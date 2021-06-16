Lisa Lopez: “Focus on building relationships and on creative problem-solving, and listen to your clients”

Focus on building relationships and on creative problem-solving, and listen to your clients. There will be many obstacles along the way but how you handle them will impact your success as an agent. I’ve been in sticky situations with heavy emotions and the relationships that I built were the main reason that everyone went home happy.

As a part of my series about strong women leaders of the Real Estate industry, I had the pleasure of interviewing Lisa Lopez.

Lisa Lopez, REALTOR® and Architect of Change epitomizes authenticity, integrity, and passion. With a mindful approach to real estate, she recognizes and values the trust her clients place in her, and she strives every day to exceed their expectations. Along with extensive experience in sales and negotiations, she provides her clients with exceptional service and successful closes, while making a lasting impact on their experiences. Going well beyond the buy or sell, Lisa acts as a resource to clients, offering valuable concierge services that ease the stress of a move and create long-term relationships.

Lisa was recognized as Rookie of the Year by the California South Bay Association of REALTORS®. Shortly after, she was honored with Top 100 California Agents on Social Media by Property Spark.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you tell us the “backstory” about what brought you to the Real Estate industry?

After 15 years in TV ad sales, I realized I craved more than a steady paycheck — I wanted freedom and a chance to make a difference in people’s lives. I’m grateful for my background and experience in my career selling air time, but it was time for a change and a challenge. For the first time in my life, I stood up to my fear of the unknown and took a chance on myself. That decision changed everything. Lisa Lopez Real Estate was a risk and it’s been the most life-altering thing I have ever done.

Can you share with our readers the most interesting or amusing story that occurred to you in your career so far? Can you share the lesson or take away you took out of that story?

I am prone to funny stories and so many hilarious things have happened to me. The first that comes to mind is during an open house at a beautiful listing in Palos Verdes, California. The front double doors were open and I was standing near them when all of a sudden a peacock walked in as if he owned the house. Luckily, I reacted quickly and shooed him out before he could make himself at home. I learned to never leave doors open that could potentially invite unwanted guests!

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

Real Estate can be overwhelming for a first-time buyer or seller. The good news is, with insider knowledge and a few tips and tricks, you can feel confident about homeownership and take control of your future. That’s what inspired me to create a real estate podcast. A no-nonsense guide to the home buying and selling process. You’ll hear enlightening interviews with industry leaders as well as actionable tips and strategies, and a few secrets that will inspire you to reach your real estate and life goals.

It’s a work in progress, so stay tuned.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

I don’t consider myself a typical realtor. I provide a customized concierge service while leading with heart, authenticity, integrity, passion, and guiding clients every step of the way. I nurture relationships beyond open houses and sales and bring passion to everything I do. Lisa Lopez Real Estate is not residential real estate — it’s relationships.

When I was in the beginning stages of starting my business I thought to myself, how am I going to shine? How can I be unique and stand out? The answer was to be me. My vision is unique but my goal is to make yours a reality, and I’ll make sure it happens.

My concierge services include everyday, real-life situations. I can connect you with my team of partners for before, during and after the sale, from lenders to inspectors, movers and specialists. The words mold, air conditioning, cabinets and plumbing have become part of my daily conversations. It’s the small, unexpected things that come up in the process that make this career challenging but rewarding.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I’ve always had a team of remarkable supporters in my life who have made a big impact on who I am today. I’m so grateful for every single one but today’s shout-out goes to my Titi, my aunt, Denise Santos. I have looked up to her as a role model in business and in life for as long as I can remember. As the current President of the Food Bank of Puerto Rico, she is strong, confident, and influential. She taught me what it means to be a successful woman in a male-dominated world and how to stand out in a room. Beyond the magnificent things she has taught me about business and leadership, it was the lesson she gave me in courage and confidence that will always stick with me.

Ok. Thank you for all that. Let’s now jump to the main core of our interview. The Real Estate industry, like the Veterinarian, Nursing and Public Relations fields, is a women dominated industry. Yet despite this, less than 20 percent of senior positions in Real Estate companies are held by women. In your opinion or experience, what do you think is the cause of this imbalance?

Advancement opportunities can be limited for women working in real estate especially with the lack of leadership roles. We have to fight harder to climb the ranks because we constantly have to prove ourselves with accomplishments to be promoted, so we are more likely to advance our career by changing employers.

We expect men to be assertive and women to be nurturing, but when a woman advocates for herself, she can be seen unfavorably. Similarly, when women negotiate, they tend to be seen as too aggressive, and real estate is all about assertiveness and negotiations.

Real estate is demanding and often requires a great deal of personal sacrifice so choosing a healthy work/life balance and time with family sometimes brings women’s priorities into question and can be seen as barriers.

What 3 things can be done by a)individuals b)companies and/or c) society to support greater gender balance going forward?

As individuals, we have to educate ourselves. We must see others as equals. By uniting, we can work smarter towards the same goal.

As companies, we should be more mindful of the biases and challenges that women face and find solutions to overcome them. A gender-balanced culture is more effective and inclusiveness will ultimately lead to success.

As a society, we need to find ways to expand our knowledge and our experiences, and share those with others.

In your opinion, what are the biggest challenges faced by women executives that aren’t typically faced by their male counterparts?

There is an unconscious bias in the workplace that we must acknowledge. Women are talented, ambitious, educated, and hardworking but we still have to work harder to prove that we are equal to our male counterparts. We have to be extremely successful, knowledgeable, well versed, and always conduct ourselves in a professional manner to be considered on the same level as our male peers. For ambitious women, the biggest challenge is respect. To have a seat at the table of the “boy’s club,” our skin needs to be thick and we always have to be ready for game time. Women bring a different perspective to the deal, and sometimes it takes a few times to be heard. Currently, to be accepted as leaders, we must walk a thin line between being too soft-spoken and too loud.

Can you share 3 things that most excite you about the Real Estate industry?

Not only is real estate one of the biggest purchases of your life, but it’s also a way to build wealth and invest in yourself. Adding to your portfolio is such a huge accomplishment and it’s exciting to be an instrumental part of making this happen for clients.

The creativity behind marketing is fascinating to me. How you market yourself, your brand, and your company make such an impact on your business. Great marketing can mean the difference between success and failure.

Technology intrigues me, especially in real estate. We’re able to showcase homes using virtual showings, drone footage, video tours, and virtual staging. The pandemic caused a need to digitally transform and has profoundly shifted the way we operate. What’s next, virtual reality walkthroughs?

Can you share 3 things that most concern you about the industry? If you had the ability to implement 3 ways to reform or improve the industry, what would you suggest?

The shortage of houses and the crisis of affordability are beginning to emerge. The lack of inventory has generated a spike in home prices, and as a result, there is declining affordability for many buyers, particularly those in lower-income sectors. What’s unnerving is the number of people who aren’t able to make payments on their homes when they were in a position to do so before the pandemic.

Non-traditional competition from sources including ibuyers (instant buyers) is slowly creeping its way into the market. Buyer-agent relationships are being bypassed which means making less money on your sale than through the traditional route — working with a real estate agent who preps your home for sale and negotiates the best offer. A business model that runs on algorithms, what can go wrong?

The risks of climate change may affect real estate investments in the long run. We remain unaware of how, when, and where but due to the potential of natural disasters, properties may be vulnerable. With the frequency, unpredictability, and intensity of events increasing, weather and climate present a threat to real estate.

What advice would you give to other leaders to help their team to thrive?

If your business lacks strong leadership, there’s a good chance your company will struggle. When we hear powerful words from leaders, it sets a strong precedent. By supporting individuals on a team, leaders can help create a more dynamic and robust culture. Get to know your people, communicate, build relationships, inspire, mentor, and most importantly, lead by example.

Ok, here is the main question of our interview. You are a “Real Estate Insider”. If you had to advise someone about 5 non-intuitive things one should know to succeed in the Real Estate industry, what would you say? Can you please give a story or an example for each?

Expand your knowledge in every possible way by reading, watching videos, getting a mentor and/or coach, taking lessons from top producers, and following market trends.

Focus on building relationships and on creative problem-solving, and listen to your clients. There will be many obstacles along the way but how you handle them will impact your success as an agent. I’ve been in sticky situations with heavy emotions and the relationships that I built were the main reason that everyone went home happy.

The harder you work, the better the outcome, so put your heart and soul into everything you do. It helps that I love what I do but I put my heart into every project. For example, I created a bright vibrant social media presence that not only highlights real estate but a bit of inspiration, design, lifestyle, and flare. It’s unique, but it’s me and it’s catching attention that has turned into referrals. Work for something you’re passionate about and it will show.

Set goals, and have a business plan and budget. Planning is a significant component of success. My goals get accomplished because I take the time to break down what it takes yearly, monthly, weekly, and daily to get there. Taking it day by day versus trying to tackle an entire year has helped me professionally and in my personal life as well.

Always support others. Support their wins as if they were your own. There’s enough to go around so be generous, especially with your team! I am a love spreader, even with my competition. It’s way more fun when we’re all crushing it.

Because of your position, you are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the greatest amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I love this question! #1 and most importantly, fall in love with yourself. You must own what you’ve got, be uniquely you, shine bright and be grateful every step of the way. Make goals, stay consistent, crush them, repeat!

It may take some getting used to because we’re so trained to see imperfection, but the beauty is that each one of us is perfect in our own way.

Find that love from within, say your thank you’s and wait for the magic!

