Patrik Olsson of Spiideo: “Have fun and enjoy what you do”

Patrik Olsson is the co-founder and CEO of Spiideo, the leading sports production and analysis solution for the global sports community. Before co-founding Spiideo, Patrik was an executive at Sony Mobile Communications for more than a decade and was a part of the team at Ericsson behind the development of the prototype and standardization of Bluetooth. He is a supporter of Malmö FF.

Thank you so much for joining us! Our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

So I actually did my master’s thesis for Orjan (Johnasson), Spiideo’s other co-founder, in the mid-90s. By that stage Orjan was heading up the development of Bluetooth as the co-founder of the technology. Together, for the assignment, we created the world’s first smartwatch. Following the completion of my thesis I then worked for him for a few years. We remained in touch in the years that followed and then in 2012 he came to me with the idea for Spiideo, which we have been developing ever since.

What was the “Aha Moment” that led you to think of the idea for your current company? Can you share that story with us?

The idea for Spiideo was born back in 2012 when one of our co-founder’s sons, who was a really successful high jumper, explained to us the complexities track and field athletes face when recording themselves on video during training sessions. Due to the nature of track and field sports, athletes spend a lot of time training and learning independently and, as a result, don’t always have someone to hold the camera for them while they do so. This gave us the idea of creating a camera that could be mounted and autonomously track and record the athlete’s movement as they train. This footage could then be sent automatically to the athlete’s phone for personal analysis of their performance.

A bit later in our journey we sought the advice of Andreas Georgson who, at the time, was one of the academy coaches at Malmö FF — one of the top football (soccer) teams in Sweden. Now an analyst at Arsenal, Andreas helped us to understand what kind of work was involved in recording training sessions and matches in football and other field sports. He explained how it involved a lot of manual work and required a camera operator to carry, hold and aim some pieces of filming equipment in the direction of the ball. This process would often lead to fatigue, boredom and poor quality camerawork. Once recorded the footage would then have to be manually downloaded and analyzed. Following this conversation with Andreas, we quickly realized there was an opportunity in automating these processes to remove the various forms of friction and make the footage and data immediately available to analysts, coaches and players.

Can you tell us a story about the hard times that you faced when you first started your journey? Did you ever consider giving up? Where did you get the drive to continue even though things were hard?

We’ve been fortunate because our journey has been a relatively smooth one. Within six months of founding the company we were working with a number of customers who liked the product and the business was gaining some real traction.

However, if there was a point in the time where we did become concerned about the company’s future then it was when COVID hit last year. During April and May in particular, we weren’t sure if our customers would be able to pay their bills. Without this inflow of cash our ability to maintain the company’s growth would have been put in serious jeopardy. To some extent, we are still in a state of uncertainty as lockdown restrictions continue to prohibit fans from attending matches and events around the world.

However, due to the increase in remote working among our customers and the subsequently greater amount of time at their disposal, we were able to increase our engagement with them through a series of webinars created by our marketing team. These webinars have enabled us to update our customers on what we’ve been working on and, more importantly, learn about their changing needs and expectations.”

So, how are things going today? How did your grit and resilience lead to your eventual success?

Despite the momentary dip during the spring and summer of 2020 we came back strongly in the second half of the year and doubled our annual turnover from 2019. Given the situation, we did a really good job in maintaining this level of growth, which we’ve achieved year-on-year since 2017. This was both a testament to our resilience and our ability to see opportunities in moments of adversity.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lessons or ‘take aways’ you learned from that?

We didn’t have a sales team to begin with, so we went to our first ever sales meeting as a couple of founders: product-oriented and inexperienced in the art of pitching and negotiation. We drove to meet with a representative of one of the top handball clubs in Sweden and expected to simply turn up, demo the product and make the sale.

The reality was, of course, very different. He was more than an hour late to our meeting and when we finally got the opportunity to demo the product he did what most reasonable people do — watched, listened, provided some feedback and told us he would need to take some time to think about his decision. Needless to say, in our naivety, we drove away shocked and unsure about what to do next.

This experience was essential as it taught us to be professional and thorough in every aspect of our business. To achieve this, you need to have the right people with the right skills and experiences in the right positions.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

When we started out back in 2012, we quickly realized that everyone else in the space was making products that were really, really complicated and required the user to be trained in specific tools in order to use them. We found this strange because the products themselves were not particularly complicated and yet they were being designed and made in such an inaccessible way.

Given our background in consumer products we knew we had to offer something different. To this day we continue to engage in making our products — Spiideo Play and Spiideo Perform — both as powerful and accessible as we possibly can.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

Have fun and enjoy what you do. Surround yourself with people who are equally passionate about their jobs and are likely to contribute to a fun and positive working environment.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

I wouldn’t say there’s a specific person, but the founding team here at Spiideo has definitely played a big part in our success. The fact that we worked together in various places before we started the company certainly helped us when we embarked upon planning and building the first versions of the different products. Everyone within that team has played a vital role in getting where we are today.

Ok thank you for all that. Now let’s shift to the main focus of this interview. Approximately how many users or subscribers does your app or software currently have? Can you share with our readers three of the main steps you’ve taken to build such a large community?

We currently have more than 2000 sports teams using our products on a regular basis across the world. The majority of these customers are based in Europe and the United States, but we also have customers in New Zealand, Australia, China, and some parts of the Middle East. As soon as we start expanding our Spiideo Play customer base, the number of users rapidly increases as these users are viewers and customers watching their favourite teams.

The first step to building this global user base was creating a great sales infrastructure so that our products are available to buy all over the world across all forms of field sport. The second step is providing these users with a great product. This has enabled us to get where we are in such a short space of time.

What is your monetization model? How do you monetize your community of users? Have you considered other monetization options? Why did you not use those?

Our first product, Spiideo Perform, is a classic software as a service (SaaS) model where the customer pays an annual fee to gain access to our platform. Within this model are different subscription tiers, which apply to teams based on their status within their given sport.

The business model for our second product, Spiideo Play, is slightly different in that it’s all about revenue sharing. Essentially, it enables clubs, leagues and media companies to automatically stream and monetise matches and games. All the user has to do is schedule these events via the Spiideo Play platform and the technology does the rest. The user can either choose to make these games free to view or charge viewers a fee. If they opt for the former we use adverts to generate the revenue, which we collect and then share with them.

Based on your experience and success, what are the five most important things one should know in order to create a very successful app or a SaaS? Please share a story or an example for each.

I would actually boil it down to three key factors. The first of these is the product. You have to create and maintain a dialogue with the customer to learn how you can continue to improve your product and make it more accessible to them. You also have to package it in a way that makes it easy to understand, how it works and how it can help the user to solve their problems.

The second key factor is technology. As a SaaS company, you need to own your own technology, develop it internally and ultimately decide it’s journey. Don’t ever outsource it to an external party for them to develop and make decisions on.

The final element is hiring the right people with the right competencies, backgrounds and personality types to make a fun, positive and productive environment in which your product can grow and improve.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

I don’t know if I could start a movement, but I absolutely believe that climate change is the greatest threat that we currently face. Change needs to happen and, it seems, another, slightly younger Swede is currently driving that change!

