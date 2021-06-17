Dr. Sophia Yen: “Get it in writing”

Get it in writing. You may think you are friends. But then comes an investor or another person and money and stocks come into play.

As a part of our series about “Why We Need More Women Founders”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Dr. Sophia Yen. Sophia Yen, MD, MPH is the CEO & Co-Founder of Pandia, the only doctor-led, female-founded, female-led, birth control startup. With 20+ years of experience in medicine, she is Board Certified in Adolescent Medicine and a Clinical Associate Professor of Pediatrics in the Division of Adolescent Medicine at Stanford Medical School. She is a reproductive health specialist and co-founded three non-profit organizations/projects in her endeavors to improve the lives of women: The Silver Ribbon Campaign to Trust Women, SheHeroes.org, FFFL = #FemaleFounded #FemaleLed.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

I’ve always loved people and science, and thus I chose medicine where I could bring the 2 together.

I was giving a talk to doctors on “why women don’t take their birth control” and one of the top reasons was, they didn’t have it on hand. My friend Perla Ni and I thought, ”We can solve this! We’ll just ship women birth control and keep shipping it until they tell us to stop.”

When I was 15, I volunteered as a pregnancy test results counselor. A 13-year-old girl tested positive, and I knew her life would be so different from mine going forward. She was going to be a teen mom and I was going off to MIT, UCSF medical school, Children’s Oakland pediatrics, UCSF Adolescent Medicine, Stanford faculty. What a different life she could’ve had had she had access to comprehensive sexuality education and birth control. This is where my passion for birth control comes from.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company?

Always be closing. So, I often wear my Pandia Health t-shirt when I’m going on a plane, going to an event, and I always carry my signature condom bag. The t-shirt says, “Ask me about birth control and #PeriodsOptional.”

So, we were in LA waiting, and Howie Mandel says, “Hmm. Can I ask you about birth control in front of your children?” And I said, “Of course! Why would I wear the shirt if I didn’t feel comfortable talking about birth control? My kids know that people can take a pill every day to avoid having babies. My kids know you can use a condom to prevent disease and unplanned pregnancies.” And then I proceeded to share with him #PeriodsOptional. See my TEDxBerkeley talk on the bottom of this page on the science and safety of #FewerPeriods to treat your #PeriodProblems but also decrease acne, decrease landfill, and increase women and girls’ participation in school and work.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

Thinking that my Spanish was good enough for Univision live news. It was not.

Though you can check out my Spanish the first Tuesday of every month at 5 pm pacific time on FBlive and Youtube!

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

It takes a village. I’m thankful to my Springboard Enterprises colleague Deborah Noller, CEO of Switch Automation, for introducing me to my major investor Allectus Capital and the team there.

I’m thankful for:

my husband and kids;

extended family (parents, brothers);

friends and acquaintances that have invested through Arlan Hamilton’s Backstage Crowd,

SheEO Charles Hudson of Precursor Ventures, Stanford’s StartX Fund, and OneWorld investments for investing in Pandia Health;

anyone who has ever shared Pandia Health;

the great team that has come together to make Pandia Health happen: Susana Craig, Angela Tolentino, Elliott Blatt CTO, PC Sien, and Perla Ni

Ok, thank you for that. Let’s now jump to the primary focus of our interview. According to this EY report, only about 20 percent of funded companies have women founders. This reflects great historical progress, but it also shows that more work still has to be done to empower women to create companies. In your opinion and experience, what is currently holding back women from founding companies?

The key part of that statement that stands out to me is “funded.” We need more people to commit to funding companies with women founders, like Portfolia and Astia and Pipeline Angels.

Can you help articulate a few things that can be done as individuals, as a society, or by the government, to help overcome those obstacles?

Individuals/Society: Check out FFFL.co which is about highlighting Female Founded, Female Led companies. Put your money where your values are. Buy from Female Founded, Female Led companies. Check who the CEOs are. Who are the founders of the companies where you put your money?

Invest in female-founded companies through Arlan Hamilton’s Backstage Crowd, Portfolia, Astia, and Pipeline Angels. Those with Donor Advised Funds can also invest in women founders through Impact Assets if there is a social benefit to the company.

Government, consider having 50% of all boards be comprised of women. Have loans for women-founded, women-led companies.

This might be intuitive to you as a woman founder but I think it will be helpful to spell this out. Can you share a few reasons why more women should become founders?

We need women at the table. We need women at the top. We need women’s ideas and contributions. We need role models for our daughters, granddaughters, and for men to see that women can be CEOs/Founders.

What are the “myths” that you would like to dispel about being a founder?

Myth 1: It’s easy.

It’s not. It’s hard. It’s harder than residency (pulling an all-nighter every 4th night for 3 years). It’s harder than breastfeeding (every 2–3 hours for 3 months!).

Myth 2: You’ll be done in 3 years.

More like 10 or more or a lifetime.

Myth 3: You need to be a young dude in jeans and a hoodie.

No, you don’t. You can be 40 something, a mother, a doctor, anything. As long as you have passion, a viable financial model, and a team, you can do it!

Is everyone cut out to be a founder? In your opinion, which specific traits increase the likelihood that a person will be a successful founder, and what type of person should perhaps seek a “regular job” as an employee? Can you explain what you mean?

No. It helps to be passionate about what you are doing, to be a people person, to understand math.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why?

Get it in writing. You may think you are friends. But then comes an investor or another person and money and stocks come into play.

Get a coach. SheEO provides as part of its support a CEO coach for a year. It’s been helpful to have someone talk through various leadership issues.

Build your support village. It’s been great to have all these:

Women startup supportive groups during the startup process: SheEO, Springboard Enterprises, Women’s Startup Lab, All Raise, the Fourth Floor, elpha, Facebook, The Femps, Girls In Business (AU, NZ but open to tall);

Also consider general startup support groups Stanford’s StartX, Social Venture Circle, and Jason Calacanis’ startup university;

And women’s support groups like Chairman Mom.

You’ll be reading books. I thought I’d only be reading articles and the latest and greatest. But turns out some oldies are goodies and books are turning around quickly. What I like: It’s about Damn Time by Arlan Hamilton, Angel by Jason Calacanis (on how to pitch Angels), The Hard Thing About Hard Things by Ben Horowitz, and A Uterus Is a Feature Not a Bug by Sarah Lacy.

Anyone can help you. Women’s Startup Lab had us go around Union Square in SF and pitch people our company and pick a hard sell. I approached two older men and thought, “They can’t help.” But one of them loved the idea and said, “I’m going to get my granddaughter and niece to help and tell them about your company.”

How have you used your success to make the world a better place?

Given my background working with and helping non-profits, I created the Pandia Health Birth Control Fund to pay for telemedicine and birth control for those that can’t afford it. We hope people will pay it back, meaning if you benefit from it, and later you get money, please donate back to help others.

Also, given my frustration that no one knows that my major competitors are men-founded, men-led (recently 2 of them switched out their CEOs for a woman), I founded FFFL.co, pronounced full. We want our hearts full, the sky full, the table full. Female Founded, Female Led. It’s a campaign to increase consumer awareness about which companies are and are not Female Founded, Female Led. Put your money where your values are. Help women rise.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

In addition to FFFL.co, my latest campaigns:

#PeriodsOptional: Share with anyone with a uterus. You can decrease cancer, decrease landfill, and improve women and girls’ participation/performance in work, school, and sports.

Getting FDA-approved methods for treatment of menopause covered by insurance with no copay, no deductible. They did it with birth control via the Affordable Care Act under Obama/Biden. They can do this under Biden/Harris. We’re calling it V2 (vagina 2) vagenda.

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

I’m a huge fan of Melinda Gates, and I’d love for her to know about #PeriodsOptional and its benefits. I’m also a huge fan of Serena Williams, and if she could share #PeriodsOptional with the world, it would be a huge public service to those with uteri.

