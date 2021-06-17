Dan Ratterman of Shady Rays: “Communication drives us”

The most important thing for our team is communication. Communication drives us. We strive to execute our work, simplify our processes, challenge each other, innovate, and engage our team and customers. When these things happen, we are at our best.

As a part of our series about the five things you need to successfully manage a large team, I had the pleasure of interviewing Dan Ratterman.

Dan Ratterman is the COO of Shady Rays — the fastest growing eyewear brand in the U.S. according to the 2020 INC. 5,000 list.

He was recently named as one of the Institute for Supply Management’s 30 Under 30 Supply Chain Stars. He holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Dayton in Industrial Engineering Technology, Master Certificate from Michigan State University in Supply Chain Management and Procurement, and a Certificate from Harvard Business School Online in Global Business and Strategy Execution.

Dan joined Shady Rays full-time in 2018 with a primary focus on fulfillment operations. Today, his focus is on optimizing the company’s supply chain.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! What is your “backstory”?

I grew up in Louisville, Kentucky with my parents and my brother, Chris. As a kid, I always had an interest in understanding the way that things worked. That interest carried through college where I studied Engineering and proceeded to hold several Engineering and Operations positions at a large manufacturer. In 2018, my brother Chris was running Shady Rays as CEO — which, interestingly enough, he had founded in 2012 out of his side bedroom. Chris and I talked about the idea of me joining him at Shady Rays, and soon after, I was full-time.

Chris is an expert in marketing, branding, and overall business, so our backgrounds complemented each other very well. Since then, we have grown rapidly and now have a large, strong team that continues to go above and beyond to support our customer every day.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career?

Early on, we were really scrappy. All that mattered was to find ways to put products in people’s hands. I used to fill a cardboard box with sunglasses and go around to my peers at college parties on Saturday afternoons selling Shady Rays. People loved them and word spread like wildfire!

Then came the famed, one-time-only mall kiosk. We spent three full days making sure that everybody that walked past us knew all about Shady Rays. It was a really fun weekend, but I do not think there will be any more mall kiosks in the future….

Even in the early days, we were confident that once people had the product in-hand, they were going to love it. So, we did whatever it took to get people wearing Shady Rays.

This same mindset still exists today. We are constantly finding new and innovative ways to get our products in the hands of our customers and are confident that they will love them.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

One of my first initiatives at Shady Rays was to develop our first distribution center. As part of that initiative, we needed to buy large, steel racks to hold our inventory. Racks that I was told I could assemble by myself in less than a day.

As it turns out, this racking actually needed about a week, four people, and a forklift. So, the following weekend I had enlisted the help of some friends, borrowed a forklift, and spent five full days building the racks.

This taught me a couple of things. For one, always understand the details before making a big purchase. But more importantly, it taught me that when things do not go as planned, the best thing to do is to act fast to find other ways to accomplish the goal.

Today, those “handmade” racks have transformed into a state-of-the-art warehouse and fulfillment center that is getting ready to undergo a massive expansion in the next 12 months.

Ok, let’s jump to the core of our interview. Most times when people quit their jobs they actually “quit their managers”. What are your thoughts on the best way to retain great talent today?

For us, we put a big emphasis on listening to our team and truly working to integrate their feedback. When there are certain things that the team wants or needs, we do our best to support.

How do you synchronize large teams to effectively work together?

The most important thing for our team is communication. Communication drives us. We strive to execute our work, simplify our processes, challenge each other, innovate, and engage our team and customers. When these things happen, we are at our best.

Here is the main question of our discussion. Based on your personal experience, what are the “5 Things You Need To Know To Successfully Manage a Team”. (Please share a story or example for each, Ideally an example from your experience)

Take Fast Action

Taking fast action is critical to our success. Especially in today’s world where people expect immediate results and instant gratification. We push ourselves every day to beat our customer’s expectations. At Shady Rays, we practice this daily by having extremely fast order fulfillment speeds and customer response times. Both of these items are key contributors to a positive customer experience.

2. Build Genuine Relationships

People are the foundation of the business. We spend the majority of our waking hours working as a team to accomplish some really great things. It is the people that we work with every day that really are the reason that our customers love Shady Rays.

3. Humble Confidence

Throughout the year there are always ups and downs. No matter what, it is so important to keep a positive attitude and stay confident, yet humble. This is especially important during our peak summer months.

4. Trust in Ownership

As our team grows, it becomes more and more important for employees to take ownership in what they do. We believe that people are at their best when they have the freedom to own their work while having the necessary support to be successful.

5. Communicate the Vision

Especially in a growing business, it is so important that the whole team understands the plan for the company. Our CEO Chris does an incredible job at making sure the team understand the goals. We do not only focus on the operations of the company to hit our goals, but also on all of the initiatives we have to help people across the nation and the world.

What advice would you give to other CEOs or founders to help their employees to thrive?

Allow employees to have ownership in their work. When there are wins, celebrate them. In situations where things do not go well, quickly pivot and find new solutions until the goal is met. Being humble enough to recognize your mistakes and then finding a solution is essential to continuous improvement.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

At Shady Rays, we get to work everyday to be a force for good in the world. Since day one, we have donated 10 meals with every order to fight hunger in America. So far, we have donated over 16 million meals! And it goes much further than that — we are constantly finding other ways to help people through programs and donations to causes such as Breast Cancer Awareness and supporting the families of fallen firefighters. We also have supported the cleanup of over 3 million plastic bottles out of the world’s oceans.

These initiatives motivate our team to know that we are truly making a positive impact in the world. Each year we find more ways to make a larger impacts in the world and are so excited to keeping being a force for good.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“Don’t Give Up, Don’t Ever Give Up”. This was my Dad’s favorite quote. My Dad, Tom Ratterman, lived by these words. In the very beginning of Shady Rays, he and my Mom used to pack every Shady Rays order out of their living room. He unfortunately passed away in 2019, but his words and life lessons continue to drive Chris and me every day. He was an incredible person and role model and is a key reason as to why Shady Rays is where it is today.

Thank you for these great insights!