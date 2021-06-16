Marina Tran-Vu of EQUO: “EVEN IF YOU FAIL, YOU TRIED, AND THAT’S MORE THAN MOST PEOPLE CAN SAY”

EVEN IF YOU FAIL, YOU TRIED, AND THAT’S MORE THAN MOST PEOPLE CAN SAY: My mom was on the phone with me as I lamented to her how I didn’t know how else I could go on and asking her if she would be disappointed if I gave up. She told me that whether I tried and failed, or tried and succeeded, at least I still tried. I could have been comfortable and been afraid to take the leap in to uncertainty, but instead I did what few have done, which is try. Trying in itself is a massive accomplishment, so you can’t ever be disappointed in yourself.

As a part of our series about business leaders who are shaking things up in their industry, I had the pleasure of interviewing Marina Tran-Vu.

Marina is the Founder & CEO of EQUO, a sustainable brand providing 100% plastic-free and compostable solutions for single-use plastics, starting with drinking straws and utensils. Prior to starting her business, Marina worked for over 10 years in brand management and marketing for companies including Unilever, Bacardi, LG Electronics and Spin Master. Recently, EQUO won the SME100 Fast Moving Companies award, was the first Vietnam-based company admitted in to and backed by Techstars, and Marina was named Flik’s 21 Women Entrepreneurs to Watch in 2021.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

My journey really started when I first moved to Vietnam to help my parents. It was a big change from what I was used to, being born and raised in Canada and living there my entire life. I came to Vietnam without any friends, and so I visited a lot of coffee shops (which the country is known for due to being one of the largest exporters of coffee in the world). That’s where I discovered for the first time, this green item in my drink, and it turned out to be a grass straw. I was surprised, delighted, but moreso than anything, curious. My curiosity led to research about the natural resources in abundance in Vietnam, and that is really what opened me up to this whole world of sustainable alternatives that I never knew existed.

From there it was as simple as applying my background in brand and product innovation, and launching a Kickstarter campaign to test out the market and appetite from consumers for sustainable drinking straws. You can say that was the fuel for the jet that has become EQUO.

Can you tell our readers what it is about the work you’re doing that’s disruptive?

What we’re doing is really against the grain. We are branding a typically commoditized category to get people to care about something they never thought twice about. By investing in building the brand, and catching the eye of consumers, we’re bringing them in and then introducing them to products that are typically seen as mundane, or thought of as an accessory — and getting people to care. We’re showing that straws and utensils can really be exciting, fun, and that people really should think about which one they are choosing to use.

In addition, we are attempting to change the way sustainable brands approach consumers, through a welcoming message of “every little action helps”. It’s a stark contrast to the all-or-nothing dogma that often repels consumers who are just starting or looking to switch to a greener lifestyle. We want to tell people that it’s okay not to be perfectly sustainable. When you can afford it and when it is available, try to switch to something more eco-friendly. Having millions of people do sustainability imperfectly is better than only a handful doing it perfectly!

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

Probably the biggest mistake I made was thinking that Kickstarter would be easy to do! I thought it was as simple as creating a video, planning a few assets, and launching the campaign. It was so much more than that. I had no idea about certain algorithms and ways to “hack” Kickstarter that meant the difference between raising a few thousand dollars and millions of dollars. Had I known all this, I would have spent more than just the one month that we did planning for it! Some of the most successful campaigns on the platform spent YEARS planning the perfect launch, and it showed! I learned not everything is as what it seems, and if it seems too easy and too good to be true, it probably is. Everything that has been successful in business has been the product of an immense amount of strategy, planning and work!

We all need a little help along the journey. Who have been some of your mentors? Can you share a story about how they made an impact?

One of my best mentors along my journey so far has been my long-time friend (since I was 13), and accomplished CEO of OneClass, Jack Tai. I watched Jack’s journey starting out his business over 10 years ago and building it from the ground up to be one of the most successful edu-tech platforms in the world. He built a startup before startups were even a thing.

Watching him build it tirelessly for years made him the ideal mentor. He knew all the hardships of almost having the business go under multiple times, the stress of building things when you were uncertain, the journey of getting told “no” more times than you can count. Throughout all this, he persevered, and because of this he was able to relate to every feeling and every hurdle that I’ve gone through with building EQUO thus far. His mentorship has really given me transparency and trust that it usually takes years to build with someone else in the professional world. He has been tough, truthful, but supportive and guiding — all the things you could ever ask for in an advisor, a mentor and a friend. He has impacted my life and EQUO by believing in and helping us, when I couldn’t even articulate why.

In today’s parlance, being disruptive is usually a positive adjective. But is disrupting always good? When do we say the converse, that a system or structure has ‘withstood the test of time’? Can you articulate to our readers when disrupting an industry is positive, and when disrupting an industry is ‘not so positive’? Can you share some examples of what you mean?

Being disruptive can be good if it means you’re changing something that hasn’t worked for a long time. I think a great example was Uber! It was a real problem having to hail rides, call for cabs, or find a way to get home when public transportation wasn’t an option. On top of that, it utilized a network of existing vehicles on the road and put them to use. It changed the transportation industry, solving real pain points for people and made getting around easier and more efficient.

However, there definitely can be drawbacks to industry disruption when it results in regression or distraction, versus solutions. One example would be WeWork. WeWork was revolutionary in its approach to providing co-working spaces and building micro-communities of small businesses and startups. However, this was largely overshadowed by the illusion of the shiny, free, modern-day startup culture, and ultimately their leadership whom relished more in the fact they were building the model startup that would be worth billions and IPO. They lost focus, and instead of continuing to deliver on their initial value proposition, they diverted their attention, and are now more known for scandals and inept management versus the progress they made in the world.

Can you share 3 of the best words of advice you’ve gotten along your journey? Please give a story or example for each.

FAKE IT UNTIL YOU MAKE IT: This sounds cliché, but rang true when Jack was talking me through the self-doubt I had about the business and what we would be able to achieve. He taught me that you have to believe you can do it, even if you don’t know how yet, otherwise you’re only going to limit yourself to what you have in your hands now. Think that you can do it, and you’ll find a way to make it happen.

EVEN IF YOU FAIL, YOU TRIED, AND THAT’S MORE THAN MOST PEOPLE CAN SAY: My mom was on the phone with me as I lamented to her how I didn’t know how else I could go on and asking her if she would be disappointed if I gave up. She told me that whether I tried and failed, or tried and succeeded, at least I still tried. I could have been comfortable and been afraid to take the leap in to uncertainty, but instead I did what few have done, which is try. Trying in itself is a massive accomplishment, so you can’t ever be disappointed in yourself.

DON’T WORRY ABOUT TOMORROW: When I had told a friend of mine that I was scared about making the wrong move or mistake and asking what if I screwed up, he framed things for me in a way that I remember every single day. When you ask yourself “what if”, then also ask yourself “what if dinosaurs came back tomorrow?” or “what if aliens came down and invaded the earth tomorrow”. What if is just that — a WHAT IF. A thing that you don’t know will happen or not, unless it happens. He wasn’t telling me not to plan ahead, but more not to worry about things so much that it paralyzes you from taking action and taking risks.

We are sure you aren’t done. How are you going to shake things up next?

I am hoping to change the statistics of the investment world. Sole female founders represent only 2.4% of all venture dollars invested. Vietnam is also seen as one of the most rapidly developing countries and economies in the world, yet there is still apprehension with investing in companies started there. Through EQUO, I hope we can change these trends and really show people that being either a sole female founder or a company from Vietnam is not a risk; it is a unique factor that people are going to want to support and be along the ride for. You snooze, you lose!

Do you have a book, podcast, or talk that’s had a deep impact on your thinking? Can you share a story with us? Can you explain why it was so resonant with you?

One of my favorite books and one that I go back and read multiple times a year is Paul Arden’s “It’s Not How Good You Are, It’s How Good You Want To Be”. He was a former Creative Director at Saatchi and Saatchi during the height of their advertising might. It is such a simple read, but so powerful, because it reinforces the principles behind a self-fulfilling prophecy. One of the most important takeaways — talent can only get you so far, you need to want it enough. Ambition and drive will take you further than any skill set you have.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

My favorite life lesson quote is “Better an oops than what if”. I love this one because it is one of the reasons why I am going all-in on my business and everything I do. We always hear so many stories about how people have regretted their choices and what they wish they could have done if they could go back in time. I habe also always thought about how simple and easy life could be if I played everything safe, but I know I don’t want to live life in half-measures, because doing so isn’t really living. We are all on this earth only once, and we get to live every moment of our life only once. Regrets are just opportunities we were too scared to take.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

This sounds corny, but I would inspire a musical and dance movement around sustainability. I feel like sustainability is one of those topics that people approach with a large level of seriousness and I would love that to be taken in a different direction in an attempt to appeal to a wide variety of people in a unique and relatable way. Similar to a Vietnamese song that was about washing your hands and wearing masks to inspire people to find joy in new health precautions due to the pandemic, we could do the same thing for the sustainable industry. Let’s pivot from doom and gloom to fun and actionable!

How can our readers follow you online?

You can find out more about EQUO on our website at www.equointl.com and follow us on our Facebook (facebook.com/equointl) and Instagram (@equointl). We’re currently available for sale through our website or on Amazon. For wholesale inquiries, you can reach us at [email protected].

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for joining us!