Irene Krasniansky of Bambooee: “Go to sleep when you need to, not by the clock”

Irene Krasniansky, co founder of Bambooee, lives in Los Angeles California. She appeared on SharkTank with her husband. They have sold countless pillows and made it their goal to help anyone that finally wants a good night sleep.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to ‘get to know you’. Can you tell us a bit about your background and your backstory?

Of course. 25 years ago I was in design school. I meet my husband through a friend. After I finished school, we got married and started working together. I would always come up with these ideas and my husband is so ingenious, he would figure out how to make them. One year we were selling bamboo paper towels and someone suggested contacting SharkTank. We applied with 30,000 others and were one of the 98 who got unto the show. We got a deal with Lori Griener. It was so much fun. My husband would sell with Lori live on QVC. Amazing times! During that time, a friend was selling bamboo pillows. We showed them to Lori and she thought they were the most amazing pillows ever. Lori started selling them on QVC as well. They kept selling out over and over again.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this particular career path?

I always want to be a designer. I remember being a little kid and trying to figure out how to make something, a product, better. When I met my husband I would tell him, “ This would be amazing if you could just change this and make this bigger.” And he would figure out how to do it. My husband is that kind of person. He can figure out anything and make the impossible happen. We knew we made a great team.

Can you share with our readers a bit about why you are an authority in the sleep and wellness fields? In your opinion, what is your unique contribution to the world of wellness?

I became a sleep authority by accidentally really. When you sell that many pillows, customers have questions and suggestions. We have always been in great and open communication with our customers. I’ve noticed that when it comes to pillows and sleeping people really open up and we were always here for those people. Since everyone is different, we offer a variety of suggestions for a comfortable pillow and a goodnight sleep.

One order we had for QVC was a horrible batch of pillows that were too hard. The factory was trying to give us what they thought was a better looking, fuller pillow, but it was just too hard. QVC ended up returning all of them to us. Which was horrible. But we very soon knew what exactly a good pillow consisted of. Time and time again we worked on every part of the pillow from the fabric to the lining to the filling. Now I would say we have a prefect pillow.

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

I love historical fiction about travel.

Do you have a favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Do you have a story about how that was relevant in your life or your work?

“An entire sea of water can’t sink a ship unless it gets inside the ship. Similarly, the negativity of the world can’t put you down unless you allow it to get inside you.” — Goi Nasu.

In general, I am a happy and positive person. But I do let unimportant people get to me. They bring me down only for the reason that I would never think or bring someone else down. Their words or actions are not the upsetting part. It’s the fact that I hold other people’s dreams and aspirations as high as my own aspirations. So, if someone is trying to making me powerless it truly affects me.

This quote is so valid for me. Often times we give our power away to someone else who doesn’t want the best for us. And it just gets under our skin. Meanwhile that person is unapologetically the way they are. Negative.

Ok, thank you for all that. Now let’s move to the main focus of our interview. Let’s start with the basics. How much sleep should an adult get? Is there a difference between people who are young, middle-aged, or elderly?

Let me start by saying everyone is different. There is no cold hard number. I would say adults should get around 6–9 hours of sleep. But sometimes it’s not a matter of how many hours you sleep. More importantly it can be when it is you fall asleep and wake up that make all the difference.

For instance, the liver is at its peak detox stage between 1 and 3 am. You should be sleeping by midnight so that your liver could focus on its cleansing function. Additionally, your lungs are most actively cleansing themselves between 3 and 5 am. Healthy lungs counteract toxins from allergens, pollutants, and smoke, so you are strongly recommended to be in deep sleep by 3 am every night.

Is the amount of hours the main criteria, or the time that you go to bed? For example, if there was a hypothetical choice between getting to bed at 10AM and getting up at 4AM, for a total of 6 hours, or going to bed at 2AM and getting up at 10AM for a total of 8 hours, is one a better choice for your health? Can you explain?

There is no hard and fast rule. Everyone should find what works for them. No one should ever be forced to be an early bird, when they are really a night owl. If we are more fluid with our sleep and we put less attention on how we must sleep, we will be more relaxed and less stressed about sleep in general. This them promotes a better sleep environment. I notice it with myself. Some days I’m passed out at 930P and other days I can’t fall asleep until after 1AM. I’m ok with that. I do force myself to do something my body can not do. I don’t force my body to sleep if it can’t and I don’t force my body to stay up if it can’t.

As an expert, this might be obvious to you, but I think it would be instructive to articulate this for our readers. Let’s imagine a hypothetical 35 year old adult who was not getting enough sleep. After working diligently at it for 6 months he or she began to sleep well and got the requisite hours of sleep. How will this person’s life improve? Can you help articulate some of the benefits this person will see after starting to get enough sleep? Can you explain?

Getting the correct amount of sleep is actually quite priceless. Definitely life is better, your outlook is better, your demeanor towards others is better. We become so salty and snappy when we can’t get the basics of sleep in. It is such a fundamental part of life. When it becomes a priority, life is better. The benefits are numerous, but just having a good awareness means you are safer, connect with people better and can forsee problems more readily. How doesn’t want that?

Many things provide benefits but they aren’t necessarily a priority. Should we make getting a good night’s sleep a major priority in our life? Can you explain what you mean?

Not getting a good night’s sleep is like asking a drunk friend without a driver’s license to drive your kids to school in the morning. It is still possible for that nothing will happen and everyone arrives safely. But why risk it?

The truth is that most of us know that it’s important to get better sleep. But while we know it intellectually, it’s often difficult to put it into practice and make it a part of our daily habits. In your opinion what are the 3 main blockages that prevent us from taking the information that we all know, and integrating it into our lives? How should we remove those obstacles?

I feel like the typical answer to this question is blame our phones or computers for setting us ashtray from keeping positive habits in life. Whether it’s regarding sleep or otherwise. I don’t think that is true. The Netflix show we are watching is still going to be there tomorrow, the social media posts are getting redundant and if we miss a day of the news surely we won’t feel like we’ve missing something. It’s like the sinking ship in the quote from one of the first questions. We give power to things that don’t have power against us. If we blame something else, we grant the power to that thing and take it away from ourselves.

Sleep is so personal and innately we know what works for us.

Do you think getting “good sleep” is more difficult today than it was in the past?

With new technology in the bedding industry being available to everyone, buying a great mattress and pillows at a reasonable price has never been easier.Add an European quality comforter and Egyptian cotton duvet and “BAM” as Emeril says. You have yourself a five-star quality sleeping experience.

Ok. Here is the main question of our discussion. Can you please share “5 things you need to know to get the sleep you need and wake up refreshed and energized”? If you can, kindly share a story or example for each.

Get a great mattress and pillows — Dreams don’t come true through magic, it takes a good pillow. One of our customers said, “Love these pillows. My daughter says they are dangerous because she falls asleep so fast and sleeps so well. I say they are a miracle because I’ve never slept so well and I wake up with no neck pain for the first time in years. Because everyone has their own respective on what is comfortable or not, in the case of something like a pillow or mattress what one person loves or prefers might not be what another person does. It’s so subjective. But its ok to be picky, OCD or selfish when it comes to pillows and mattresses. Have a sleep set up routine. Getting ready for bed doesn’t mean just brushing your teeth and putting on PJs. Ending the day in a good way so that you don’t have unresolved thoughts or worries and you have time to relax is important. Making a to do list is a good option if you have too many things worrying you that you can’t do anything about while lying in bed. Understanding that you’re not always on call is also important. I feel like I’m ALWAYS working. Setting aside time where you aren’t always answering the phone or emails is liberating. Just because you are holding your phone or on your phone doesn’t mean you must answer a text or email immediately. If we map out times when we aren’t available we give ourselves space to relax and sleep. Go to sleep when you need to, not by the clock. Sometimes I come home and the bed is calling me. I know if I just change into my PJS and sit in bed Ill fall asleep right then and there. Even if its 830 at night. Other days I’m wide awake and happy to be up. It’s a give and take. Worrying about being on a specific schedule can be half the battle. Life is more interesting when we are not robotically doing everything that needs to be done. Take you energy producing vitamins. Interestingly enough B vitamins give you energy. But taking them in the morning can then help you sleep at night. Both vitamin B1 and B2 are essential for our bodies in order to convert food into energy — and for the production of the sleep hormone, melatonin. Many people find Magnesium helpful to relaxing. I personally use Valerian before bed and it works wonders. Valerian is an herb. It is native to Europe and parts of Asia but also grows in North America. Medicine is made from the root. Valerian is most commonly used for sleep disorders, especially the inability to sleep with no side effects. Seize the Siesta. The nap has standardly been used by many countries for centuries. In our country we most likely would call it a power nap. Either way if you feel better after a nap you probably needed one. If you are walking up early it’s not uncommon to be tired by the late afternoon. Instead of shocking your body with stimulation, try giving it a rest.

What would you advise someone who wakes up in the middle of the night and can’t fall back to sleep?

I would say, go with it. The unnecessary stressing about not being able to fall asleep only make things worse. If the house was quiet and you have some alone time, what would you do. Take the time for some self care if you have the opportunity.

What are your thoughts about taking a nap during the day? Is that a good idea, or can it affect the ability to sleep well at night?

If naps work for you, I say go for it.

Wonderful. We are nearly done. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, with whom you would like to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

Chico Mendes(1944–1988) is best known for his efforts to save the rainforests of his home Brazil from logging and ranching activities.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

www.bambooee.com

