Emmanuel Eribo of LOCI: “Running a fashion brand is not easy”

As part of our series about the 5 things you need to succeed in the fashion industry, I had the pleasure of interviewing Emmanuel Eribo.

Emmanuel Eribo is a serial entrepreneur from London. Most recently, he co-founded premium vegan sneaker label, LOCI. Before that, he built and developed celebrity-loved shoe brand, Butterfly Twists, making him an expert in the fashion industry and an innovative leader on the sustainability front.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

Absolutely, it’s becoming an ever more common story, but I was an investment banker for about 8 years, focused on selling intangible products to people that I had no relationship with. It was definitely exciting in its own way but it just didn’t seem real. The world of consumer products is just so far from it. You spend an eternity building and tweaking a product or concept that you truly care about, finding customers that will hopefully appreciate all the time and effort that’s been dedicated to building it, and, if you are super lucky, have them support you on your journey to make an impact. The world of banking, although surrounded by so many people, felt more isolated. But today there is more of a comradery and we are so mission-focused that it feels the exact opposite.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started?

I was invited to a private dinner somewhere outside of London, a great organization that every year likes to celebrate business success, full of some of the best brands across sectors. It also identifies brands it feels are likely to disrupt their category. I remember finishing work super late that day, thinking I might need to call in sick, I have too much going on, not enough hours in the day, etc. when some last-minute motivation pushed me to go. An hour and a half later after driving via windy roads, and what seemed like endless fields with animals grazing, I arrived at a gorgeous marquee where dinner and drinks were in full motion. I was quickly whisked to my table, after arriving about half an hour late! As I turned to greet the fellow diners, sitting to my left was my childhood hero, Richard Branson! For the next half an hour he talked to me about his venture into space and how he is building Virgin Galactic. He then proceeds to get on stage and give the best presentation I have ever seen. I think half the people at my table ended up signing for his first flight there and then. I had left my wallet at home, thankfully!

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

OK, I find this funny now but I definitely didn’t at the time. Our classic LOCIs are called the NINES. We had invested a lot of time, energy and resources into building the LOCI brand and product. We spent well over 18 months identifying the right combination of materials, supply chain process and designs to make what we saw as an absolute winning product. Our core silhouette is called the NINE because even when we had done all the work and gotten (what we had thought) everything right, it took us eight previous versions to get to the commercial proposition we have today. The shoes needed to be lighter, the shoes needed to be more comfortable, the challenges of sourcing and certifying of materials… all in all, it took up to NINE attempts. We massively underestimated the time and work it was going to take at the beginning. From concept all the way through when you are searching for perfection, time and resources go out the window. The lesson I would say is to leave more than enough time for the creative process to finish. That’s where the magic happens and it really can’t be rushed, however much experience you have.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

LOCI was built because we realized something was wrong with the way that we were making and selling footwear. In our previous business, Butterfly Twists, we’d have several hundreds of thousands pairs manufactured in China and sold every season. I would often review them in excel and, although considerable numbers on a spreadsheet, it was never very real. I remember a trip out to the factory for a meeting and deciding I’d quickly do an inspection of a reasonably small order for us at the time (around 70,000 pairs). When I got to the factory I was instantly overwhelmed. 70,000 on a spreadsheet was completely different to what it looked like in a warehouse, shoes stacked to the ceiling in a room that felt like the size of a football field. When I say overwhelmed the two predominant feelings were amazement that a business launched on a kitchen table in West London had grown so substantially, and the second was a question that was new to me “How much of this could end up in landfill? Are we producing too much?”. When we built LOCI, the idea was to have a business that never made us feel like that again. We decided it was going to be hard for us to manufacture in China, as we just couldn’t get it to meet our set LOCI standards. Europe was where this needed to be for the goals and ambitions of the business. We wanted to make sure that every facet was correctly certified and that everybody along the value chain was paid correctly, as this was also important to us. The final major thing was being vertically integrated, producing small amounts frequently and not ordering ambitious quantities with the hope of meeting demand. The world doesn’t need endless shoe production, it needs demand to meet supply. Beyond believing in animal-free footwear and ensuring the business is strongly linked to saving sea life, this is what LOCI was born out of. A want to fix the way that things have been and still are done.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

When you first start, most of the time you are running on pure adrenaline. The pace of everything feels electric and you can’t help but enjoy the rollercoaster. Start-ups are super fun, hard but exhilarating. As the business matures the approach to many things changes, boardrooms tend to dictate the tone of the business, there appears to be a lot more red tape, decisions can’t be made as quickly, or as instinctively. That’s a natural part of growth and, again, it’s about finding the right way to embrace that. Keeping your business entrepreneurial and dynamic while bringing your board on that journey. My personal experience of feeling “burn out” was driven by the energy that you need to bring the board to try and take them on the journey with you. I’d describe it as trying to move but not getting very far…even wanting to give up. Surround yourself with the tight team, board, strategic partners, and make sure all are aligned on what success looks like and do everything you can to take them on that journey with you. At the best times it feels the exact opposite to a “burn out”. It feels like their momentum is what carries you forward.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

Our history in the footwear industry made us aware of the issues that are caused by it. It’s really not as straightforward as it may sometimes appear. Being truly sustainable is a massive challenge. The minute you are making shoes, you are creating a negative footprint in some shape or form. One of the things that we focus on is controlling our production so that we don’t over produce beyond demand. Our previous brand would regularly place orders for several hundred, or thousand, shoes at a time. With LOCI, we wanted to build a business that would operate differently. It was set up in a more vertical way, meaning we do regular, lower volume production runs, rather than going for sizable orders which would help us drive better pricing but have a more negative impact on our ecosystem. Not making more shoes than are needed was one way we thought we could have a positive impact. The second most obvious for us within the business is that we give 10% of all profits from all shoes sold to saving sea life. Again going back to the “burn out” question, being motivated by more than personal gain and company financial milestones was really important for us on the LOCI project. You’ll hear more from us about how many whales and sea turtles we have saved since LOCI was conceptualized than anything else.

Do you have a favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share a story of how that was relevant to you in your life?

Whenever people say quotes, Napoleon Bonaparte tends to pop up. “Imagination rules the world.” There are times where you feel like you or your business are somehow boxed in, or that the outcome looks inevitable or unchangeable. But then when backed into a corner you are forced to innovate, think out of the box and be creative. We as a team pride ourselves on being unconventional, doing things differently and thinking outside of the box beforewe are forced to.

Do you see any fascinating developments emerging over the next few years in the fashion industry that you are excited about? Can you tell us about that?

Innovation, innovation and innovation. New materials, new techniques, new concepts. This is something we’ve been passionate about since we got into the footwear industry. It’s been static and based on heritage, dated views, processes and concepts. We’ve been banging the drum for change in this space and are happy to see it taking massive steps. Every element of it is up for disruption. Change is good, good for the customer and good for the planet.

Fashion hasn’t always been the quickest industry to adapt to the changing times which has given the smaller players the opportunity to really stand out and pave a new way for the industry. The trends that I see that really excite me and the team and are certainly hear to stay are :

Sustainability isn’t a buzz word. Right now sustainability is the keyword on every consumer’s mind and for good reason. Inspirational people from all walks of life are speaking up and shedding a huge amount of light on the issues we are all facing, and today consumers are the first to hold a brand accountable in ensuring they are putting the planet alongside profit. This sits exceptionally well at LOCI, as we are happy to be challenged to do better and be held accountable. It’s part of our journey.

Consumer First. The fashion industry traditionally produces its goods in long production cycles (around 4–6 months in advance of putting goods in the market) resulting in huge waste as brands try to predict what they think consumers will want. Thanks to large innovations in manufacturing, materials and processes have challenged the industry to think with more of a consumer first mindset. LOCI is all about smaller production runs, with shorter lead times, and a focus on consumer feedback, resulting in less waste and more of what people actually want. Our business is all about shoes meeting, not exceeding demand. The world doesn’t need more shoes!

Personalization & Customization. When we talk about the customer first, understanding the want for people to be individual and express themselves is a key consideration. While brands like NIKE have been personalizing products for a few years, the industry as a whole has been slow to catch up. Individuals don’t want to be treated like we are all the same with the production of one item, in one style, in a million pieces. As consumers become more vocal through social media in stating their identity, brands need to be able to respond through design and iteration to the huge number of different communities coming to light. This is a big part of the LOCI pipeline but with a sustainable outlook.

Thank you for all that. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “Top 5 Things Needed to Succeed in the Fashion Industry”. Please share a story or example for each.

Purpose. Running a fashion brand is not easy. You are responsible for every single touch point, from product design, to manufacturing, to shipping, to customer excellence. Every day you are likely to encounter a host of challenges and if your sole purpose is profit, then it’s going to be a long road. If you wake up every day with purpose at the heart of your business, it’s an entirely different ride and suddenly those challenges become a small obstacle to your great goal of an issue you are passionate about. Team. Running your own business is a 24/7 job, week days, weekends, holidays, you are on call. In my opinion there is nothing more important than having a team of people around you that you trust and are willing to go that extra mile with you. For me, the whole is greater than the sum of its parts. Innovation. Right now there are five other brands trying to do what you are doing. The only way you can stay ahead of the curve is to innovate every day. As the legend Bob Igor says, Innovate Or Die. Mentors. One of my favorite quotes I remember an early VC saying was, “you don’t know what you don’t know”. So that’s why you go and get people who do know and who have done it before. We have been so fortunate to have so many amazing people along the way share their stories and impart their knowledge with us. Everyday we try to repay this and are always happy to speak with anyone if we can help. Be ready for rejection. There is no right or wrong, there are just opinions. There is no exact formula for success and nobody knows it all. There are, of course, a ton of things that you can do right to try and stack the odds in your favor, increasing the likelihood of a successful outcome. So take feedback with a pinch of salt and be strong willed. So many people will tell you what you are doing isn’t special, but remember you may be ahead of the curve. Even when you get positive feedback, never let it go to your head, keep your head down, keep putting the work in to improve. The worst people could feel about your product is indifferent, so really any emotion is better than no emotion! Be resilient and never miss a chance to share what you are working on with a crowd, because you never know who might be in the room.

Every industry constantly evolves and seeks improvement. How do you think the fashion industry can improve itself? Can you give an example?

It’s no secret that the fashion sector is one of the worst polluters on the planet. Thankfully this is slowly changing as the consumer starts to hold brands accountable and brands themselves become more transparent. The industry is changing slowly, but in the right way. It’s a good time to be here watching that change firsthand.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Be kind to each other. We are so often quick to assume the worst intentions of people that if we all just assume positive intent and did our best to help each other out, I feel everyone would be that little bit happier and the world that little bit better. We spend a lot of time mentoring other new brands, startups in all sectors, because we remember how rough it was starting out, not being able to tell friend or foe. Always happy to have a friendly and open dialogue to make introductions and help people along on their journey. It’s another little way that we can all be better.

