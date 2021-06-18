Justin Brown Of Ideapod: “Loneliness hurts people more than many of us realize”

Loneliness hurts people more than many of us realize. I was lucky to be able to travel to Australia and stay with my parents and then go to Thailand afterward, but I heard many stories of people lonely and isolated in difficult situations or in medical quarantines that also led to significant anxiety and extended separations from getting home.

With the success of the vaccines, we are beginning to see the light at the end of the tunnel of this difficult period in our history. But before we jump back into the routine of the normal life that we lived in 2019, it would be a shame not to pause to reflect on what we have learned during this time. The social isolation caused by the pandemic really was an opportunity for a collective pause, and a global self-assessment about who we really are, and what we really want in life.

Justin Brown is the co-founder and CEO of Ideapod, a social network collecting and amplifying ideas that matter. He is currently helping millions of monthly readers to think critically, see issues clearly and engage with the world responsibly.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Our readers like to get an idea of who you are and where you came from. Can you tell us a bit about your background? Where do you come from? What are the life experiences that most shaped your current self?

I’m originally from Australia but for the last 15 years I have lived throughout Europe, North America, and Southeast Asia Along my journey of self-discovery and exploring the world, I have learned that I’m most comfortable living a nomadic lifestyle and seeing the world through different eyes. I enjoy keeping in touch with close friends around the world and I’ve built a company around this lifestyle, managing a remote team of 15 people at Ideapod.

Are you currently working from home? If so, what has been the biggest adjustment from your previous workplace? Can you please share a story or example?

Formerly, our company would hold in-person team meetings to create new content, hold workshops, and set goals for the future. The main adjustment due to the pandemic is that we’ve shifted to creating everything online. One example of the adjustment has been that I have now gotten to know new employees fully virtually, which has been a new experience for me, but so far it is going very well and I’ve struck up particularly close connections and excellent working relationships with several of our new writers, including Kiran Athar and Paul Brian (www.twitter.com/paulrbrian).

What do you miss most about your pre-COVID lifestyle?

What I miss most about my pre-COVID lifestyle is the freedom of travel and the feeling of being a global citizen that I previously had. My brother who I work with is in Vietnam, and our lead instructor for online workshops is in Brazil. Usually I’d be visiting, doing more in-person work and connecting one-on-one, but COVID has put a damper on all that. In addition, it’s halted my ability to meet and network personally with Ideapod workshop participants around the world, which was an enormously beneficial collaborative experience.

The pandemic was really a time for collective self-reflection. What social changes would you like to see as a result of the COVID pandemic?

The biggest social change which I would like to see come out of the COVID pandemic is more compassion. This virus has shown how truly vulnerable we all are as human beings to catastrophic events and worldwide challenges. We need to work together to overcome difficulties and know that we can lean on those around us. I believe that no matter how flawed each of us may be, we have the potential to be kinder to those around us and perform actions — no matter how small — that brighten someone’s day and show them they can count on us.

What if anything, do you think are the unexpected positives of the COVID response? We’d love to hear some stories or examples.

The two main unexpected positives of the COVID response have been my discovery of a newfound skill for cooking and becoming an expert at Excel. I know these may sound minor, but both of them are improving my life in real ways. If you’ll pardon my ego, I’ve become an omelette master and I can now do things with Excel that 2018 me could only dream about. Both of these new talents are unexpected positives of the lockdowns and social isolation I’ve experienced during this pandemic. I want to thank YouTube, in particular, for teaching me how to be a better chef and Excel whizz.

How did you deal with the tedium of being locked up indefinitely during the pandemic? Can you share with us a few things you have done to keep your mood up?

Keeping my mood up during the pandemic has been difficult at times but I can credit three major things with keeping me on the cheery side. Firstly, I started doing a fitness program called Longevity Blueprint that’s been having amazing physical and mental benefits for me. I’ve also been getting very into shamanic breathwork as a way to work through the isolation and turn it into a benefit instead of a drawback.

The main activity I have to credit with boosting my mood during this pandemic, however, has been online dating. The teenage me would never have imagined getting all spruced up and ready to go out only to sit down at the computer and have a video date, but the pandemic me has become an expert. I’m starting to wonder if going on “normal” dates after the pandemic ends will seem weird in the future. In particular, I’ve hit things off with a very charming young lady who I go on amazing video dates with, and that’s definitely been keeping my mood up!

Aside from what we said above, what has been the source of your greatest pain, discomfort or suffering during this time? How did you cope with it?

My greatest pain and suffering during the pandemic has been separation from my family. My parents live in Australia and my brother is in Vietnam, meanwhile I am living in Thailand. The distance between us can’t be easily bridged just with video chats, and our tight-knit family means a lot to me. At the same time as I love being a nomad, I have found it difficult not to be able to hop on a flight and see family more easily.

I have dealt with this by getting into breathwork, pouring myself into Ideapod and generally seeing this as an opportunity to go through a difficult time and come out stronger on the other side with even more appreciation for my family than before.

Ok wonderful. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “5 Things I Learned From The Social Isolation of the COVID19 Pandemic? (Please share a story or example for each.)

I changed my idea of what success means in my life. Before the pandemic, I was working so hard for external recognition of success. Seeing so many businesses fold when the pandemic hit was a powerful demonstration to me that I’m already successful in terms of what has been created and its long-term viability. Seeing the drama of the pandemic and its interruption of “normal” life enabled me to slow down and smell the roses. Loneliness hurts people more than many of us realize. I was lucky to be able to travel to Australia and stay with my parents and then go to Thailand afterward, but I heard many stories of people lonely and isolated in difficult situations or in medical quarantines that also led to significant anxiety and extended separations from getting home. Online connections are just as meaningful as meeting in person. We’ve recruited several new team members from meeting online. For example, we’re creating a Spanish version of one of our websites — because one of our email subscribers who live in Argentina reached out at the start of the pandemic. We jumped on a call and shortly after started collaborating in what has been a very fruitful partnership. Another major learning experience from this pandemic has been the amazing number of opportunities to work online. This ranges from being able to work for others and work remotely. Being able to have a job and live anywhere is the wave of the future in my opinion, and freelancers are the brave pioneers of the future. One of our writers Paul Brian has been in Brazil for much of the pandemic, for example, and is now in Mexico. He ended up getting stuck in a bureaucratic nightmare with borders but managed to turn it into an amazing opportunity to see other parts of the world, make new friends and provide fresh and exciting perspectives for us at Ideapod. Last but far from least, I have learned about the importance of being prepared. It’s likely we’ll live through another pandemic or breakdown of world order, possibly in the near future. The COVID pandemic has reminded me of the importance of being prepared, including by having property and some life stability to survive a future potential meltdown. We can’t take anything for granted, and we always have to be prepared.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you during the pandemic?

“For success, like happiness, cannot be pursued; it must ensue, and it only does so as the unintended side effect of one’s personal dedication to a cause greater than oneself or as the byproduct of one’s surrender to a person other than oneself. Happiness must happen, and the same holds for success: you have to let it happen by not caring about it. I want you to listen to what your conscience commands you to do and go on to carry it out to the best of your knowledge. Then you will live to see that in the long-run — in the long-run, I say! — success will follow you precisely because you had forgotten to think about it.” -Viktor Frankl

During the pandemic, I reevaluated my idea of success and learned how to relate it to the basic activities I was doing every day. I managed to give up on the idea of things being any different in the future and just focused on doing what I was passionate about and what added value in the present.

This quote speaks to the need to put service above having a personal scorecard. If you are helping others and advancing a vision that’s about more than yourself then you are succeeding, and in the long run, success will inevitably come to you in various internal and external forms. I truly believe we are working toward that every day at Ideapod.

