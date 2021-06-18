Kathy Murphy of The Rising Tide: “It Is Ok To Be Afraid”

It Is Ok To Be Afraid. I arrived home from shopping to secure items for the pandemic, locked the door behind me, and was feeling extremely unsafe, even in my own home. I found myself in a panic thinking we were already in major social unrest, just over the toilet paper. I struggled with how I could protect myself and my family. The fear I felt was real, and despite knowing my thinking was creating it I could not stop the panic. I quit trying to stop the panic, focused on the fact that at that moment, my family and I were ok. This showed me how we can be afraid, because of our thinking, and it is real. It is ok to feel afraid, any feeling can be experienced for a period of time as we think thoughts that create the feeling. It is ok to feel afraid. We do not have to fight it, but merely notice it, shift back to the present, and it will no longer stop us because it will be replaced with new thoughts. We can then respond, and do so from presence and peace.

With the success of the vaccines, we are beginning to see the light at the end of the tunnel of this difficult period in our history. But before we jump back into the routine of the normal life that we lived in 2019, it would be a shame not to pause to reflect on what we have learned during this time. The social isolation caused by the pandemic really was an opportunity for a collective pause, and a global self-assessment about who we really are, and what we really want in life.

Kathy Murphy is a self-leadership coach who helps people find fearless freedom in change so that they can create the life they want in their next chapter with ease and grace. She has reinvented herself through job loss, divorce, Lyme disease, R.A, Cancer, and care and death of both parents. In her last chapter, she lost everything, started over from scratch, and is thriving.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Our readers like to get an idea of who you are and where you came from. Can you tell us a bit about your background? Where do you come from? What are the life experiences that most shaped your current self?

I live in Ventura, California, a small beach town north of Los Angeles. I was born and raised in California, where I lived most of my life. My life experiences have been filled with adventures, challenges, and a love of being outdoors. My life experiences that most shaped my current self were in the times my challenges were the greatest. The times when life shifted on me, and I was resilient and bounced back. I was blessed with a life that allowed me to see possibilities where there did not appear to be any. In a way, it prepared me for the pandemic. It was another knockout of life as I knew it. While I still struggled, I used what I knew and saw to be able to navigate from the perceived problem into possibility, and helped others to do the same.

Are you currently working from home? If so, what has been the biggest adjustment from your previous workplace? Can you please share a story or example?

I am currently working from home. Prior to the pandemic most of my working time was away from home. I attended networking meetings, met with clients, ran meetup groups, did in-person speaking engagements, and worked with teen girls teaching leadership and life skills through surf camp. 100 % of my business was done in person. All of my clients were created from in-person connections. The biggest adjustment occurred when I realized it was time to move my business online.

The biggest adjustment was to find ways to connect with people on the level I was used to in-person, without being able to be in person. The learning curve for doing it all online has been huge. Tech is challenging to me, and finding ways to continue creating clients in the new online platforms and marketing tools took time to learn and implement.

What do you miss most about your pre-COVID lifestyle?

I most missed being able to hang out and really connect with my family and close friends. I missed hugs and human touch. Pre-covid lifestyle spring and summer always included many hours at the beach, surfing, sharing meals, and fishing with my kids and friends. Those times were dearly missed. I was very lucky to have my dog as company. She almost died a couple of times during the isolation and I am not sure how I could have made it without her. As time passed I found ways to do what I could do, connect in new ways socially distanced, with masks. I even found a way to surf when the beach parking was all closed.

The pandemic was really a time for collective self-reflection. What social changes would you like to see as a result of the COVID pandemic?

It was a fabulous time for self-reflection to take a look at what priorities were in life, and how we were all living. Collectively I would love to see us living more aware and intentional. We were living on autopilot, and constantly rushing, trying to do more, to a point where people were stressed, burned out, and struggling even before the pandemic hit. The fact that the pandemic was worldwide, allowed us to socially look more at the world as a whole. The gift was the opportunity as we navigate and move ahead in pandemic times, to do it better and together this time. I would love to see us be kinder to ourselves, others, and the earth. I think the only way we can continue to thrive as a world, is to do it one people, one earth, all connected, and uniquely different. The pandemic pause gave us an opportunity to look at how we were living, and what its impact on us, others, and the world were prior to covid. I would hope we use what we learned and saw, as a guide, to lead us to better lives for all. I would like to see all of our systems (govt, schools, health care, work)looked at from a new perspective, offering better ways we can create sustainable futures, focusing on what really is important to people. Things that were tolerated that lead to inequitable treatment are no longer tolerated and can continue to be brought to the forefront and looked at from a new worldwide perspective. Respect for all of life is necessary. We are kind, caring, human beings as was evident when everyone stepped up to help others during the initial pandemic impact. When we are able to all see our sameness, and embrace our differences the world will shift. We can do it when we slow down and become aware of life around and within us.

What, if anything, do you think are the unexpected positives of the COVID response? We’d love to hear some stories or examples.

There are so many positives. I think the biggest initial impact was seeing that at our core, human beings are kind, caring, and will reach out to help in times of emergencies. Not only help but find innovative ways to do impossible things, they never would have thought they could do. Everywhere worldwide people were making masks, taking others food, putting up signs of thankfulness, and lending a hand wherever they could. In my neighborhood, even with masks on, people smiled more, acknowledged others when they passed by them, and reached out to ask if anyone needed anything. The goodness in the heart of all humans could be felt in the air, despite the challenging conditions going on.

I see another unexpected positive was the time to reevaluate how we shall live in the future. I think the covid response in many ways, science, and technology for sure, showed us that things can be developed and in place (like the vaccine, expanded web capabilities) much faster than in the past. Grocery stores immediately implemented delivery, pick-up options, also showed that things we did not think of before are possible. Both of these things, along with many more, are examples that at any time we can access infinite creative potential and solve problems in a new expanded way.

How did you deal with the tedium of being locked up indefinitely during the pandemic? Can you share with us a few things you have done to keep your mood up?

The main thing I did to keep my mood up was to focus on whatever I was doing in each moment and completely engaged with that. For example, I would focus on drinking and enjoying my coffee. Not think about anything past that. As long as I did this with each thing I did, my mood would be good while I was doing it. I made it a point to take better care of myself, by spending time on things that fed me well, in body, mind, and spirit. I tried new healthy recipes and enjoyed creating fun new meals at home. I decided it was a good time to clean and clear clutter in the house, one step at a time. As I created a more open organized, good energy space, my mood felt lighter, more spacious, and freer. I started painting and playing the ukulele again. I did things that normally I did not make the time for, but I had always enjoyed. I found ways I could do things that felt similar to how they used to feel. I reached out to help as many people as I could, in every way I could which for me creates good feelings, by just being of service to others.

Aside from what we said above, what has been the source of your greatest pain, discomfort, or suffering during this time? How did you cope with it?

Some of my greatest pain and discomfort was the fear that I experienced when I would get caught up in my thinking about the news I would hear. It created a storm of thoughts about a horrible future I made up, of what would happen with the pandemic. My years of training as a coach helped me to be able to notice it, shift my focus, and allow the scary thinking to leave fairly quickly in most cases. Other times I went way down the rabbit hole of anxious thoughts that sent me in a spin for a time. One of the most helpful ways for me to not go there was to do what I knew how to do, not watch the news, or read about the pandemic on the internet. I followed my gut about what to do to keep myself safe, and that was really all I could do regardless of what the news said about it anyway.

Okay, wonderful. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “5 Things I Learned From The Social Isolation of the COVID19 Pandemic? (Please share a story or example for each.)

Five Things I Learned From The Social Isolation of the COVID 19 Pandemic:

It Is Ok To Be Afraid. I arrived home from shopping to secure items for the pandemic, locked the door behind me, and was feeling extremely unsafe, even in my own home. I found myself in a panic thinking we were already in major social unrest, just over the toilet paper. I struggled with how I could protect myself and my family. The fear I felt was real, and despite knowing my thinking was creating it I could not stop the panic. I quit trying to stop the panic, focused on the fact that at that moment, my family and I were ok. This showed me how we can be afraid, because of our thinking, and it is real. It is ok to feel afraid, any feeling can be experienced for a period of time as we think thoughts that create the feeling. It is ok to feel afraid. We do not have to fight it, but merely notice it, shift back to the present, and it will no longer stop us because it will be replaced with new thoughts. We can then respond, and do so from presence and peace. Focusing On What We Control Gives Us A Sense Of Control; I knew I had no control over the pandemic. I saw that no one was controlling any of it well. I knew that there was nothing we could do to change the circumstances of what we were facing, a never-before-seen pandemic. I struggled when I wanted to keep trying to change them. Then I focused instead on what I did control, the thoughts I chose to focus on, and the actions I took. I focused on thoughts about what I could do each day to help myself and others, instead of what was not possible. This gave me a sense of control, even though I had no control. It helped me to feel safe, in seemingly unsafe, unknown circumstances. We Let Go Of Judgement When We Know We All Do Our Best: I Believe based on my years of studying the science of the mind, and coaching, that we all do the best we can, given the thinking that is real to each of us. We naturally do what makes sense for us to do. During the pandemic I found myself wondering why people were reacting to the pandemic the way they were, as I could not understand it. I did what made sense to me, wore a mask, stayed 6 feet away, and washed my hands. Many other people did not wear masks, and when I was in public and saw them would start walking straight toward me. I asked them to stay back. They told me the pandemic was not really a thing, and that no one needed masks or to stay away from people. Until I dropped the judgment, I saw them as wrong. When I looked again from a place of curiosity, and knowing that we all do the best we can, gave me a better experience of them. I was able to let them know my boundaries from a place of respect and kindness. And while I would not let them close to me, I no longer judged them for making choices I would not make. We all make choices based on what makes sense to us, and under it all always do our best, living in our own reality of thought. Connection Is Always Available: I am a hugger, I love being with people I am close to, hanging out together. I felt as if all connection was lost as soon as the pandemic and isolation hit. My only connection in person was my dog, and she almost died a couple of times during the pandemic. The isolation felt very lonely at times. Somehow it felt more lonely as I realized this was not going to be a short-lived pandemic time. I knew I would not be connecting with people in the same way for a while. I focused on how I could continue to feel connected and did more of those things. I looked for ways to feel the connection, in new ways. Not feeling connected at all was not an option for me. What I could do: call people on the phone, send texts often, facetime, zoom, meet them from 6 plus feet apart and talk. I also found a way, even with the beach closed to get back in the ocean and surf. It is my place that reminds me of the connection we all have to what I call GOD, the universe, the greater energy that lives in all of us. I knew it was always present, but being in it continually reminded me as I felt it strongest in the ocean. Our connection to ourselves and the greater energy of life can remind us that we are never alone. If ever there was a time that I needed that constant reminder, faith, and trust, it was the pandemic. It helped me to feel like I was not alone, and was safe; that is what we all need. At Any Moment Our Pandemic Problem Can Become A Pandemic Possibility: Any time in the pandemic when I noticed myself thinking about a scary future I made up, I would struggle. Our future is and was always unknown. It became clear in the pandemic just how true that was for us all. When I focused on my scary thinking the pandemic led to a big problem, without the possibility of being better. By our nature, we do not make up a future that is what we would like, but more of what could go wrong that we would not like. When we do that, we go about creating ways to try to keep it from happening, despite that we have no clue that it will happen or not. When we allow the thinking to go, by focusing again on the here and now, we naturally do better. We can switch a problem to a possibility just in our thinking about it. I learned that by focusing on a re-imagined future I would like to see, I was able to shift the thinking into possibility. When I did that, merely by keeping my focus present in each moment, with the big vision of a future I was only imagining, I stayed in the moment and took actions to move me to the made-up future, one filled with possibility. If we are going to make up a future, we may as well use the gift of thought to flip our future from problem to possibility. Our mind does not know the difference, and it makes a world of difference in how our mindset is as we try to navigate unknown times.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you during the pandemic?

“When we know better, we do better” Maya Angelo. This quote rang true to me each day during the pandemic. It was relevant in my day-to-day life, as my intuition guided me to do what I Knew(capital K, from wisdom inside)to stay safe and keep life going. If something came to me, and I saw a better way, I naturally did it. I also could see that science and data being gathered, actions being taken to deal with the situation, were also happening as the world got better each time, it would do better. There was no right way to navigate this pandemic, personally, or as a collective whole. Knowing that flexibility is built into how we all operate, was reassuring, because it meant as we knew better we would then do better. The awareness of social issues needing to be addressed came to light, and allowed us to know better what was happening, previously unknown, and unaddressed. Many things brought to light in this time fit this quote. They are still in the early phases of us doing better, but the possibility since we know better is significantly better for us to do life better this time.

