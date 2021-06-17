Bryan Young of Home Lending Pal: “Build a diverse team”

Build a diverse team — Not only will this help with investors but, it also helps create a more robust product.

Building a diverse team is a priority for me. I want to continue to prioritize hiring talented women. I have found that inclusion is the most significant way to scale.

As a part of my series about “Lessons From Inspirational Black Men In Tech”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Bryan Young.

Bryan has a track record of success as an entrepreneur and in corporate America. At 24, he was recognized by both Bloomberg and Ernst and Young as a top entrepreneur under the age of 40 for launching and building the BEC agency. After selling the agency, Marketo created a position for him to launch the company’s strategy group where Bryan oversaw the Marketo instances at major companies, including the NBA league office, Panasonic North America, and Xerox.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to learn a bit more about you. Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

In Spring 2006, while playing basketball at North Carolina State University, I told my friend Bobby Pham that I had been building a website for my trucking company. Bobby suggested that a few of us meet with his openly gay friend in his early 20s that had high-rise condos in NC and NYC and drove a Maserati. Times were much different then, so after he ensured me the guy would be the utmost professional, I decided to go. It’s crazy to think that someone’s sexuality prevented so many young black men from learning of a potentially lucrative career opportunity back then. Anyway, the guy never hit on me and was an affiliate marketer using data-driven marketing before it was an industry buzzword. In exchange for helping him grow his business, he taught Bobby and me a lot about digital marketing and a process that I still use today. The rest is history.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began at your company?

It took us 2.5 years to build our network and get access to consumer data. Before the pandemic, I decided to sell all my possessions and move from my high-rise condo in Miami to my mom’s couch in Orlando. At the height of the pandemic, I went to Amarillo, Texas, for two months, which changed the company’s trajectory. While in Texas, we won the StarterStudio Pitch Night competition and the People’s Choice Award. When I made it back to Orlando, Charlie Lewis and 26 other local angel investors funded my company.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

When I first started pitching, I would often say things like Home Lending Pal is like Carvana meets Kayak for mortgages early in the pitch. Every time I used this analogy, the investors would give a completely different company than the one I referenced, and the analogy still worked. There is technically nothing wrong with making analogies, but you want investors to see your value and uniqueness and think of your company first. Save the analogy for Q&A sessions, and be sure to have a few reasons why you make that comparison. If the investor uses another company that makes sense, just let it go. You have limited time to pitch and don’t need to waste it.

Can you tell us a story about the hard times that you faced when you first started your journey? Did you ever consider giving up? Where did you get the drive to continue even though things were so hard?

At one point, I was waking up at 5 am to commute from Miami to Boca Raton five days a week. It was exhausting, and I’m probably still tired from doing that. However, the thought of giving up on this dream was never a thought. Winning pitch competitions and strangers supporting the idea kept me going even when significant investment dollars to build it did not come.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

My co-founder Steven Better. It takes a village for sure. But your relationship with your co-founder is the most critical for success. We had to learn from each other, but our strengths and weaknesses mesh well together.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

If you stay positive in negative positions, you win.

Being an entrepreneur is one of the world’s wildest roller coasters. But I’m a firm believer that mindset and energy drive everything around you.

Ok super. Thank you for all that. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview. The United States is currently facing a very important self-reckoning about race, diversity, equality and inclusion. This is of course a huge topic. But briefly, can you share your view on how this crisis inexorably evolved to the boiling point that it’s at now?

Unfortunately, what you see in the United States regarding inequalities, discrimination, and killings is not new. These are sad truths that social media has allowed to be seen more easily. You can no longer ignore these issues or pretend that they do not exist because they have not happened to you personally. Now, these events are being recorded and shared with the masses.

This may be obvious to you, but it will be helpful to spell this out. Can you articulate to our readers a few reasons why it is so important for a business or organization to have a diverse executive team?

Diversity is critical in business for many reasons. The experience of someone that is African American is different from an Asian or Latino person. But all are equally important in understanding how to build products and services that truly allow for equality of all races. You can’t simply discredit something as not being a problem worth solving because you or the people you know haven’t experienced it.

Let’s zoom out a bit and talk in more broad terms. It’s hard to be satisfied with the status quo regarding Black Men in Tech leadership. What specific changes do you think are needed to change the status quo?

Easier access to capital. It’s as simple as that. You can provide advice, make connections, and all. But until Black Founders can raise millions simply from an idea or not have to provide unrealistic traction numbers to prove product-market fit, there will be no change. With all of the talk around doing more for BIPOC and women founders, the data shows that the investment dollars that matter the most have not changed. We need more real investment action.

We’d now love to learn a bit about your company. What is the pain point that your company is helping to address?

Home Lending Pal creates a safe space for consumers to determine if homeownership is feasible, by marrying consumer data with lender opportunities in a double blind environment.

We are helping millennials and minorities achieve their goal of homeownership by turning something as complex as buying a home into an online shopping experience that gives much greater financial analysis before you commit to anything.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

Our AI-powered mortgage advisor combined with distributed ledger technology will help lenders automate and digitize the process to minimize human interaction that intentionally or unintentionally leads to discrimination.

Recently we helped a user that was initially declined due to credit issues improve her credit over 4 months and then close on a home in just 20 days. She was able to login and get feedback on what to focus on. No lender is going to spend 4 months helping an unqualified borrower become qualified in today’s environment.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

In a strategic partnership with Experian, we are now the only non-loan originating company that shows soft FICO scores directly to consumers for free.

When the product is launched in August, we will have credit simulators, personalized videos, and the most accurate affordability calculations in the industry. It will be a much more personalized way to monitor, track, and improve your credit for homeownership with little to no human interaction.

What would you advise to another tech leader who initially went through years of successive growth, but has now reached a standstill. From your experience do you have any general advice about how to boost growth or sales and “restart their engines”?

One of the simplest things that many founders forget to do is ask their current users for ideas they can use to innovate and grow. Do not get so caught up in launching new features that you forget to understand the value those features provide. Everything should tie back to how you save or make your customer money.

Do you have any advice about how companies can create very high performing sales teams?

You must first go through the sales process yourself to understand your conversion rate to understand who is performing and who isn’t. Use platforms like GoToMeeting so that you can have videos to build scripts or even utilize for training. Finally, ensure that you do not make the base salary so high and the personal goals so low that the sales rep does not become lazy.

In your specific industry what methods have you found to be most effective in order to find and attract the right customers? Can you share any stories or examples?

Being underfunded, we entered into private beta to show an investor that we had found product-market fit. The investor continually moved the bar as we blew away every milestone we mutually agreed upon. However, the response from our user base was amazing, so we decided to continue building while incorporating their feedback into the product.

We are doing something that has never been done before with the borrowers’ interest rooted in our core. Users have been very understanding and supportive of that.

Based on your experience, can you share 3 or 4 strategies to give your customers the best possible user experience and customer service?

Ask questions, be transparent, and regularly conduct user focus groups. If feasible, it is wise to share designs with focus groups to get feedback before going deep into development. Be responsive and open to feedback. You’re looking to find groups of similar comments, whether they are good or bad.

As you likely know, this HBR article demonstrates that studies have shown that retaining customers can be far more lucrative than finding new ones. Do you use any specific initiatives to limit customer attrition or customer churn? Can you share some of your advice from your experience about how to limit customer churn?

The most important part is to create a product that consistently delivers value. However, I have spent a lot of time helping startups to Fortune 50 companies to minimize customer churn during my career. The most important thing is database segmentation and email personalization. You want to create campaigns that are relevant and timely to them. Most companies secure clients and then forget to build marketing campaigns focused on them. A portion of your marketing budget should always go towards current customers.

Here is the main question of our discussion. Based on your experience and success, what are the five most important things one should know in order to create a very successful tech company? Please share a story or an example for each.

1) Build a diverse team — Not only will this help with investors but, it also helps create a more robust product.

Building a diverse team is a priority for me. I want to continue to prioritize hiring talented women. I have found that inclusion is the most significant way to scale.

2) Simplify your messaging — You want customers, reporters, and supporters to easily be able to share the value of what you do and why others should use the product.

We had to learn not to try to dump everything that the product can do on people. Instead, be able to precisely share the core feature of your product and describe that in a sentence.

3) Cheer for your peers — Entrepreneurship is an emotional rollercoaster, and you need a support system that can relate. Envy is one of the seven deadly sins.

I remember the early days of being frustrated that HLP was not receiving significant investment capital. But, I continued to cheer for other founders, and because of that, they gave me tips that eventually worked for me.

4) Hire a fractional CFO — Most startups fail because they run out of money. Hire a fractional CFO to help you get financial items in order and work on financial documents needed for investors.

We closed our seed round and then immediately landed a moonshot and a few strategic partnerships with large enterprises. For a startup, this was impressive, but the revenue impact was not immediate. The fractional CFO helped us tell a financial story that made sense in terms of revenue growth.

5) Hire passionate people and track their progress — Hire people that take great pride in their work and believe in your solution. You need people that will be in the trenches with you doing the work in the early days.

We once brought on an executive that didn’t do any work for a few months after the initial task they showed us. This individual was more of a manager than a hands-on person. You must be clear with the expectations upfront to avoid situations like this.

Wonderful. We are nearly done. Here are the final “meaty” questions of our discussion. You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Honestly, for me, it is bringing more African American’s into the tech space and increasing homeownership within our community. Everyone wants to be the next LeBron James, and there is nothing wrong with that. But why not also teach our kids to be the guy that pays LeBron. We are looking to give 2% of our revenues to programs designed to teach our youth how to code, financial literacy, and even help with homeownership. I’m a firm believer that you can talk, or you can do.

We are very blessed that very prominent leaders read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them 🙂

Kristy Fercho. Our initial traction shows excellent promise, and she has publicly shared similar goals of increasing black homeownership. Wells Fargo joining Flagstar Bank (her former employer) as a customer further amplifies the mission and possibilities of what we could achieve together.

Thank you so much for this. This was very inspirational, and we wish you only continued success!