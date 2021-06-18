Dr. Deidre Franklin: “Face-to-face interactions feed my soul”

Face-to-face interactions feed my soul — I’m a people person and thrive off of being able to “people watch” or to have face-to-face conversations. I became a psychologist because I love to interact with people. In-person interactions are much more dynamic than interacting virtually. For me, face-to-face interactions are a visual, emotional, and intellectual experience that is much more exciting than reading words in an email or looking at zzzzzboxes of people. I come away from in-person conversations feeling more enriched and excited whereas when I click “leave the meeting” I’m more exhausted and grateful that the meeting is over.

As a part of this series called “5 Things I Learned From the Social Isolation of the COVID-19 Pandemic”, I had the pleasure to interview Dr. Deidre Franklin.

Dr. Deidre Franklin is currently the Chief Program and Equity Officer at Oliver Scholars, an organization that prepares high-achieving Black and Brown students from underserved New York City communities for success at top independent schools and prestigious colleges. Dr. Franklin’s career has focused on inclusion, access, and the psychological well-being of historically marginalized groups. She is an advocate and thought leader in social impact and educational spaces with 20 years of experience in mental health awareness, racial and gender justice, and youth development. A native New Yorker and graduate of Howard University, Dr. Franklin has a Master’s Degree from Harvard University and received her Ph.D. in Counseling Psychology from Teachers College Columbia University.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Our readers like to get an idea of who you are and where you came from. Can you tell us a bit about your background? Where do you come from? What are the life experiences that most shaped your current self?

I’m an African-American woman raised in New York City by parents who were both in helping professions. I guess you could say being passionate about uplifting and caring for people is genetic because I am a counseling psychologist. I live in my grandparent’s community of Bed-Stuy Brooklyn with my family. I call myself “a third-generation freedom fighter” because for generations my family has been proactive in fighting for Racial Justice. My professional career has focused on social and emotional health and an understanding of the role of racism on mental health disparities within communities of color.

While I was in college at Howard University one of my first jobs was working with adults who had chronic mental health disorders. I loved working with this population and continued with this work in Mass General hospital in Boston, UMDNJ in Newark, and Bellevue Hospital in New York City. My years of work with Black and Brown adults who struggled with mental health in inner cities highlighted for me the ways in which racism negatively impacted their lives. After 10 years of working with adults, I decided I wanted to shift from hospital work with adults to working with adolescents. Rather than opening a therapeutic practice to treat one child at a time, I wanted to make a larger impact. My work for the past 18 years has focused on creating programs in educational spaces to fortify positive mental health, positive racial and ethnic identity, and a positive sense of self for adolescents of color.

At the end of the day, I’m a psychologist and an educator who is passionate about the growth and development of individuals, whether it’s in a boardroom, at a conference, in a classroom, or one on one. I’m a people person who likes to inspire others to make positive changes.

Are you currently working from home? If so, what has been the biggest adjustment from your previous workplace? Can you please share a story or example?

I have been fortunate to be able to transition from my office to my home during the pandemic. My biggest adjustment has been going from the comforts of having my own private office with all of the bells and whistles to a single laptop with no space to work where everyone is “zooming” and the 130-pound dog is barking at anyone who passes.

The most difficult time was during the first three months when we were all trying to figure out how to conduct business from “the comforts” of our home. I was the only one in my family who did not have a designated workspace. I was forced to move between the living room, dining room, and bedroom following the movement of the sun to get the best lighting for my zoom meetings. At times, the room with the best lighting did not coincide with the most productive space. If I was zooming or talking on the phone in my room next to my teenage daughter’s room she would tell me to use my “inside voice”. In the living room, my 130-pound dog thought I wanted to spend quality time with him and would drool on my laptop for attention or poke his head into one of my meetings. If I moved into the kitchen my teenage son would use that time to chat with me or show me a TikTok video while preparing food between classes. I finally found my remote rhythm and the rest is history.

What do you miss most about your pre-COVID lifestyle?

What I miss the most is freedom. I miss being able to pick up and go anywhere in NYC to learn and be amazed at what the city has to offer. The freedom to go see my family in other states to share in life events or to just to get a slice of my dad’s apple pie. I miss the freedom of peace of mind every time I leave the house to simply go grocery shopping. I miss the freedom of walking out the door and not having to worry about having a mask and hand sanitizer. I miss being able to say hello to people I pass rather than moving away hoping I’m 6 feet apart. I miss the hugs and smiles that bring me joy.

The pandemic was really a time for collective self-reflection. What social changes would you like to see as a result of the COVID pandemic?

It’s interesting because the social changes I want to see post-pandemic are the changes I’ve been fighting for and passionate about for over 20 years: Improving the quality of life for Black people in America which will ultimately improve their overall health. The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted what many of us in the health equity field have known for years, African Americans are at greater risk for many diseases and ultimately death. Now COVID can be added to the long list of diseases that take a toll on the community. There are so many factors that put African Americas at greater risk from the virus. Systemic racism, service jobs, inability to work remotely, crowded living conditions, pre-existing health conditions, having to take public transportation, limited access to testing, the list goes on. We must uplift the song by Sam Cooke, “A Change is Gonna Come” hopefully that’s a change for the better.

What if anything, do you think are the unexpected positives of the COVID response? We’d love to hear some stories or examples.

The top unexpected positive outcome in my household has been practicing better hygiene. Making sure hands are washed at all times. While I’ve been trying to reinforce the habit of hand cleanliness with my children when they return home, especially because we ride the NYC subway often, for some reason they conveniently forget. Once COVID hit, everyone took handwashing seriously. Now when we get in the car from stores or outside events we pull out our sanitizing wipes and clean our hands.

Another has been the value of stopping and spending quality time with family. Pre-pandemic my family and I felt rushed all of the time. Work, school, sports, and basic responsibilities keep us all moving all the time. The lockdown forced us all to stop and get to know each other again. We are now reflecting on how we might reinvent our lives to incorporate more family time moving forward.

For me personally, my knowledge of technology has increased 200%. While I still love to use pen and paper I’m fully immersed in using all types of platforms to get work done. I can effectively navigate google meets, Teams, WebX, and Zoom. Pre-pandemic I was struggling to use google docs. I have to admit I still rely on my teenage children for guidance but I’ve come a long way.

How did you deal with the tedium of being locked up indefinitely during the pandemic? Can you share with us a few things you have done to keep your mood up?

When I reflect on the pandemic year of being on lockdown, I liken it to being on a treadmill. One day I feel like I’m running really fast with my heart beating out of control, the next day I’m walking really slow, and then it all stops. The crazy thing is that the treadmill does not move from the space you parked it in when it arrived at your house. While on my treadmill called life in my home during the pandemic I reconnected with my family because we were all on the same treadmill day in and day out. We laughed at TikTok videos and cried from boredom. We pulled out old games, cooked, danced, and watched the cats chasing the birds in our backyard. We celebrated almost anything and everything via zoom with friends and family never stepping off that treadmill but, at the end of the day, we had love and life.

Aside from what we said above, what has been the source of your greatest pain, discomfort, or suffering during this time? How did you cope with it?

My biggest pain during the pandemic was knowing that so many lives were lost, especially the elders. Some, in our society, do not value elders, assuming that they no longer make a contribution to this society or that they are a burden. I beg to differ. Elders offer insight, a different perspective, and years of experience. Many have been through ups and downs, especially elders in my community, the African American community. To know so many are gone at the hands of this virus makes me sick. I don’t think I’ve actually accepted or coped with all of the loss. A part of me still grieves.

Ok wonderful. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “5 Things I Learned From The Social Isolation of the COVID19 Pandemic? (Please share a story or example for each.)

Routine and structure, when you are creative, (it) is not a bad thing. As (someone who is) creative you want to be able to make a change when the movement hits you. You become bored with “routine”. I had to learn to create a schedule and routine to follow daily to separate home life from work life because work was never-ending. When the weather allowed, I would get up and go outside first thing in the morning to give the body the signal that I was “heading to work”. I made an appointment with myself for lunch, although honestly I rarely ate I tried to use that time to not look at my screen. In the evening, leaving work usually meant heading into the kitchen to make dinner for the family. For months I re-looped that schedule and found it helped me to be more productive while working remotely. Taking a “Nature Bath’’ when you live in the city frees your mind — I’m part of a family that loves all that nature has to offer. Large plants in the living room and a bird feeder in the yard attract singing birds in the morning. During the lockdown, my family and I would drive to nature preserves or to the beaches of NYC for long walks to see, hear and smell nature. There is something about the natural environment that relaxes you and makes you feel like everything is going to be okay. Face-to-face interactions feed my soul — I’m a people person and thrive off of being able to “people watch” or to have face-to-face conversations. I became a psychologist because I love to interact with people. In-person interactions are much more dynamic than interacting virtually. For me, face-to-face interactions are a visual, emotional, and intellectual experience that is much more exciting than reading words in an email or looking at zzzzzboxes of people. I come away from in-person conversations feeling more enriched and excited whereas when I click “leave the meeting” I’m more exhausted and grateful that the meeting is over. Eating in can be just as rewarding as eating out when you binge on cooking shows — The pandemic took a toll on the restaurant business and those of us who enjoy eating out to sample all types of foods. While most were bingeing on The Crown and other Netflix shows I was watching a host of cooking shows and competitions because I love to express my creativity through cooking. I studied the craft of cooking from master chefs on TV, learning how to make beautiful delicious meals for my family. It gave me the joy to hear “wow this meal is restaurant quality” from my family. The only drawback was on the days I did not feel like cooking, my family struggled to understand why they had to eat cereal for dinner. No shame in my non-cooking day game. A clear understanding of Digital Equity- Life comes to a halt when your WiFi goes down — while my neighborhood is changing daily with the addition of storefront restaurants and coffee shops, I live in an under-resourced community. The infrastructure in my community was not set up to accommodate many residents utilizing the internet at the same time, resulting in a very slow or non-existent wifi connection. Everything I do for work is reliant on wifi. All my administrative work is in the cloud and all my meetings are virtual. As a non-profit leader, it’s very difficult to conduct meetings with important stakeholders when you freeze or leave the meeting altogether. My most traumatic moment was when I was presenting in a Board meeting and my wifi went down and I “left the meeting”. Needless to say, I was mortified.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you during the pandemic?

“Pause and remember: Every single event in your life, especially the difficult lessons, have made you smarter, stronger, and wiser than you were yesterday.”—Jenni Young

This moment in history, for the most part, will be remembered as a dark time in our nation’s history because of all of the lives and livelihoods that were lost as a result of the pandemic. My quote gives me the strength to push forward in understanding that while much has been lost much has been gained if we reflect on the lessons learned. I learned a lot about myself, my family, and the society we live in.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

I would love to eat a healthy meal with Michelle Obama because she inspires me to be my best self while staying true to myself. Mrs. Obama is fierce, smart, beautiful, fun-loving, down-to-earth, a great mom/sister/daughter and wife, and cares about making the world a better place.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

https://www.linkedin.com/in/deidre-franklin-ph-d-7b0b77163/

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We greatly appreciate the time you spent on this. We wish you continued success and good health.