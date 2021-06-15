Dr. Allison Brager of Molecule: “Take a hot shower”

No TikTok at night. One should avoid all/most social media at least (1) hour before bed but TikTok Is particularly bad. I learned this quickly as a viewer (not user) and this social media platform more than others will keep your mind stimulated and intrigued before bed much longer than you need to be.

Getting a good night’s sleep has so many physical, emotional, and mental benefits. Yet with all of the distractions that demand our attention, going to sleep on time and getting enough rest has become extremely elusive to many of us. Why is sleep so important and how can we make it a priority?

In this interview series called “Sleep: Why You Should Make Getting A Good Night’s Sleep A Major Priority In Your Life, And How You Can Make That Happen” we are talking to medical and wellness professionals, sleep specialists, and business leaders who sell sleep accessories to share insights from their knowledge and experience about how to make getting a good night’s sleep a priority in your life.

As part of this interview series, we had the pleasure to interview Dr. Allison Brager.

Dr. Brager is a neuroscientist, sleep specialist for Molecule and author of Meathead: Unraveling the Athletic Brain who studies how to achieve restorative sleep under conditions of high stress and extreme conditions. She has worked with military and elite athletes, publishing her findings in flagship journals, policy papers, and training doctrine. She is an athlete herself, having competed in the Reebok CrossFit Games, Master’s world championships in track & field, and for Brown University.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to ‘get to know you’. Can you tell us a bit about your background and your backstory?

I’ve been an athlete and have thrived on the athlete mindset my entire life. Coming from a family of professional boxers and football players, I’ve always been invested in the pillars of elite performance and how science can be leveraged to make me the best athlete possible. I was also lucky enough to fall in love with the subject of neuroscience as a student-athlete at Brown University. Since then, I have had an amazing team of mentors and leaders who have helped me become one of the leading experts in understanding the neurobiology behind elite performance. I am also grateful to do this and serve our country as an Army neuroscientist. 9/11 was hard for my family in New York/New Jersey and so it is an honor and a privilege to serve my country and to leverage the latest and greatest science to help our men and women perform at their best and stay safe & healthy throughout their military careers.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this particular career path?

My mentor once told me to “plan your career around your lifestyle and not your lifestyle around your career.” I have mastered this and so work does not feel like work. Ever since I’ve been a young two-sport athlete year round, I have always made certain to get 8 hours of sleep a night. It didn’t matter how much homework I had to finish, I never sacrificed my sleep. Years later, I would learn that learning & memory occur during sleep and so I guess I was doing something right all along. I also was inspired by some incredible female scientists and leaders including the first female scientist in the field of sleep medicine when I was a student-athlete at Brown University, Dr. Mary Carskadon. She set the stage for wanting me to become a sleep researcher for a living. My commitment to selfless service set the stage for me wanting to serve and direct commission into the Army as a sleep scientist. Since then, I have never looked back.

Can you share with our readers a bit about why you are an authority in the sleep and wellness fields? In your opinion, what is your unique contribution to the world of wellness?

I have been able to leverage the latest and greatest sleep discoveries & technologies to help individuals who must perform and thrive under extreme stress whether it is win a football game (or championship title; which I have helped to accomplish working with the LSU Tigers) or keep Soldiers healthy and safe during an intense military training exercise or deployment. But, the principles and practices can also apply to the everyday superhero in all of us. Whether it is taking a 30 min nap or going on a 15 min walk outside to boost performance or adhering to a strict sleep routine of a dark, cool, and noise free room at night, these little things matter for next-day performance.

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

That is easy, Catcher in the Rye. Every few years, I like to re-read Catcher in the Rye to use it and reflect on how I emulated my best version of Holden Caulfield since the last time I read it. Regarding nonfiction, it would be from “Good to Great” by Jim Collins. This book really is a testament to how the right people, the right place, the right time, and at the right operational tempo (to use an Army-ism) can take anything from good to great : )

Do you have a favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Do you have a story about how that was relevant in your life or your work?

As I alluded to earlier, my mentor once told me to “plan my career around my lifestyle and not my lifestyle around my career.” He did this and not only is the leading expert in circadian rhythms research but he also was a beloved musician and artist. He always felt that the arts & science go together and not separately. But yes, I have essentially built my career around how to leverage science & technology for my own benefit as an athlete but also, how my own experiences as an athlete and Soldier, could drive future scientific endeavors.

Ok, thank you for all that. Now let’s move to the main focus of our interview. Let’s start with the basics. How much sleep should an adult get? Is there a difference between people who are young, middle-aged, or elderly?

Sleep varies across adulthood. For middle aged adults, the recommendation from the National Sleep Foundation and the American Academy of Sleep Medicine are 7 -9 hours of nighttime sleep because there is inter-individual variation in daily sleep needs. In general, the physiological drive to sleep is less in elderly adults, but, trying to achieve at least (7) hours should be a priority. Young adults should aim for (9) or more as a growing brain and body necessitates more sleep.

Is the amount of hours the main criteria, or the time that you go to bed? For example, if there was a hypothetical choice between getting to bed at 10PM and getting up at 4AM, for a total of 6 hours, or going to bed at 2AM and getting up at 10AM for a total of 8 hours, is one a better choice for your health? Can you explain?

Sleep quantity and quality are both important. As Ben Franklin has said, “early to bed, early to rise makes a man healthy, wealthy, and wise.” The earlier in the night you think and prepare for nighttime sleep, the more you will set yourself up for success to achieve/fulfill nighttime sleep needs. In general, the most restorative stages of sleep (sleep quality) occur between 0100–0500 largely because our core body temperature reaches a nighttime low, helping us stay in the deeper stages of sleep. Personally, I’d argue none of these choices are better for your health unless you are: (a) a true night owl determined by individual genetic traits; and (b) a true short sleeper determined by individual genetic traits. Remember that these traits, particularly the short sleeper, is extremely rare.

As an expert, this might be obvious to you, but I think it would be instructive to articulate this for our readers. Let’s imagine a hypothetical 35 year old adult who was not getting enough sleep. After working diligently at it for 6 months he or she began to sleep well and got the requisite hours of sleep. How will this person’s life improve? Can you help articulate some of the benefits this person will see after starting to get enough sleep? Can you explain?

This is an excellent question and also a great example for one to be situationally aware just how much sleep deprivation impacts health and performance. Once this individual has committed time to diminishing his/her sleep debt of insufficient sleep, the individual should notice decreases in daytime sleepiness and/or reliance on stimulants (i.e., coffee) to get the job done, improvements in decision making, attention, focus, and mood, to name a few, and a greater enthusiasm to exercise and exhibit other healthy behaviors such as healthy food cravings.

Many things provide benefits but they aren’t necessarily a priority. Should we make getting a good night’s sleep a major priority in our life? Can you explain what you mean?

Yes from the simple fact that sleep impacts everything. Sleep impacts hormone release, stress responses, digestion, immune health, gut motility, waste/free radical clearance, energy replenishment, muscle repair, muscle building, mood, and cognition. Why would you not make sleep a priority knowing these things?

The truth is that most of us know that it’s important to get better sleep. But while we know it intellectually, it’s often difficult to put it into practice and make it a part of our daily habits. In your opinion what are the 3 main blockages that prevent us from taking the information that we all know, and integrating it into our lives? How should we remove those obstacles?

1. You don’t know what you don’t know but now you know based on this article : ) Also, there are a lot of internet charlatans and social media influencers not being properly vetted out there so rely on the actual degreed experts from legitimate sleep medicine/research programs.

2. Part of it is mindset. If you have a negative attitude about sleep, you’ll still have a negative attitude about sleep even after reading this article. Being committed to healthy, restorative sleep as an adult requires commitment and discipline.

3. The other part is cultural. Unfortunately, success in America and in the military is often defined by working harder not smarter. We are one of few countries who embrace the daytime siesta/nap which has significant benefits for immediate productivity and mood.

Do you think getting “good sleep” is more difficult today than it was in the past?

Yes because of streaming and social media. Streaming and social media are the the enemies of a good night’s sleep. We stay up later, are excited/amped up later, and expose our eyes to artificial light (yes, even with blue light blocking glasses on) much longer than is necessary and we have evolved to be.

Ok. Here is the main question of our discussion. Can you please share “5 things you need to know to get the sleep you need and wake up refreshed and energized”? If you can, kindly share a story or example for each.

Dim the lights, early. When I was working in Dr. Mary Carskadon’s lab at Brown University, we used to dim the lights in order to trigger the release of melatonin in our studies that had research subjects on odd schedules. Dim light melatonin onset (DLMO) is a trade secret for inducing sleep through dim light stimulating the production and release of melatonin. It can be done every night. No TikTok at night. One should avoid all/most social media at least (1) hour before bed but TikTok Is particularly bad. I learned this quickly as a viewer (not user) and this social media platform more than others will keep your mind stimulated and intrigued before bed much longer than you need to be. Take a hot shower. Restorative sleep is intimately tied to core body temperature. Warming the body up (without high intensity exercise) prior to bedtime helps to augment cooling the body down (also known as a homeostatic response). Also, do it candlelight not just for the ambiance but for the benefit of melatonin release. Dark, cool, and noise free. Sleep should occur in pitch black dark, in the cold (65 degrees F and I recommend cooling sheets such as the ones by Molecule), and be free of noise except for a fan or noise machine with white/pink noise. Sleeping positions matter. Sleeping in the fetal position is meant to be for a reason. It can reduce the amount of apnea-like episodes at night that make it more challenging to breath. Plus who really wants to compress their spine for (8) hours a night sleeping on their stomach?

What would you advise someone who wakes up in the middle of the night and can’t fall back to sleep?

There are two options here. If you regularly engage in breathing practices, use them to relax/coax yourself back into sleep. If not, then get up, go in another room, and read or sit (in dim light) with no television until you feel very sleepy again. The bedroom is for sleep and sex and nothing else.

What are your thoughts about taking a nap during the day? Is that a good idea, or can it affect the ability to sleep well at night?

Tactical napping time is a beautiful thing. A few years back we published a position statement on napping in the flagship journal of sleep research (Alger et al. 2019). A 30 min nap improves performance and mood across the board and across all demographics. It can offset accruing sleep debt and does not if limited to 30 min interfere with nighttime sleep.

Wonderful. We are nearly done. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, with whom you would like to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

Jon Stewart. I feel like we could have a really candid and intellectual conversation on many, many, many, many different random topics that we both probably know a lot of random information about.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

I can be found at @docjockzzz on Twitter and Instagram. You can buy my popular science book Meathead: Unraveling the Athletic Brain on Amazon.

This was very meaningful, thank you so much. We wish you only continued success on your great work!