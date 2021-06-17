Tom Lin of AvePoint: “Learning Platforms that develop transferable skills that students can use post-graduation in their workplace”

With data being shared between students and faculties across many different platforms and diverse learning environments becoming mainstream, we need to modernize the education system to enable hybrid learning and the use of digital tools and interactive technology in order to augment how students learn, communicate and collaborate with educators and other students.

As a part of my interview series about the things that should be done to improve the US educational system I had the pleasure to interview Tom Lin, Chief Customer Officer at AvePoint and CEO, AvePoint EduTech.

Tom Lin is the Chief Customer Officer for AvePoint, where he oversees the company’s Customer Success teams worldwide. He works to drive success for AvePoint’s customers and partners through ownership of global direct sales, channel, customer success and renewal organizations. Tom is also the CEO of AvePoint EduTech, the company’s SaaS education management system directly integrated with Microsoft 365.

Prior to his role as Chief Customer Officer, Tom was the Corporate Vice President of Sales, overseeing global enterprise, mid-market, SMB, and channel sales organizations. Tom has helped shape the AvePoint sales culture from London, Tokyo and now Jersey City, and is a founding member of AvePoint’s Talent Optimization and Management program. A graduate of Rutgers University with a degree in Political Science and Criminal Justice, Tom now resides in New Jersey with his wife and two daughters.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you share the “backstory” behind what brought you to this career path?

I’ve been working in the Software Industry for the last 15+ years, focused on the Microsoft ecosystem. Our company builds solutions on top of Microsoft infrastructure for clients to help them migrate, manage and protect their collaboration data. Over the years we have supported companies from all industries and verticals, including Universities, Schools, and Institutes of Higher Learning. As the academic world transitioned into a virtual, remote learning experience, the need for a better learning experience for students increased. Our EduTech Learning Management System (LMS) business grew as educators turned to us to meet their new, unique needs and help advance learning systems.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

A few years after I started at AvePoint, I was offered the opportunity to relocate abroad to London to manage our European operations. It was the first time I had ever lived abroad long term. I learned from first-hand experience the importance of the diversity of cultural and ethnic backgrounds, and how people from all walks of life can come together to form an idea or a company and work towards the same goals.

AvePoint, as a global company, has grown its footprint significantly during my tenure. I still engage with employees and customers across the world on a daily basis and look forward to resuming safe travel in the future.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

We are improving our LMS to include Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning. We are helping to lighten the load for teachers and professors by leveraging AI to help them automatically generate exams and quizzes, and auto-grading them as well. We’ve also identified that cheating rates are on the rise with remote learning, and our AI powered software will help monitor for and identify instances of cheating.

Can you briefly share with our readers why you are authority in the education/tech field?

AvePoint is the largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions provider in the world. As such, we are experts in handling large amounts of data while preserving privacy and ensuring compliance. Nowhere is that more needed than in the education sector where institutions are required to safeguard student and faculty information. At AvePoint, we handle and store information from academic institutions with the same attention and care as we would any of our governance, financial and banking clients.

Additionally, as a consistently ranked Microsoft Partner of the Year, AvePoint has unique expertise in the comprehensive Microsoft product-suite, and we know how valuable it can be for students and teachers to leverage both in University and beyond, when entering the workforce.

Ok, thank you for that. Let’s now jump to the main focus of our interview. From your point of view, how would you rate the results of the US education system?

I have worked with institutes of higher learning all around the world, and I would say that while some of the best schools in the world are here in the US, the American education system still lags behind many of the most highly educated countries.

Can you identify 5 areas of the US education system that are going really great?

Easy transition to remote learning. Most of the US households have access to reasonably fast internet and communication infrastructure, and even in areas without such access initially, schools have worked hard, and partnered with various external businesses, to support their students.

Most schools were already familiar with and/or have implemented remote learning capabilities through Google Classroom, Zoom, etc., making the transition to remote/ hybrid learning smoother.

Federal and State assisted meal programs to ensure low-income families that were depending on school provided meals continue to be supported.

Flexibility of hybrid in-person and remote learning to facilitate parental working requirements, and still maintain safety during the pandemic.

An increased emphasis on physical and mental health in education as much as academic learning.

Can you identify the 5 key areas of the US education system that should be prioritized for improvement? Can you explain why those are so critical?

Even those implementing remote learning before the pandemic would benefit from technological improvements — not to mention how many universities cobbled together disparate systems in the past year to make fully remote learning a reality overnight

More focus and investment into academic subjects of mathematics, sciences and STEM

3-way partnership between government, commercial companies and schools to ensure students have a career path after graduation

Continuous learning for teachers and faculty to keep up with the rapidly changing and evolving ways students communicate, learn and retain information

Fostering equity and accessibility to educational tools from internet access to computers to learning technology to support students with different learning styles, disabilities, socioeconomic status, or that have been marginalized or underserved in their communities

How is the US doing with regard to engaging young people in STEM? Can you suggest three ways we can increase this engagement?

The US is lagging behind many countries when it comes to STEM. The government needs to make a concerted effort into investing in STEM education, including having STEM education more readily available in schools across the nation, particularly in lower-income areas. More faculty and staff need to be trained, as well equipping more facilities to be able to deliver effective STEM education. The new administration seems to be focusing on this and will be reserving billions of dollars for R&D and research infrastructure in laboratories at historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) and other minority serving institutions (MSIs).

As we continue to see accelerated adoption of online-based learning modules and hybrid learning, there is immense opportunity to create online academic experiences that are just as accessible as in-person classroom lessons and also uniquely engaging and interactive to augment in-person learning. Utilizing digital solutions in these hybrid and online-based models can enable students and teachers to collaborate in real-time.

Additionally, educators can consider leveraging technology like Artificial Intelligence to glean data-driven insights that allow teachers to tailor their teaching methods and optimize learning or combat cheating.

Can you articulate to our readers why it’s so important to engage girls and women in STEM subjects?

As a father of 2 young girls, and working in the technology field myself, I could not stress enough the importance of getting more of our younger generation, especially girls, into STEM. Technology is here to stay, and the fastest growing companies are almost all in the tech sector. At AvePoint, we are continuously seeking great talent and growing our staff consistently across positions and regions. We’re fortunate to have a very balanced team, with a much higher female employee ratio than the typical software company. With more women in STEM education and coming into the IT field, it will help fuel the future of technology innovation in the US, as well as bring diversity of ideas and thought process into IT which has traditionally been dominated by men.

How is the US doing with regard to engaging girls and women in STEM subjects? Can you suggest three ways we can increase this engagement?

Since the US is behind the world in STEM education overall, naturally the engagement of girls and women in STEM falls behind the world as well. I think we need more prominent females in leadership and key government and industry positions to help drive the message. Having people like Michelle Obama and Kamala Harris drive home the importance of STEM education to girls is huge, and has the power to change the trajectory of a whole generation. Another example is Whitney Wolfe, the founder and CEO of the social app Bumble.

If you had the power to influence or change the entire US educational infrastructure what five things would you implement to improve and reform our education system? Can you please share a story or example for each?

1. With data being shared between students and faculties across many different platforms and diverse learning environments becoming mainstream, we need to modernize the education system to enable hybrid learning and the use of digital tools and interactive technology in order to augment how students learn, communicate and collaborate with educators and other students. For example, teachers can use an in-classroom video wall and audio-visual streaming tools to enable teachers to communicate with students individually or as a group and participate in a true, two-way dialogue during sessions.

2. Learning Platforms that develop transferable skills that students can use post-graduation in their workplace, i.e. an LMS based on the same Microsoft tools they will be using in their daily lives at work. This can not only help make students more attractive job candidates, but it also sets them up for career success early on.

3. Learning Platforms that emphasize student to student collaboration as much as, if not more than, teacher to student interaction.

4. Providing a setting that’s comfortable and equitable to everyone while eliminating loopholes for virtual cheating. This can be done by leveraging technology like artificial intelligence instead of manpower for proctoring.

5. Making teachers’ lives easier by implementing AI and Turing models to help teachers automatically generate content and insights for class, testing, grading and optimizing students’ learning.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“The Definition of Insanity: Doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results.” As an entrepreneur in the IT field, I am constantly challenging the status quo to see if there is an easier, better, or faster way to accomplish a goal. I believe that innovation and a willingness to try new things is what will move the human race forward. As a society, we cannot keep doing the same things as yesterday and expect the world around us to change for us.

How can our readers follow you on social media?

Connect with me on Twitter at @imtomlin

This was very meaningful, thank you so much. We wish you only continued success on your great work!