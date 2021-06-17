Tara Darnley of Peculiar Roots: “Don’t be afraid to challenge the norm”

Don’t be afraid to challenge the norm. For us that meant serving an underserved community of people with locs.

As a part of our series about “Five Things You Need To Know To Succeed In The Modern Beauty Industry”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Tara Darnley of Peculiar Roots.

Driven by her passion to see consumers with locs and natural hair receive the pampering and care they deserve, Tara Darnley set out to create Peculiar Roots. The buildup free hair care collection conditions, cleanses, and moisturizes the hair and scalp with a flake-free formula. She is the first black-owned loc line at Sally Beauty.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dive in, our readers would love to learn a bit more about you. Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

After researching and developing our line for over 5 years, my husband and I finally launched Peculiar Roots in March 2020. After over a decade of us both being loc’d, there was still no beauty brand catering to our crowns. Beyond wanting to make amazing build-up free products specifically for your crown, we are on a mission to dismantle all negative stereotypes associated with having locs and natural hair.

Our products are formulated for locs first, BUT can be used on all hair types! Peculiar Roots is now the first ever loc line in any major retail store, starting with Sally Beauty.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

Peculiar Roots was launched during the Pandemic in April 2020. Within a few months after launching we were finalists for the Sally Beauty Cultivate Program. This program included online placement on SallyBeauty.com and CosmoProfBeauty.com, Grant prize of 15,000 dollars and a virtual 4-week retail readiness boot camp. This program came right on time to accelerate and pivot our business when we needed it the most.

Are you able to identify a “tipping point” in your career when you started to see success? Did you start doing anything different? Are there takeaways or lessons that others can learn from that?

The “tipping point” for us was definitely being selected for Sally Beauty’s Cultivate Program, which not only prepared us for major retail but provided many fundamental lessons that we still use in our business today. I especially loved that we were able to still grow at our own pace and ask for help and support throughout the program. The support was incredible. There was a global packaging shortage last year and Sally Beauty was so accommodating to our inability to manufacture the goods needed in time. As entrepreneurs, we often struggle alone by choice, by simply not asking for help. Setting expectations and being transparent is important when trying to build a strong partnership.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person to whom you are grateful who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

Our Peculiar Roots Tribe has certainly gotten us to where we are today. If it wasn’t for their support we would have never pitched to Sally Beauty. If it wasn’t for their votes during the competition we may have not won distribution. Now, because of them, and our Sally Beauty partnership, access to clean beauty hair care products for locs is available in select stores nationwide.

Ok super. Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion. The global beauty industry today has grown to more than a half a trillion dollar business. Can you tell us about the innovations that you are bringing to the industry? How do you think that will help people?

Peculiar Roots caters specifically to the loc community. Though the beauty industry continues to grow to a trillion dollar industry, our community is still underserved. Our products (like our Clarifying & Detox Charcoal Shampoo and our Braids, Loc & Twist Firm Hold Pomade) are residue free and build-up free, smells amazing and works! We continue to impact our community through education on how to care for their locs because of the overwhelming amount of misinformation online. We thrive to ensure our tribe feels safe to be their authentic selves, while dismantling negative stereotypes associated with people who have locs.

Can you share 3 things that most excite you about the modern beauty industry?

The modern beauty industry is adapting to change, new faces and diversity. Representation in how consumers are choosing to wear their hair. Founders like myself are able to relate to our customers and really understand their needs and wants. Diversity in the acceptance of how one chooses to show up in the world being completely true to themselves and having brands that support their decisions.

Can you share 3 things that most concern you about the industry? If you had the ability to implement 3 ways to improve the industry, what would you suggest?

More inclusivity and representation of true beauty and cultures is needed. Accessibility is needed to find more products like ours. More retailers should make an effort to carry more Indie Beauty Brands.

You are an expert about beauty. Can you share a few ideas that anyone can use “to feel beautiful”?

We teach our tribe to always “Embrace Your Uniqueness®”, meaning embrace the skin and identity they choose for themselves. Whether that’s wearing locs or an afro. Expressing oneself is one of the purest forms of beauty.

Here is the main question for our discussion. Based on your experience and success, Can you please share “Five Things You Need To Know To Succeed In The Modern Beauty Industry”. Please share a story or an example, for each.

Five things you need to know to succeed in the Modern Beauty Industry are:

Don’t be afraid to challenge the norm. For us that meant serving an underserved community of people with locs. Being innovative is essential to keep your customers constantly returning. Build a community. Peculiar Roots extends far beyond just products. We are a family. Adaptability. Being able to adapt during a crisis and pivot our business was crucial to our success. Build a strong team. You’ll have growing pains when scaling a business but having the right key team members makes the burden less painful.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Through our company Peculiar Roots we inspire an entire community of diverse and unique people with the commonality of all having locs to boldly embrace who they are and show up in the world with all their brilliance daily.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

My favorite life lesson quote is Dream Big, Execute Hard. Oftentimes we have grand ideas and dreams yet on our end we do nothing but hope things will come together. Instead, execute on those ideas even if it’s taking tiny milestones along your journey. Whether that’s incorporating your business, sketching your idea to even getting the first prototype to visually see your idea come to life. It’s difficult to quit anything you’ve turned into reality.

