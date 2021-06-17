Dmitri Julius of ICON: “Courage/fortitude”

Diversity: Successful teams and companies are made of teams with diversity of thought, education, background and experience.

Dmitri Julius is an entrepreneur, USMC veteran and on the executive team at ICON, the construction technologies company using 3D printing robotics, software and materials to advance humanity. ICON has been named one of the “Most Innovative Companies in the World” by Fast Company and is delivering dignified, resilient homes more sustainably and with more design freedom around the world. As the Chief People Officer at ICON, Julius is building and cultivating an elite, adaptive and diverse team to support ICON’s mission and strategic vision. Julius has a bachelor of science in biology and military science from St. Edward’s University and is currently completing his masters of education in sports management and a PhD in clinical psychology at Texas A&M University. Julius is an avid runner, dog enthusiast and community organizer.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to learn a bit more about you. Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

My interest in the built environment started as a kid when I had the opportunity to travel as part of military parents and then when I, myself, became a service member. I have always been fascinated by the intersectionality between households, neighborhoods and infrastructure. The ideas around how people interact with each other globally and create community. Shelter, being one of our basic needs, is something that can have a significant impact on how we live our lives, especially if we don’t have access to it.

I wanted to do something in my career that made a positive impact on the relationship between houses and what makes homes a community.

Post-service in the United States Marine Corp, I had the opportunity to meet like-minded philanthropic founders in the home space at a company called TreeHouse, where we explored ways we could improve people’s homes for humans to thrive.

It was an incredible opportunity to study alongside Co-Founders Jason Ballard and Evan Loomis at TreeHouse. They took those same learnings around incremental home improvements and re-imagined a better way to build a house, thus launching the construction technology startup, ICON, in 2018, a team I was honored to join.

Today, ICON is an advanced construction technologies company dedicated to revolutionizing homebuilding. Through proprietary 3D printing technology and cutting-edge materials, ICON provides sustainable solutions to a number of our world’s most pressing issues, including the pandemic of homelessness in the developing world, the difficulty of constructing off-planet space habitats, and the exorbitant cost of customized housing.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your role at your company?

The first ICON 3D printer was ready to print in early 2018 and successfully printed the first permitted, 3D printed home in Austin in March 2018 alongside the housing nonprofit, New Story. This partnership announcement led to a project where we 3D-printed the world’s first community of 3D-printed homes in Nacajuca Mexico with New Story and for families living in extreme poverty.

I was part of the team in and out of Mexico managing operations for nearly a year, while my wife was pregnant with our first child! The sheer amount of force and will that it took to get this project from concept to implementation was incredible. Additionally, we had many unforeseen circumstances such as seismic issues on the ground and natural disasters occuring during the print as well as import and tariff challenges, and least of all- a global pandemic!

Suffice to say, hard work pays off and we are excited to welcome the families moving into these homes this summer.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

As we were getting ready to launch the first permitted 3D-printed home at SXSW in 2018 we knew we had something very special to share, we didn’t however anticipate the virality of our news. Typically new technology or product announcements to build a business require a longer timeline to generate awareness and interest. We certainly didn’t have a grasp on how in-demand 3D printed homes would be immediately and we were inundated with thousands of requests for printers and homes at the onset of our launch. The world is ready for a change in homebuilding and the global housing crisis is a real, vexing issue affecting humanity.

Can you tell us a story about the hard times that you faced when you first started your journey? Did you ever consider giving up? Where did you get the drive to continue even though things were so hard?

I believe that individually everyone on the team experienced moments of doubt throughout our earlier journey where we sometimes felt the unknowns were unsolvable. However, I can say with a fair amount of confidence, I don’t think anyone on our team would have quit if you let them. We were all so uniquely focused on making sure that our mission had a chance to be successful. We weren’t just talking about technology and software, but effectively making a meaningful impact on the global housing crisis.

I am a believer in leaning on the people around you, as a team is better than any one individual. All of our team members are so focused on the critical mission that it’s inspiring on the days you might struggle. Our CEO, Jason Ballard, has a very motivating leadership style so it helps all of us to stay true to the course.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

Outside of ICON, my father is my best friend and role model and one of the best humans I’ve ever met. He dedicated 30 years of service to our country and has been a pillar of stability and faith for me.

Within ICON, Jason Ballard has been a source of inspiration for me and my career with his clear vision and intense drive to keep moving forward. There is a passion that comes along with a leader who believes in their ability to achieve and gives you confidence in your ability to achieve. Everyone at ICON feeds off the energy from leadership and feels empowered to make the right decisions and some of the wrong ones. Our failures are treated as an opportunity to gain velocity in the future. It’s okay to fail sometimes, you need to, because that shows you tried as hard as you could and we learn to be better in the future.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

My grandmother used to say, “There are going to be people in the room smarter than you, be the person in the room that works the hardest. If you’re the hardest working person in the room, good things will happen.”

This has served me at every level of my career. One of the things I love about leading the people department of ICON is that I know I’m never the smartest person in the room and that’s okay. Ultimately grit, determination and drive are just as powerful and help us push through the middle space of uncertainty. Hard-working is a highly valued commodity when you’re talking about building a business from scratch.

Ok super. Thank you for all that. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview. The United States is currently facing a very important self-reckoning about race, diversity, equality and inclusion. This is of course a huge topic. But briefly, can you share your view on how this crisis inexorably evolved to the boiling point that it’s at now?

On the surface it feels like we’ve arrived at a moment. However, there are underlying truths about this place we find ourselves in as a nation currently and we are re-evaluating our circumstances every 25–30 years. The reason things feel so toxic right now is because the underlying issues have yet to be addressed. These top issues include:

Economic inequity

Disproportionate focus on punitive action as opposed to reconciliation for communities of color

The nation’s desire to move beyond this without solving some of the socioeconomic and systemic issues of racism

We find ourselves having the same conversation every few decades, because we aren’t uncovering the root causes of these issues and the factors that led us to this moment. Until we can solve why we are here in the first place, we will continually end up in a loop of treating the symptoms, not the root cause.

This may be obvious to you, but it will be helpful to spell this out. Can you articulate to our readers a few reasons why it is so important for a business or organization to have a diverse executive team?

In general, diversity encourages more diversity. Diverse companies typically have better bottom lines and diverse teams that include women and people of color typically perform better.

About 1 in 5 startups will be out of business within 4 years. With a failure rate that high, we need to look at what is the commonality between those businesses? I would bet you would find a lot of those teams failed due to an inability to think flexibly. Different ideas and vantage points and different educational backgrounds and social experiences are key to driving the success of a business.

Let’s zoom out a bit and talk in more broad terms. It’s hard to be satisfied with the status quo regarding Black Men in Tech leadership. What specific changes do you think are needed to change the status quo?

I think as a starting point, we have to make tech cool and approachable in that it has to be okay for people of color to pursue it. One of the things that happens often in communities of color experiencing socioeconomic strife is that people feel put in a box for what they can pursue and tech isn’t thought of as accessible by young Black youth.

There are many communities of color working on breaking down these barriers, but we need to focus on the youth movement to show that being a tech executive is attainable for all. Representation matters and is beneficial to a company. We need to show young Black men there is a wide scope when you think about tech (it’s not just about computer programming!) and open the door for them to the realm of possibilities. It starts with education too, as many fundraise-laden businesses and their relationships through higher education are intrinsically linked- people who know people. It’s tough to break into the door if you don’t have those relationships or you’re competing with folks who are well capitalized.

We’d now love to learn a bit about your company. What is the pain point that your company is helping to address?

There are more than 1 billion people around the world who lack adequate shelter. Over the last 25 years, the construction industry has lost productivity as there is a severe skilled labor shortage that’s only going to get worse. In general, the process of homebuilding is inefficient and wasteful.

At ICON, our proprietary 3D-printing technology advances humanity by providing dignified housing at scale by leveraging robotics, software, and advanced materials. With digital and automated processes, we are able to mitigate the current labor and productivity crisis and create resilient, dignified housing with less waste and at a greater speed.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

We’re not just focused on one type of housing sector, but rather, the work we’re doing at ICON spans across multiple areas across home building and infrastructure including: Disaster Relief, Social Housing, Market Rate Housing and Off-Earth infrastructure. We have also started on some incredible work to support our country’s military sectors with 3D-printed structures that will impact lives for years to come.

I’m also very proud that we are building a tech company that is representative of diversity. We’re working hard to show that it can be done better.

For example, across manufacturing, construction and software development typically you don’t see a lot of diversity in those spaces. We are showing that it can be different and we can all work together to build incredible things and build an amazing company.

We are also working on new and innovative ways to grow our organization. ICON is interesting from an organizational standpoint. We are a technology company at our core, but also a construction and home building company which typically might operate all very differently. We are unifying these and figuring out how to continue to grow within homebuilding on Earth and developing tech to build humanity’s home on another world.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

We have numerous projects underway to deliver social housing, disaster relief housing and market-rate housing in addition to developing construction systems to create infrastructure and habitats on the Moon and eventually Mars with NASA. The work we’re doing now will effectively shift the paradigm of the home building industry as we know it.

What would you advise to another tech leader who initially went through years of successive growth, but has now reached a standstill. From your experience do you have any general advice about how to boost growth or sales and “restart their engines”?

High performance, whether for sales or any sector of the business can be achieved by creating diverse teams. Having a representation of different thoughts and subject matter experts that all contribute to a common goal is where I see the magic happen.

As you likely know, this HBR article demonstrates that studies have shown that retaining customers can be far more lucrative than finding new ones. Do you use any specific initiatives to limit customer attrition or customer churn? Can you share some of your advice from your experience about how to limit customer churn?

At this stage of the business we are focused on developing our proprietary technology and innovation as we pilot long term projects.

At the core it is innovation in the service of humanity. We believe 3D-printed homes are not equal to, but better than traditional conventionally built homes as we think about building performance, resiliency, ecological impact, comfort and design.

Here is the main question of our discussion. Based on your experience and success, what are the five most important things one should know in order to create a very successful tech company? Please share a story or an example for each.

Velocity: Forward motion creates more forward motion. In life we can sometimes feel that there are a million reasons to not press forward, we face challenges everywhere, but the one thing you can train yourself and your staff on is that velocity is what everyone cares about. Pressing forward with determination for a solution that is 85% of the way there is better than stalling and iterating until it’s perfect. Flexibility: Knowing that it’s ok to fail. Failure means we tried and we learned how to do it better. This is what many people also like to phrase as the art of the pivot. Courage/fortitude: This is important to me to show that we have the ability to push through the middle or the uncomfortable. When we support each other and are brave enough to move forward with velocity, we are successful. Diversity: Successful teams and companies are made of teams with diversity of thought, education, background and experience. Selecting elite talent: We’ve solved a lot of our tough problems at ICON by bringing together smart people and experts in their respective fields into a room together. Having the right folks on your team for the problem you’re trying to solve is imperative. Elite talent doesn’t necessarily mean the most seasoned talent, it’s important to have missional alignment for them to deliver on their expertise.

Wonderful. We are nearly done. Here are the final “meaty” questions of our discussion. You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

My answer is a bit biased because of my chosen industry but an initiative about equitable access to housing, lending, and financial products would be my chief focus. The home is the cornerstone of human thriving and clearly stated as a basic human right ( and need as described by Maslow’s Hierarchy). Until the options exist for all of our brothers and sisters living in abject poverty, under bridges, and in substandard housing, we can’t be satisfied. Status quo isn’t working. It’s time to make a change in our approach to human thriving and dignity.

We are very blessed that very prominent leaders read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them 🙂

Too many to list but Michelle Obama, Madam Vice President Harris, Dr. Kizzmekia Corbett, Alicia Boler Davis, Cori Bush, Noah Harris, President Obama, and Regina King.

Thank you so much for this. This was very inspirational, and we wish you only continued success!