Nicholas Knudsen of Purification: “Being hounded by lawyers and other inventors about prototypes and inventions”

Nicholas Knudsen is the founder of Purification LLC, an innovative, Arizona-based company that uses state of the art methods to disinfect air and surface contaminants, reduce spore activation and kill airborne pathogens by using unique CDC approved UVC light bulbs. This technology brings increased safety to homes, businesses, schools and other spaces through environment and HVAC air sterilization.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dive in, our readers would love to learn a bit more about you. Can you tell us a bit about your “childhood backstory”?

I have always been a tinkerer. You couldn’t keep me from pulling things apart and trying to put them back together. Although, it wasn’t until I was older that I started working with power tools. My grandparents that I grew up with always found the different objects around that either didn’t work or were missing screws. One thing was known for sure, I was born an engineer. I learned so many invaluable lessons from my grandparents that helped me navigate the way I conduct myself in personal and professional relationships today. My work ethic is driven by the words my grandfather gave me, “You can never work too hard.” and “You should always be kind and help people who are in need”. I have grown up in Gilbert my whole life. I have always stayed close to my family, we are all within a few miles of each other. My favorite times are when my family gets together for dinners. That’s a time to laugh and share stories with each other. My grandparents have always been an incredible support for all my pursuits. However, Purification LLC is one of their all time favorites. My grandfather is in the shop with me almost everyday because he puts a lot of his own engineering experience to good use.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

My grandfather James Knudsen always said “You can never work too hard.” I like to believe I’m one of the hardest working individuals in the room. I do not like lazy people and I believe that you get what you put into the world. What’s more important is that this quote to me applies more specifically to trying to find your passion. When you find something that you really believe in and love, it really should never feel like work at all. What I think a lot of people these days don’t get is that even if you are doing OTHER work to get you closer to your dream job or pursuit, that energy and work ethic still matters. When you do things, always work hard because you are essentially working a muscle that will carry over into everything you do.

Is there a particular book, podcast, or film that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

When I was thinking about this question, and flashes of all the past books that I have read before came to mind, there were none that were more impactful than the book I read every day now. The Ultraviolet Germicidal Irradiation Handbook: UVGI for Air and Surface Disinfection — Book by Wladyslaw Kowalski is my bible. I read it everyday, multiple times throughout the day. I have been on Zoom calls with this author before and every time we had our discussions, I just knew that this specific area of science and literature is going to be my work for the rest of my life.

Ok super. Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion. What was the catalyst that inspired you to invent your product? Can you share the story of your “ah ha” moment with us?

I had just launched a very successful karaoke bar in Old Town Scottsdale in 2020. I have been in the hospitality industry for years, so I was more than ready and excited to pursue this new endeavor. Unfortunately, as soon as the revenue started pouring in, we were forced to close due to the pandemic in Arizona when Governor Doug Ducey had restaurants and bars close. I have never been one to give up, I always find another way. It was when I was watching the news one night in March that it hit me! A memory of reading literature regarding UVC lights destroying any pathogen that has a DNA or RNA chain. I had read over 12 years ago that peanut butter companies stirred their peanut butter with these lights to destroy the harmful bacteria or diseases that might have grown within the batches. I immediately dove deep into any academic article I could find that broke down exactly how to harness UVC energy. I knew this was going to be big as UV-C has been proven in the science that it destroys viruses, including COVID-19. I wanted to create a solution that any business would be able to purchase to save lives all over the world. I have actually made very strong connections to some of the leading academics on this literature. Everything our company does is tied 100% to science. I believe it’s because of this that we will always outperform any other competitor because there are very few companies that I have seen on today’s market that can actually show for the results; as we have tested and proved through third party labs.

There is no shortage of good ideas out there. Many people have good ideas all the time. But people seem to struggle in taking a good idea and translating it into an actual business. How did you overcome this challenge?

I think when you decide to start up a business you have to be passionate about what you are doing. I also believe, in so many ways, what you are meant to do will happen for you. All your life experiences and decisions might bring you to a point where you decide to finally use what you know and make something happen. In my case, I think because of the fact that I have been involved in engineering and building my whole life, and that I absolutely love helping people, this company has been able to progress and grow as it has. However, having experience in one thing and being passionate about it might not be enough without help. Most of the time, anything great has never been done alone. You have to have the right people on your team, and not only that, but they have to actually be somebody opposite of you. When you work with people who are like-minded, sometimes it blocks out the opportunity to overcome obstacles, because, most of the time, you will always be overcoming some kind of hurdle that you need to push past. Having different minds working together might help with being proactive to things that could cause issues later.

Often when people think of a new idea, they dismiss it saying someone else must have thought of it before. How would you recommend that someone go about researching whether or not their idea has already been created?

My perspective on this is even if someone else is already doing it, you might do it better! Most of the time people go with companies that they trust. If you don’t have Forbes 500 funding, sometimes you can just start small! Now with social media, “local” has a whole new meaning. Any person can come up with an idea now and they are able to see how this idea could actually work as a business with a few hours of research online. The research should be through search engines and social media through various platforms like Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter. If you are looking for patented ideas, you might also want to consult with a patent attorney. They will have you go through a prototype process to then see if you have anything that is patentable. However, some manufacturers and people who are experienced in developing products will say sometimes the idea is just worth going straight to market with.

Of course just researching an idea is easier said than done, but I believe that if you get a feeling in your body that you just get excited thinking about something, and it just doesn’t go away after a while, why not just try it out? You usually only have regrets of the chances you didn’t take. I think if someone is already doing an idea, your main objective on researching is how you could do it better. Is the other company that is doing your idea using phenomenal customer service? Is it easy to get started with their products or services? Is it something that is creating a positive movement, whether that’s environmental or social? You don’t need to be the only one with the ideas, but you should be looking to do things better than they are and do things that set you apart from the competitors.

Did you have a role model or a person who inspired you to persevere despite the hardships involved in taking the risk of selling a new product?

My role model is my grandfather, James Knudsen. He taught me every skill I possess today and molded me into the hard-working man that I am. Some of the best memories with him are when we are in the shop together. He’s one of the hardest working individuals that I know. When everything happened during the pandemic, and I had to shut down my business, he was there for me when I told him that I wanted to start a business in UV-C. Because of his support in the shop when I started developing my first prototypes, I don’t think I would have been able to do it without him. When you take a risk like that, sometimes you might feel crazy! You think to yourself, ‘I shouldn’t be trying to start up a new business with my previous one having to get shut down.’ I will be forever grateful to him as he has always been there when it comes to helping me with testing out new devices and prototypes. That’s the kind of support people sometimes are only so lucky to have.

For the benefit of our readers, can you share the story, and outline the steps that you went through, from when you thought of the idea, until it finally landed on the store shelves? In particular we’d love to hear about how to file a patent, how to source a good manufacturer, and how to find a retailer to distribute it.

In my case, after I had the idea, I needed to develop a prototype to send for testing to a third-party lab. Of course, this required me to have a shop and use the necessary tools to do so, so I partnered up with my grandfather, who was also an engineer, and used his space for my product development.

However, before I even started to test my prototypes, there was a very rigorous research phase that I took very seriously. I reviewed all the science literature available on UV-C devices, and I even went so far to build relationships with the actual academics themselves who wrote everything. I thought by doing this, it would allow me to have the most backed by science product on the market; another thing to differentiate us. And, it would also make sure that when I took the next step to invest in third party testing, it was more than likely going to come back successful, instead of wasting money going back and forth to the drawing board if it failed. Because I followed this process, my testing came back proving that our devices were able to kill at a rate of 99.9%. This report was also something that my PR company I partnered with featured in a release statement as having tested and proven results allows you to build rapport with people.

As far as the patent process goes, I am a big person asking for help and using my network as best as I can. You really need to have connections if you are going to try and do something as big as starting a business that is going through a patent phase. If it’s not your direct connections then you might want to reach out to other people that might have the appropriate legal connections. I can’t stress this enough! You have to use your resources and connections as best as you can. So when it came time to file a patent, I had an investor friend who was familiar with some lawyers and from there we were able to move forward in the patent filing process. The idea behind the patent attorney is also that you have a blueprint of the device showing why it is patentable or why it’s so special. If you don’t know how to do this yourself, you should seek an engineering firm to help with this part. You won’t be able to submit it through the attorney without it.

Currently, we use social media and business to business sales to sell our products. We are not in any retailer store and we think that it helps us, as a start up, to cut down on unnecessary margins and expenses until we get to that next stage in growing the company.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

The first time I installed a light in my home’s AC unit, I did not cut the power to the unit properly, upon removing the steel hatch within the unit to access the return, it pumped a wire harness and electrocuted me, I woke up in the attic and peed my pants. Always properly cut the power to the unit.

The early stages must have been challenging. Are you able to identify a “tipping point” after making your invention, when you started to see success? Did you start doing anything different? Are there takeaways or lessons that others can learn from that?

I think the tipping point of success was when we were able to show our third-party testing results. With the right PR company, or way that you deliver information, word of mouth travels fast. We were able to take that and show it to our network of friends and business owner’s. I think the takeaway of that is when you do something, do it right 100% of the time. People want to work with companies or buy into products from people who care and take the time to make sure that they have everything they need to have one of the best products on the market. It shows that you care and that you can be trusted. I don’t think that I would do anything differently, other than maybe shocked myself a couple times less in the product development phase.

What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Invented My Product” and why? (Please share a story or example for each.)

The shipping from China is outrageous. It cost me $1,000 to ship a 60-pound UVAIR 300 or Tube to Arizona. There was going to be a lot of traveling. I drove 200 miles last week alone going from business to business I would be up at 4 a.m. to receive calls from Germany, China and France regularly. I have to go to bed at 8pm 5 nights a week. Being hounded by lawyers and other inventors about prototypes and inventions. Lawyers always want to know what I’m going to patent next, other “inventors” trying to “find” new ideas. I would have zero personal time. I receive around 30 phone calls, 25 emails and 200 text messages a day. But I absolutely love helping people so I don’t mind.

Let’s imagine that a reader reading this interview has an idea for a product that they would like to invent. What are the first few steps that you would recommend that they take?

The first few steps that they should take is to find something that excites them or that they are truly passionate about. The second is to not take shortcuts. Do the research and do the work on what you are going to do that’s going to set you apart in the market, otherwise you might as well save your time and money. It’s a long road ahead.

There are many invention development consultants. Would you recommend that a person with a new idea hire such a consultant, or should they try to strike out on their own?

I think that maybe for larger companies that want to scale and expand into new markets, hiring experts make sense. It saves them a lot of costs and overhead. However, if you are just starting out with your own ideas, and if you are truly passionate about it, you will find the way to get it done yourself. There are no shortcuts. Passion is always the driver and motivation. So, if you are passionate about something, the entire process of researching, joining forums of other people in the same industry, and doing the trial and error is the way to go. It makes the view from the top so much more satisfying once you make it on the other side.

What are your thoughts about bootstrapping vs looking for venture capital? What is the best way to decide if you should do either one?

It really depends on the type of product. As this is a product that has real health and safety concerns, in addition to needing certified technicians to install it, you can’t risk public safety. Capital and legal resources are an absolute must. However, if you are selling a gimmicky or niche product or service, most of those can come from public funding. Or, with the right margins, something you can fund yourself with a full-time job until it takes off.

Ok. We are nearly done. Here are our final questions. How have you used your success to make the world a better place?

The first impact that I am proud of is that we decided to make our company a non-profit. That means all the funding and research and testing was done through our own means. This allows us to give companies the ability also to write off the expense 100%. In addition, most other companies are not environmentally friendly. We emit no radiation ions and no ozone emissions. Some of our recent devices like the Vader 10 also ensure that you are not throwing out the air filter with contaminated pathogens in it to be put back into the environment and soil.

You are an inspiration to a great many people. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

I think that the biggest movement that would do the most good to people is that cities and states need to mandate having UV-C devices installed in every building and in every new construction of homes. This to me is the most important thing I wish to see through in my lifetime. We are never supposed to be inhaling harmful pathogens in our air, ever! Especially in these times with the amount of pollution and harmful things that float around due to man-made constructs, we need to be proactive as much as possible as we are seeing in our society increasing health issues such as auto-immune diseases, allergies, lung issues etc.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

I truly believe that with Elon Musk’s help we could truly change the world with UVC technology. He is the #1 person I’d like to sit down with.

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We greatly appreciate the time you spent on this.