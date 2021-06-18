Donna F. Brown: “There’s no substitute for human interaction”

There’s no substitute for human interaction. For the past year, I have truly missed being up close and personal, especially with friends and family! Despite social distancing restraints, I am still involved in many different social activities, albeit in an entirely different fashion than I ever imagined. I participate in a few support groups on Zoom, teach yoga classes wearing a mask, and have even started a hiking group in my community to maintain some outlets of socialization. Prior to the pandemic, I, like the majority of people I know, took for granted that friends and family would always be around to do fun things with and that there would always be live audiences to play for and entertain. Since the pandemic imposed its social distancing rules, I’ve learned to better appreciate simple things I previously took for granted, such as hugging and full-face interaction.

With the success of the vaccines, we are beginning to see the light at the end of the tunnel of this difficult period in our history. But before we jump back into the routine of the normal life that we lived in 2019, it would be a shame not to pause to reflect on what we have learned during this time. The social isolation caused by the pandemic really was an opportunity for a collective pause, and a global self-assessment about who we really are, and what we really want in life.

Donna F. Brown is an author, musician, retired RN, and speaker living in Pearce, Arizona. Her first book, Finding Medusa — The Making Of An Unlikely Rock Star, was published in April 2019 and has received rave five-star reviews on Amazon. She is currently working on her second novel, a crime/thriller that will be released sometime in 2021. Donna has also written several articles that were published in Authority Magazine, Thrive Global, Huffington Post, and Woman’s World.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Our readers like to get an idea of who you are and where you came from. Can you tell us a bit about your background? Where do you come from? What are the life experiences that most shaped your current self?

I have a fairly diverse background. I was born in Chicago, a musical city, and learned music at an early age. My mother, an accomplished self-taught pianist, was my first musical influence. At age five I took piano lessons upon her insistence, and I am now glad that I did! This rich musical background led to my becoming a musician. In my teen years, I played guitar in a rock band then known as Medusa. Our music got discovered 40 years later when the 45 rpm we made was found by a producer from the well-known record label, Numero Group. This label released our first album, First Step Beyond, that received worldwide acclaim! I have also worked as a nurse for over 30 years and have owned two businesses. Because I never found my niche working as a nurse, after leaving nursing I started an entertainment company called Mimeworks where I worked as a professional pantomime for 20 years. I also gained certification as a yoga teacher and opened my own studio where I taught yoga for three years. I currently teach two yoga classes per week in my community, and also am an avid runner and hiker.

Are you currently working from home? If so, what has been the biggest adjustment from your previous workplace? Can you please share a story or example?

I previously worked as a contract nurse for a Long Term Care Insurance company. My husband Gary and I retired in 2017, sold our three-level house in Colorado where we lived for 26 years, bought a 23-foot travel trailer, and traveled across the country for two years prior to COVID. We eventually settled into our current house in a small and remote rural community in SE Arizona. It has been quite the adjustment trying to fit into rural life after moving from a fairly busy city area near Boulder. The closest town is over a half-hour drive from where we live and the closest gas station is ten miles away. My last nursing job gave me the opportunity to create my own schedule and visit my clients. I currently work from home as an author, and the biggest adjustment is staying inside and spending a lot of time at the computer. I prefer to be outside playing!

What do you miss most about your pre-COVID lifestyle?

I miss visiting with friends in person and playing live shows with our reformed band, Medusa 1975 when we were on tour with other bands. I also miss being on the road with Gary and seeing the country in our travel trailer, along with our late and great traveling canine companion, Toby.

The pandemic was really a time for collective self-reflection. What social changes would you like to see as a result of the COVID pandemic?

I’d like to see the following social changes:

People receiving life-saving vaccines rather than refusing to get them. As a medical professional, I spend a lot of time educating people about the vaccine and find out how misinformed people actually are. People are afraid of getting the vaccine because they think they aren’t safe. I am glad to educate people that the vaccine can save their lives, as compared to the alternative! Better utilization of medical personnel when they are sorely needed. As a retired nurse, it’s frustrating that whenever I’ve tried to volunteer at vaccine clinics to either administer vaccines or help out with paperwork or other duties, I’ve been turned away. This is not a good use of the invaluable skills of medical personnel. President Biden made several statements that he would try to gather up retired medical professionals to assist with vaccine administration, yet little if anything has been accomplished in this area. In a major pandemic situation, I feel that more help during vaccine administration helps the process run more efficiently and helps saves more lives! More unification of our government! What we need now is a more unified government with priorities on saving lives and better gun control. We need to come together as a nation, united by a strong leader, rather than all the useless bickering that is now occurring between Republicans and Democrats! We need cooperation now more than ever from government officials to help us all get through this pandemic crisis.

What if anything, do you think are the unexpected positives of the COVID response? We’d love to hear some stories or examples.

There are several positives that have come from this pandemic. Here are a few things I’ve accomplished during this past year:

Prior to the pandemic, I started two yoga classes in my community. One is a regular mat class and the other is a chair class for those who are less mobile. I’ve kept these classes going all through the pandemic. The classes range from 4–6 students per class. We all wear masks, keep socially distant from each other, and I maintain a clean environment in the community center where the classes are held. Despite a dwindling number of students attending the classes, we are still able to participate in healthy exercise and become more relaxed through yoga and meditation practice.

I have also started a hiking group and lead people who love being outdoors on weekly hikes varying from 4–6 miles. Our community is surrounded by two breathtaking mountain ranges, the Dragoons and Chiricahuas, so I’m glad that I’m still healthy enough to enjoy hiking with others in this scenic part of our country!

Before settling into this new community two years ago, my husband Gary and I were traveling around the country in our travel trailer. During our travels, I finished my first book, a musical biography. Then I started writing a murder/mystery novel entitled One Moonlit Night. Because my first book was ready to be published, I put the murder/mystery on hold to fully focus my attention on my biography. After the biography was published, I redirected my focus and completed writing my novel, which is in the works to be published this summer of 2021.

A totally unexpected outcome of writing articles for Authority Magazine recently occurred. A CEO of the prominent Canadian organization Bloom read these articles and invited me to do a virtual presentation in May to his Bloom members. In my presentation, Finding Your Life Purpose Amidst The Rubble, I will share my journey to find my life purpose as an author and musician, plus offer tips for others to follow their dreams.

How did you deal with the tedium of being locked up indefinitely during the pandemic? Can you share with us a few things you have done to keep your mood up?

I spent a lot of time outside doing what I love: running, hiking, and biking. Outdoors is the safest place to be right now, and this has lifted my spirits tremendously! When I am not outside, I do a lot of writing and reading, both of which I equally enjoy.

Aside from what we said above, what has been the source of your greatest pain, discomfort, or suffering during this time? How did you cope with it?

As an entertainer, I truly miss doing live music and pantomime performances. When living in Colorado before moving to Arizona, I used to do live pantomime shows for senior facilities, libraries, schools, parties, festivals, and other events. Gary and I also used to play live music shows prior to the pandemic. I am currently collaborating with a ventriloquist on a series of videos of us doing funny skits that can be posted online to entertain and educate children. Gary and I are also occasionally playing locally for events library shows and at other events that are held outside. This keeps us occupied doing something we love and it keeps the people of our community entertained.

Ok wonderful. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “5 Things I Learned From The Social Isolation of the COVID19 Pandemic? (Please share a story or example for each.)

I have learned many lessons over this past year, and here are a few of the most significant ones:

Viruses divide and conquer. As a medical professional, I am well aware of the deadly virulence of viruses. In the 30 plus years, I’ve worked as a nurse, I’ve been there on the front lines many times administering flu vaccines to scores of people standing in lines out the door and around the corner of the facilities. I’ve also observed firsthand how vaccines can save lives. I’ve directly experienced the debilitating pain and agony of the Varicella virus (aka Shingles) twice in the course of my lifetime. Looking back at those times, I know that I should have taken advantage of getting the Shingles vaccine that could have prevented me from getting Shingles. Despite being retired from nursing, I have attempted to inform members of the community I live in about the importance of receiving the Covid vaccine, yet have been met with a considerable amount of resistance especially from the elderly population. If I’ve learned anything from this pandemic, it is that there will always be those who fight change to the bitter end and those who embrace change to positively alter the course of history. I choose to be one of the latter. There’s no substitute for human interaction. For the past year, I have truly missed being up close and personal, especially with friends and family! Despite social distancing restraints, I am still involved in many different social activities, albeit in an entirely different fashion than I ever imagined. I participate in a few support groups on Zoom, teach yoga classes wearing a mask, and have even started a hiking group in my community to maintain some outlets of socialization. Prior to the pandemic, I, like the majority of people I know, took for granted that friends and family would always be around to do fun things with and that there would always be live audiences to play for and entertain. Since the pandemic imposed its social distancing rules, I’ve learned to better appreciate simple things I previously took for granted, such as hugging and full-face interaction. Masks aren’t just for medical professionals and TV villains. At the onset of the pandemic, I recall watching a video of two doctors based in California giving their feedback about the importance of herd immunity. They further explained that people who avoid going outside hamper their immune system function. Thus, it is healthier for people to continue to get outside and be exposed to viruses and bacteria in our environment to bolster a healthy immune response (aka: herd immunity). Once again, this issue has caused a division in people’s opinions of whether or not to wear masks. I still believe that doing outside activities is a lot safer than indoor activities with large groups of people. I started out not wearing a mask due to being asthmatic. Since I learned that Covid-19 can be transmitted by asymptomatic carriers, I now believe that wearing a mask, especially while out in public places, is safer than not wearing one. The news won’t always give you what you can use. Over the past year, I’ve learned a lot of useful information about Covid from watching the news. I’ve also learned that I don’t need to continually be reminded about all the negativity in our world today. In light of all the surrounding chaos, the mounting death toll, and the low morale incited by a lengthy pandemic situation, it’s easy to get discouraged and lose hope that things will eventually get back to normal. Sometimes watching the news can increase one’s stress levels which may make you more prone to getting sick. Taking a break from watching the news and reading a good book or going for a walk helps promote healthier physical and mental health. We need each other now more than ever! One thing I’ve learned during this time of isolation is the importance of community. Since the onset of the pandemic, I’ve learned to reach out to people rather than ridicule them. It’s easy to pass judgment on people around you in an isolating situation. I have repeatedly observed that violence and social injustice only leads to more of the same! Therefore, we need to reach out and help one another get through the hard times so we can embrace and celebrate the good times once again. There are many different ways to reach out with your heart to offer help to those in need. I’ve started leaving notes on my neighbor’s doors with my phone number letting them know I’m available if they need help in any way. Even the smallest gesture makes a big difference in people’s lives!

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you during the pandemic?

“In the middle of difficulty lies opportunity.” — Albert Einstein

Even in the most adverse situations, you can find positive outcomes if you look for them.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

I would love to connect with Kamala Harris and have a meeting with her to find out about her life and what led her to eventually become Vice President of the United States of America.

