Mark Orton of Kingstar Media: “Life goes on”

With the success of the vaccines, we are beginning to see the light at the end of the tunnel of this difficult period in our history. But before we jump back into the routine of the normal life that we lived in 2019, it would be a shame not to pause to reflect on what we have learned during this time. The social isolation caused by the pandemic really was an opportunity for a collective pause, and a global self-assessment about who we really are, and what we really want in life.

As a part of this series called “5 Things I Learned From The Social Isolation of the COVID19 Pandemic”, I had the pleasure to interview Mark Orton.

Mark Orton is a Media Director at Kingstar Media. He has been in the media business for over 14 years and has worked on a variety of clients in almost every sector of the economy. His passion for the industry has inspired him to develop successful strategies for his clients’ innovative media campaigns.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Our readers like to get an idea of who you are and where you came from. Can you tell us a bit about your background? Where do you come from? What are the life experiences that most shaped your current self?

I have been in the industry for more than 14 years working mainly in the Broadcast/Online Video media side of things and have worked across a variety of brands from across the automotive, QSR, retail, alcohol, banking, and packaged goods industries. My clients have included Sleep Country, Home Depot, General Mills, Nestle, Subway, Hyundai & Diageo.

Before Kingstar, I worked at several different big box agencies before taking my media skills over to the performance media side of things. What really drives my passion for performance marketing is seeing the impact of media on the success of a client’s brand and product. It is much different from the brand marketing I did with some big-name clients I worked on at previous agencies.

Are you currently working from home? If so, what has been the biggest adjustment from your previous workplace? Can you please share a story or example?

Currently, our office is working from home and I feel the adjustment to remote working went a lot smoother than anticipated. Who would have thought that “two weeks” working remotely would have turned out to 14 plus months and counting of your home is your office? The biggest adjustment has been the loss of in-person interaction and a pivot to virtual communication. Online communications platforms such as Slack can tend to blur how you communicate to your employees as opposed to in-person when you can simply go to their desks. Getting on a call or Zoom to talk so that you can hear expressions in a person’s responses really works better than Slack, where one might come off as if you are yelling and putting someone down as you are not seen for facial expressions to be read.

What do you miss most about your pre-COVID lifestyle?

The main thing I miss (and likely everyone else in this world does also) is the personal interaction I used to have with friends, family & co-workers. Though we have virtual experiences, they just don’t do justice — you really need that talking with someone face-to-face. Of course, there are other things I miss, such as traveling, dining, golfing, etc.

The pandemic was really a time for collective self-reflection. What social changes would you like to see as a result of the COVID pandemic?

To be honest, I don’t want any of these social changes to become the new normal. Though we will all take precautions, I do think we need to get back to normal, social interaction as it a crucial part of a healthy lifestyle.

What if anything, do you think are the unexpected positives of the COVID response? We’d love to hear some stories or examples.

One of the few positive outcomes is that employers used to be reluctant to let employees work from home, but this pivot has shown that employees can be trusted to get their work done. This means that if, for instance, a snowstorm impedes their commute, then employees can be trusted to work remotely and to complete their work as rapidly and effectively as if they were in the office.

How did you deal with the tedium of being locked up indefinitely during the pandemic? Can you share with us a few things you have done to keep your mood up?

I have gotten into a little bit of a routine to keep me going throughout the lockdown. Whether it is getting out for jogs or hikes through the park, watching sporting events, or my fiancé and I having our weekly takeout nights.

Aside from what we said above, what has been the source of your greatest pain, discomfort, or suffering during this time? How did you cope with it?

One of the biggest things that happened was that the pandemic forced the cancellation of my big wedding. My fiancé and I postponed the big day to this upcoming August. However, we won’t know if we will be able to have it as planned in the summer or if we need to settle for a small ceremony instead. We have come to terms with this since the only thing that matters is that we are married, and further down the line when things are hopefully more normal, we will be able to celebrate with our family and friends.

Ok wonderful. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “5 Things I Learned From The Social Isolation of the COVID19 Pandemic? (Please share a story or example for each.)

Five things I have learned:

We took our social interaction with friends, family & co-workers for granted. The main thing I take away is how much I miss the daily interaction with family, friends & co-workers. How often did we delay seeing a friend for a drink and saying “next time I will be there” or skip an industry function because it is safer to go home and watch Netflix? I can’t wait for these interactions to take place again, and I will be anxious to RSVP in the affirmative. Employees can be trusted to do their work when not in the office. As I mentioned earlier, the pivot to remote working was likely feared by employers when the pandemic hit, but it has shown that it can work just as wonderfully as when we are all in an office together. Though I believe we still need some in-person interaction, it would be wonderful if companies decide on a hybrid model where an employee works from home for a day or two per week. I feel that this would have no impact on productivity and actually benefit both the company and its employees. Life goes on. Though the pandemic has affected everyone in different ways, we have been resilient to ensure to get over these hardships and move on with our lives. The world has not come to a screeching halt and we have made do with what we have so that we can live our lives to the best of our ability. History is filled with examples of societies moving well beyond natural disasters and threats, such as COVID. The world is very fragile . We have seen just how fragile our world is when a wrench gets thrown into the engine. The world needs to be better prepared if something like this happens again. Will we see a full return to a pre-pandemic lifestyle? That remains to be seen, as I believe society will be more cautious for the foreseeable future in an effort to stem another devastating pandemic. We do, however, need to get back to somewhat of a normal routine, as lockdowns and isolation are unhealthy in both our personal and professional lives. I love my Fiancé for putting up with meThe lockdown has been grueling, and I appreciate that my fiancé has stuck with me and not bolted for the nearest exit. The pandemic has put a strain on many relationships, whether they be between spouses, significant others, family members, or friends.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you during the pandemic?

“Always look on the bright side of life” — Monty Python

In all honesty, life is too short to get upset over what could have been. The cancellation of my wedding and honeymoon have hurt, but looking on the bright side is that my friends, family, and co-workers are all healthy and we will soon be able to see each other again in order to celebrate and catch up more fully.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

Tough question:, I am a big sports nut and proud Liverpool FC supporter, so I would have to say Jamie Carragher — mainly to commend him on his current analyst partnership with Gary Neville. It goes to show that even though individuals can be bitter rivals, they can still team up to provide a quality product and get the job done in the end.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

Check me out on LinkedIn, since I am always sharing insights from the media & marketing industry.