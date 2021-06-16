Jerry Levine of ContractPod Ai: “Lawyers program relationships”

“Lawyers program relationships.” A lawyer’s job is to program the relationship between parties (i.e. how they’ll work together). Contracts and legal documents are really legal code: you’re building a system for how people are going to work together by defining rules and guidelines. This is an important concept for technology developers to understand: Lawyers write code for the way humans interact.

As a part of our series about business leaders who are shaking things up in their industry, I had the pleasure of interviewing Jerry Levine.

Jerry Levine is the Chief Evangelist and General Counsel of ContractPod Ai, a leading technology firm serving law departments and legal professionals. He deeply believes that lawyers should be more “awesome” (in fact, he has always called his practice “Awesome Law”) and should focus on strategic solutions and bringing technology into our daily lives. He likes to think that he’s an energetic, transformational legal executive and strategic leader (and his dog assures him this is the case); when he isn’t changing lives through technology, he’s often found playing with his son and their pets, taking pictures of food, or (when there isn’t a pandemic) traveling to find food with his family. Prior to his current role, Jerry served as the General Counsel & Corporate Secretary of IPsoft Incorporated (now Amelia), a leading global conversational AI software company as well as counseled many other leading technology and entertainment companies.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

I’ve had a bit of an interesting career path, especially compared to other General Counsels. Like many, I started out in a very traditional way: Thinking I would be a litigator, I joined a mid-sized, boutique firm with quite a few high-profile clients. But, after a couple years of being a litigator, I found I was really unhappy. I ultimately decided to start my own firm. This was during the big startup craze in New York, probably the 2010s. After that, I got a call from IPsoft (now Amelia), who was hiring their first GC and really wanted someone who understood technology and the law.

This past January, I joined ContractPodAi as Chief Evangelist & General Counsel to advise customers to help them transition towards more digitally-driven legal operations. ContractPodAi brings immense value to organizations, and as legal executives we need to ask ourselves how we can spend less time buried in administrative tasks and become what I like to call ‘awesome lawyers’ — a lawyer who acts as a strategic lead in an organization.

Can you tell our readers what it is about the work you’re doing that’s disruptive?

With ContractPodAi, I have seen firsthand how disruption benefits legal departments and how using artificial intelligence systems help legal departments work efficiently. While many industries have modernized with support from artificial intelligence and automation, the legal industry has found itself on the wrong side of the proverbial technology gap. Legal teams are ripe for artificial intelligence to help streamline their most standard and repeated tasks, and we see 2021 as the year of legal’s digital transformation to overcome this sector’s delayed digital evolution. It’s due time for disrupting legal’s approach to technology.

Recent data shows 90% of lawyers are ready for automation, but corporate legal teams are not set up for success: Lawyers see the value of freeing up time to tackle more strategic work, but there is little action taken to support these teams. As we see in-house legal budgets increase and expectations of these teams grow, there is now a significant opportunity for organizations to invest in AI to enable legal digital transformations for outsized strategic value.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

I’ll tell you one of my favorite stories that also well illustrates the need for disruption in the legal field. In my first year as an associate, on my third day of work, a senior partner asked, “Jerry, I need you to download and print Facebook.” This was in the early days of Facebook, but even then, downloading and printing the platform seemed like an insurmountable task, but I took the task on confidently.

Perhaps it was a funny mistake that the partner thought printing out Facebook was viable, but my eagerness in the new role fueled my creative problem solving. My own mistake was diving in head first without clarifying the real, needed outcome or solution; I came to the follow-up meeting with a calculated cost to download and print Facebook by renting warehouse space, coordinating shipping logistics to have documents transported to the storage site, etc. The lesson learned: In business, give a solution that truly solves the problem for your team, rather than tackling a problem how you think it should be managed.

We all need a little help along the journey. Who have been some of your mentors? Can you share a story about how they made an impact?

I didn’t come into my role in the traditional way. Lawyers and in-house counsel have traditional paths typically, but for me, the mentors who helped me most are the folks who supported me despite taking a different path and who have defied odds themselves.

Suzanne Andrews (now GC of Northfield Savings Bank)was the first GC I worked under. She knew what she was doing, she was (still is!) smart and capable. Suzanne is one example of the amazing women I’ve been privileged to work for. In fact, I’m really lucky that my supervisors previously have mostly been women. Many lawyers work consistently if not universally for male lawyers. Of the eight or nine senior lawyers I worked for, I’ve only worked for one or two men (This has impacted me deeply in how I work and treat people. I don’t look at it from the singular white male perspective that I have. I consider what Suzanne would do. I ask what she would think, or how she would interpret something, when considering different approaches for how to approach things or get things done and ensure the best possible solution.

In today’s parlance, being disruptive is usually a positive adjective. But is disrupting always good? When do we say the converse, that a system or structure has ‘withstood the test of time’? Can you articulate to our readers when disrupting an industry is positive, and when disrupting an industry is ‘not so positive’? Can you share some examples of what you mean?

Positive disruption can improve the way people work, make their jobs and lives better, find new ways to achieve things in a quicker time, and get better results. Disruptive technology is about making things better, not hurting people. Still, certain technologies have earned a bad reputation through stereotypes or misinterpretation. For example, I had a colleague who worked with drones that disarmed landmines and actually saved lives, but certainly the perception of drones as a disruptive technology can be perceived as negative.

It’s healthy to introduce new technology and create new opportunities and new competition. AI is incredibly disruptive, but technology developers need to understand how it really will help people be better. When approached without the concern for humanity or the people using the technology, it can be a source of negative disruption. Disruption for the sake of being disruptive is not about a long-term goal. You have to ask: Are you trying to improve people’s lives and have you thought through how your tech is impacting the people using it? We must think about the human aspects of the work we’re doing — not just the technology.

Can you share 3 of the best words of advice you’ve gotten along your journey? Please give a story or example for each.

“Lawyers program relationships.” A lawyer’s job is to program the relationship between parties (i.e. how they’ll work together). Contracts and legal documents are really legal code: you’re building a system for how people are going to work together by defining rules and guidelines. This is an important concept for technology developers to understand: Lawyers write code for the way humans interact.

“Putting in effort is important, but you need results from your effort.” If you continue doing the same thing over and over with no result, that’s the definition of insanity. What’s the result you want to achieve and what are the efforts needed to get there?

“There are no problems — there’s an issue and a solution.” My mother would say this to me and today when I approach something, I rarely use the word problem, which can make the challenge appear unsolvable. Framed correctly, challenges naturally have solutions.

We are sure you aren’t done. How are you going to shake things up next?

We’ve actually just launched ContractPodAi Cloud. Prior to the launch of ContractPodAi Cloud, ContractPodAi technology already supported Legal with contract management, which makes up approximately 40 percent of the average legal team’s workload. With the launch of ContractPodAi Cloud, the platform will support nearly 100 percent of their activities, leveraging many of the features we use for CLM today, with the ability to build custom legal applications including: Contract Lifecycle Management, RFP Review, LIBOR, GDPR Compliance, General Matter Management, IP Portfolio Management, and AI-Powered M&A Data Rooms.

Do you have a book, podcast, or talk that’s had a deep impact on your thinking? Can you share a story with us? Can you explain why it was so resonant with you?

I studied, taught, worked, and lived in Asia, and I tend to look at leadership lessons from my interactions and early career there. I still go back and read The Art of War, which covers concepts that can be applied in a business scenario. How do you come up with solutions? How do you solve problems? How do you make a plan of attack to achieve success? When you are trying to accomplish something, how do you build a plan, build a team, and execute? I’ve learned to avoid being reckless, make strategic decisions, identify counterparties’ needs and weaknesses so you know how to adapt appropriately.

As a leader, you have to be wise, you have to be bold, and you have to be humane. People who work with you need sincerity. Good leaders need to be strict to set the tone, pace, and expectations — but with balance.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

We’re in such a different world now, in the middle of a more difficult time than ever expected. What I would want to move on is — how do we use technology we have and continue developing solutions that benefit humanity. How do we do things better?

We are seeing an era of inspiring young leaders taking action, and so many are using technology in powerful ways. Still, so many bad actors can use technology for the wrong reasons. I want to inspire people to look at how they use technology today. Let’s think about how to create a positive future, aided by technology, to solve these issues. Use what we’re learning, look at the issues we’re facing, and determine the best path forward for the most people.

