home lifestyle before also involved coffees with contacts, business lunches, etc. So, the first time I spent a full week at home I felt completely stir crazy and like I had maybe not been working from home for years — I had just been working without an office.

What do you miss most about your pre-COVID lifestyle?

Honestly, not that much. I would like to host more people at my house — but other than that, I have come to love this lifestyle that I have now.

The pandemic was really a time for collective self-reflection. What social changes would you like to see as a result of the COVID pandemic?

The Floral Heart Project is really focused on collective grieving and being honest and real about death and dying in America. I think the thing that people forget is that the reason we talk about death is to reaffirm and celebrate life. As such, death does not have to be a horrible taboo topic — it can and should be normalized. When we celebrate death, we normalize life. And, when we normalize and celebrate the life we give more people more reason to treat their lives as the sacred special experience it is. So, I guess I hope we feel more comfortable talking about loss and that when we do, we reach out to those people suffering and offer a helping hand, a shoulder to cry on or a way to recognize lives we have lost.

What if anything, do you think are the unexpected positives of the COVID response? We’d love to hear some stories or examples.

I have found myself more connected to my community than ever before. When I started the Floral Heart Project I did so because I was so disappointed with our society. I didn’t understand why more people weren’t doing more things to help those suffering from loss. However, as the project grew and we laid hundreds of hearts on the National Day of Memorial for COVID-19 (3/1), I realized that people DID want to help. They just didn’t know-how. So, for me, that was extremely positive. My faith in the community was revived and I had found this huge network of people that are active do-ers and caretakers for their community.

How did you deal with the tedium of being locked up indefinitely during the pandemic? Can you share with us a few things you have done to keep your mood up?

I volunteered. To me, finding ways to help people who were suffering from situations that were much worse than mine, was cathartic. I decided that for me finding ways to care for my community was my self-care. So, I brought flowers to neighbors. I baked cookies. I loaned my paintings to friends. And, I made public art through the form of floral hearts.

Aside from what we said above, what has been the source of your greatest pain, discomfort, or suffering during this time? How did you cope with it?

I really struggled in the beginning with the idea of being in quarantine because I had just recovered from a quarantine period in my life due to a traumatic brain injury. The idea of having to go through that again — without a social support network or a partner — was terrifying. Luckily, I got into therapy and did a lot of self-work, and have emerged far healthier for it.

Ok wonderful. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “5 Things I Learned From The Social Isolation of the COVID19 Pandemic? (Please share a story or example for each.)

Community care is a form of self-care. I started the Floral Heart Project because I felt sad and disconnected. Now one year later, I feel so connected and capable of improving the world around me. Big companies will help you. When I started the Floral Heart Project I was doing it alone. And it was costing me nearly $500 per week. I needed to find a partner who understood the vision and wanted to support the work. People told me it was impossible, but then 1–800-Flowers.com really stepped up to support the project, and help co-create with me. Their support was invaluable to the growth and I continue to be amazed that they are one of the few big companies that are really doing something for the COVID-loss community. Trust your gut. When I made the first floral heart, I had no idea what I was doing BUT I knew that doing it was important. The first heart I laid, I thought I was going to get arrested. But, I saw someone run by, turn around, and kneel in front of it. I knew that it changed their day and that was important. Later the more I made, the more people responded to it. And, I was so thrilled I had trusted myself. Keep going. The first Floral Heart didn’t reach a million people. Neither did the second. Nearly 55 hearts later when hundreds of people around the country laid floral hearts in their neighborhoods and the hearts were on NBC, PBS, FOX, and so many more places, it did. If you want to create change, you need to just keep doing the thing you believe in and wait for it to pay off. Say yes. In early December, I received an email from a stranger who had read about the Floral Heart Project in the Washington Post. She wanted to help and she did. Mary O’Connor of Ball Horticulture’s BloomStudios inspired me to really push for a national floral heart laying. And, we did it together with hundreds of volunteers and the support of 1–800-Flowers. If I didn’t say yes to that first email, we would never be where we are today.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you during the pandemic?

“If you build it, they will come.” — I used to think this line was hokey. But, I saw it in action. By creating an idea and sharing it with others we were able to grow a movement.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

No response

How can our readers further follow your work online?

@lightvslight (Instagram)

www.lightvlight.com

www.floralheartproject.com

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We greatly appreciate the time you spent on this. We wish you continued success and good health.