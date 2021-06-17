Meryl Draper of Quirk Creative: “More people are cut out to be a founder than they think”

More people are cut out to be a founder than they think. The trait that’s worked for me and that I attribute part of our success to is tenacity. As a founder, you have to be willing to wake up every morning and beat the drum of your business, because nobody else will do it. You are the advocate, your are the PR machine, you are the salesperson, and initially, you are the do-er. Getting into a tenacious rhythm of that work day in and day out is what carries a business forward. On the flip side, there are no great companies — or companies at all — without employees as well. I think about the difference between founder and employee as the difference between pressure and stress. I experienced real pressure for the first time as a founder: pressure to provide for my employees… pressure to deliver on a vision, whereas employees deal with stress. It’s kind of a question of picking your poison.

The first time I realized I wanted to work in business in some capacity was my junior year of college when I spent a summer interning at a non profit in Nairobi, Kenya. The mismanagement of that particular non profit opened my eyes to the power of a well run company — where processes, values and leadership align to create impact in the world. This was a big shift in where I thought my career was going; at the time I was an international development studies and women’s studies double major. I pivoted into a business management track as soon as I got back from Kenya, playing catch up by taking accounting classes over the summer. Post college I launched my career in Public Relations, which opened my eyes to the world of communications, then shifted into advertising, working at Ogilvy & Mather as an Account Director in Bangalore, India. My final post before founding Quirk was working “client-side” at a startup, helping build the brand from the ground up. That experience was formative in helping me understand the lean startup methodology and how it might apply to industries like advertising.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company?

When you work with the variety of clients that we do at Quirk and in a creative field like advertising, it’s never a dull moment. I can’t pinpoint the most interesting because there are so many good contenders: Is it the time I discovered scorpions on set, 5 minutes before the client was slated to arrive? Was it the time we landed on a glacier in Alaska during a whirlwind shoot for a Fortune 500? Was it the early days when I was the stand-in for sound technician, because we didn’t have enough money to hire a real crew?

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

The best advice I ever heard — which I didn’t take — was to make mistakes on someone else’s dime before starting your own business. Since I started my agency fairly young, there are a lot of mistakes I’ve had to learn on my own dime. I think the biggest lesson I’ve learned is around specificity of offering: initially, we were trying to do too much of everything. After we pivoted to focusing on delivering video creative specifically, our proposition became much more targeted and the value was clearer to our customers, which was a boon for our growth as an agency.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

My husband, Gaelan, who is my co-founder and Executive Creative Director. It’s so much more manageable to start a business with someone in the trenches with you. We’ve learned to work well together over the years, and have fun doing it.

Ok, thank you for that. Let’s now jump to the primary focus of our interview. According to this EY report, only about 20 percent of funded companies have women founders. This reflects great historical progress, but it also shows that more work still has to be done to empower women to create companies. In your opinion and experience what is currently holding back women from founding companies?

There are a myriad of reasons that society has failed in ensuring gender balance among entrepreneurs. To list all of those reasons would be to have to list all the issues with a patriarchal society to begin with. But with regards to the 20% stat, since that’s in reference to funded companies specifically, then an obvious problem is likely in the venture capital firms themselves. It’s worth investigating the gender balance at the VC firms — including at the leadership level. As humans we tend to gravitate towards what we already know, so if a VC firm is headed by a white man, I’ll bet most of the investments of that firm are directed towards white men, too. It might feel like the safe route, but is it the smart route? No.

There are barriers worth examining at an industry level as well. For example in advertising — my field — the old-school “pitching” approach (where agencies compete for business by providing campaign concepts for free) stacks the tables against newer, smaller, and/or less well funded or resource-rich agencies. If the largest, most established and resource-rich agencies today are led by men, you start to see where the advertising industry holds women back from succeeding.

Can you help articulate a few things that can be done as individuals, as a society, or by the government, to help overcome those obstacles?

One of the most impactful applications of government resources I’ve seen, at least in the state of NY where I live, is the MWBE certification program. This program allows minority and women-owned businesses to become certified as such, which then makes them more easily identifiable to firms looking to hire more diverse vendors. It’s like a little lighthouse for MWB that signals “I exist and I’m here to do business with you!”

This might be intuitive to you as a woman founder but I think it will be helpful to spell this out. Can you share a few reasons why more women should become founders?

From a business standpoint, we’ve all seen the stats that show women-run businesses perform better than the national average. So in that sense, it’s a good thing for more women to start businesses.

From a personal standpoint, the reason more women should become founders is the same reason anyone should become a founder: freedom to work for yourself, greater control over your life and destiny, and the ability to have an impact at scale.

What are the “myths” that you would like to dispel about being a founder. Can you explain what you mean?

I think one of the more problematic myths is around the entrepreneurial grind being a necessity in business. I think people assume that if you have a business you can’t also have a life. And while the first couple of years of any entrepreneurial journey are difficult and the hours can be long, it’s ultimately up to the founder to set the tone of what is and isn’t appropriate work-life balance. In my case, I don’t shy away from the fact that I love sleep; most nights I’m in bed by 9:30. I try not to answer emails after 6pm. I don’t always succeed in work-life balance but I know that that’s what I want in my organization and try to put in place the processes and people to make that happen for everyone.

Is everyone cut out to be a founder? In your opinion, which specific traits increase the likelihood that a person will be a successful founder and what type of person should perhaps seek a “regular job” as an employee? Can you explain what you mean?

More people are cut out to be a founder than they think. The trait that’s worked for me and that I attribute part of our success to is tenacity. As a founder, you have to be willing to wake up every morning and beat the drum of your business, because nobody else will do it. You are the advocate, your are the PR machine, you are the salesperson, and initially, you are the do-er. Getting into a tenacious rhythm of that work day in and day out is what carries a business forward.

On the flip side, there are no great companies — or companies at all — without employees as well. I think about the difference between founder and employee as the difference between pressure and stress. I experienced real pressure for the first time as a founder: pressure to provide for my employees… pressure to deliver on a vision, whereas employees deal with stress. It’s kind of a question of picking your poison.

How have you used your success to make the world a better place?

I still have a long way to go on this one, but I’m proud that at Quirk we’ve made small inroads towards supporting gender balance in the industry. We’re one of the .1% of agencies founded by women, and at this moment 76% of our team identify as women. In a male-dominated industry (think: Mad Men), I’m stoked about that representation, not just because it’s the right thing to do but because creative is made stronger through diversity in perspective.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

I’ve been outspoken about the need for the ad industry to dismantle the pitching process, for reasons outlined above. I’d like to see that through in the coming years.

