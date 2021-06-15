Ryan Fiorenzi: “A lack of energy and motivation is another component”

The most important rule of sleep hygiene is to wake up and fall asleep at the same time every day. If you sleep from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m., don’t vary much from that routine. This is especially difficult for people on night shift. When they have a day off, they often switch back to sleeping at night. It confuses the brain.

Getting a good night’s sleep has so many physical, emotional, and mental benefits. Yet with all of the distractions that demand our attention, going to sleep on time and getting enough rest has become extremely elusive to many of us. Why is sleep so important and how can we make it a priority?

In this interview series called “Sleep: Why You Should Make Getting A Good Night’s Sleep A Major Priority In Your Life, And How You Can Make That Happen” we are talking to medical and wellness professionals, sleep specialists, and business leaders who sell sleep accessories to share insights from their knowledge and experience about how to make getting a good night’s sleep a priority in your life.

As part of this interview series, we had the pleasure to interview Ryan Fiorenzi.

Ryan Fiorenzi is a Certified Sleep Coach and Founder of Start Sleeping, an organization with the goal of helping people get to sleep quicker, stay asleep, and wake up feeling refreshed. A graduate of the University of Michigan,

Ryan experienced chronic insomnia for years until he learned the art of sleeping better and started hacking his sleep. He shares his insights at StartSleeping.org.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to ‘get to know you’. Can you tell us a bit about your background and your backstory?

I started training in the martial arts at age thirteen, and I earned my first black belt after five years, training six days per week. While a student at the University of Michigan, I started training in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, and was the first person in Michigan to earn a black belt in that art. My martial arts training has influenced almost every part of my life due to the confidence, discipline, and internalizing the values of the martial arts. It helped me develop the habit of constantly striving for improvement in all areas of my life (called “kaizen” in Japanese).

I also started meditating when I was young, which I still do daily (and haven’t missed a day in over 30 years), which gave me a lot of self-awareness. Combined with the habit of continuous self-improvement, it gave me the tools to constantly upgrade my life.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this particular career path?

My interest in sleep started because I was sleeping so poorly for years. One reason was my low back pain that I suffered with for 8 years due to several martial arts injuries. It took me almost a year to mostly get rid of my low back pain, but I was still sleeping terribly. So, I applied the same focus and strategy to figure out my back pain to improve my sleep. It turned out that it wasn’t just back pain that was causing my insomnia.

Can you share with our readers a bit about why you are an authority in the sleep and wellness fields? In your opinion, what is your unique contribution to the world of wellness?

I became a sleep consultant because I know how much people suffer when they don’t get enough restful sleep. I remember being tired almost all of the time, feeling irritable, having a hard time focusing, not having the motivation to do things, and being so tired of being tired!

When I started researching how to sleep better, I didn’t find one source that put it all together for me. I was piecing together advice from several different sources, which led me to found StartSleeping.org. I wanted people to have one source, and from a person that went through the struggle of sleeping poorly and found solutions.

What sets me apart from other sleep experts is that I’m a bit of a biohacker. I’ve experimented with many different things to improve my sleep: different sleep schedules, supplements, mattresses, pre-sleep routines, naps, sleep devices, etc. I’m a big believer in data, and I’ve collected a lot of data on my sleep.

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

“Tribe” by Sebastian Junger hit me on several levels. The main idea of the book is that people need a sense of connection and purpose that comes from being part of a group. He reported on several wars and said that when he would return home from an assignment, initially he was always relieved to have a warm shower, regular food, and not to be worried about being killed. But soon after, a sort of depression would come because he missed the people he had bonded with, he missed the sense of purpose he had protecting those people, and them protecting him. He said that many Peace Corps volunteers and survivors of war go through a similar experience. It made me reflect on my life in the United States and how disconnected we can be from each other.

Do you have a favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Do you have a story about how that was relevant in your life or your work?

I don’t remember where I read this, but a 1% improvement every day results in a 3800% gain over a year. I remembered hearing about one of the most famous Jiu-Jitsu practitioners, Rickson Gracie. The Gracie family is famous for starting the Ultimate Fighting Championship, and Rickson was said to be the best of the family. I heard that he would pick his weakest area, then he’d ask his dad, uncles, brothers, cousins, who were all high-level practitioners, what they thought was the most important thing to practice to improve that area. Then he’d focus on it exclusively until it was his strongest area.

Stories like this gave me hope for sleep. Just because I had slept poorly for many years didn’t mean that it would continue. If I changed the inputs, the outputs would change.

It also took pressure off of me to start sleeping perfectly. It made sense that as I made those 1% improvements, I’d see slow improvements until I was regularly sleeping well, which happened.

Ok, thank you for all that. Now let’s move to the main focus of our interview. Let’s start with the basics. How much sleep should an adult get? Is there a difference between people who are young, middle-aged, or elderly?

The younger a person is, the more sleep they need. Newborns up to three months need 14–17 hours per day, ages 6–13 need 9–11 hours, adults 26–64 need 7–9 hours, and seniors need 7–8 hours. But these numbers aren’t necessarily applicable to everyone in each age group. Some rare individuals that do well on 5 hours of sleep per night, and others that sleep 10 hours. There are athletes like Lebron James and Roger Federer that sleep 10 hours per night.

Is the amount of hours the main criteria, or the time that you go to bed? For example, if there was a hypothetical choice between getting to bed at 10AM and getting up at 4AM, for a total of 6 hours, or going to bed at 2AM and getting up at 10AM for a total of 8 hours, is one a better choice for your health? Can you explain?

It depends on your chronotype. Some people do better going to bed early and waking up early, while others do better going to bed later and waking up later. The most important thing is to find what time window works for you and try to stay on that same schedule most of the time. If you normally go to bed at 10:30 PM, try to stick to that schedule every night, even on the weekends.

Over time this optimal sleep and wake schedule may change. As people age, they naturally tend to go to bed earlier and wake up earlier. When we look at the best sleep schedule for teenagers, it’s not waking up at 5 AM or 6 AM to be at school at 7 AM — that’s actually working against them. A school district in Minnesota decided to move their start times from 7:15 AM to 8:40 AM. They experienced increases in attendance, SAT and ACT scores, and a reduction in car accidents and tardiness. In 2014 the American Pediatric Association recommended an 8:30 AM start time for high schools and middle schools, though less than 20% of schools have shifted their start times to later.

As an expert, this might be obvious to you, but I think it would be instructive to articulate this for our readers. Let’s imagine a hypothetical 35 year old adult who was not getting enough sleep. After working diligently at it for 6 months he or she began to sleep well and got the requisite hours of sleep. How will this person’s life improve? Can you help articulate some of the benefits this person will see after starting to get enough sleep? Can you explain?

Sleep affects so many aspects of our lives! This isn’t a complete list, but should be enough to motivate most people:

Insomnia is linked to higher rates of type 2 diabetes, some forms of cancer, obesity, higher rates of heart disease, and early mortality

Better mood and less susceptibility to anxiety and depression

More energy, making them more likely to exercise

Better self-control, making good sleepers less likely to engage in addictive and compulsive behaviors, such as mindless eating or long bouts of t.v. watching

Improved athletic performance

Better focus, resulting in better performance at work or school

Higher sex drive

Weight loss

I believe in addressing causes of problems, not symptoms. Lack of restful sleep is a thief that almost never gets the blame for taking so many things from our lives. A great example I read about is a couple that was in counseling on the verge of divorce. Many of the things that the therapist recommended didn’t work because the husband was always irritable, impatient, and had low energy. He didn’t have the energy or self-control to fix his negative behaviors because of his insomnia. It wasn’t until he addressed his insomnia that he was able to change his behaviors that were leading him towards divorce.

Many people have the same struggle with their weight. They look at their behaviors and feel guilty for a lack of self-control. But when you look at what happens biologically when they don’t get enough sleep, it’s a completely different story. Lack of sleep increases ghrelin, the hormone that tells you when to eat. It also decreases leptin, the hormone that gives you the feeling of being satisfied when you’re eating. I’m not saying that discipline isn’t important — I’m saying that it’s easier to be disciplined when you’re not tired. Why not work with your biology instead of fighting it?

Many things provide benefits but they aren’t necessarily a priority. Should we make getting a good night’s sleep a major priority in our life? Can you explain what you mean?

If you don’t wake up feeling well-rested, I believe it’s one of the most impactful things you can do. It can make achieving any goals that you’ve been struggling with easier to achieve. Think of a person that carries a 70 pound back pack around all day for years. When they finally take the backpack off, they feel that so many things are so much easier. It’s the same with sleep. Lack of sleep is likely affecting every aspect of your life. You’re more likely to snap at your spouse and kids because you’re tired. You drink more sugar to help keep you awake throughout the day, which leads to you struggling with your weight. Because you’re tired, you snack more, and you gravitate to higher-calorie snacks. When you start getting good sleep, your life becomes a lot easier!

The truth is that most of us know that it’s important to get better sleep. But while we know it intellectually, it’s often difficult to put it into practice and make it a part of our daily habits. In your opinion what are the 3 main blockages that prevent us from taking the information that we all know, and integrating it into our lives? How should we remove those obstacles?

Many years ago, one of my Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu instructors, John Machado, said that when he has a student who has already accomplished something difficult, he knows that they’re more likely to be a success in Jiu-Jitsu. I think a lack of self-confidence prevents people from starting or following through on their goals because they believe that they won’t finish it, so it will be a waste of time and a disappointment. Reminding yourself of some of the things you’ve accomplished in your life can boost your confidence. If you haven’t accomplished a lot of big things, achieve some small goals, which are building blocks of confidence.

A lack of energy and motivation is another component. The motivational speaker Zig Ziglar used to say that inspiration is like eating and drinking, you have to do it daily. When I set a goal, I watch videos, listen to podcasts, and read things related to that goal.

This last point may seem silly to some, but affirmations can be a powerful tool. When I have a goal, I will choose an affirmation or two to train my brain to believe that it will be done. For example, when I made a point to reduce my stress, I realized that I had a belief that I had to accomplish 10 things per day to feel productive. At different times throughout the day I would say to myself or out loud, “I accomplish one or two important things per day and I’m a success.” If you repeat anything enough times, your brain will start to believe it.

Do you think getting “good sleep” is more difficult today than it was in the past?

Absolutely. The biggest factor is the amount of blue light we expose our brains to in the evening. It’s excessive and unnatural and signals the brain that it’s early and time to be active.

There are many other factors that have led to our poor sleep. Lack of social interactions with friends and family, which has been exacerbated by the pandemic, increases stress and depression, which can prevent getting enough restful sleep.

Ok. Here is the main question of our discussion. Can you please share “5 things you need to know to get the sleep you need and wake up refreshed and energized”? If you can, kindly share a story or example for each.

The most important rule of sleep hygiene is to wake up and fall asleep at the same time every day. If you sleep from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m., don’t vary much from that routine. This is especially difficult for people on night shift. When they have a day off, they often switch back to sleeping at night. It confuses the brain. One of the most common problems is looking at screens too close to bedtime. I helped a nurse on the West Coast who had to take Dramamine every night in order to go to sleep. She was on her phone, computer, and watching TV until she went to bed, but couldn’t fall asleep unless she medicated herself. I explained to her that the blue light that emanates from screens signals to your brain that it’s early and it’s time to be aware and active. Blue light is good to have in the morning, but terrible at night. I gave her the option of using a blue light blocker on her phone and tablet, using blue-light blocking glasses, or choosing to read or do other activities for the last 90 minutes before bed. She didn’t like the way blue-light blocking glasses looked, so she chose to install a blue-light blocking app on her phone that automatically turned on at whatever predetermined time she chose. She was amazed that the first night she fell asleep quickly! I used to have a similar bad habit. I was really confused why I’d be really tired at midnight, and I’d be in bed at 12:10 a.m., and I’d be wide awake. I would brush my teeth in front of some really strong lights that would wake my brain up. I installed a dimmer switch in my bathroom, but figured out that all I needed was enough light from the hallway light, and I started falling asleep much faster. Food is also a common problem. You can’t consume a lot of sugar and/or caffeine a few hours before bed and expect to get to sleep quickly and sleep deeply. Some people can get away with it, but most can’t. When I started my journey to sleeping better, I used to drink orange juice before I went to bed. In fact, I was consuming sugar throughout the day to give me more energy because I was so tired from not sleeping. This next tip isn’t easy, but it’s the main source of insomnia for many people — stress. People who go through major changes such as the death of a loved one, a job change, moving, a divorce, often have a hard time getting to sleep. And if you have a chronic problem such as financial trouble, a stressful job, problems in a relationship, your bodies fight or flight response is being activated, which will prevent you from falling asleep or staying asleep. The best solution is to remove the stressor, but this isn’t always practical. If you can’t remove the stressor, you can develop a nightly routine that helps slow your brain and body down so you can sleep. One of my fellow biohacker friends that suffered from insomnia for years said that reading fiction does it for him. He said that he’d read non-fiction and start getting excited about the goals he wanted to achieve, but when he read fiction his brain went to different places, escaping the stresses of life. The last tip is to not develop sleep anxiety. Most people with insomnia worry that they’ll sleep bad, and that worry can cause them to sleep bad, creating a loop that they have a hard time escaping. I coached one person who was doing a good job following a good sleep hygiene regime, but they still weren’t sleeping well. I recognized it because I used to have the same problem. I told them that if they wake up tired, don’t get upset. I explained that everyone has occasional bad nights of sleep, and tonight you’ll sleep better because you’re tired. That was the missing piece to their good sleep.

What would you advise someone who wakes up in the middle of the night and can’t fall back to sleep?

The first thing is to not let yourself get upset. People who suffer from chronic insomnia worry that they’re not going to sleep well, and that worry can prevent good sleep. So doing the math on how many hours you have until you have to wake up, and worrying about how tired you’re going to be the next day isn’t going to help. Understand that even people who regularly sleep well have occasional nights where they don’t sleep well. Tell yourself that you’ll make it up the next night because you’ll be extra tired.

Don’t stare at the clock. If you lay in bed for 20 minutes and you can’t fall back asleep, go into another room and find something relaxing to do, such as stretching, meditating, or reading (fiction is a good choice).

Another option is to eat a little bit of carbs, which raise tryptophan and serotonin levels, which are two important chemicals for sleep. During the rare times I wake up and can’t fall back asleep, I eat one piece of bread and wait 15 minutes, and that almost always works. Many carbs will work but I choose one piece of bread because when I’m tired, I know my ability to control myself is less and I’m more likely to eat a bag of popcorn, so I have to put limits on myself. Eating a lot right before you go back to sleep will usually hurt your sleep, and they’re unnecessary calories.

If this is a regular occurrence, I’d advise the person to start journaling their sleep to find out what might be causing them to wake up during the night. Over time you can start to see what habits seem to be causing the unwanted behavior, then you can make a plan to fix the problem.

What are your thoughts about taking a nap during the day? Is that a good idea, or can it affect the ability to sleep well at night?

I’m a huge fan of naps done the right way. Most people who take naps complain that they wake up groggy and that they have a hard time falling asleep at night. There are three rules to napping: 1) limit the naps to 20 minutes, 2) don’t nap in the late afternoon or later, and 3) only take naps when you’re tired.

When I feel tired in the afternoon, I’ll set my alarm for 20 minutes, which will give me five minutes to fall asleep and fifteen minutes to sleep. If you sleep longer than 20 minutes, you start going into a deeper phase of sleep, which will result in you being out of it for the next few hours, and not being able to fall asleep at night.

Wonderful. We are nearly done. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, with whom you would like to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

I really like the work of Dr. Daniel Amen, who focuses on the brain. I believe sleep is mostly about the brain.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

Startsleeping.org.

This was very meaningful, thank you so much. We wish you only continued success on your great work!