Dana Hollar Schwartz of Via Maris: “Never stop learning”

Dana Hollar Schwartz is the founder of Via Maris, a Modernist Judaica brand based in New York City.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit. Can you tell us a bit how you grew up?

I’m originally from Toronto, Canada, but I’ve lived in New York City for the last 15 years. I grew up in a reform Jewish household with an art-collector father. Most of my childhood was spent in art galleries and museums — some of my earliest memories are of being sprawled out on the concrete floors of a gallery on the weekend while my parents spent hours looking at the art. I also went to Hebrew school on Sundays, which was torture at the time, but now I wish I could go back. Then every summer, I spent 2 months at camp which I adored. My family celebrated Jewish holidays and we had a collection of Judaica items: some really beautiful classic pieces that I still have, combined with some crafty-looking things I made in school.

I was obsessed with the multi-color Chanukah candles that come in blue boxes — they’re the inspiration behind the candles that I make now for Via Maris because they’re so nostalgic to me. I was also always fascinated with the Judaica shop in our synagogue. It was more like a window, but I always found an excuse to walk by. It was filled with hand-painted mezuzahs and lots of silver. There were actually a lot of Judaica stores (by Judaica-store standards) in my neighbourhood growing up, but many of them closed over the years and it became more difficult to find these objects. For as long as I can remember, I have displayed a menorah in my home year-round. I love the iconic shape — it might be one of the oldest design objects in the world still in continuous use. The history and symbolism connect me to my culture.

Is there a particular book or organization that made a significant impact on you growing up? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

I’ve always been an avid book reader, but I would say magazines probably contributed to where I am today more than any one book or organization during my childhood. Magazines are what got me interested in culture outside of my immediate world. I had a subscription to everything! I read them cover to cover, multiple times. It’s what sparked my interest in things like design, fashion, advertising, storytelling and brands. I would eventually go on to work in those creative fields — and having that background has been critical to the success of Via Maris.

How do you define “Making A Difference”? Can you explain what you mean or give an example?

If Via Maris can make even one person feel connected to — and proud of — who they are and where they come from, then we’ve made a difference. It’s not revolutionary, but it’s important.

Ok super. Let’s now jump to the main part of our interview. You are currently leading an organization that aims to make a social impact. Can you tell us a bit about what you and your organization are trying to change in our world today?

Via Maris aims to help Jewish people (at any level of observance) — engage and re-engage — with their faith and culture through a collection of beautiful, functional, and contemporary tools for observing traditions and creating new ones.

Additionally, we hope to share our culture with people who are not Jewish. Jews are a very small minority composed of just 0.2% of the world’s population so I hope Via Maris can help create more visibility, education, and understanding of Jewish culture — it’s not just bagels.

Can you tell us the backstory about what inspired you to originally feel passionate about this cause?

The idea for Via Maris was born out of the realization that it’s almost impossible to find Jewish objects designed in the Modernist tradition. The vast majority of Judaica available is usually very traditional, making the objects difficult to connect with in a contemporary context (or picture in my own home).

After unsuccessfully attempting to find a modern mezuzah that was my style for a new home, I started asking friends where they were buying modern Judaica and realized most of them actually didn’t have any of these ritual objects themselves. It wasn’t because they weren’t interested, it was simply because they never found something they liked or connected with on a personal level.

That was the moment I realized there were other Jewish people like me who wanted to celebrate and observe their traditions and rituals but maybe weren’t because they didn’t have the right tools. I thought that if I could conceptualize Judaica through a Modernist lens, it might help more people engage or re-engage with their culture.

Many of us have ideas, dreams, and passions, but never manifest it. They don’t get up and just do it. But you did. Was there an “Aha Moment” that made you decide that you were actually going to step up and do it? What was that final trigger?

I played with the idea of a modern Judaica brand on and off for years. I actually never set out to create a Judaica brand myself, even though I felt strongly there was a need for this type of product. I kept hoping someone else would do it! That didn’t happen and over the last several years there has been a huge increase in antisemitism worldwide. It’s a helpless feeling — there are violent attacks close to my home in Brooklyn on a semi-regular basis not to mention what exists on social media. What started as a background idea to make modern Judaica quickly started to feel urgent. This brand is deeply personal to me and fueled by a desire to create something positive for my community and, at the same time, share it with people who are not Jewish for greater understanding.

Many young people don’t know the steps to take to start a new organization. But you did. What are some of the things or steps you took to get your project started?

To start, an extraordinary amount of research. It’s like building a puzzle — -you find one piece and then you must connect it to the next piece. Lots of pieces don’t fit together, and occasionally a piece goes missing but over time, the puzzle gets bigger and starts to look like something. It was not always smooth. I launched in the middle of the pandemic and that had an effect on everything from manufacturing, to shipping, to design. I had to switch gears and pivot often during a very confusing year, while doing everything for the first time. My advice? Start with the most fundamental part: your product or whatever it is you’re offering. I spent months in design, research and development, and sampling before doing anything else. All the other pieces do come together, and should be your secondary focus until the product is perfected.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company or organization?

The press attention we have received since launch has been really incredible. It’s exciting to me that Judaica, which very few people outside of the Jewish community are really familiar with, could have a platform. Part of what drives me is sharing these objects and my culture with people who are not Jewish and so when magazines like Vogue, Architectural Digest, and New York Magazine write about Via Maris it feels like we’re making real strides toward greater visibility and understanding.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson or take away you learned from that?

I have made so many mistakes. But mistakes are going to happen, so I think it’s more important to learn how to deal with and manage mistakes than trying to never make any.

None of us can be successful without some help along the way. Did you have mentors or cheerleaders who helped you to succeed? Can you tell us a story about their influence?

I have an incredible amount of support from family and friends who inspire me all the time and I wouldn’t be where I am without them. It’s impossible to overstate the impact that a strong support system can have on people and I’m very aware that not everyone is lucky enough to have one.

Without saying specific names, can you tell us a story about a particular individual who was impacted or helped by your cause?

We receive a lot of really special customer emails with stories about how much our Judaica means to them. From the parents teaching their children about Chanukah for the first time, to the family making Shabbat a new weekly ritual, to new homeowners putting our mezuzah on their front door for the first time. We are lucky to be a part of so many big life moments and the stories our customers share with us is our entire reason for being.

Are there three things the community/society/politicians can do to help you address the root of the problem you are trying to solve?

Pay attention; never stop learning; never forget to have empathy.

If you could tell other young people one thing about why they should consider making a positive impact on our environment or society, like you, what would you tell them?

I think today’s generation is already focused on creating change and having a positive impact on our world, much more so than even a decade ago, and it’s incredible to witness. I always encourage people to consider thinking outside the box and being creative — I think some of our biggest issues will ultimately be solved with the most creative ideas.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would like to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

Stacey Abrams. She is the definition of change maker.

