Eddie Betz of Brilliant Scents: “Being friendly is definitely a key”

My approach in sales is to listen, be friendly, give off real energy, smile and always be honest. If you are having an off day, the person you are interacting with will sense that and can easily feel the energy. They might not give you their business because you may have come off inauthentic at some point throughout the sales process.

As a part of my series about how to be great at closing sales without seeming pushy, obnoxious, or salesy, I had the pleasure of interviewing Eddie Betz, the chief executive officer of Brilliant Scents, a pioneer in bringing the power of scent to the home.

In 2017, Brilliant Scents’ founder and CEO Eddie Betz came across a scent he loved while shopping at a luxury boutique. That pleasant sensory experience inspired the longtime entrepreneur and sales veteran to provide the same positive, mood-lifting environment for homeowners and small businesses alike. He pioneered Brilliant Scents as an affordable home scenting alternative that is revolutionizing the way homeowners and business owners scent their living and workspaces.

Thank you for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to learn a bit more about you. Can you tell us the “backstory” about what brought you to this career path?

Sure. I was originally a client in the scent marketing industry. I was working with a company that was extremely expensive, and they had me tied into an extremely long contract that was basically like a marriage. There also weren’t any other solutions available at that time, which was a problem because I wanted my home to smell just like the boutiques or these apartment buildings where I would walk into their lobbies. So, I signed up with them.

When my contract was up, I looked for alternative solutions within the industry. They all stunk, though, because the systems they offered were cheaply-designed and would constantly break. They weren’t designed to fill the space and the square footage that these companies were promising to fill. I took it into my hands to figure out a solution, so I wouldn’t have to go back to the original company and spend too much. It took me a couple of years to really dissect different scenting systems and figure out where and how to have them manufactured.

I had an engineer dismantle the scenting systems that were on the market and look at all the parts. We then contacted an overseas manufacturer that specializes in making nebulizers — because this is a remarkably similar product to a nebulizer. And that took some time, but they figured out how to put the system together. I ended up, researching the specs of all the competitor’s systems on the market. I made sure to produce this spec information for my manufacturer so that when they created and designed our system, which is the LX 3000 and 6,000 machines, that they followed better specs than what was on the existing market. I wanted to make sure it was more affordable than what these other companies sold their systems for.

Fast forward two years later, our systems were designed. A lot of testing went into making sure that they really are what they say they are. We fell in love with the new and improved scenting systems, and we offer the best bang for your buck in terms of what our competitors offer.

Our systems are designed better than the competitors in terms of specs. Yet they’re more affordable by being less expensive than what our competitors charge. I made it so that the machines are more affordable by charging less and making less profit margins on them. Because of that, we are able to get more people into them.

Can you share with our readers the most interesting or amusing story that occurred to you in your career so far? Can you share the lesson or take away you took out of that story?

I’m a very straightforward type of person. I love to give everyone an experience when they shop with me, so that they can, obviously, remember and feel comfortable and content with. So, overall, my client’s experiences have always been good. There’s always going to be something along the line that may go unplanned, but the goal is to always resolve any problem that anyone may ever have. That is what has made me successful in my life. I don’t want to ever just put my hand out and expect someone to give me something for nothing. If someone is giving me something, including compensation for something, it’s because I am here to provide them the ultimate experience of whatever it is that I’m providing them with. So, one of the main lessons that I’ve learned in working for myself is that, obviously, I am working for myself. I don’t have an income coming in unless I do the most by working for myself. That’s always been giving customers the ultimate experience of whatever it is I’m doing and providing.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

Brilliant Scents is my baby at the moment and it’s our bread and butter. We are a newly- launched company. Most of our business that we have currently is all word of mouth. We are slowly starting to ramp up our online marketing strategies on different platforms to gain new clientele. Right now, the luxury scenting solutions that we offer IS the new and exciting product we’re offering. We constantly get samples from our manufacturers to add a new fragrance to our libraries, especially trending scents that may be coming out per season, because scents come out seasonally. In the future, however, we do plan on expanding the Brilliant Scents brand. I am working on some other exciting products within the line, such as our fragrance scented hand soaps.

Also, I’m working on a pillow product where we can actually infuse a pillow with an all-natural and organic essential oil — not a fragrance oil, but an actual essential oil. Essential oils can calm someone down if they lay on the pillow when they have anxiety or can’t go to sleep. That’s something that we will be coming out with in the future, but for now, our main goal and focus is strictly on the luxury fragrance solutions that we offer for homes and businesses.

What makes Brilliant Scents a very unique and interesting product is that a lot of people don’t either know it exists, or if they do know it exists, they may feel that it’s something out of their financial territory. They feel it’s unaffordable, because for the most part where you smell a scent like this you are walking into an extremely expensive hotel or when into an extremely expensive lobby of a million-dollar condominium, like in the Miami area. A lot of people just associate something like that with being unaffordable. And, that’s where we’re trying to educate the everyday consumer saying, “Hey, listen, you’re spending about maybe $50 a month on candles and plug-ins, which are not even all-natural. Why not take a look at what we have to offer, which is an all-natural organic solution that brings you better quality scents? That is also familiar, in some cases, because they are designed and used in these resorts, casinos, and businesses, and bring it directly into your home?”

There’s a lot of value behind these fragrance scents, especially if you’re coming home from a long day of work to your sanctuary, and you open your door to a beautifully smelling home. It’s great for businesses, too. We have a dental office that we scent. They love it, because many people have anxiety going to the dentist. When they walk in, they don’t necessarily have to smell a dental or medical clinic type of a scent. Instead, there is a calm, relaxing, luxurious scent that immediately hits the client’s senses upon entering the establishment. It brings more relief to the person and just puts their nerves at ease.

The point is, right now, the overall fragrances we offer for our scenting solutions are our primary focus. That’s our main product for now, and moving forward fragrances are constantly being evolved and developed as trends change. Over time our library will change, but for the most part, we have approximately 50 fragrances within our five different collections, which will soon be six as we head into the holiday season.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I love this question because there’s not necessarily one person who made all the difference. Instead, I would say it’s living in a country that has a lot of opportunity and the ability to learn from a lot of successful people. As a kid growing up, I always had a job from a very young age and worked for businesses and companies where I watched upper management and all the owners being successful at what they did. And, that inspired me. Being an ambitious person overall gave me the effort and energy that I put into being an entrepreneur and spotting financial opportunities. That still gives me the drive to work for myself and be an entrepreneur.

For the benefit of our readers, can you tell us a bit why you are an authority on the topic of sales?

I love to communicate with people. I’m a people’s person. I have great people skills, and I enjoy utilizing those skills to also produce a product that can help my customers. I stand behind it and provide a service. Overall, it’s about being a good person and providing a good quality service to people. This is really the solution to being an authority in the sales industry.

Let’s shift a bit to what is happening today in the broader world. Many people have become anxious from the dramatic jolts of the news cycle. The fears related to the COVID-19 pandemic have understandably heightened a sense of uncertainty and loneliness. From your experience, what are a few ideas that we can use to effectively offer support to our families and loved ones who are feeling anxious? Can you explain?

Scent is one of our strongest of the five senses that’s tied to our memory and emotion. So, at the end of the day, it is always playing an essential role in influencing people’s senses. This includes luxurious scents that are memorable for people once they return home from a resort or hotel where they could relax and unwind. With COVID, people are staying home. So obviously, they’re not traveling as much. However, if we bring a scent to people while they’re home and not as traveling as much, it gives them a similar relaxing feel. If we can bring a luxurious scent from the W Hotel or the Ritz Carlton directly into your home, it may provide some relief during this stressful time. That sensation and feel may calm the entire household down.

Humans remember 35% of what they smell, which is a lot more than what we retain from our other senses. We recall 1% of what we touch, 2% of what we hear, 5% of what we see, and 15% of what we taste — but the sense of smell is the highest percentage of what a human remembers with their senses. As one of the five basic senses we use to perceive the world, and one that can trigger memories, scent is a powerful tool to encourage psychological fortitude during this stressful time.

Ok. Thanks for all that. Let’s now jump to the main core of our interview. As you know, nearly any business a person will enter, will involve some form of sales. At the same time, most people have never received any formal education about how to be effective at selling. Why do you think our education system teaches nearly every other arcane subject, but sales, one of the most useful and versatile topics, is totally ignored?

Again, sales is something that no matter how much you teach someone, there’s always room for improvement because it all comes with dealing with different types of people from different walks of life. Every day is different in sales and you’re never going to get the same type of clients or customers. You have to be extremely patient. Patience is very important. Going above and beyond is very important. Being ready to tackle and take on any situation is very important. These are things that as you go along — no matter how much you’re taught — you’ll never face the same situation.

You have to somewhat freestyle each and every circumstance and build off of them to create an overall experience, whether it’s somebody who’s having a problem or someone who’s already complimenting and raving about your product. Continue to give them the best experience possible. Again, patience is definitely important because you have to listen to people. You have to hear them out, since your opinion might be different than their opinion regarding the matter on hand.

I’ve been in the sales industry my whole life, and for the most part, yes, you might come across, the same scenario over and over where someone is happy, but you’ll probably never come across the same scenario of someone who is unhappy. You have to make sure to take control and calm the person down, and resolve the issue, always in the customer’s favor. If you don’t do that, your business will never grow, and your sales will never grow.

This discussion, entitled, “How To Be Great At Sales Without Seeming Salesy”, is making an assumption that seeming salesy or pushy is something to be avoided. Do you agree with this assumption? Whether yes, or no, can you articulate why you feel the way you do?

Being pushy is not a good sales tactic, in my opinion. Making someone make a decision, to pressure them into spending their money is never a good idea. Making someone feel comfortable, making them feel important and making them feel like they want the product instead of you forcing them to want the product is very important. Being friendly is extremely important. So, it all boils down to basically having a good personality, listening, keeping an open ear to what the person is saying, looking at body language, feeling out the personality and making them feel secure and comfortable about what they’re about to spend money on. That pretty much all boils down to having good people skills. You have to have good people skills, otherwise you shouldn’t be in sales.

The seven stages of a sales cycle are usually broken down to versions of Prospecting, Preparation, Approach, Presentation, Handling objections, Closing, and Follow-up. Which stage do you feel that you are best at? What is your unique approach, your “secret sauce”, to that particular skill? Can you explain or give a story?

I’m a very friendly person. I love to speak to people and deal with them. I enjoy the sales process, from the beginning to the end. I’m the same type of person, whether I’m with my friends, in my relationship, with my children, or running my business. That’s what makes me a well-rounded person. If I’m starting off with someone’s interest in something that I offer them, then it’s already a pre-qualified lead. That gives me the ability to give them a one-on-one experience of who I am and bring my skills and personality to the table.

Then there is the whole aspect of what the product is. They know they’re buying a product and buying it from someone they feel comfortable buying it from, because like I said earlier, there’s so many options to buy anything from, anywhere. I hope that someone would want to choose me because of the overall experience I’m willing to give them, by making them feel comfortable and being super supportive post-sale. It’s not, “Oh, see you later, the sale is done and, good riddance, good luck.” That’s not my style, and certainly not the way I have been able to succeed and grow in life.

Lead generation, or prospecting, is one of the basic steps of the sales cycle. Obviously every industry will be different, but can you share some of the fundamental strategies you use to generate good, qualified leads?

Our business so far has been all word of mouth. We’re just now ramping up our social media platforms and our Google ads. We do some mailers and marketing in local communities. We hope to see the results, but you need patience, and you never know what comes out of it. Being that we just recently started ramping up those steps for marketing, that’s to be determined. From my past experiences of owning companies and businesses, it all boils down to investing your money into different channels and avenues of marketing and strategically waiting and monitoring what works and what doesn’t work. That’s what we’re basically doing right now.

In my experience, I think the final stages of Handling Objections, Closing, and Follow-up, are the most difficult parts for many people. Why do you think ‘Handling Objections’ is so hard for people? What would you recommend for one to do, to be better at ‘Handling Objections’?

There are different scenarios. For example, I had a client recently who, when she inquired about our services, she was turned off by the pricing. It’s not for everybody, but we are very affordable compared to our competitors. I went above and beyond because I don’t want to necessarily lose a client. But, I’m not also a discounter per se. If you walk into a Louis Vuitton store, they’re not going to discount their products for you. But, being that we are a new brand and I do want to give people the experience, I offered her a coupon code. She still wasn’t interested because it was above and beyond her means of what she could afford. Unfortunately, I’m not a charity. I’m not able to give the product away for below my cost, but I did send her some materials. I told her if in the future, she is ever interested, to reach out directly to me and I will do whatever I have to do to make it work for her. Again, communication, giving someone a cooperative experience of who you are as a person that’s representing the brand and the product you’re selling is very important.

‘Closing’ is of course the proverbial Holy Grail. Can you suggest 5 things one can do to successfully close a sale without being perceived as pushy? If you can, please share a story or example, ideally from your experience, for each.

Sales should not be an out-to-get-your-money mentality! Just like teachers, police officers and firefighters, quality salespeople should be passionate about their job. Coming from a sales background, I developed a love for interacting with people and getting to know all walks of life. You never know who you’ll find yourself selling to — and that is the beauty of sales. Being in front of a diversified world of people will bring different energies, vibes, and personalities in your face, which you have to learn how to adapt and interact with them all right on the spot. A quality salesperson will quickly get a good sense or feel for the person they are selling to immediately through body language, personality and by understanding the person’s questions and/or concerns.

My approach in sales is to listen, be friendly, give off real energy, smile and always be honest. If you are having an off day, the person you are interacting with will sense that and can easily feel the energy. They might not give you their business because you may have come off inauthentic at some point throughout the sales process.

As far as a story goes, I can say every sale I have ever indulged in has never been copy- and-paste. All five of my above underlined senses are always in play on each and every interaction I may have with a sale or potential sale. You will never have an exact person with an exact energy or personality right in your face ready to hand you over their money for your products or services. I take every transaction and interaction I have ever had with anyone as an experience and build off that by adding more of that specific situation into my sales encyclopedia upstairs in my head. At the end of the day, I am a passionate person; not only in my everyday life, but in what I do as for my career. You will never catch me not giving anyone an ultimate experience.

Finally, what are your thoughts about ‘Follow up’? Many businesses get leads who might be interested but things never seem to close. What are some good tips for a business leader to successfully follow up and bring things to a conclusion, without appearing overly pushy or overeager?

Being friendly is definitely a key. Instead of calling a potential customer and saying, “Hey, this is Ed from Brilliant Scents calling you in regards to your product or the samples”, I’ll approach them in a more personal manner. I take the direction of calling them and greeting with something like, “Hey, this is Ed from Brilliant Scents. How’s your day going? Have you received our package? Any thoughts, any questions you may have?” I think bringing a friendly aspect to a potential sale is very important. I don’t want to make someone feel like I am one of these car salesmen that have reputations for being pushy. But if someone comes in pre-qualified, they already kind of know what we’re offering. They are already a warm lead. Answering any questions they may have is important, because obviously they may not know the product or the brand as well as you do. So, educating someone is also important. That’s pretty much it. You always have to have positive energy. If one sale doesn’t close, the next one will. If the next one doesn’t, then the next one will. There’s an unlimited amount of clientele in this world to approach and tackle. If one doesn’t work out, you don’t leave on bad terms. Obviously, you thank them for potentially shopping with you. Continue moving on to the next person that is ready to be a client and a customer.

As you know there are so many modes of communication today. For example, In-person, phone calls, video calls, emails, and text messages. In your opinion, which of these communication methods should be avoided when attempting to close a sale or follow up? Which are the best ones? Can you explain or give a story?

In my opinion, there are only two best communication modes. In-person is always first, because when someone has a good personality, their energy shines and presents itself to the person that they’re standing in front of. Being enthusiastic, energetic, giving a quality vibe and a good personality is very important when you’re standing in front of someone, in addition to the product you’re presenting to them. If you’re not able to be in front of the person, obviously due to online shopping and selling all over the country, then obviously the second best option would be by phone, and I would never email or text message someone as a follow-up unless they requested specifically.

In my email, I would ask them to give me a call so we can discuss further. I don’t believe in text messaging someone or even necessarily emailing them. I think being very personable is the key to anything.

Ok, we are nearly done. Here is our final “meaty” question. You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the greatest amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I would love to bring positivity to everyone. I think positivity and good energy is necessary to be taught to people from a young age and should somehow be a subject in schools. They teach you how to run laps, do sit ups, and all about science and different languages, but I feel schools from kindergarten on up should have a designated subject or class on life, which should instill values of how to become a better person by having a positive energy, outlook and good quality manners along with helping to set goals and future visions. They say this starts at home, but what about the kids that don’t come from a healthy home? Schools should incorporate a life class as a subject just like math, science, social studies and gym. I came from no family background, and school never taught me a thing. I literally had to learn and figure life out all by myself.

How can our readers follow you online?

Visit www.brilliantscents.com. We’re also on Facebook and Instagram.

Thank you for the interview. We wish you only continued success!