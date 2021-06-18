Patty Blue Hayes: “I learned that I truly enjoy my own company”

I learned that I truly enjoy my own company. It’s a blessing when we feel the peace of solitude instead of the despair of loneliness when we have only our own company to rely on. Not that I didn’t have malaise during the very strict quarantine here in Panama, but overall, I was quite content to enjoy the companionship I provided to myself. This signified a stage of maturity I’m thrilled to have reached now that I’m in my mid-fifties.

With the success of the vaccines, we are beginning to see the light at the end of the tunnel of this difficult period in our history. But before we jump back into the routine of the normal life that we lived in 2019, it would be a shame not to pause to reflect on what we have learned during this time. The social isolation caused by the pandemic really was an opportunity for a collective pause, and a global self-assessment about who we really are, and what we really want in life.

As a part of this series called “5 Things I Learned From The Social Isolation of the COVID19 Pandemic”, I had the pleasure to interview Patty Blue Hayes.

Patty Blue Hayes is a master of reinvention. Determined to thrive after divorce, she went on to pen the award-winning book, Wine, Sex and Suicide — My Near Death Divorce and create coaching programs to help women through life transitions. International volunteer work in Thailand, Costa Rica, Romania, and the Dominican Republic inspired her decision to move out of the United States and live the ex-pat life in Panama. Connect with her at www.pattybluehayes.com.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Our readers like to get an idea of who you are and where you came from. Can you tell us a bit about your background? Where do you come from? What are the life experiences that most shaped your current self?

I think it’s fascinating to look back at the pivotal points in our lives that shape us. For me, so many life experiences that were painful were actually the ones that led to the most growth and self-development. I grew up in Connecticut in the US and always had a longing for new experiences. I was an avid daydreamer (still am) and loved nesting in my home while also seeking adventure.

When I learned the Woody Allen movie, Scenes From a Mall was filming in my hometown in Connecticut, I reached out for my dream to work on a movie set. I pestered the assistant director in charge of hiring production assistants. It worked. She hired me. And that experience informed my decision to move to Los Angeles and work in the film industry. I crammed my car full of my stuff, hitched it to the tow dolly, and at the ripe old age of twenty-five, drove across the country to pursue my exciting new future.

But after just seven months of working on movies in Los Angeles, my mother’s cancer returned. Stage 4. Her death changed my life. I decided to work toward my dream of being a writer and in Los Angeles, of course, that meant waiting tables. I typed (yes, on a typewriter!) spec screenplays that never amounted to anything more than stacks of scrap paper.

That experience of honing my craft as a screenwriter became valuable many years later when my marriage imploded after learning of my husband’s multiple affairs just the night before. We were supposed to attend a friend’s wedding that day. Instead, I sat alone in a corner of the NY airport waiting for a flight back to California. Something inside me said, pick up a pen, this is your first book.

From that experience of the dark night of the soul, I went through a major transformation down to my core beliefs to become the person I am today. I feel truly grateful to be living an adventurous life in Panama. Most importantly, to have healed from emotional abuse, developed healthy self-esteem, and have peace in my heart.

Are you currently working from home? If so, what has been the biggest adjustment from your previous workplace? Can you please share a story or example?

I have been working online for the past three years. When I aligned with my top values of time and location freedom, I created a laptop lifestyle where I just need a stable Internet connection to meet with clients. Sometimes, Internet connectivity can be an issue in different locations. I worked online during the month I spent teaching English to kids in a Transylvanian mountain town in Romania and definitely had some Internet issues. And while traveling across the US in an RV for eight months I also had to get creative with how to pick up a strong signal.

What do you miss most about your pre-COVID lifestyle?

Our lockdown in Panama was quite strict. For seven months we were not even allowed to walk on the empty beaches or hike in the desolate hills. Men and women were segregated for shopping days and we were given a two-hour window of time to get all essential business done only three times a week. Women’s days were Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, and men only had two days for shopping because our weekends were often on full lockdowns from Friday evening to Monday morning.

I desperately missed my time out in nature; walking the beach, taking a swim, or going for a hike. I also missed socializing because I live alone and even though I’m an introvert, I am not a hermit. And hugs; I don’t think I’ve had a proper hug in over a year.

The pandemic was really a time for collective self-reflection. What social changes would you like to see as a result of the COVID pandemic?

As a result of the isolation, so many of us felt after a year of quarantine, my hope is that when we do socialize again, we will savor the eye contact, drink in the conversations we’ve been thirsting for, put down our phones and connect more meaningfully with one another.

The electronic devices that often alienated us during social gatherings before the pandemic, were the very tools we depended on for connection during quarantine. I hope we can collectively remember that these devices cannot replace human interaction; they are merely a tool to use judiciously.

I would like to see more mental health awareness discussions and programs come into mainstream conversations. I personally knew more than five people whose mental health declined in part due to the isolation. Some cultures are just beginning to have discussions about mental health in large part because of the mental health crisis that was a result of grief, sickness, financial strain, and fear of this new virus.

What if anything, do you think are the unexpected positives of the COVID response? We’d love to hear some stories or examples.

One of the best things to come from the quarantine was that most of the animal shelters in the United States were emptied of the dogs and cats looking for their forever homes. Thousands of applications filled animal rescue email inboxes from people who realized the value of animal companionship. I was fortunate enough to be dog-sitting for six months for a homeowner who got stuck in the US and couldn’t travel back to Panama. It made a huge difference for me as a solo person to have that canine companionship.

When I think back to the first weeks and months when the whole world seemed to shut down, we heard stories of air and water quality improvements within a very short time of inactivity. National parks and popular trails were given a bit of a break from human impact. There were physical earthly benefits to this, but also, psychological benefits for me as I felt oddly comforted by the fact that most of the planet was taking a time-out. Humans have such a hard impact on our beautiful earth and its resources; it felt like a relief to be in global stillness.

Another benefit for people who transitioned to remote work was that they had the freedom to make decisions on where they lived based on their values and not solely from job necessity. Many people left larger cities to head out for a country living. In the long run, this will benefit smaller cities in their economic growth while also resetting some overinflated rental property rates in cities like New York and San Francisco.

For people who had financial security, another benefit from the pandemic has been the time people had for personal reflection. To live a meaningful life on our own terms requires us to get to know what our values are, what are the priorities in our lives, how do we want to spend our precious time? We know life is fleeting, but the loss of life during the pandemic –many of them, healthy younger people — gave us the somber inspiration to look within and evaluate how we were showing up and living our lives.

How did you deal with the tedium of being locked up indefinitely during the pandemic? Can you share with us a few things you have done to keep your mood up?

At the start of our lockdown here in Panama, I’d been in a small apartment on the 9th floor with no balcony. I would have gone crazy had I not been blessed with a house and dog sit opportunity where I had a yard and a pool. During the first few months of the quarantine, I took online classes and listened to some audiobooks in my library. But then I entered a zombie-apocalypse phase where I was a blob and watched just about everything Netflix ever produced. My work was still busy, a saving grace, and I managed to get some writing done.

I reconnected with some women from a knitting circle back in Los Angeles, CA and we started meeting on Zoom. It was wonderful to catch up with them and I felt inspired to engage in creative pursuits, but often when we met, I cut and squeezed dozens of oranges to make the most delicious fresh orange juice I’ve ever tasted; and it was a bit of an arm workout, too!

Aside from what we said above, what has been the source of your greatest pain, discomfort, or suffering during this time? How did you cope with it?

By far the greatest pain has been reflecting in the loss of life caused by the pandemic. It also was especially cruel for so many loved ones to say goodbye to parents, spouses, children by video or phone. And for the dying, I can’t fathom what dying alone felt like for them. My heart hurt for the medical workers and those on the front lines of the pandemic who risked their own safety for that of others. Many hospital staff isolated themselves from their own families in order to protect them from the deadly virus.

In addition to the solitary deaths unmarked by memorials, so many babies came into the world without the typical assistance from grandparents and newly blissed aunties and uncles. Celebrations, in general, were put on hold, adding to the already dreary ground-hog-day repetition of days.

I coped with my own feelings of sadness for the lost lives, canceled weddings, global loss of human contact, babies coming into the world without family support by shedding tears and bringing my appreciation to the most basic but glorious elements of nature; a flower blossom, an intricate spider’s web, fresh raindrops on vibrant green leaves, the stars and full moon, thunder and lightning and trusting the sun will rise and set each day.

Okay, wonderful. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “5 Things I Learned From The Social Isolation of the COVID19 Pandemic? (Please share a story or example for each.)

I learned that I truly enjoy my own company. It’s a blessing when we feel the peace of solitude instead of the despair of loneliness when we have only our own company to rely on. Not that I didn’t have malaise during the very strict quarantine here in Panama, but overall, I was quite content to enjoy the companionship I provided to myself. This signified a stage of maturity I’m thrilled to have reached now that I’m in my mid-fifties. Nature is a divine healer. I learned that instead of seeking the perception of safety in a high-rise apartment in my new home country of Panama, I need to be connected to Mother Earth when I eventually decide to settle down. I often broke the rules a little bit and went for an hour’s drive into the lush green mountains of the countryside to clear my mind and nurture my soul. Social isolation has made it abundantly clear that human beings across the globe need to increase their understanding and awareness of mental health symptoms and conditions. We need to be able to have direct conversations with our loved ones whether we are the ones struggling or notice someone we care about is going through a hard time. Animal companions and hobbies contribute to our sense of wellbeing. We heard so many stories of animal shelters being cleared out of all the adoptable four-legged friends and saw social media posts of more loaves of home-baked bread than history has ever seen. As humans, it’s vital for us to develop a healthy inner world, rich with imagination, learning new skills, and nourishing our minds with new information. Even when confined to our homes, we can grow. Kindness toward ourselves and others is essential in order to live a peaceful life. The prolonged isolation was not easy for those who judge themselves harshly, live with feelings of shame, disapproval and are angry with themselves. Without the usual external distractions, many people spewed their anger toward strangers on social media platforms. For them, my hope is they found a path toward self-awareness and compassion.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you during the pandemic?

I suppose one quote I always come back to is, the seed does not become a blossom overnight. I came up with this expression as part of the healing after heartbreak program I created to remind people that even though we may feel buried in darkness, we must be patient and provide enough nutrients to ourselves in order to grow.

I had to practice patience during the quarantine. I knew that the crisis state wouldn’t last forever and that it was important for all of us to make the lives of first responders, front-line workers, and health policymakers a little bit easier.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

Other than Oprah because I’d love to look her in the eyes and say a grateful thank you, I would love to sit with my dear aunt, Lady Frances Rogovin (thanks Highland Titles in Scotland), and share a delicious conversation while sipping tea, perhaps at the Isabella Stuart Gardner Museum where we’ve visited together in the past.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

My website is www.pattybluehayes.com and I have a YouTube Channel where I’ve been posting videos about life in Panama.

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We greatly appreciate the time you spent on this. We wish you continued success and good health.

Thank you for the opportunity to share. Humanity has been through a time like no other in history. My hope is that we can emerge from this as kinder more compassionate people toward others, the planet, and ourselves.