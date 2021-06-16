Shmulik Fishman of Argyle: “You’re not going to please everyone all the time”

You’re not going to please everyone all the time. It’s important to learn that as you build a business there are times when you will disappoint people and that can include clients, employees, investors. Focus on the big picture and figure out how to feel comfortable in these moments. Disappointment from others is not automatically a negative thing — there can be learning moments and pieces of constructive criticism that advance the business. Learn how to respond and move forward. For example, sometimes we miss deadlines — I don’t like it, but it happens.

As a part of our series about business leaders who are shaking things up in their industry, I had the pleasure of interviewing Shumlik Fishman.

Shmulik Fishman is the founder and CEO of Argyle, which provides a universal, trusted platform for accessing employment records with worker consent. He started Argyle in 2018 after experiencing the complexity of work verification for his previous venture STRATIM. Shmulik is a published author and has an undergraduate degree from Hampshire College where he studied philosophy, as well as a degree in business from Columbia University.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

It was the best accident ever — at a prior company I was trying to hire a large number of employees and had an overwhelming volume of applicants. Each application had to be manually verified, which was incredibly inefficient. In an attempt to improve the process, I experimented with applying to several jobs myself at well-known companies. My experiences with these employers’ applications were terrible. It forced me to examine how we could make the job application process a more successful experience for every worker.

Initially, I set out to improve the employment verification process for Uber drivers. At the time, I didn’t realize how big the market was for employment verification, but I felt very passionate about making employment verification systems and online processes better, more automated and streamlined for users. I was also interested in providing more access to opportunities. I was learning how error-ridden and inequitable the existing employment verification process is in the United States.

Throughout my career, I’ve been attracted to marketplaces and businesses where there’s an underlying network of fragmented and extreme complexity. Translating the complex into an accessible and simple process for the customer fascinates me.

I got to explore this during my time at Adap.tv, an ad marketplace. There are hundreds of millions of websites where ads can be placed — the options can be overwhelming. A company like Coca-Cola, for instance, needs one hub to effectively manage the placement of those ads. We developed a very simple access point for clients on top of a platform that abstracted away a ton of complexity and functionality and kept it behind the scenes. Another example of this was my time spent at STRATIM (now KAR Global), which was connected to hundreds of thousands of car dealerships. We made it easy for companies like Toyota to get their cars to all the designated dealerships in America.

Last year 7.3 million EIN numbers — i.e., tax-paying business entities operating in the U.S. — paid American workers, and 250,000 payroll service providers processed payroll on behalf of these companies. That’s a ton of complexity that my company Argyle is putting a “decomplexifying” layer on top of so workers can readily access their employment information and lenders can make more-informed and up-to-date credit decisions.

Can you tell our readers what it is about the work you’re doing that’s disruptive?

We’re making credit scores obsolete. We don’t believe that people should be evaluated on a single number over which they have little to no control — that feels overly basic and one dimensional. Instead, I believe that evaluating people on the actual work they are doing and their actual income and performance is more equitable and transparent. It is quite different from the traditional model and asks businesses to look at applications and consumers in a new way. Argyle enables its business customers to make decisions based on income verification and employment data more equitable for all working individuals not just full time W2 employees. Building credit history and accessing financial services remain huge obstacles for contract and hourly workers.

Industries that are monopolistic in nature are harder to disrupt — especially those with a 20+ year monopoly. This is the space in which Argyle competes. We’re fearless. We do things other people dare not do. Others may look at this space and decide they can’t disrupt it. But I’m passionate about making life better for our society, particularly for those who are experiencing inequality.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

On the day we announced the Series A funding for Argyle, we were up early getting ready for the news announcement. Our new corporate Twitter account had recently been created, and we were excited about sending our first tweets. But when I tried to log into the Argyle Twitter account, it asked for a birthday. I assumed Twitter was asking for Argyle’s birthday so I was honest and entered that date. However, I quickly learned that wasn’t the right response! Twitter flagged the account as underage and immediately locked us out of the Argyle Twitter account… minutes before our funding news was set to go live.

There was a brief moment of panic. Then instead of getting angry and frustrated we pivoted and created a new Twitter account. It has remained our main Argyle Twitter handle, and we still laugh about it. A positive attitude is everything. Sometimes you mess up but the important lesson is how you recover and iterate. It’s a good reminder that when faced with challenges, there is always an alternative path that can be taken to achieve success. The “when one door closes, another opens” mantra is real.

We all need a little help along the journey. Who have been some of your mentors? Can you share a story about how they made an impact?

Sean Behr has had a big impact on me. We co-founded STRATIM and worked at Adap.tv together. He’s influenced how I lead and how I look at product.

The great thing he told me, that I keep on repeat, is: “You should learn just as much from me about what to do as what not to do.” Until I became a CEO, I didn’t realize what that meant.

In today’s parlance, being disruptive is usually a positive adjective. But is disrupting always good? When do we say the converse, that a system or structure has ‘withstood the test of time’? Can you articulate to our readers when disrupting an industry is positive, and when disrupting an industry is ‘not so positive’? Can you share some examples of what you mean?

When I think about disruption, I view it through the lens of intent. What is the reason for disrupting something? Is it about disrupting an established industry or protocol purely for the sake of profit? Will the disruption make others’ lives worse for the sake of profit? In our case at Argyle, disruption is about positives like making income and employment verification more accessible and providing more equitable opportunities for American workers.

A positive example of disruption is Google Maps, which has been extremely disruptive. I remember driving across the country before Google Maps was a thing and having to navigate by spiral bound books and fold-out paper maps. It’s completely disruptive and totally awesome to have a map on your phone that is highly accurate, gets updated frequently throughout the day and makes it easier for people to navigate around cities and countries.

Can you share 3 of the best words of advice you’ve gotten along your journey? Please give a story or example for each.

#1 You’re not going to please everyone all the time. It’s important to learn that as you build a business there are times when you will disappoint people and that can include clients, employees, investors. Focus on the big picture and figure out how to feel comfortable in these moments. Disappointment from others is not automatically a negative thing — there can be learning moments and pieces of constructive criticism that advance the business. Learn how to respond and move forward. For example, sometimes we miss deadlines — I don’t like it, but it happens.

#2 Let your team do their job. If you’re trying to do everyone’s job, they’re going to hate doing their own job. Give more control to your team. You need to feel comfortable with letting individuals come up with their own solutions even if they’re different from how you’d do it. People and teams thrive on trust and they will often surprise you and do whatever it is better than you would have ever imagined.

#3 Figure out where you’re going to “over index” and understand when enough is enough. For example, when it comes to design, I can obsess on button sizes, color types, etc. I spend too much time thinking about the design. One of my team members will kindly remind me, “We’ve been working on this button for an hour — it’s time to let go.”

We are sure you aren’t done. How are you going to shake things up next?

The Argyle team is expanding quickly and our company is evolving into its next growth phase. In my personal journey, I’m doing the CEO role for the first time, and I’m learning to hire people who are better than me at a whole variety of things to take on more responsibility. Allowing smart, capable people to take on more components of the company is the only way to build a sustainable business long term.

I’m really focused on helping the American worker — this will always be the future for me. I think it’s great that at Argyle we have employees in so many different locations around the world because it gives us a more holistic and realistic view of the world. In Silicon Valley, you’re around a lot of people who are just like you, and it breeds a certain myopia.

We’re willing to look outside of our own bubbles and space and comfort zone. We do it in how we work together, how we hire and who we build products for.

Do you have a book, podcast, or talk that’s had a deep impact on your thinking? Can you share a story with us? Can you explain why it was so resonant with you?

The Pivot podcast hosted by reporter Kara Swisher and NYU professor Scott Galloway is one of my favorites. They’re willing to share their unvarnished thoughts on industry happenings and are willing to say things like Tesla is overvalued when everyone else is saying that Tesla is undervalued. I can really relate to Scott’s background. He comes from a humble upbringing. I also admire how he was a professor making a modest salary and found a way to start a venture around analytics and grew an entire company out of it.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“Don’t take yourself that seriously, that way other people won’t either.”

At Argyle we have a lighthearted culture where we’re willing to laugh when we don’t get things right every time. We’re creating a culture where it’s safe to say “tell me I’m wrong.” We’re happier and less stressed because of it.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

A movement that encourages people to be willing to interact meaningfully with others who are different from them and have different backgrounds would bring about a lot of good. What’s great about the peace corps is that it sends Americans into environments that are unlike their own. People become more well-rounded. We need more of this in America. Once this pandemic is over, I should be spending time in Oklahoma, for instance. People in Kansas need to come to New York. We need to get to know each other better, celebrate our differences and find more common ground.

How can our readers follow you online?

https://www.linkedin.com/in/shmulik/

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for joining us!