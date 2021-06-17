Payal Nanjiani of Success Within Leadership: “A good company sees growth sporadically”

A good company is running to survive and keeps its numbers at par. Their employees are complacent and concerned with the running and survival of the company. A good company sees growth sporadically.

As part of my series about the “How To Take Your Company From Good To Great”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Payal Nanjiani.

Payal Nanjiani is an Indian-American CEO + Founder of Success Within Leadership, a training and coaching company dedicated to developing transformed leaders. Payal is a world renowned leadership expert and New York award winning author of leadership books. For 21 years her corporate workshops, keynotes and executive coaching have helped millions of professionals to achieve their highest level of success and perform like world class leaders.

In 2019 Payal launched The Payal Nanjiani Leadership Podcast which gained popularity amongst business leaders and features some of the most prominent leaders and CEOs in the world who share their insights and experience for global good.

Payal believes in her philosophy that leadership starts and ends with you and lives with her husband Ashish and their two daughters between her home in India and USA.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

I never knew that I would be a leadership speaker and author or, for that matter, an entrepreneur. .I had a very successful start in my career in India before moving to the United States of America. And that’s when life changed for me. While relocating to the United States in the summer of 2000, I remember being constantly reminded by friends and family that I was stepping into a land of opportunities where people are very successful.

In the beginning, things were great. I lived the so-called ‘American Dream’ and was excited to move ahead in my career. But there was a feeling of unfulfillment because of the reality I saw around me. Despite information and resources available and being in a land of opportunities, most people struggled at their work. There existed a huge gap between the “successful few” and the “unsuccessful many.” That made me uneasy.

When I look back, I can say that uneasiness is good- it changed the trajectory of my life and brought me immense fulfillment.

I left the comfort of my well-settled corporate America life and immersed myself into research to get to the root of this gap. My curiosity and research helped me understand the reason for this gap. It formed the springboard of Success Within Leadership, a training and coaching company founded to help people become transformed leaders and succeed.

Fast-forward, today my work has changed the results of numerous organizations and millions of people across the globe. It has now become my life’s purpose to help more people and organizations to develop a leadership mindset and succeed -at their work. And I feel blessed that to date, my workshops, keynotes, and books are helping millions of people awaken the leader.

Can you tell us a story about the hard times that you faced when you first started your journey? Did you ever consider giving up? Where did you get the drive to continue even though things were so hard?

Yes Jerome, there were challenges. The first challenge was to get corporate America to believe in my leadership content . And then globally spreading the concept of transformed leaders was another added challenge. It took me a good five years to get organizations to see the incredible results after their teams had attended my keynotes, power leadership talks, and workshops. Leaders also saw a change in themselves when they would sign up for a 1:1 executive coaching with me. The only reason I was able to sustain for those initial five years and not give up is that I knew what created the gap between the peak performers and average performers. And I had tremendous belief in my techniques and practices that can get people to be successful at their work.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lessons or ‘takeaways’ you learned from that?

Since I’ve been running my business and working for myself over the past 21 years, I have many interesting stories to share. I have to say that I remember the most may not be a funny one, but it was my first live TV interview. The local news channel invited me to speak about my executive coaching and how it was transforming leaders and their results. I had done all my prep work. I reached the TV center, and when it was my turn to sit across from the interviewer, and he asked the very first question, I stammered and said things that just did not make any sense. But even today, when I look back and see that interview (I have with me on my tape), I feel so stupid. If only I were calm and composed, things would’ve been better. Since then, I’ve appeared on many TV interviews, and I’ve learned not to talk to impress but to express myself honestly and with pure intentions.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

You see, Jerome, most of the leadership content out there in the world is outdated and repetitive. So basically, leaders and teams virtually in any company are going through the same leadership training with few modifications here and there. And what follows is a very marginal change in their results. Based on what training is out there today, you see only 20% of the people successful at their job or business and are responsible for a significant part of its growth. What about the remaining 80%? They are working hard, attending lectures, upskilling and reskilling, and yet they are stuck in their career. The needle does not move significantly for them.

My company focuses on the 80 % of these people who can become super successful at their work but don’t know how to. I’ve seen how people are desperate to change their results, position, title, and income, but they aren’t able to. They ask friends and families for advice, but guess what? They don’t know it either because they would be high up on the career and income ladder if they did.

For this purpose, I founded Success Within Leadership, which is helping teams and leaders build on their inner leader competencies and become highly successful. And one of the critical things here is that whatever I teach through my Power Leadership Talks, workshops, coaching, and books are all learned by me while coaching and associating with some of the most successful leaders in the world. It’s why I am known as a corporate sage sharing “’’insider” techniques which are not openly available on public domains.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

Enjoy your season. It’s something I’ve written in my 2nd book- Achieve Unstoppable Success In Any Economy.

In our work life, we face numerous seasons: slow economy seasons, conflict-filled seasons, opportunity- and problem-rich seasons, retirement seasons, growth and learning seasons, promotion and layoff seasons. The most challenging season of all is the season of silence. It is when you are working hard, putting in the effort, and yet you see no results. But you’ve got to know that most of the time, before things come to pass, there is a season of silence where you are not seeing anything changing. It seems the needle doesn’t move. Did you know that most people across the globe get discouraged and give up on their dreams during the season of silence? We don’t realize this: while you are putting in the effort, behind the scenes, changes are taking place. The universe is lining up the right opportunities — like that promotion or the right people you need. So while you are passing through the season of silence, dig in your heels and believe that you will see the results. As the biblical scriptures read, “And let us not be weary in well doing: for in due season we shall reap if we faint not.” Don’t give up just because you don’t see anything happening on the outside. Know that a lot is happening inside. Just as a seed takes root inside the ground in darkness, so are your results shaping up in the season of silence. Trust your actions, trust the process, and most of all, trust the success within you. Nothing is permanent in this world and so never take any season too seriously.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

When I first got started, there weren’t many women of Indian descent in America that I was aware of that were doing exactly what I wanted to be doing. It’s typically a white male-dominated field. So I don’t have one specific person to name, but I will say that I learned by looking at the successes of many men and women in business. I examined how successful people in this field became what they are. I studied their principles, business basics, how they thought about money, and the models of business that they used that were most appealing to me. And another blessing in my life was that somehow the Universe had been kind to me in ways that constantly gave me opportunities to associate with CEOs and successful people, and I’ve learned from them what one cannot find on google.

Ok thank you for all that. Now let’s shift to the main focus of this interview. The title of this series is “How to take your company from good to great”. Let’s start with defining our terms. How would you define a “good” company, what does that look like? How would you define a “great” company, what does that look like?

A good company is running to survive and keeps its numbers at par. Their employees are complacent and concerned with the running and survival of the company. A good company sees growth sporadically.

A great company is driven by progress. Their employees have the drive to win, and there is a culture of growth top down.

Based on your experience and success, what are the five most important things one should know in order to lead a company from Good to Great? Please share a story or an example for each.

Develop your people’s “inner leader” competencies. There are specific core competencies that great leaders possess that ordinary leaders do not have to the same degree. For example, when most of your people can be highly self-directed, they can execute faster, which delivers fast and better results. Invest in your people, not the numbers. Companies who simply focus on results don’t do nearly as well as those that also pay attention to the people. Create a culture for mistakes. Most companies talk about innovation but don’t allow for mistakes. Help employees find and pursue their passions. It has many benefits like low staff turnover, better creativity, increased productivity, less stress, an enhanced sense of well-being. Create a culture of leadership. Every company has hundreds and thousands of employees working there. Create a culture where everyone thinks, acts, and performs as a leader regardless of their title For example help employees focus on growth and personal development that will enable the to modify their behaviors and though process and help them think like a CEO.

Extensive research suggests that “purpose driven businesses” are more successful in many areas. Can you help articulate for our readers a few reasons why a business should consider becoming a purpose driven business, or consider having a social impact angle?

I am a firm believer that if you have a purpose in life, you don’t need to be pushed out of bed. Purpose is everything. We often talk about individual purposes but tend to forget about business purposes. Having a clear purpose for your organization gives it a soul. It tells your employees and clients what problems you’re here to solve, why your organization exists and what it wants to be. If you visited my website, it would tell you my deep ended purpose of developing transformed leaders who can innovate, inspire and implement in any economy.

When you develop a purpose-driven business, your clients and your team stay connected. It’s that deep why which gives direction to your people.

What would you advise to a business leader who initially went through years of successive growth, but has now reached a standstill. From your experience do you have any general advice about how to boost growth and “restart their engines”?

I always tell entrepreneurs that business never slows down, nor does a company come to a standstill. It is you as a leader who stagnates. So if you want to keep seeing continuous growth in your business, then here are the top 3 things you must do: # 1 invest in self-development. # 2 be highly disciplined # 3 Differentiate yourself every time.

Generating new business, increasing your profits, or at least maintaining your financial stability can be challenging during good times, even more so during turbulent times. Can you share some of the strategies you use to keep forging ahead and not lose growth traction during a difficult economy?

I will share with you five strategies Jerome which I’ve personally used during a challenging economy.

Keep building your brand Adjust your product/service with the market trends Help your clients through their problems Build a lot of resilience Keep thinking big

In your experience, which aspect of running a company tends to be most underestimated? Can you explain or give an example?

We forget to start with the ‘I’ — the inner leader. It’s something I’ve conceptualized in my second book, Achieve Unstoppable Success In Any Economy. Mastering the inner leader is the most understated in any business. Everyone in business focuses on their’ why.’ But let me ask you this; to discover your purpose, in what type of mindset must you be? Your why must come from a sound I, not an anxious one just trying to get out of a situation. I often meet with executives and entrepreneurs who know their why. Still, when I sit with them and dig deeper into it, they are amazed at how their why is controlled by their emotions and feelings about a situation, product, or service. For the same person, their why is different during good times when their inner leader is calm and relaxed, compared to when they are in a demanding and challenging situation when the inner leader is anxious.

Mastering the inner leader is like driving a car. You have control only over the steering wheel; the rest of the vehicle is not in your control. Yet, you can direct the car to go where you want it to go because the steering wheel is in your control. The same is true if you just take charge of your steering wheel — your inner leader — and steer it properly; everything else goes with your business, job, dreams, and goals.

So until you’ve learned how to work on what I coined “inner leader” competencies and know-how to become a transformed leader who has the rare ability to be highly self-directed in any circumstance, you and your organization cannot grow exponentially.

As you know, “conversion” means to convert a visit into a sale. In your experience what are the best strategies a business should use to increase conversion rates?

I’ll tell you the most critical one- connect; don’t communicate. People think from their heart and buy from their minds. Most of us wait for the opportunity to talk about ourselves and our excellent product/service. So basically, we are ‘telling’ about ourselves and our product which targets their mind. And how you know this is when they tell you things like — I don’t need this product/service now. Or I’ll think about it and get back, or ‘it’s not in my budget now.

When we think from the mind, we debate if we need that product or not. But until people don’t connect with you from their heart, they will not go in for the buy. Think about it- how many products or services have you bought purely because you needed them. I guess not many. Most of us buy because it appeals to our heart and we just want it.

Your job is to build a heart-to-heart connection with your clients, and their minds will automatically compel them to buy from you.

Of course, the main way to increase conversion rates is to create a trusted and beloved brand. Can you share a few ways that a business can earn a reputation as a trusted and beloved brand?

I would say consistency is one of the most important ways any business can earn a reputation as a trusted brand. Even the best business plans will fail without a dedication to consistency. Business growth requires a track record of success. You can’t establish a track record if you are constantly shifting gears or trying new tactics. Another thing is maintaining quality. It’s very easy in business to think quantity over quality because of the money element involved. But slowly you will see it actually backfires on you. Because repeat customers come only from quality delivered. As Steve Job said, ‘quality is more important than quantity. One home run is much better than two doubles.

Great customer service and great customer experience are essential to build a beloved brand and essential to be successful in general. In your experience what are a few of the most important things a business leader should know in order to create a Wow! Customer Experience?

Business leaders can have a considerable advantage by actually building a solid rapport with their customers. Little things like sending birthday cards, handwritten notes, little gifts, something of value to them in the mail go such a long way. People don’t even realize it. It’s the small things like making time for them on the phone, giving them a call to see how they’re doing. We have become so immersed in technology that w are forgetting the human side of doing business, which can be our most significant advantage.

What are the most common mistakes you have seen CEOs & founders make when they start a business? What can be done to avoid those errors?

One of the most common mistakes is to let people decide their worth. They play small and allow people to decide what their product is worth And this usually happens when you don’t believe in your own product or service. And another mistake I’ve seen founders make is the rush to get successful. In this age of insta, people want quick success. I have never seen nor experienced overnight in my own life nor in the lives of successful people I know. Because you are in a hurry to become successful (whatever success means to you) you will spread thin, doing what others want you to do and becoming what others want you to become. And if I were to mention one more I would say most founders in the initial years are neglecting their health. They read about the stories of successful people and feel that these people are working 24 X7. In reality it’s just the opposite. Successful people are very focused on their well-being too. So yes, work very hard, but not at the cost of your health and peace of mind.

Thank you for all of that. We are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

My movement would be to develop more transformed leaders who inspire, innovate and implement regardless of their title. This way, there will be a surge in the number of leaders, both inside the organization and in the country itself. No one will wait for a role or a title to be a leader. People will begin to think and perform like world-class leaders.

How can our readers further follow you online?

They can follow me on my insta page @payalnanjiani or my LinkedIn page linkedin.com/in/payalnanjiani

They can also subscribe to my award winning podcast The Payal Nanjiani Leadership Podcast. It’s available on all major podcast platforms as well as Alexa worldwide.

www.payalnanjiani.com

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for the time you spent with this!