Isabel Strobing of Mainvest: “Someone still cares, even when it seems like nobody does”

With the success of the vaccines, we are beginning to see the light at the end of the tunnel of this difficult period in our history. But before we jump back into the routine of the normal life that we lived in 2019, it would be a shame not to pause to reflect on what we have learned during this time. The social isolation caused by the pandemic really was an opportunity for a collective pause, and a global self-assessment about who we really are, and what we really want in life.

Isabel Strobing is the Director of Marketing Communications at Mainvest leading strategy for sharing their mission with the world. She and her team are helping to rebuild the American Dream, one small business at a time. Their online platform connects members of communities to neighborhood brick and mortar businesses that require growth capital. Small businesses choose Mainvest because it gives them the ability to directly connect with their neighbors and create shared success stories. Isabel lives in Salem, MA only a stone’s throw away from the Mainvest HQ with her puppy Penelope.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Our readers like to get an idea of who you are and where you came from. Can you tell us a bit about your background? Where do you come from? What are the life experiences that most shaped your current self?

Thanks so much for having me! I come from a big family with a lot of personality. I was always encouraged to try many different things, so I have many hobbies, which definitely came in handy during the pandemic. It’s also meant that I’ve played a bit of career bingo, jumping around at different sales and marketing roles until landing on my current role at Mainvest. Both of my parents are either former or current small business owners, which makes my current work with Mainvest even more rewarding.

Are you currently working from home? If so, what has been the biggest adjustment from your previous workplace? Can you please share a story or example?

I am currently working from home, though we’re keeping a close eye on the vaccine rollout to plan a return to the office. I do occasionally go into the office because I live close by, but I’m usually the only one there. Mainvest’s culture relies heavily on collaboration, so the biggest adjustment that we had to make throughout the pandemic was the isolation itself. A big part of Mainvest culture is banter, which just isn’t the same online.

This became evident when we planned a QuaranTeam retreat. Working together in person yielded more new, cross-silo ideas in a week than we had in months. It was clear that we were really missing each other, both on a personal and professional level. However, spending just a few days at least partially in person gave us a renewed sense of excitement and a much-needed reset, and we have seen much more of that in-person culture- seemingly random banter that actually turns into solid projects, working together on video calls, etc- come through remotely.

What do you miss most about your pre-COVID lifestyle?

The thing I miss most about my pre-COVID lifestyle is travel. I’ve become accustomed to my new lifestyle, at least to a point, but I really miss being able to explore the world. I had done a good bit of traveling in 2019 and had such high hopes for 2020, and I will be making up for lost time once we can book trips to Europe again. I think it’s so important to get out of your own routine and comfort zone and explore other cultures and lifestyles.

The pandemic was really a time for collective self-reflection. What social changes would you like to see as a result of the COVID pandemic?

The social and racial justice reckoning of 2020 gave me cautious hope that we, as a society, can start to have more difficult conversations and make important changes. COVID showed just how severely our society marginalizes communities that aren’t white, male, and wealthy. In the past, conversations that have gone along with protests and marches have faded relatively quickly, but it does feel like more white people are checking their privilege, amplifying BIPOC voices, and doing work they otherwise would have ignored, and that’s going to actually make a difference.

What if anything, do you think are the unexpected positives of the COVID response? We’d love to hear some stories or examples.

Though not unexpected, the most positive outcome from the pandemic is the use of masks and better public hygiene. I used to get sick often, and I haven’t been sick in over a year now.

Furthermore, the pandemic opened our eyes to what it really takes to keep a community strong. Last March, restaurants immediately began to panic, and a lot of consumers actually didn’t understand why a 2-week lockdown would be so devastating. As businesses explained their predicaments to communities, people understood that business owners don’t always come from a lot of money, or have a ton of runway. In the face of a mysterious virus, suddenly, the person cooking and delivering your food becomes a hero, not just a kid making less than minimum wage. My hope is that this newfound knowledge of just how much it takes to run a business translates into a greater appreciation for local entrepreneurs long-term.

How did you deal with the tedium of being locked up indefinitely during the pandemic? Can you share with us a few things you have done to keep your mood up?

The isolation of the pandemic meant a lot of quiet days, so getting back into music helped a lot. Exercise has been essential, too, to pass time and to keep both my mental and physical health strong, and cooking also provided a sense of pride and relaxation when the days seemed to drag on.

Aside from what we said above, what has been the source of your greatest pain, discomfort, or suffering during this time? How did you cope with it?

I lost my grandmother to COVID-19 in late 2020. I know that she would be proud of what I accomplished, but it’s hard to reconcile the fact that if we all had done our parts much sooner, she’d probably still be around to celebrate my wins with me.

Okay, wonderful. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “5 Things I Learned From The Social Isolation of the COVID19 Pandemic? (Please share a story or example for each.)

Of course! I learned a lot, and I’m hoping to share insights on both an individual and a community level. When it comes to communities:

Someone still cares, even when it seems like nobody does. At Mainvest, we saw communities rally behind local businesses. At a time when a lot of things felt hopeless, individuals found the power to make a difference in something that matters to them. We called it the “don’t know what you’ve got till it’s gone”-ness of COVID- people didn’t realize just how much they relied on local businesses for their lifestyle. Connecting with others over Zoom dinners, contributing to employee relief funds, and investing in local businesses gave people a way to put their money where their mouths are, and the proof is in the numbers. The stock market is not the economy. This is something that we in the economic development space have known for a long time, but I think it’s become clearer to society that macro-level trends don’t tell the full story- and in some cases, tell the opposite story of what’s really happening on the ground. This became clear as the stock market improved in 2020 while millions lost their jobs every day. There’s no point in focusing on “economic recovery” on a grand scale when locally owned businesses are closing and families are living paycheck to paycheck. Solid local economies that protect local businesses and employ enough people to make it through tough economic times will actually impact most people’s day-to-day lives. Locality really makes a difference. Having pride in where your stuff comes from is important. It’s an intangible that may not fit into revenue projections or economic models, but when we have nothing else to rely on, and the world is burning around us, what matters is how we feel in our own space. Having pride in the things we consume is important, especially when those things become scarce. And on a more individualistic level: Radical authenticity is always best, no matter what. At many points throughout COVID’s isolation, I started to feel like I was losing my grip on social norms. At times, I worried that losing a sense of professionalism might end up hurting me in the long run. I worried that I wouldn’t be taken as seriously if I had my dog barking on Zoom, if I showed up in a ratty t-shirt, or if I spoke my mind too bluntly. But in fact, with the insanity of the world, I found that more people actually appreciated my bluntness, authenticity, and relaxed nature, especially professionally. I received feedback that in fact, my insistence on being the truest version of myself not only seemed to make others take me more seriously but helped others feel more confident.

Professionalism has a time and place, but I believe that many “professional norms” are relics of a patriarchal society. Needing to wear suits (for men) and makeup (for women) are simply masks to mold individuals into an arbitrary ideal. Saying things a certain way for the sake of sounding professional or sounding smart can really dilute a message at a time when people need to be as clear as possible in their communication. As we get back to some semblance of the real world and see each other in person again, I encourage you to let your work and your personality speak for themselves and be your authentic self. Support comes in many forms. I went through a number of personal and professional changes throughout 2020. I used to define my “support system” as the people closest to me in my life. Uprooting my previous relationship, moving into my own place, and navigating a remote work environment with growing responsibilities forced me to re-think my idea of support. Firstly, I realized how much introspection and honesty with myself was. I also realized that I found support in unfamiliar places. Going from quarantining with a fiancée to living alone, I relied much more on people further away. California, Virginia, England, New York- people from different points in my life, family members I wasn’t great at keeping in touch with- leaning on these people, even though I was isolated, was key. Finally, I learned that support doesn’t have to be super intimate and emotional. Support can come in the form of an understanding boss who helps you move a couch into your apartment on a Saturday, or the barista who remembers your curbside order and writes a smiley face on your bag.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you during the pandemic?

“Impossible is just an opinion.” Throughout the pandemic, it’s been easy to feel confined. I tend to operate under the belief that anything is possible, I just have to figure out away. During my most challenging days in lockdown, I maintained what was almost a blind confidence in my ability to make it through. It clearly worked out!

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

Serena Williams! What an all-around winner. I would be honored to sit down with the best athlete in the world and bask in her glory. Plus, I love how she’s using her platform and wealth to invest in women and minority-owned businesses. I have so much to ask her about her approach to the media, to society, and her transition to investment.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

You can find me on Linkedin, Instagram, and Twitter, but more importantly, follow Mainvest’s work at mainvest.com.

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We greatly appreciate the time you spent on this. We wish you continued success and good health.