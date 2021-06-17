Lauren Benbassat of Realm: “Connect with other female founders”

Connect with other female founders. They will become your best friends (and you’ll open doors for one another). While I love reading about the success of female founders, listening to podcasts, or going to speaking engagements, I’ve found that the best thing we can do is to personally meet, have quarterly calls, compare notes, offer connections, and talk through challenges.

As a part of our series about “Why We Need More Women Founders”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Lauren Benbassat, the co-founder and chief marketing officer of Realm. Lauren Benbassat set out to create the premier plant-based food brand for the 35B dollars no-prep nutrition market. She wanted food that would keep her energy levels up and would be quick and easy with her hectic schedule. Enter Realm, a new women-led food company that wants to shake up your daily routine with their nutrient-rich smoothies.

Thank you for joining us in this series! Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

I’ve always felt that I have a “random” career path, but in reflecting back on all of the industries I’ve worked within, and all of my personal interests, it all makes perfect sense for what I now do. I grew up loving the arts and movement. I was a ballerina from age 3 onwards and always had a creative project in the works. I thrived with a busy schedule, weekend dance rehearsals, and a sense of community. My mom was a major influence on me personally as well — she was shopping at WholeFoods before it was cool and was a fantastic (and healthy) cook. My dad grew a business from scratch, jumping right into entrepreneurship once he finished college. I saw the commitment, late nights, and love he poured into his dream.

After graduating from the University of Florida with a BSBA in Marketing, ironically I began working for an early-stage start up! I worked alongside the founder to launch a new product to market! Things truly have come full circle. I ran our photoshoots, website development, initial retail sales, and coordinated a major trade show conference that landed our first major account.

I’ve since then worked in many various industries (as well as made a big move to NYC)! I always felt the itch to learn more and move to a big city and it was the best decision I made for my growth personally and professionally (and to ultimately create Realm — a new range of no-prep, plant-based smoothies made of dried & crushed fruits, veggies, nuts, and plant protein)! I worked within the golf industry, the diamond industry, and most recently within the Wine & Beverage industry as a Marketing Director for a data & media company! During this time, I also studied Graphic Design and received a few wine certifications.

And then reality hit — my career had gotten so busy (my husband’s as well) that we were not taking as good of care of our health as we should. I found myself skipping more and more meals while in meetings or stuck on conference calls. I was working out regularly, but not fueling my body to support it — I would chug a protein shake and a coffee post-workout and think that was enough. We knew that for our long-term health and happiness (did you know that 90% of your serotonin is produced in the gut?!), we needed to create something that was nutrient-rich, super easy to make, and could be enjoyed just about anywhere. Thus, the idea for Realm was born.

Fast forward to now, and I realize all of my career twists and turns make sense — I thrive in the exciting world of running a start-up, my creative energy goes into designing our packaging, brand, and website, and my love of movement and health inspires me to help others to feel their best, even when they are busy.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company?

We did something pretty bold at the onset of COVID. We halted all business and marketing efforts and put the business on hold. It was growing successfully and all was well for our sales growth, but we knew we had to pour all of our connections and time into our healthcare industry during that time. In our minds, there was no other option, no time to step back for a break. It was time to support however we could.

Through our network within the supply chain, and via our investors, and advisors, we began sourcing PPE and other hospital supply needs. We were on the phone daily, even texting with hospital directors, food service teams, frontline workers, and nurses to make connections and help to source the items they were in short supply of. With our incredible community, we were also able to launch a Sponsor Program in which we donated hundreds of ready-to-make smoothies to our healthcare workers. It was a humbling experience. We cried daily hearing first-hand from the frontline workers, but we were grateful to be able to open up our connections to support.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

We used to have a whey-based protein line of our product in addition to our plant-based line and we made it way too complicated and confusing for ourselves by doing so! We’ve since then leaned fully into dairy free and plant-based and are so glad we did! Even though that level of product lines were overwhelming, we don’t regret the decision. It allowed us to test the product(s) in real-time, gathering customer feedback, and sales data while keeping an eye on the market trends. The plant-based category is growing exponentially, and our sales of that product line showed just that.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

There are almost too many people to name, but I’ll name a few to be succinct! We’ve had some brilliant people to back and support the company in the early days, when it was more or less just a dream. One of our first advisors, Zach DeAngelo from Rodeo CPG has been a game-changer for the operations side of our business — we were connected to him in the very early stages and he must have seen something special in us. He’s been by our side since. Our first hire, Lisa Grossman is our VP of Customer Experience still! We are forever grateful that she also believed in us and the big vision for Realm and joined the team with no hesitation and a cheerful, bright presence. Last but not least, my husband Adam, who was key to our initial recipe formulation, helping to build our supplier network and most importantly, supporting me emotionally and financially through this wild journey.

According to this EY report, only about 20 percent of funded companies have women founders. This reflects great historical progress, but it also shows that more work still has to be done to empower women to create companies. In your opinion and experience what is currently holding back women from founding companies?

The lack of financial support is precisely the reason why. Most every single woman I know has had a spectacular idea that they wanted to chase but they didn’t necessarily have the household income to support making a jump to that dream. Or they did but didn’t know where to look for a Co-Founder or funding.

I’m fully grateful for and aware that our decision to follow this dream was a joint one — my husband agreed to help financially support us both through this process and that’s something that many aren’t able to do. I was also very lucky in that my Co-Founder and our CEO, Elise (Runde Voss) Tresley, had already been through the process once before so she was able to guide me through the intimidating world of fundraising, as well as the ups and downs of running a start-up business. Without them, Realm would not be where it is today.

Can you help articulate a few things that can be done as individuals, as a society, or by the government, to help overcome those obstacles?

What’s desperately needed is more resources to make connections (think organized networking where you are set up with someone whose background can directly mentor you), or even to walk a founder through the best practices and proper ways to fundraise (a crash-course for funding 101). There are now often government-funded, no equity accelerators that can be immediate support for a founder — but they often take a long application process and may also be limited to a specific focus (i.e., Tech vs CPG).

This might be intuitive to you as a woman founder but I think it will be helpful to spell this out. Can you share a few reasons why more women should become founders?

We are natural-born creators. We are multifaceted and multi-taskers. Our brains are wired to juggle many things at once. It’s just a part of our DNA. Blend that kind of brainpower and motivation with a good idea and drive, and a woman can truly accomplish anything. What’s been pretty eye-opening to me, is that as I became a mother, it only made me a more efficient founder and business owner — you have no choice but to maximize your time and make efficient decisions. You are guided by your gut and your inner “mother”.

What are the “myths” that you would like to dispel about being a founder? Can you explain what you mean?

The honest truth about being a founder is that it isn’t as “sexy” as it seems from the outside looking in. I remember thinking that other founders had something figured out that I didn’t — putting them up on a pedestal of (well-deserved) but inflated admiration and assuming that it all came easy for them. What happens as a founder is that you get to do amazing interviews (like this!) and be the face of your brand, but you also stay up late to do mundane tasks like bookkeeping, fixing broken code on websites, putting together countless spreadsheets, and google docs, writing and rewriting every email or pitch, hand-packing thousands of orders and schlepping them down a 5th floor walkup and a 6 block walk to get shipments quickly to your customers. You get the gist. A lot of what makes a founder is the willingness to roll up your sleeves and do everything for your business and team.

Is everyone cut out to be a founder? In your opinion, which specific traits increase the likelihood that a person will be a successful founder and what type of person should perhaps seek a “regular job” as an employee? Can you explain what you mean?

See above. If you aren’t willing to do the boring, not so fun work and constantly be open to improvement and learnings, then it might not be made for you. You have to be self-motivated and your own cheerleader over and over again. I also am a huge advocate of finding an incredible Co-Founder (like mine! Love ya, Elise!). What are your skill sets? Where are you lacking and who can fit into those areas to round out what the business needs? Get yourself a mentor, or find a counterpart to keep one another motivated and dreaming big.

What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why? (Please share a story or example for each.)

It will take longer than you think but it’s worth it to do it right. Be patient. True story — we’ve changed manufacturing facilities and fulfillment centers already several times. We’ve revamped our packaging more times than I can count. We’ve had failed production runs with thousands of units that we couldn’t resell. It takes time and a lot of patience to figure these things out and it’s important to know that it is entirely normal and part of the process. Ask for help and work with someone who does it better than you. I love firing myself over and over again. We’ve been so lucky to bring incredible advisors and team members into the business — and each time, they do something better than we can. It can be a challenge in itself as a founder to let go of that control, but you are only as strong as your team! Branding is key. Bring in the big guns for this one and do the work upfront. This isn’t always an option though with bootstrapping a business (which is what we did our first few years). We did all of our own branding in-house initially and while it was beautiful and spoke to many of our customers, we realized we needed to do more work on our Brand voice and feel. Recently, we’ve been able to bring in a creative team for a brand overhaul (Hey Governess)!) It’s been a night and day difference to work hand in hand with them and have a group of creative energy vs. doing it all solo! The new direction for our brand has been transformative all around, and we feel now that we truly have the look and feel that speaks to our incredible customers! Nail down the finances. This may seem obnoxiously obvious, but if you’re not a finance or accounting expert, find someone that is! While fundraising is an incredible opportunity to grow quickly and mitigate financial burden and risk, it can sometimes put the cart before the horse — is the actual product or business able to become profitable? We believe in building a sustainable business model that isn’t reliant on a constant influx of more capital to keep the business afloat. This is hard work to do but make sure your margins are nailed down for now and well into the future. Do the in-depth analysis upfront. Things will always change but I’ve been able to rest easy knowing that we are on the path to profitability. Connect with other female founders. They will become your best friends (and you’ll open doors for one another). While I love reading about the success of female founders, listening to podcasts, or going to speaking engagements, I’ve found that the best thing we can do is to personally meet, have quarterly calls, compare notes, offer connections, and talk through challenges. In addition to my Co-Founder, I’ve been so grateful to connect with other incredible female founders who do just this — the gals behind GoodMylk Co., Gr8nola, Soom Foods are some of the brilliant women I have gotten to know and support.

How have you used your success to make the world a better place?

Our mission is to make healthy eating as easy as unhealthy. We don’t want anyone to feel deprived or eat another bland protein bar just because they are too busy during a hectic schedule. Women especially are typically juggling far too much — and that dip in blood sugar from a skipped meal (or nutrient-lacking snacks) is truly awful for our hormonal well-being and long-term health. I’m deeply motivated to help others feel great, with food as the foundation. The more I’ve been in the food and wellness industry, the more I’ve been disappointed sadly. Most of the foods we buy off the shelves are laden with preservatives, added sugars, and ingredients that we can’t pronounce. To top it off, even if you buy fresh, the quality and nutritional value have degraded during transit and processing.

What’s fascinating about our recipes, is the method we use — we capture foods at their prime and then slowly freeze-dry and dehydrate the real ingredients (like strawberries, pineapple, wheatgrass for example) — it cuts down on food waste and packs all of the nutrients and flavor into compact powders! For instance, our Berry Fresh smoothie has the equivalent of two cups of fresh strawberries. I love that we are doing something that’s good for the health of our bodies but also for the health of our earth.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

If everyone could just pick one person they help or support each year — whether it be a mentorship, a financial contribution, a project, facilitating important connections, helping them find a job or decide on a new career path — the world would truly be a better place. There should be no personal or selfish motive, nothing to gain, but just pick someone who needs a leg up. It could change someone’s life.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why?

I would love to personally meet and learn from Sara Blakely, Founder & CEO of Spanx. She’s a Florida-gal like me and built that business from the ground up — her story of unwavering belief in her brand, cold calling, endless shut doors and the true grit of what it takes to grow a business is awe-inspiring! Plus, she seems like a really awesome mom and woman that would be a blast to get a glass of wine with!