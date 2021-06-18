Jacqueline Gilchrist of Mom Money Map: “It’s important to prioritize your relationship with your spouse”

It’s important to prioritize your relationship with your spouse. When the pandemic began, my relationship with my husband naturally became less of a priority than everything else in our lives. I was pregnant with our second child, we were homeschooling our first child, and we were both working from home. We were both overworked and exhausted. We were each resentful when the other took a much-needed break. We’ve been together as a couple for over 10 years. This past year, the tension within our relationship was at the highest it has ever been. We were on the brink of a divorce. I think just seriously contemplating a divorce together made us start seeing the situation more objectively. We started being honest about our needs and being open about each other’s strengths and weaknesses. We talked about our trigger points and the words and phrases that tend to set each other off. We’ve learned to be more empathetic toward each other and work together as a team. Most importantly, we put our kids on a stricter schedule to give ourselves more time together.

With the success of the vaccines, we are beginning to see the light at the end of the tunnel of this difficult period in our history. But before we jump back into the routine of the normal life that we lived in 2019, it would be a shame not to pause to reflect on what we have learned during this time. The social isolation caused by the pandemic really was an opportunity for a collective pause, and a global self-assessment about who we really are, and what we really want in life.

Jacqueline Gilchrist is the founder of Mom Money Map, a website about treasuring time and money. Jacqueline uses her MBA, BComm, and corporate strategic planning experience to help people manage their finances so they can accelerate their early retirement and spend time doing what’s meaningful. Jacqueline is a mother to two young girls and lives in Ontario, Canada.

I was born and raised in Vancouver, British Columbia in Canada. I’m a mom to two young girls — a 7-month-old and a 3-year-old.

While I now love being a mom, I wasn’t the type of person who grew up wanting to be a mom. While I found kids cute, I wasn’t the nurturing type.

I grew up with parents who instilled this belief of pursuing a traditional career outside of the home. Before I got pregnant, I had just completed my MBA and was planning a career change.

Sometime during the pregnancy and especially when my first little girl was born, I started feeling separation anxiety. I just couldn’t imagine not spending as much of my time with my baby and seeing her grow and develop. I didn’t want to miss the major milestones and guide her through challenges in life.

In Canada, we are very lucky to have as many as 18 months of maternity leave. Even with that time, the anxiety only grew.

I wanted to stay at home with my daughter, but we couldn’t live off of one income. I knew the key to spending more time with my daughter was reaching financial freedom. I became a mad person researching just how to make early retirement happen.

That’s when I started Mom Money Map because I needed an outlet and I thought other parents might feel the same way I do and I wanted to share what I had uncovered.

I’m not retired yet, but I’m close to financial independence. I can’t wait to have that freedom to really be present with my now 2 daughters and spend time pursuing other meaningful passions.

Yes, I am working from home. In my previous workplace, I was driving 1 hour to and from the office to work. The biggest adjustment hasn’t been working from home, but rather working at home with 2 young children.

When our daycare shut down and re-opened, we made the difficult decision to not re-enroll our oldest daughter and kept her at home with us. Our youngest daughter was born during COVID and just turned 8 months old.

The biggest adjustment has been trying to juggle work, the household, and childcare during COVID.

I miss traveling.

My mom lives across the country. We have a tradition to take a trip somewhere new once a year. The last trip we took was to Spain and Morocco. We walked the Camino, did a yoga retreat in the South of Spain, and then went to Morocco to camp in the desert. It was life-changing.

2020 was the year I was planning on introducing the tradition to my oldest daughter — 3 generations of females discovering the world together. When COVID is over, that will be the first thing I do.

I would like to continue to see more awareness and communication around racism. It’s been great seeing people speak up about their experiences with racism, the books and literature in the classroom slowly change to include more diverse perspectives, and events about racism being highlighted in the news. That said, there needs to be more discussion around racism.

Racism has been a recurring topic in our household. My husband is Caucasian and I’m Asian. We’re the first mixed-race couple in both our families (including extended families). Naturally this created conflict. Through open discussion and time, we’re now in a good place with both our families.

Not enough families have the need or take the initiative to have these types of open, honest, and direct discussions about racism. They remain (sometimes unknowingly) racist without ever having to self-reflect or be held accountable for it.

There’s still a lot of racism in our communities. People are raised to be racist. They’re not born racist. We need to have more discussions around what racism is so our children and our children’s children don’t experience it.

Even though there are mandates for social isolation, people seem to be connecting more with others than ever before through applications like Zoom and Google Meet.

Most of my family and friends are out of town. I used to talk to some friends and family once or twice a year due to the distance.

Since COVID, I’ve started scheduling regular calls with people in my life and am closer than I have been in a while with many. I realized that you don’t need to be physically close to a person to connect with them regularly and continue building a relationship.

What’s helped me is taking a walk with my family most days and getting some sun and fresh air. I’ve also been focusing on simple self-care activities like reading books, eating my favorite foods, having naps when I need them, journaling, and stretching.

During this time, the source of my greatest pain has been feeling overwhelmed and not always being able to juggle what I have on my plate.

You want to be the best mother and wife, business owner and have a well-managed household. When you try to do it all, you end up failing at most.

What’s helped me is reading books like No-Drama Discipline and The Possibility Mom — reading stories about people with similar challenges and hearing their best practices.

It’s also been helpful to put a schedule in place that actually reflects our priorities and still has flexibility. Creating boundaries (e.g. making time for my spouse every day, absolutely no working on Sundays etc.) has also helped.

Having more than one income stream is the best way to be prepared for an emergency. I learned about the importance of having more than one income stream in your household. There’s only so much you can save for an emergency. If you lose your primary job, at least you have other income streams to fall back on. A few months ago, I actually lost my job while on maternity leave. Like many during COVID, my employer was going through hard times and had done rounds of layoffs. As I have additional income streams, I’ve not only been able to pay off all of my regular expenses, I’ve also been able to contribute to savings. It’s understandably difficult to work 2 full-time jobs at the same time. Here are examples of additional income streams you can get if you already have a full-time job: part-time job, stock dividends, rental income, side business like an Etsy Shop. It’s important to prioritize your relationship with your spouse. When the pandemic began, my relationship with my husband naturally became less of a priority than everything else in our lives. I was pregnant with our second child, we were homeschooling our first child, and we were both working from home. We were both overworked and exhausted. We were each resentful when the other took a much-needed break. We’ve been together as a couple for over 10 years. This past year, the tension within our relationship was at the highest it has ever been. We were on the brink of a divorce. I think just seriously contemplating a divorce together made us start seeing the situation more objectively. We started being honest about our needs and being open about each other’s strengths and weaknesses. We talked about our trigger points and the words and phrases that tend to set each other off. We’ve learned to be more empathetic toward each other and work together as a team. Most importantly, we put our kids on a stricter schedule to give ourselves more time together. You need to define what it means to be a good parent for yourself. Everyone has an opinion about what a good parent is. While you can get influenced by what you see from your parents, your in-laws, other kid’s parents on social media, or what you read in a parenting book, you as a parent are the only person who can clearly define what a good parent is. There is no universal way of defining what a good parent should be. The social isolation of the pandemic has given me time to reflect on the type of parent I want to be and what values I want to instill in my children. I realized to be a good mom is not necessarily having a Pinterest or Instagram perfect household where the house is always clean or my kids are always in cute clothes. To me, being a good mom is giving my children the tools and values they need to thrive and be fulfilled in life. I want my kids to learn the importance of discipline, independence, lifelong learning, and empathy. If they get to that level of fulfillment having not taken a bath every day and with a bit of messiness and clutter in their life, that’s fine by me. The one-on-one time we have with our children is short when you think of the big picture. Having all this time together as a family, especially when you’re dealing with parenting struggles like teething or toilet training, can feel beyond overwhelming and stressful. These early years are so precious. This is the time you see them unfiltered and raw. When your children go to school, they’ll change and want to hang out with their friends. You won’t get quite as many hugs and kisses. 1We are lucky to have this time. We are not going to get it back. Young children can play independently. One of the values I wanted to instill in my children is to learn how to play independently without screen time. During COVID, I’ve been surprised to learn that this is entirely possible with a 2-year-old. We didn’t create an intentional plan to nurture independent play, but when I look back, I realized we did establish routines that led to her independence. For example, we created an environment for her filled with activities she could do independently like read books (or more like look at the pictures), play with puzzles, play with magnets, draw on activity books, etc. We let her be independent and didn’t play with her all the time and make her think we’re her 24/7 play companion. We gave her responsibilities like putting away toys, brushing her teeth, and setting the table. We praised her for being independent. For example, we told her, “You did this all by yourself.”

“Be present.”

Before the pandemic, I was often running my life in reaction mode. I was problem-solving a customer inquiry, cleaning up an accidental pee or picking up toys on the ground. It felt like there was never enough time in a day to do everything that needed to get done. I was constantly just trying to do everything as fast as I could and putting stress on my adrenal glands.

During the pandemic, I’ve learned to slow things down and be more present in the moment. I’ve learned to adopt a rhythm that’s more realistic and make more time to relax and appreciate what’s around me. I have an amazing family with young children who will not be young forever. I love spending time with my daughters reading, playing, singing and running around outside. Right now, my daughters still want to spend time with me. I’m valuing every milestone, every moment we have together.

I would love to have a private meal with Lisa Canning — a mom with eight children who has been able to successfully juggle work and motherhood. I first heard about Lisa when I was listening to an episode of The Side Hustle Nation podcast and I immediately got her book The Possibility Mom. Her tips and exercises have changed my life. I don’t feel as much of the overwhelm and mom guilt as I felt prior to reading her book.

You can reach me at www.mommoneymap.com or connect with me on Pinterest or Facebook.

