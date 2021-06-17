Ashli Urquhart of AUPR Academy: “I find that genuinely being myself is always the best place to start”

I find that genuinely being myself is always the best place to start. I try to find common ground and build from there. A sincere compliment goes a long way and can break the ice. Be kind, respectful and let things happen naturally.

As a part of my series about the things you need to know to excel in the modern PR industry. I had the pleasure of interviewing Ashli Urquhart.

Ashli Urquhart began her career over a decade ago as a PR intern in Los Angeles. She enjoyed being able to utilize skills that came naturally to her, such as writing, event planning, creative thinking and more. Interning at a variety of lifestyle agencies provided her with a solid foundation for a successful career.

She eventually moved to New York City to further her career ambitions. Over the years, Ashli has worked with a variety of lifestyle brands. From electric cars to the hottest New York Fashion Week events, she has truly done it all. It wasn’t long before she decided to channel her years of experience into starting her own agency. Career highlights include spearheading Pepsi’s global Live for Now Capsule Collection launch, helping produce the Billboard Music Awards and instituting global confection brand Loacker’s PowerMom Day.

In 2020, Ashli launched AUPR Academy, which is an interactive membership program that teaches the fundamentals of PR. AUPR Academy allows students to learn the skills they’ll actually need for a successful career in PR.

Ashli currently resides in Brooklyn, NY. She enjoys traveling the world with her husband and being a toddler-mom to their daughter, Riley Jade.

Thank you so much for your time! I know that you are a very busy person. Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

Of course! So as I always say, I took a very unconventional career path. Initially I wanted to be a fashion designer, so I went full speed in that direction. While in high school I had the opportunity to intern at Mattel in the Barbie Fashion Design Department. As a lifelong Barbie fan, that was such a fun and memorable experience! It helped me to see that being a fashion designer was a legitimate career option.

From there, I began interning at the fashion brand Baby Phat. That proved to be another eye-opening experience. While I enjoyed being a part of a design team, I still felt that something was missing. I missed writing. Ultimately, I realized that while I loved fashion, I wanted to work in a field that also allowed me to write creatively.

I discussed my concerns with my father, who worked in corporate sales. To my surprise, he suggested an industry I’d never even heard of, Public Relations. He explained how his company worked with a PR firm that wrote their press releases and handled their company events. He wasn’t 100% sure what was involved, but from what he knew, it seemed like something I’d be interested in and recommended that I look into it.

I started Googling and right away I was hooked! I had no idea that PR teams worked behind-the-scenes to produce fashion shows. I immediately started looking for internships and started working at a lifestyle PR agency in Beverly Hills. I continued interning all over LA until I eventually started freelancing and moved to New York City.

While in NYC, I worked at a variety of lifestyle agencies over the years. In 2017, I leveraged my years of experience and founded my agency, Ashli Urquhart Public Relations (AUPR) while still in my twenties!

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began at your company?

I’ve been a lifestyle publicist for over a decade now, so I have stories for days! I’m grateful to be in a fast-paced industry where no two days are typically the same. I might be escorting an A-list celeb down a red carpet one day or in a green room with a client as they prep for an on-air TV segment the next. I’ve worked art shows and been the gatekeeper into some of NYC’s most exclusive events. Being a publicist in NYC has afforded me a career filled with interesting stories, so it’s hard to pick just one!

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

On my very first day at Baby Phat, I showed up wearing a jacket from a direct competitor. My boss immediately made me take it off. I was so embarrassed (cringe). From that experience, I learned that attention to details is key. I also learned the importance of properly representing the brand you work for.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

In addition to maintaining AUPR’s eclectic client roster, I recently launched AUPR Academy. AUPR Academy is an interactive online membership community that teaches the fundamentals of PR. The program allows students to learn the skills they’ll actually need for a successful career in PR.

The curriculum includes our Signature PR 101 Course, which teaches students important skills such as how to develop a strong strategy, media kit assembly, how to pitch media, how to build media lists and time-saving pitch distribution techniques. Students also learn how to write a press release, handle press clippings, client reporting, expert positioning and more!

Other components include digital downloads that are updated monthly where enrolled students can grab my most successful pitches, media kits, press releases, one-sheets and templates.

There are live workshops that breakdown a different PR tactic each month. Students can also chat 1-on-1 with me through our Office Hours segment for ongoing mentorship, personalized feedback and advice.

What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why.

Be a Pleasure to Work With

I consider myself to be an easy-going person that gets along with everyone and is fun to be around. However, on one of my early internships, I was so focused on doing a great job that I didn’t allow my personality to shine. I kept to myself as I was focused on succeeding so I could get hired. This strategy backfired. The intern that was well-liked with the fun personality ended up getting hired. This taught me that while excelling at your job is important, you also have to be someone that others want to work with.

2. When Someone Asks for More Money, Ask for More Pay

I’ve found this to be true both while working at other agencies and as a business owner. I’ve been in a position where a colleague quit, instantly doubling my workload. This went on for months and I wish I would’ve had the courage to talk to my boss about increasing my pay (and updating my title).

This frequently happens even as an agency owner. Clients sometimes ask for additional work that is outside of what was agreed upon within our contract. In the past, I’ve tacked on different asks here and there to appease the client. But what I eventually learned is that while it may be “easy” for me and well within my wheelhouse, I should be properly compensated for the additional work.

3. Personal Branding is Important

Admittedly, I come from the somewhat old-school approach to PR where the publicist is dressed in all black, nearly invisible in the background making magic happen. While I do still love to wear black (it’s classic), I now know the importance of personal branding and putting yourself in the forefront.

This is important both if you work for yourself or at an agency. Having control of your own brand allows people to know who you are, what you’re all about and how they can work with you. I am a bit of an introvert, so this doesn’t come naturally to me. But it’s something that I’m continuing to work at and I’m already seeing positive results!

4. Take Your Lunch Breaks

Coming from LA, I was accustomed to somewhat long lunch breaks and leaving the office to soak up the sun before returning to my desk. However, when I moved to NYC, the office culture was much different!

In the agencies I worked at, people seldom left their desks. Everyone had lunch delivered to the office and would eat as they worked. Unfortunately, this mentality often leads to burnout. Even working for myself I’m often tempted to just continue working to reach deadlines.

Thankfully now I see the many benefits of taking a true lunch break and prioritize doing so. Physically removing yourself from work, even for a few minutes, allows your brain to refresh and your body to destress. I often find that I’m even more productive and think more clearly when I return!

5. Don’t Work with Anyone That Won’t Sign a Written Contract

This sounds pretty obvious, but it’s definitely a lesson I learned the hard way. When I first started my business, the majority of my roster was locked into a contract. However, there were a couple of accounts that didn’t want to sign for various reasons, but still wanted to work together and started sending payments. Initially this seemed ok because they were paying on time and they were brands I really wanted to work with.

Unfortunately, I learned that these kinds of relationships will eventually turn sour. Not having a written contract leaves you unprotected when the client suddenly stops payment. I now view unwillingness to sign a contract as a red flag and will choose not to work with anyone that refuses to do so. It shows that they don’t truly value your work and want an easy out whenever they choose. Ultimately, it’s always going to be a losing move.

You are known as a master networker. Can you share some tips on great networking?

Thanks! Although I do consider this to be something that I’m constantly working to improve at. As previously mentioned, I can be an introvert, so networking doesn’t come naturally to me. However, it’s crucial for my job, so I know it’s something I have to do!

I find that genuinely being myself is always the best place to start. I try to find common ground and build from there. A sincere compliment goes a long way and can break the ice. Be kind, respectful and let things happen naturally.

Lead generation is one of the most important aspects of any business. Can you share some of the strategies you use to generate good, qualified leads?

I tend to target brands that align with my brand ethos. I like to work with companies that are in industries that I’m genuinely passionate about. That passion always comes through and will result in great synergy.

To give you an example, I enjoy Pilates. I’ve been taking classes for years and came across a studio that I absolutely loved. The aesthetic made me excited, and the trainers were amazing. After months of attending class, I eventually worked up the courage to talk to the owners about doing their PR. To my surprise, they were completely onboard, and we startedworking together just a few weeks later!

Is there a particular book that you read, or podcast you listened to that really helped you in your career? Can you explain?

Early in my career, I read “If You Have to Cry, Go Outside” by veteran Fashion Publicist Kelly Cutrone. It reaffirmed my lifelong desire to move to NYC, and introduced me to the fast-paced world of fashion PR.

I recently read “Work Party” by Create & Cultivate Founder Jaclyn Johnson. I’m currently reading iconic Fashion Designer Diane von Furstenberg’s memoir “The Woman I Wanted to Be”. I enjoy reading about successful female entrepreneurs. It definitely keeps me motivated!

Because of the role you play, you are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I actually spend a good portion of my time doing volunteer work. I teach others how to better understand the Bible and how to make practical application into their everyday lives. I find this work to be very meaningful and a nice balance from my PR world.

This was really meaningful! Thank you so much for your time.