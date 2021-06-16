Katie Brinkley: “Sharing your podcast on social media, this works very well for me and my audience”

I agree 100% that being consistent is not always easy. The average life of a podcast is only six episodes, and podcasting is a lot of work. From creating the podcast, to editing, to finding guests, to marketing… It can quickly turn into a fulltime job. I would recommend to sticking to what you can realistically handle. I have one episode per week, but I batch all my episodes. So I will typically record 6–8 podcasts in one week, but I have just recorded two months worth of episodes. That way I can spend the rest of my time on the other aspects of the podcast and on my day job! If all your capacity is for one episode a month, start with that and then you can grow from there.

As part of my series of interviews about “5 things you need to know to create a very successful podcast”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Katie Brinkley.

Katie Brinkley is a go-to social media strategist on Club House with more than 20 years’ experience. Katie has seen the evolution of social media since her early days as a MySpace expert. Her insight and coaching help marketers all of the world grow their brands. She hosts a successful podcast and appears as a guest on many podcasts geared towards entrepreneurs and small business owners.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would love to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit of your “personal backstory? What is your background and what eventually brought you to this particular career path?

When I graduated from college I was blessed to land my dream job. I was a sports reporter for 850 KOA a large radio station in Denver, Colorado covering sports and traffic reporting for the Denver market. I have always had a passion for radio, even as a child. I moved into marketing and now specialize in social media strategy for small businesses and experts in the home industry. The opportunity to start my own podcast where I could marry my two passions really was a dream come true.

Can you share a story about the most interesting thing that has happened to you since you started podcasting?

The opportunity to be a guest on other podcasts. I love to be on both sides of an interview. I have had the opportunity to interview a number of authors that I look up to. Brendan Kane was an absolute pleasure to have on the podcast. He is a leading expert on different social media strategies, so it was a true honor to have him on my show. I also have begun lining up bigger names in my second season such as people who I have seen speak on large stages at conferences I have attended. It is exciting to start booking these people for the show and know that I am bringing such rich value to my listeners.

Can you share a story about the biggest or funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson or takeaways you learned from that?

Not having good internet. When I first started, I was recording in my basement and the Wi-Fi was pretty spotty at times. After having a few episodes with me and my guests sounding like robots for a few seconds I learned to always restart my router before I hit record. Sometimes it takes a couple of rough incidents to help you see how important it is take a step back and take care of the basics.

How long have you been podcasting and how many shows have you aired?

One year for Rocky Mountain Marketing and 52 episodes. I also am the co-host on Across The Pond NFL Podcast. We record two episodes a week throughout the entire NFL season. And I have had the pleasure of being a guest on countless other podcasts.

What are the main takeaways, lessons or messages that you want your listeners to walk away with after listening to your show?

I have a pretty niche podcast, but I love having it this way. I like to have the digital marketing experts join me alternating weeks with a local business owner. Some of the business owners I have had on are incorporating incredible unique strategies and you never know what someone will hear that will resonate with them. I also like to create a network for my listeners. I hope that by listening to another local business on the show, they will think of them first when their business has that need. I’m trying to build a community for my listeners while still giving them incredible tips that they would typically have to pay for.

In your opinion what makes your podcast binge-listenable? What do you think makes your podcast unique from the others in your category? What do you think is special about you as a host, your guests, or your content?

I love when business owners pop into my office or send me a letter saying that my podcast helped them with their business. I wouldn’t be where I am today if other business owners hadn’t given me the gift of their time and shared some business advice with me. The reason I am unique is because I like to have local businesses share their advice and bring in digital marketing experts so that people can hear a variety of ideas for their business.

Doing something on a consistent basis is not easy. Podcasting every work-day, or even every week can be monotonous. What would you recommend to others about how to maintain discipline and consistency? What would you recommend to others about how to avoid burnout?

I agree 100% that being consistent is not always easy. The average life of a podcast is only six episodes, and podcasting is a lot of work. From creating the podcast, to editing, to finding guests, to marketing… It can quickly turn into a fulltime job. I would recommend to sticking to what you can realistically handle. I have one episode per week, but I batch all my episodes. So I will typically record 6–8 podcasts in one week, but I have just recorded two months worth of episodes. That way I can spend the rest of my time on the other aspects of the podcast and on my day job! If all your capacity is for one episode a month, start with that and then you can grow from there.

What resources do you get your inspiration for materials from?

I have a number of ways I find my guests, with word of mouth being my favorite. I also host a number of Club House app rooms looking for guests and it has been very lucrative for me. I really like the Club House app route because then I have the opportunity to hear someone speak. If I didn’t meet a guest on Club House and hadn’t had a chance in the app, then I always have a 15-min call where I get to know them a bit. I have 10 basic questions lined up, but honestly, I only get to three or four of them. Being a fantastic listener is the best way to be a good podcast host. Ask the questions that you know your listeners are asking in their heads.

Ok fantastic. Let’s now shift to the main questions of our discussion. Is there someone in the podcasting world who you think is a great model for how to run a really fantastic podcast?

I love listening to Amy Porterfield’s podcast- “Online Marketing Made Easy”. She always has great guests and her solo episodes always require a pen and paper for all the fantastic tips she provides.

What are the ingredients that make that podcast so successful? If you could break that down into a blueprint, what would that blueprint look like?

Rocky Mountain Marketing really is about building a community. I want to create a strong community for Denver business owners so that they feel like they can reach out to other guests of the show and do business with them. Promoting the show on social media has been the biggest driver for new audiences. I promote each show on my social media channels and try to post it in a unique way. The last thing you want to have is a post that looks the same each and every week. Shake up how you promote it. I also share episodes with my email list so that way people who are already interested in me and what I do can continue learning.

You are a very successful podcaster yourself. Can you share with our readers the five things you need to know to create an extremely successful podcast? (Please share a story or example for each, if you can.)

Marketing your podcast is extremely important. I love creating graphics for each of my guests so that they can share the graphic with their audience. Instagram is a great way for me to market my podcast. In addition to sharing in the feed, I also hop into Instagram Stories and tell people in 30 seconds or less why they want to listen to this week’s episode and what they will get from listening to it. By showing up and telling your audience what you can give them, they will be more inclined to tune in. Just seeing another pretty picture isn’t enough anymore. I also share my podcast episodes with my email list. This way the audience I already have, can learn more ways to work with me and more about marking that can help their business.

Can you share some insight from your experience about the best ways to: 1) book great guests; 2) increase listeners; 3) produce it in a professional way; 4) encourage engagement; and 5) the best way to monetize it? (Please share a story or example for each, if you can.)

Referrals are great and I also use Poddit.net and Pitchpage.pro/katiebrinkley Sharing your podcast on social media, this works very well for me and my audience. I use a podcast editor to help my podcast sound awesome. I highly recommend that if this is not something you enjoy doing, then be sure to outsource this task because it is an important part of polishing your podcast. I create graphics for the guest to share with their network and my guests greatly appreciate it. It helps extend the reach of the show across new audiences, which truly helps your brand.

For someone looking to start their own podcast, which equipment would you recommend that they start with?

Get a microphone, this is incredibly important it is it my number one tip. I also recommend that you do not just use your computer speakers. You can start with something simple like a Tonar microphone, but plan for an upgrade when you can. And I suggest you look for great guests on sites like poddit.net

Ok. We are almost done. 🙂 Because of your position and work, you are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the greatest amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Be a good listener. You can have a set list of questions but if you are a good listener your questions will be better and more genuine.

How can our readers follow you online?

linkedin.com/in/katiebrinkley

joinclubhouse.com/@katiebrinkley

Thank you so much for sharing your time and your excellent insights! We wish you continued success.