Alexis Taub of Alexis Jae: “Take a leap and do what you’re passionate about”

Take a leap and do what you’re passionate about. When I graduated from college, I went directly to work at J.P. Morgan. I then worked at a hedge fund and a private equity fund. I learned a ton in those roles and worked with amazing people.

As part of my series about young people who are making an important social impact”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Lexi Taub.

Alexis is the Founder of Alexis Jae, a direct-to-consumer jewelry company. Before founding Alexis Jae, Alexis had several roles in finance, including Dyal Capital, Alwyne Management, and J.P. Morgan. She graduated Summa Cum Laude from Washington University in St. Louis with a B.S. in Business Administration.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit. Can you tell us a bit how you grew up?

I grew up in a very close-knit entrepreneurial family. My mother joined her father in the jewelry business 40+ years ago and worked hard to pivot and grow the business. When she wasn’t working on her jewelry business, she was always working on a different company. Whether it was reselling books or creating a line of designer scarfs, she never sat still. My father is also an entrepreneur. He quit his corporate law job to open a trophy store. Our dinner conversations always revolved around growing a business. It was not a surprise to anyone that I would soon start my own business.

Is there a particular book or organization that made a significant impact on you growing up? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

In 1998, my mom started an organization called a Cure In Our Lifetime after her friend passed away from Breast Cancer. The group’s goal is to fund innovative breast cancer research and promote breast health through education and outreach. At four, I set up lemonade stands to raise money for breast cancer research. At six, I sold candy bars at my brother’s baseball games for breast cancer research. At eight, I went around to local stores asking them to donate something to my fundraising raffle and then sat at the local fields selling raffle tickets. At nine, I sold note pads. At thirteen, I created my first piece of jewelry to sell to raise money for Breast Cancer Research. This organization allowed me to use my entrepreneurial spirit to raise funds for an important cause. As the years went on, I could see the impact this group was making towards advancing Breast Cancer research, and I was always proud to be part of that.

How do you define “Making A Difference”? Can you explain what you mean or give an example?

The ultimate “making a difference” for me would be to find a cure for breast cancer. However, we’ve been making a difference for breast cancer since the beginning. We’ve spread awareness to encourage women to detect breast cancer earlier. We’ve contributed to top researchers that have made tremendous strides in advancing the treatment and detection of breast cancer.

Ok super. Let’s now jump to the main part of our interview. You are currently leading an organization that aims to make a social impact. Can you tell us a bit about what you and your organization are trying to change in our world today?

A large part of our organization is to “Find a Cure in Our Lifetime.” We are doing that by donating a portion of profits to the breast cancer research foundation. Our means to do this is by shaking up the jewelry industry. Our family’s been manufacturing jewelry for over 75 years. Historically, this meant manufacturing jewelry for designers, who would sell to stores, who would sell it to customers. But that means by the time it gets to the customers, it’s massively marked-up. Our family and friends have always asked us to make them jewelry because it was so much more affordable and could be made exactly how they wanted. As more people asked, we realized: why don’t we do this for everyone? Now, we do. Now, customers can customize any piece, and save around 50% off traditional retail prices. And you can feel good while doing it because all our gems are ethically sourced, all our gold is recycled, and a portion of all profits goes toward breast cancer research.

Can you tell us the backstory about what inspired you to originally feel passionate about this cause?

My mom and her close friend had daughters (one being me) two days apart and moved three doors down from each other. When her daughters were two and five, she passed away from breast cancer. Her daughters are truly my family, and I’ve seen the impact breast cancer has had on their life. A couple of years later, my aunt was diagnosed with breast cancer and eventually passed away. Through A Cure In Our Lifetime, I saw countless more lives impacted by breast cancer. When I was heading off to college, my mom was diagnosed with Breast Cancer. Because of the enormous advances in breast cancer, my mom is cancer-free ten years later.

Many of us have ideas, dreams, and passions, but never manifest it. They don’t get up and just do it. But you did. Was there an “Aha Moment” that made you decide that you were actually going to step up and do it? What was that final trigger?

I wanted to start a business, and it wasn’t a question that a percent of the profits would go to breast cancer, but I needed an idea. My mom is in the jewelry business and manufactures jewelry for designers and stores. My boyfriend wanted to get me jewelry as a present, so of course, he asked my mom to make something. He found a pair of earrings online that retailed for 1,600 dollars, and my mom charged him 165 dollars. After he gave them to me, he said I have to be honest — I feel really uncomfortable. I think your mom undercharged me — and my idea was born! Designer jewelry at wholesale prices that could be made exactly how the customer wanted it.

Many young people don’t know the steps to take to start a new organization. But you did. What are some of the things or steps you took to get your project started?

I read a quote that’s stuck with me — “One day or day one. You decide.” I had this idea — I just needed to prioritize getting stated. Our family and friends always asked my mom to make them jewelry because it was so much more affordable. I asked them for it all back, so I could have it photographed. I created a website and began selling. Fast forward 2+ years — I’ve quit my job in finance to work on Alexis Jae full time.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company or organization?

I probably shouldn’t admit this, but I love looking at who purchased. I can’t believe some influential customers (from songwriters to models to artists) who have come across our website and decided to buy a piece of jewelry.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson or take away you learned from that?

Trusting my mom to ship packages out to customers. Let’s just say it was a complete mess with items going everywhere but their destination. I learned to stick with everyone’s strength — hers is sales; mine is operations.

None of us can be successful without some help along the way. Did you have mentors or cheerleaders who helped you to succeed? Can you tell us a story about their influence?

If it isn’t obvious from the first part of these questions, my mom is my biggest mentor and cheerleader. I grew up watching her being superwoman. Not only was she able to start a successful business and make a big difference for breast cancer research, but somehow she finds the time to speak to 20 different people a day to help them with whatever they’re going through. I learned from her by example and always having a very logical person to listen to all of my thoughts.

Without saying specific names, can you tell us a story about a particular individual who was impacted or helped by your cause?

We created a pink string bracelet in honor of my aunt that passed away from breast cancer. 100% of the profits from this bracelet go towards the breast cancer research foundation. The money we’ve raised has gone towards researchers that have made huge advancements in the treatments of cancer. I thought that was going to be the most impactful part of it, but I was wrong. I get calls from family members and friends that just learned their loved one was diagnosed with breast cancer. They feel helpless. I can’t tell you how many times a loved one has said to me — I’ve scoured the internet for a gift I could feel like would make my loved one feel better, and this is the only thing I could find, or this is the only thing since the diagnoses that has made my loved one smile.

Are there three things the community/society/politicians can do to help you address the root of the problem you are trying to solve?

I believe that the key to finding a cure is funding the researchers behind it. The more money we can put towards these causes, the closer we’ll be

Fantastic. Here is the main question of the interview. What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why? (Please share a story or example for each).

Take a leap and do what you’re passionate about. When I graduated from college, I went directly to work at J.P. Morgan. I then worked at a hedge fund and a private equity fund. I learned a ton in those roles and worked with amazing people. However, I was never fully fulfilled. I wanted to do something where I could make a difference. I took a leap from a stable income to start Alexis Jae, and I couldn’t be happier. I now wake up everyday way before my alarm, ready to get started. Jewelry doesn’t make the world go round. My mom has reminded me a few too many times just to take a deep breath when a package is delayed, or we have to redo something. It all works out in the end. It’s okay to make mistakes. Just keep trying. I have made countless mistakes trying to get Alexis Jae up and running. However, with each mistake, I learned something new and tried again. When I first started, I just wanted to get everything done quickly and cheaply. I soon learned that investing in the right people to help you — whether it be branding or marketing will pay dividends in the end. Ask a lot of questions. When you’re starting a business, there are so many aspects involved, and you can’t be an expert on all of them. I’ve learned so much from asking questions and finding experts. Also, everyone will have advice and thoughts, and feedback. Take it all in. It can only help inform your opinion but make sure the end decision is yours It’s never too late to start. If now isn’t the right time to leave your job, do it on the side. Build something slowly and thoughtfully and it will work out!

If you could tell other young people one thing about why they should consider making a positive impact on our environment or society, like you, what would you tell them?

It feels really good. As soon as you start, you’ll feel like you’re making a difference and that’s a feeling you can’t get any other way.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would like to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

Easy question — Mark Cuban. I am obsessed with Shark Tank and would love for 15 minutes of Mark’s time to learn how I can make Alexis Jae even better

How can our readers follow you online?

Website: Alexisjae.com

Instagram: alexis_jae_jewelry

Facebook: Alexis Jae Jewelry

YouTube: Alexis Jae

This was very meaningful, thank you so much. We wish you only continued success on your great work!