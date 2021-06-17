Traci Jeske of En Vogue Stylist: “Drop being perfect”

Drop being perfect: You do not need to know everything before getting started, you do not have to have the answers to everything.

As a part of our series about entrepreneurs who transformed something they did for fun into a full-time career, I had the pleasure of interviewing Traci Jeske

Traci Jeske is the founder of En Vogue Stylist, and an internationally certified personal stylist, also known as Italy’s style icon and style motivator. She helps women 40 and beyond up level their glamour game to unapologetically create and live their best and most stylish second act ever. No stranger to wrapping up for winter, Traci was born and bred in Canada before establishing her stylish, stiletto-sharp brand in Italy, where she has been living for the last 20 years.

Blending the Italian dolce vita with her flair for fashion and style Traci takes her personal life experiences, living in Australia, working in Dubai, London and abroad, overcoming an eating disorder and her experience of over 30 years in the fashion industry to have women find their unique style, be bold, stand out in a crowd looking and feeling absolutely fabulous in every season of their life.

She has been featured on Fox34, 21News NBC, WBOC CBS, Looking Good Daniella & T Coffee Talk-The Show, numerous podcasts, has spoken at various summits and events. She has been seen in Authority Magazine, Thrive Global and recently she has been asked to share her story in a book. She has 45k followers on Instagram , where she gives women 40 and beyond tips and inspiration to be and look their best no matter their age!

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you tell us a bit about your “childhood backstory”?

I was born and raised in Red Deer, Alberta Canada and was the youngest of 6. I had a wonderful childhood, I remember our home always filled with country music my father loved Johnny Cash and loved to play musical instruments and it was passed down to each of us siblings as we all have a love for music, playing instruments and singing. I have so many fond memories growing up even if we were 6 kids and with a big age difference we were all very close. My parents loved travelling and we did a lot of it when I was living at home growing up. Some of my fondest memories were of us in Hawaii in the 70’s where we used to spend some of our summers. This definitely gave me the travel bug when I got older always dreaming and wanting to move and visit other countries as I loved adventure and change and still do today. When I was in my teens I thought of becoming a flight attendant it just seemed like such an exotic job but my passion and love for fashion and style outweighed by far my desire to become a flight attendant. I always loved playing dress up from a very young age-and still do today- I just knew this is something I would be doing when I got older. And so it was, I got my first job working in retail at the age of 17 which I fell in love with. When I was 22 I packed up, hit reset on my life and moved to Australia to continue following my passion for fashion living there for 4 beautiful years, and at the age of 27 I moved to Italy for love where I have been living for the past 23 years.

What was the catalyst from transforming your hobby or something you love into a business? Can you share the story of your “ah ha” moment with us?

My ah ha moment was when I was in my late 30’s after my second child. I had always had family, relatives and friends asking me if I could help them with their style, to go shopping with them as they loved how I styled myself and how I was not afraid to be bold and stand out in a crowd no matter my age. Having years of experience in the fashion industry I had the tools and knew how to help them. I also loved shopping it was, and still is, my cardio and I loved helping women feel good about themselves finding them looks they loved. I saw that a lot of women going into their 40’s were struggling with their style and understanding what styles worked for their body shape, skin tone and above all finding looks that represent the woman they were in that season of their lives which was much different than the woman they were in their 30’s and 20’s. I saw many women trying to turn back the clock dressing like their daughters not accepting their age, the changes in their bodies, believing for some reason their glory days were over that they could no longer be considered beautiful or sexy. Seeing this and getting so much amazing feedback from friends and family I realized and knew if I really wanted to help others I needed to do something on my own where I could really dedicate my time and expertise to those women who were struggling with their style after 40. This is where the idea to turn my hobby of styling and shopping for other women became my career.

There are no shortage of good ideas out there, but people seem to struggle in taking a good idea and translating it into an actual business. How did you overcome this challenge?

I was lucky as I had been, without even realizing it at the time, studying my market for years so once I made that decision to turn my hobby into a full- time career I knew which direction I wanted to go in. I became a certified international personal stylist taking many courses to back up my level of expertise and I still do this day. I have always invested in a mentor and I believe this is one of the many keys to overcoming challenges I was faced with at the beginning as she helped me overcome my fears, gave me direction and guidance on how to get myself out there, push me out of my comfort zone, find clients and to become known.

What advice would you give someone who has a hobby or pastime that they absolutely love but is reluctant to do it for a living?

“Do what you love, and you’ll never have to work another day in your life” Marc Anthony. I know we have all heard this quote over and over, but it is just so true and it’s how I feel every day. I know many people think they could never make a career out of a hobby mainly because they enjoy their hobbies and so many people believe that work can’t be fun. The word work has such a negative association with it and so many people relate work to a place where you have to be stressed, tired, a place or something you shouldn’t enjoy nor have fun doing. I would rather take the risk doing something I love and try to make It successful, then wake up every morning having to do something that does not bring me joy. We only have one life to live and we are meant to live it doing what we love, bringing joy to ourselves and to those around us.

It’s said that the quickest way to take the fun out of doing something is to do it for a living. How do you keep from changing something you love into something you dread? How do you keep it fresh and enjoyable?

It’s actually quite easy for me as each one of my clients are different they are women with different stories, problems, dreams and desires. The transformations I see in all of my clients reflect down into all aspects of their lives. Elevate your style, elevate your life! Each transformation is unique and incredibly powerful and inspire me to continue doing what I’m doing and have me jumping out of bed with joy and love each morning as they make each day so exciting and so special.

What is it that you enjoy most about running your own business? What are the downsides of running your own business? Can you share what you did to overcome these drawbacks?

What I love the most about running my own business is that I can do it how I like to do it. It gives me the freedom to choose the hours I work, who I work with, where I work from and how I want to work with my clients as each one has different needs and desires.

The downside is that you have to work many hours at the beginning doing everything yourself and a times it can be tiring, exhausting and frustrating as no one is an overnight success. It takes time to get known, to build trust in those wanting to work with you and a lot of trial and error. It’s a big learning process that never ends but the pros out way the cons one to a million

Can you share what was the most striking difference between your actual job and how you thought the job would be?

I never imagined I could have had the possibility to travel and go to such beautiful destinations to work with my clients. I started out thinking I would work around home, even if it always was my dream to travel for work I never imagined I would be doing both in my personal styling business. But I did, I had the incredible opportunity to work in Dubai, London, New York, Hawaii and of course all over Italy. Obviously since the pandemic hit I had to reinvent myself as travelling was no longer an option so now my styling business has gone completely virtual everything I do today is on-line. I was afraid of what would happen to my business not being able to travel or leave my house but it’s actually grown in this past year more than any other year. It’s also pretty exciting as I can reach out and help women all over globe in one day! I can be in Japan in the morning and Toronto in the afternoon all without having to leave home. I do miss working with my clients in person but for the time being until travel restrictions lighten up this is how it is.

Has there ever been a moment when you thought to yourself “I can’t take it anymore, I’m going to get a “real” job? If so, how did you overcome it?

Absolutely! I have had many of those moments and I overcame them with determination and faith -Your business doesn’t grow overnight it takes time and resilience. I have tried many different things in my styling business. I have had many rejections, many no’s and many times no clients! Yes, there were times when I said that’s it I’m done, times when I had literally no money in my bank account and thought I was crazy for going after my dream. But after a good cry, a good bottle of wine and a good night’s sleep I always got up and kept going. I always make myself plant one seed every day and it does not matter how big or how small or if I feel like it or not. You just never know, maybe it’s today that God is going to open that one door for you that will change your life forever! Imagine because of a rough patch you quit and miss out on the biggest adventure of your life!

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

Thinking that having a beautiful website and a fabulous Instagram feed with lots of followers would have my clients flock to me that that my DM’s would be full of clients wanting to work with me. While they were important to my business there was so much more to getting clients and marketing techniques and tricks that I literally had no clue about and really don’t understand even today but now I those who take care of that for me. It makes me laugh to think how easy I thought this was going to be like I would be this huge overnight success. Little did I know!

Who has inspired or continues to inspire you to be a great leader? Why?

Many incredible women have inspired me throughout the years such as Oprah Winfrey but the one who has inspired me most is the women I hold so dear to my heart, my mother. She taught me from a very young age to go after my dreams, to be strong, not give in and fight for what I want, and that I could do it all and be an amazing mom at the same time. She has been there for me through thick and thin cheering me on with all my wins and picking me up when I fell and didn’t think I could go on. She is an incredibly strong women who loves and lives for her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. At the age of 90 she still is as glamorous and beautiful as she was when she was younger she is full of life, she loves to laugh and loves to play cards she plays bridge better than anyone you could ever know and if you’re her partner be aware as she loves to win!

How have you used your success to make the world a better place?

I hope that other women 40 and beyond hearing my story get inspired to follow their dreams to do what makes their heart sing. Our best years are not behind us they are yet to come! We can have fun, be funky, be bold and look absolutely fabulous while doing so. We do not have to hide or be invisible just because of our age. There are so many age appropriate rules out there and I want every woman to know that rules are to be broken there isn’t anything we shouldn’t or can’t do just because of our age. Embrace and enjoy the season you are in and make it your best, most epic and of course most stylish one ever.

What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why? (Please share a story or example for each.)

1) You can be a good mom and have a career at the same time: In the beginning I felt like a horrible mom wanting my own career and not staying home with my kids 24/24. But I have realized and seen first -hand that your kids want you to be happy and you want to be happy with your kids and being fulfilled and following your dreams is the best way to achieve that. I know in my case I was not only doing it for me but to lead by example and to create a better future for them. I was criticized and looked down upon by many other moms around me, people were talking behind my back, I got some nasty comments and Dm’s on my Instagram telling me I should be at home with my kids and yes it hurt me a lot. It was and is my kids that push me and keep telling me to go, they are my most important and biggest fans as I am of them. We have such an incredible and special bond that even if I am busy or away they know I am with them and when important matters come up I am always the first to drop EVERYTHING and run to them. I am and always will be their mom who will fight all their battles and celebrate each and every one of their wins.

2)Success does not happen overnight: Don’t compare yourself with others, success takes time. You may not see the results as quickly as you like but trust me you reap what you sow. My success seemed to take longer than some of my peers. It seemed like some of them did have it overnight but as time went on they became one- time wonders and when that instant success seemed to slow down they fell off the train. I, on the other hand, planted my seeds every day whether I felt like it or not. Some days bigger ones, some days smaller ones, but I always did. Yes, it did take me longer but trust me when you plant so many seeds over a longer period of time you will also reap much more when it is your time. And that is what happened to me. The first 2, 3, even 4 years were very slow, almost nothing, getting just a few bites back from what I put out there and it was frustrating as I saw my peers having success and could not figure out why not me. But I kept on planting, never giving up, and then with total ease and grace it just started happening to me too, I started getting my dream clients, opportunities of a lifetime kept coming to me, doors bigger than I ever could imagine started opening for me, the right people started crossing my path helping me get to where I needed to go. Don’t get frustrated because it hasn’t happened yet if you like me keep going, keep planting what you put out will come back to you 10x fold.

3)Surround yourself with those people you would like to become-There is nothing truer than you are the people you spend the most time with. Successful people only hang out with successful people. There is so much power in this and should never be underestimated. If you want to up level your business, your life, your career you need to surround yourself with those people. I have had to let go of a lot of people in my life that were not helping me get to my next level. I found their comments and constant doubting me and boring gossip just brought me down and had me doubting myself. I have always been very selective in my life and never had a crowd of friends and now that I have my own business the few I had has become even less. Today I have only 4 girlfriends that I count on for everything, we have the same goals and dreams. Our businesses may be different but we all want to reach out and help as many women as possible and be successful at the same time. I love having these women in my life as they understand me, they push me, they inspire me. When I need to be pushed they push me when I need a hand they guide me and help me. I know in my heart they want only the very best for me and I for them. Sisterhood is a very beautiful and powerful thing.

4)Have a morning routine: How you start your morning sets the tone for your whole day. The most successful people have one and so should you. I was not a morning person at all so the thought of waking up early to do all these things seemed impossible to me. Before having a morning routine. I used to wake up feeling groggy, feeling blah, unmotivated trying to motivate myself without much success and as a result my business was reflecting how I was feeling. After reading so many books and listening to so many famous, successful people speaking about morning routines I made a commitment to have my own. And thank the Lord I did as I know it has made me so much more productive, inspired, focused and energized than any energizing drink could ever give me. Now my morning routines are a total non-negotiable for me. I do not care if I have an early meeting or an appointment. I am up at 2 hours before so if that means getting up at 430/5 in the morning then I do it. When you open your eyes in the morning thank God or whoever you believe in, for blessing you with another day. Nothing is to be taken for granted each and every day is a true blessing. Set your intentions, get clear on where you are going today and what you want to achieve and journal it. I always suggest writing down in a diary and not on your computer. There is something very powerful about a pen and paper. Exercise or move for 30 minutes, sing out loud while having a cold shower to your favorite upbeat song, listen or read something that inspires you for 20 mins. Do all of these and I guarantee you, you will be on the way to success.

5)Drop being perfect: You do not need to know everything before getting started, you do not have to have the answers to everything. The perfectionist syndrome will hold you back and stop you from doing things. Trust me you know more than your clients, and nobody ever expects anyone to be perfect or know everything. One of the best pieces of advice I ever got was Doing is better than perfect. We all start somewhere and it’s that starting somewhere that is the beginning to it all. My Instagram account was so far from perfect at the beginning and still is but it’s much better than it was and even if it’s not perfect it’s where I have gained credibility and become known. My first styling packages were far from perfect and less professional then they are now. Everything in my business has evolved and gotten better over time as I have evolved. Nothing is perfect nor would I want it to be how boring that would be. With experience comes knowledge and with knowledge comes learning and growth.

What person wouldn’t want to work doing something they absolutely love. You are an incredible inspiration to a great many people. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

Age is just a number and should never define how we dress look or feel. I want women all over the globe to realize and understand that we do not have to hide or dress a certain way because of our age. I have seen so many of my clients and followers — women 40 and beyond- struggling with how they should or should not dress because of their age. Struggling with the fear of being and feeling invisible because they are older, believing they are not as beautiful as they were when they were younger all because of a number! I want women to embrace this season of their life and walk into it with ease and grace, to be bold, stand out in a crowd, follow their dreams and look absolutely fabulous doing so.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“Style is a way to say who you are without having to speak” Rachel Zoe.

Moving to Italy 24 years ago I literally felt like I was put on mute from one day to the next. Not knowing a word of Italian other than ciao mamma, pasta and pizza I couldn’t converse with anyone, I couldn’t understand what others were saying around, why they were laughing, at times I thought they were laughing at me. This made me feel embarrassed, invisible and not worthy to be noticed. To make matters worse I had to have my husband speak for me, take me everywhere, I couldn’t even buy groceries myself for the fear of somebody asking me something I couldn’t understand. For a woman independent like me this was extremely frustrating and a real sink or swim moment for me. And I chose to swim! I started to use my style to speak for myself, I started to up level my own glamour game and elevate my style to create the life I wanted. Guess what happened? I got noticed. Women started getting curious about me, I made friends, I attracted my tribe. My clothing empowered me to go out, to talk to others, go out on my own, follow my dreams to start my own styling business, start working with clients even if I didn’t speak Italian perfectly and so much more. It literally made me the woman I am today. I never realized even if I worked in the industry for many years how powerful your personal style is until that period in my life. Never underestimate the power of a good outfit on a bad day!

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

My dream breakfast is such an easy question for me. It Would definitely be with Oprah Winfrey, it has always been my dream to meet her. She has been on my vision board for so many years and I do believe that somehow, someway I will meet this incredible, beautiful woman who has inspired me more than she could ever know since I was a teen. I still remember running home from school watching The Oprah Winfrey Show at 530pm every day in the 80’s and 90’s. I never missed an episode. This woman is such an icon and my idol in so many ways. She is love-able, strong, sensitive, she created her empire from nothing even if the odds were against her. She came out a winner, she showed us that she too struggled with her weight and accepting and loving her body for how it was. Oprah is such a generous beautiful soul and everything she did in life she did and still does with such elegance and grace.

The second would be Kris Jenner as my kids tell me we are so alike. I admire and love how she has created her empire and a bigger one for each of her kids which is my dream. I love her courage and strength, her laugh, how easily she cries if I see myself in someone it is definitely her. And, of course her incredible style and lifestyle she has.

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We greatly appreciate the time you spent on this.