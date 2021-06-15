Nancy Knous of Benchmark Wealth Management: “Write out your week and begin with quiet”

Ask the advisor what they do with their money and if that is the same thing they recommend to their clients. If you have any reservations about anyone you interview, even if you can’t explain what it is, they are not the advisor for you. Do they have a financial plan and can they give you an overview of it? The idea here is to make sure they are giving you the same advice they are taking themselves.

As part of our series about what one should look for when hiring a financial planner or adviser, I had the pleasure of interviewing Nancy Knous.

Nancy Knous, CFP® is Founder and CEO of Benchmark Wealth Management and a Managing Partner of 3rivers. A graduate of the University of Tennessee in Knoxville, Nancy earned her degree in Communications. She brings 30 years of experience as a financial planner. Her registrations, held with LPL Financial, include Series 7, 63, 24, and she is licensed in 25 states. She is also a SmartVestor Pro.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Our readers would love to ‘get to know you’ a bit more. Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

Naivete and motivation for money would be my first response. I was at a bank working in marketing and I wasn’t even sure how I got there since my degree is in communications, advertising specifically. I observed men being promoted all around me, but I wasn’t moving. It is possible my non-movement was because I was a 22-year-old putz, but it could’ve just as easily been discrimination. I took it as the latter and when a “financial planning” group called because I had been referred to them, I jumped all over it. I put financial planning in quotes because it was just an insurance agency with financial planning lipstick on, but I didn’t know any better. My mom and dad didn’t like the general agent, or the draw, or any of the setup, so naturally, I joined the firm. It was years later that I discovered money isn’t enough of a motivation and it is a pretty poor reason for being in any field.

Can you share a story about the most humorous mistake you made when you were first starting in the industry? Can you tell us what lesson or takeaway you learned from that?

I never understood how I would be paid. I believe to this day that a draw should be criminal. A draw is a loan against future earnings and it is calculated by the house, or in my case the general agent/owner. There were frequent months I ended up OWING money instead of getting a paycheck. I know the request is for a funny story, but it wasn’t funny then, and it still isn’t now.

On a funnier note, gold was very popular in the mid-80’s when I got into the business. Krugerrands — gold coins from South Africa — were popular in my office. I had no idea what they were and figured they must be a purebred dog. I rescue mutts now and may consider naming the next one Kruger.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

I love this business but I struggled for a long time to get where I am, but I now feel like I am in my zone. I’d like to help other advisors get there sooner, and with more ease than I did. As a result, I partnered with 2 dear friends and fellow advisors last year to create an online training and coaching subscription service to help advisors with all facets of the business. I want to stay in the business for many more years but I also want to teach, and this is a great way to do both.

I also love speaking at conferences and encouraging all advisors, but conferences only happen so often, and due to COVID, I haven’t had as many opportunities to do so. Since 3rivers is an online venue, it’s accessible 24/7 and is an outlet that allows me to reach advisors on a daily basis. Anytime something comes up, they’re able to go to the site and use the tools available to help solve their issue and improve on their situation.

We have had a very favorable response and we want that to grow because we genuinely believe it will help many. The three of us continue to be in practice so there are new lessons to share almost daily. The company is called 3rivers because there are three of us and we believe there are three parts of everyone’s practice that have to be followed together in order to drive success.

The 3 parts include: a working and clear knowledge of your numbers, your budget, and your true profit, a systematic and process-driven practice that allows things to work whether you are there or not, and a clear motivation and ability to recover when things aren’t great, or rather, a way to stay motivated and a foundation to come back to.

We’ve found that many advisors don’t recognize they are running a business, which is lesson number one. We also find that they excel in one of the three areas, but not all. We help them strengthen the areas in which they are lacking, and give them tools for all areas of their practice. It has been great fun to build this during a pandemic and watch it grow post-pandemic.

Are you able to identify a “tipping point” in your career when you started to see success? Did you start doing anything different? Is there a takeaway or lesson that others can learn from that?

I think I have always been teachable and when I discovered that you could have a business coach, I jumped on it. At the time, I think I thought that was my tipping point. I did everything this guy said — set minimums and got rid of small clients etc., but that isn’t me. I have had serious hardships in my life and many obstacles to overcome. When I wasn’t “worthy,” there were a ton of folks who poured into me to get me where I needed to go and I’ve always felt led to help anyone else who needed help.

My true tipping point came after the last recession. While the recession was 2007–2009, we didn’t feel the effects until 2011. We were just feeling the loss of AUM — assets under management — and consequently income/revenue. I was signing checks for payroll and realized I wasn’t gong to make it with the cash we had. Lamenting this with my best friend after work, she said she and her husband could loan me the money — $5k — to make payroll. It is important to point out that my best friend was also my receptionist. I am a CFP with a financial planning practice and my receptionist is keeping me afloat. I was like a naval officer who cannot swim. That’s when I discovered that the most important number in any of our financial plans is what we are spending. I didn’t have good insight into my professional and personal spending. I didn’t think I needed a budget — I’m a CFP!

Pride cometh. I read Dave Ramsey’s book “Total Money Makeover” and began to keep up with both sets of expenses and made a lot of changes in my behavior. Following his BABY STEPS, I paid off all of my debt, including my mortgage. At the same time, I was meeting with each one of my clients, giving them a copy of his book, and walking through their budget like never before.

Now we will work with anyone who needs help and it all begins with what they are spending. I would say we give away about 20% of our time in teaching classes and helping folks get out of debt. The more of that we do, the more assets pour through the front door. It has been amazing to watch and experience. We practice what we preach and the whole team is seeking to be debt free and are willing to help all who need it.

What three pieces of advice would you give to your colleagues in the finance field to thrive and avoid burnout? Can you give a story or example?

Write out your week and begin with quiet.

Every Sunday write out your week and your loose plan for each day. Think about what you will do and about any edits you need to make to the calendar. It is YOUR calendar and you can change it.

Every day get up early enough to be quiet and think through the day. I use this time for prayer. I write my prayers in part because I love pen on paper and because I am so distractible it is the only way to stay focused.

2. Get out of the office.

Go out for lunch, take a day off or a vacation, but schedule it, and do it consistently. Look at each quarter and make sure you have time off set in stone. This can’t just be a day or two tacked on to a conference. This has to be time you are not working under any circumstances. Set boundaries during the week as well. Don’t work weekends or holidays. You need the break.

Get a hobby, preferably one that requires you to be outside as much as possible. Garden, golf or walk your rescue animal. All of it means time in the fresh air, and you need it.

3. Get a coach, a therapist, a mentor — someone objective about your stuff.

You are fabulous but you’re not objective about your own likes, choices or emotions. Allowing someone else to share with you what they see is priceless and can stop you from going over the edge. This is who you call when you really need to talk or process. Setting up a visit with them on a regular basis is also a great idea. Even if you meet with them and there’s not that much to talk about, you have it on the calendar and it can bring great peace.

Ok. Thank you for all of that. Let’s now move to the core focus of our interview. As an “finance insider”, you know much more about the finance industry than most consumers. If your loved one wanted to hire a financial advisor (not you :-)), which 5 things would you advise them to find out about before committing? Can you give an example or story for each?

I am a CFP and I think the designation is important. It says “this person has shown the commitment to get the field’s highest designation.” It is not an easy season of study and not an easy exam. It requires long-term commitment and perseverance. Of course, there are other factors to base judgement, and experience is another great consideration. I have several friends in the business who are not CFPs but have a lot of experience in the business and I would trust them to be my advisor. Make a list of friends you have who are good with money and see if they have a financial advisor. If they do, ask how they shopped and selected, and what they like about who they are using. Consider an interview with the advisor and remember you are interviewing the advisor to work for you. This is someone you may work with for decades and will trust with your most confidential information. You need to trust them. It is more common than ever for folks to come in and interview us while considering several different advisors. I like it and I welcome it. If an advisor is over 50, it may also be important to ask what happens to your relationship when they retire or die. If they encourage you to have a legacy plan, they need to have one as well and should be willing to share it. Any advisor you interview needs to be forthcoming with what they charge and how they are paid. You need complete transparency. If they aren’t willing to share, tell you that someone else is paying them or tell you it’s not important — head for the door. Ask the advisor what they do with their money and if that is the same thing they recommend to their clients. If you have any reservations about anyone you interview, even if you can’t explain what it is, they are not the advisor for you. Do they have a financial plan and can they give you an overview of it? The idea here is to make sure they are giving you the same advice they are taking themselves. If the advisor is in a solo practice, what happens to your accounts and relationship if something happens to them? You need a deep bench, meaning you need a backup if your advisor can’t be there for you or something happens to them. I would definitely ask questions around this.

I think most people think that financial advisors are for very wealthy people. This is likely not actually true. Can you explain who would most benefit from hiring a financial advisor and why? Can you give an example?

I believe most folks would benefit from having an advisor, but humility is key in seeking one. You have to admit that you need help or fine-tuning and you have to be willing to accept or at least consider advice — humility and teachability are key. Sometimes I think the perception about financial planning is all around investments. While those are important, what’s more important is understanding what money means to you, how you grew up with it, what your parents taught you and how you are controlling what you can control, today. The most important number in any financial plan is what you are spending. It is the only number you have control over and it is the hardest thing to get under wraps for many folks. It seems basic, but your financial plan should begin here.

One of my first “big” clients was a neurosurgeon and his wife. In 1985 they were making $350,000 year and spending $400,000 annually. We didn’t last long together because they weren’t willing to change their lifestyle. I work with another pediatric neurosurgeon and she has consistently lived beneath her means, been open to being debt-free, invested, and saved on a disciplined basis her whole life. As a result, she’s been financially independent for years but is still working because she loves what she does. She works because she wants to, not because she has to.

While both of the above examples are doctors, I want you to know that we also work with teachers, bookkeepers, folks with down-to-earth jobs who are also financially independent because they got an advisor early, stuck to a plan, welcomed counsel and lived beneath their means. It is possible for anyone to be debt-free, live beneath their means and become financially independent, but it isn’t easy or popular, though it is the road to financial peace.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

This makes me think of the Oscars when the winner keeps thanking people while the exit music plays and they break for a commercial. There are so many people for me to thank but it all starts with my Mom a.k.a. Meem. She instilled in me a perseverance mentality throughout my life. We never quit. She didn’t, and she taught me that. She was always the one I could confide in and she ALWAYS asked me how business was. No one else has ever done that.

I could talk to her about what I was thinking about business and growth, and while she didn’t understand all of it, she always listened and encouraged me. She celebrated the victories with me and empathized on the difficulties and failings. I knew she was proud of me and loved me, and I knew that no matter how many times I failed a test or lost a client or had a market downturn, I could talk it all over with her. We both knew I would never quit. I hope she knows she was my example.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

After I became debt-free and even during my debt payoff journey, I felt like I had the cure to financial cancer. I still do. In 2018 we set a goal to share the way to get out of debt with 10,000 Memphians which was to get spending under control and get to a point of financial freedom. We met the goal in 2019 and have continued to tell all who will listen how to become financially free.

If 10% of the population of Memphis became debt-free, I think it would change the whole makeup of our city. St. Jude would never have to ask for another dime and churches would be able to minister in a whole new way because money wouldn’t be an issue. Folks could pay cash for college and we could obliterate student loans. It starts with education and financial advisors stepping up to help get folks out of debt and equipped with a workable budget.

What if everyone we came into contact with became debt-free and no longer had to worry about money? What could we all do with the surplus for good? What could we all do with all the time and mental energy we’ve saved by not having to think about money any longer?

I could have stopped working several years ago because I’ve followed my own advice, but I love what I do and I want to keep doing it. What if everyone could do what they loved doing because they didn’t have to stay in jobs they hated in order to pay off debt? Financial freedom gives people choices. That’s my vision and we are working every day to offer that to as many folks who are willing to listen.

Thank you so much for joining us. This was very inspirational.